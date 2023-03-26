Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sho-Me Butts BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1703 North Douglass Street

Malden, MO 63863

Appetizers & Starters

Mozzerella Sticks

$5.99

Italian breading

Pizza Sticks

$2.49

Mushrooms

$4.99

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$5.99

Chedder, bacon, cheese

Fried Pickle Fries

$5.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Jumbo Hamburger

$4.99

Mustard, Pickle & Onion, Unless otherwise specified

Jumbo Cheeseburger

$5.49

Mustard, Pickle & Onion, Unless otherwise specified

Hamburger

$2.99

Mustard, Pickle & Onion, Unless otherwise specified

Cheeseburger

$3.49

Mustard, Pickle & Onion, Unless otherwise specified

Special Burger

$5.99

BLT

$4.99

Mayo, lettuce and Tomato

Chcken Fried Steak

$5.49

Mayo, lettuce and Tomato

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

tarter sauce

Catfish Sandwich

$7.99

filet, coleslaw, onioon and pickle on a Hoagie bun

Pork Tenderloin

$5.49

Mayo, lettuce and Tomato

Hot Dog

$2.99

Chili Dog

$3.99

Bun, hotdog, chili and cheese

Frito Chili Pie

$3.99

Bed of FRITOS, Chili and Cheese

Corn Dog

$2.49

Big "C" Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

2 tenders, mayo lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Mayo, lettuce and Tomato

Club Sandwich

$5.99

3 pieces of toast, Ham, Bacon,Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Pizza Steak

$5.99

Mayo, lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Chicken & Shrimp Boats

2 PC Chicken Boat

$5.99

Filet & Fries

3 PC Chicken Boat

$6.99

Filet & Fries

4 PC Chicken Boat

$7.99

Filet & Fries

4 PC Shrimp Boat

$6.99

Butterfly Shrimp & Fries

Chicken Strip

$2.99

Fish Fillet

$2.99

Soups & Salads

Side Salad

$2.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Chef Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ham or Bacon

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Taco Salad

$7.99

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Hamburger meat, Chili Beans, seasonings, tomato Juice

Cup of Chili

$3.49

Hamburger meat, Chili Beans, seasonings, tomato Juice

Soup of the Day

$4.99

BBQ Salad

$7.99

Dinners

Country Fried Steak

$8.99

Breaded Beef Patty Smothered in White Gravy, Mashed Potaotes, Texas Toast

6 PC Chicken Nugget

$6.99

6 Pc Chicken Nugget, 2 sides, Texas Toast

10 PC Chicken Nugget

$8.99

10 PC Chicken Nugget, 2 Sides, Texas Toast

Chopped Sirloin

$10.99

2 Sides, Texas Toast

6 oz Catfish Dinner

$10.99

2 Sides, Hushpuppies, Slice of Onion

Hamburger Steak

$10.99

Grilled Onions, 2 Sides, Texas Toast

Shrimp Dinner

$11.99

8 Breaded Butterfly Shrimp, 2 Sides and Texas Toast

Opened-Faced Beef

$11.99

2 Slices of Bread, Topped with Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes Brown Gravy, 1 side

1/2 Opened-Faced Beef

$8.99

1 Slice of Bread, Topped with Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes Brown Gravy, 1 side

BBQ & More

BBQ

$5.99

With or Without Slaw

BBQ Nachos

$6.99

With or Without Jalapenos

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.49

2 Sides, Pickle

Pulled Pork Plate-3 Sides

$12.99

3 sides, Pickle

Ulitmate Pulled Pork Baked Potato

$8.99

Cheese, Pulled Pork, Sauce, Jalapenos

BBQ loaded Fries

$5.99

Regular Nachos

$3.99

BBQ Loaded Tots

$5.99

1/2 # Pulled Pork

$7.00

1 # Pulled Pork

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.29

Tator Tots

$2.29

Fried Okra

$2.29

Potato Salad

$2.29

Coleslaw

$2.29

Baked Beans

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes

$2.29

Onion Rings

$3.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Brown Gravy

$1.49

White Gravy

$1.49

Chili

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Large Cheese

$2.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

Diet Pepsi

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

Mountain Dew

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

Rootbeer

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

7-UP

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

Pink Lemonade

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

Sweet Tea

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

Unsweet Tea

$1.49

Small-12oz, Medium-20oz, Large-32oz

Ice

$2.00

Water

$0.25

Half Gallon

$3.99

Cup Of Ice/Water

$0.25

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1703 North Douglass Street, Malden, MO 63863

Directions

