Louisiana SHOBOX 2431 West Congress Street

SIGNATURE TOTS

BARE NAKED

$5.00+

TOT MARLEY

$8.00+

PHILLY CHZ TOTS

$10.00+

SINATRA

$6.00+

BASIN TATERS

$6.50+

CHEESE BURGER TOTS

$8.00+

THE GREEK

$7.00+

BYO TOTS

TOTS

$4.00+

SANDWICHES

BURGER

$8.50

SOUTH ROCK CKN SAND

$10.00

BUFFALO CKN SAND

$10.00

CAPRICE SAND

$7.00

WRAP

$8.50

ROAST BEEF POBOY

$8.50

SHRIMP POBOY

$12.50

BASKETS

TENDER BASKET

$8.00

SHRIMP BASKET

$12.00

WINGS

6PC

$5.50

6PC W TOTS

$6.25

12 PC

$8.50

12PC W TOTS

$9.25

LOADED KEGS

BUFFALO KEG

$6.00

BACON CHEDDAR CHIVE

$7.00

CRAB KEG

$8.00

VODKA

WELL

$5.00+

ABSOLUTE

$6.00+

ABSOLUT RASPBERRY

$6.00+

SOTLI VANILLA

$7.00+

STOLI BLUEBERY

$7.00+

STOLI CUCUMBER

$7.00+

TITOS

$7.00+

BOURBON/WHISKEY/IRISH/CANADIAN

BUFFALO TRACE

$7.00+

BULLIET RYE

$8.00+

CROWN

$7.00+

CROWN APPLE

$7.00+

CROWN RESERVE

$9.00+

JACK DANIELS

$6.00+

JAMESON

$7.00+

JAMESON ORANGE

$7.00+

JIM BEAM

$6.00+

JOHNNY WALKER

$8.00+

MAKERS MARK

$8.00+

SAZARAC RYE

$9.00+

WELL

$5.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00+

AMERICAN HONEY

$6.00+

SKREWBALL

$6.00+

GIN

WELL

$5.00+

BEEFEATER

$6.00+

BOMBAY

$6.00+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.00+

GREENHOUSE

$8.00+

TANQUERAY

$7.00+

TEQUILA

WELL

$5.00+

1800 Silver

$8.00+

CASAMIGOS REPASADO

$10.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$8.00+

DON JULIO SILVER

$9.00+

PATRON SILVER

$9.00+

JOSE GOLD

$6.00+

RUM

WELL

$5.00+

BARCARDI

$6.00+

BAYOU SPECIAL

$7.00+

CAPTIAN MORGAN

$6.00+

MALIBU

$6.00+

MEYERS

$7.00+

BAMBU

$7.00

CORDIAL

AMARRETTO

$5.00

DI SORRONA AMERRTTO

$6.00

BAILEIYS

$7.00

BUTTERSCOTCH

$5.00

MELON

$5.00

BLUE CURRACAO

$5.00

TRIPLE SEC

$5.00

CHAMBROD

$6.00

COINTREAU

$6.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

GRAND MARNIER

$7.00

GRAND GALA

$6.00

KAPALI COFFEE

$6.00

RUMPLEMITZ

$6.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$6.00

JEAGERMIESTER

$6.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$12.00+

HENNESSY

$12.00

BTL/CANS

ABITA BOOT

$3.50

BUD LT

$3.00

COORS LT

$3.00

CORONA

$4.00

GHOST

$4.00

HIGHNOON

$5.00

MILLER LT

$3.00

PARADISE PARK

$3.50

RED STRIPE

$4.00

REDDS APPLE ALE

$4.00

ULTRA

$3.00

YUENGLING

$3.50

DRAFT

DRAFT BUD LITE

$4.00

DRAFT MILLER LITE

$4.00

DRAFT ULTRA

$4.00

DRAFT COORS LITE

$4.00

DRAFT DOS XX

$5.00

DRAFT BLUE MOON

$4.50

DRAFT MODELO

$4.50

DRAFT STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

DRAFT CANEBREAK

$4.50

DRAFT JUCIFER

$5.00

DRAFT IRISH STOUT

$5.00

DRAFT WENDY PEFFER

$5.00

HOUSE RED

HOUSE CAB. GL

$6.00

HOUSE PINOT NOIR. GL

$6.00

HOUSE CAB. BTL

$35.00

HOUSE PINOT NOIR. BTL

$35.00

HOUSE WHITE

HOUSE CHARD. GL

$6.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO. GL

$6.00

HOUSE. CHARD. BTL

$35.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$35.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00

SELECT

MR PINK, BLUSH

$8.00

Y3 SAV BLANC

$9.00

LAPIS LUNA CAB

$9.00

MR PINK BLUSH. BTL

$40.00

Y3 SAV BLANC. BTL

$45.00

LAPIS LUNA. CAB. BTL

$45.00

BUBBLES

ELYEES BRUT CHAMP. GL

$7.00

ELYEES BRUT CHAMP. BTL

$35.00

SHOTS

VEGAS BOMB

$6.00

ROYAL FLUSH

$5.00

JAGERBOMB

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$6.00

LIQ MARY JANE

$7.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$6.00

PINE UPSIDE DOWN

$6.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$7.00

KAMIKAZE

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$6.00

WHITE TEA

$5.00

BREAKFAST SHOT

$5.00

STANDARDS

MULE

$10.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

MARITNI

$10.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$10.00

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

MOJITO

$10.00

COSMO

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

ADIOS

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

PALOMA

$10.00

COVER

$10 COVER

$10.00

$15 COVER

$15.00

$20 COVER

$20.00

DRAFT

$2 DRAFT

$2.00

$3 CALLS

$3 CALL

$3.00

WINES

HOUSE WINE

$2.00

N/A BEV

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

DR PEPPER

$1.50

LEMONADE

$1.50

OJ

$2.00

CRANBERRY

$2.00

GRAPEFRUIT

TONIC

$1.00

BTL WATER

$1.50

RED BULL

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Live Music & Entertainment Social Venue

Location

2431 West Congress Street, Lafayette, LA 70506

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

