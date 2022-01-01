- Home
- /
- Greenville
- /
- Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
No reviews yet
7215 Interstate 30,Unit M
Greenville, TX 75402
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Beef Gyoza (6pc)
Deep fried beef dumplings served with a tangy ponzu sauce
Calamari Tempura App
Calamari with fresh garden vegetables all battered and deep-fried, served with tempura dipping sauce
Chicken Tempura App
Chicken with fresh garden vegetables all tempura battered and deep-fried, served with tempura dipping sauce.
Creamy Monster
Asparagus, crabstick and cream cheese deep-fried and topped with four kinds of sauces.
Creamy Shrimp
A creamy mix of spicy crab and tempura shrimp with cream cheese, wrapped and deep-fried, served with a sweet chili sauce.
Cucumber Salad
Thinly sliced cucumber lightly seasoned in sweet vinegar.
Edamame
Steamed soy beans topped with sugar and garlic.
Firecracker
Deep-fired spicy tuna roll topped with spicy eel sauce.
House Salad
Small side salad topped with house made dressing.
House Soup
House made beef broth soup garnished with chives and mushrooms slices.
Jalapeno Bomb
A fresh jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna, crab meat and cream cheese, served with a sweet eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise.
Miso Soup
A soy bean paste soup with seaweed and garnished with chives.
Monkey Brain
Crabmeat and spicy tuna stuffed inside half of an avocado and deep fried then topped with spicy chili sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Shrimp Tempura App
Shrimp with fresh garden vegetables all tempura battered and deep-fried, served with tempura dipping sauce.
Soft Shell Crab
Lightly battered deep-fried soft shell crab with panko crab cakes served with sweet chili sauce
Squid Salad
Thinly sliced cooked squid marinated in sweet vinegar and ginger.
Vegetable Egg Roll (3pc)
Lightly fried vegetable egg roll with house made sweet chili sauce.
Vegetable Tempura App
Fresh garden vegetables all tempura battered and deep-fried, served with tempura dipping sauce.
Lunch Specials
Lunch Calamari Steak
Four ounce calamari steak, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
Lunch Chicken Breast
A six ounce grilled chicken breast, seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
Lunch Combo of Two
Your choice of any two: calamari steak, chicken breast, salmon, scallop, and New York strip steak seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
Lunch Double Fried Rice
A double lunch portion of our delicious fried rice. (Vegetables not included with this meal) Served with house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
Lunch NY Strip Steak
Five ounces of hand cut Angus beef New York strip grilled and seasoned with soy and house made garlic butter. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
Lunch Salmon
A six ounce fresh salmon fillet, grilled and seasoned with our house made teriyaki sauce, garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
Lunch Scallop
Six ounce portion of scallop, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
Lunch Shrimp
Six ounces of shrimp, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
Lunch Steak Combo
Five ounces of our hand cut Angus Beef New York Strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your five ounce choice of chicken, shrimp, scallop, salmon, or calamari, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad, and house made sauces.
Lunch Vegetable
A generous six ounce portion of sauteed fresh garden vegetables, seasoned with garlic, soy sauce and house made teriyaki. Served steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
Child's Chicken Nuggets
Served with french fries and house soup or house salad.
Hibachi Entree
10 oz Filet Mignon
Ten ounces of hand cut Angus been tenderloin, grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
10 oz NY Strip
Ten ounces of hand cut Angus beef New York strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Calamari Steak
Eight ounce portion of calamari steak, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Chicken Breast
Eight ounces of chicken breast, grilled and seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce.
Combo of Two
Choose any two: chicken, shrimp, scallop, calamari, salmon. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Filet & Lobster
Five ounces of our hand cut Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and our six ounce lobster tail seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Filet Combo
Five ounces of hand cut Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, scallop or calamari seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Lobster Tail
This six ounce lobster tail is grilled with house made garlic butter, teriyaki sauce and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Lobster, Filet, Choice
Our six ounce grilled lobster tail seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy and five ounce Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce with your choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, scallop or calamari. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Salmon
Eight ounce salmon filet, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Scallop
Eight ounce portion of scallop, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Shrimp
Eight ounces of shrimp, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Steak Combo
Five ounces of our hand cut Angus Beef New York Strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your five ounce choice of chicken, shrimp, scallop, salmon, or calamari, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Vegetable (no shrimp)
A generous eight ounce portion of sauteed fresh garden vegetables, seasoned with garlic, soy sauce and house made teriyaki. (Appetizer shrimp not includes with this meal) Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Nigiri
Albacore Tuna
Crab Stick
Egg Omelette
Flying Fish Roe
Fresh Salmon
Fresh Water Eel
Mackerel
Octopus
Raw Quail Egg
Red Snapper
Salmon Roe
Scallop
Seared Tuna
Shrimp
Smelt Fish Roe
Smoked Salmon
Snow Crab
Squid
Super White Tuna
Tuna
Yellowtail
Sashimi 3 piece
Sashimi 6 piece
Sushi Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado (6pcs)
Calamari Tempura Roll
Deep fried calamari, cucumber & avocado topped with eel sauce (6pcs)
California Roll
Crabmeat, cucumber & avocado
Chicken Tempura Roll
Deep fried chicken, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy mayo & sriracha (6pcs)
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber (6pcs)
Eel Roll
Baked fresh water eel, cucumber & avocado topped with eel sauce
Louisiana Roll
Deep fried crawfish, avocado and cucumber topped with spicy mayo (6pcs)
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado
Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon (6pcs)
Salmon Skin Roll
Baked smoked salmon skin, masago, Japanese carrot, avocado and cucumber w/eel sauce on top (6pcs)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura,crabmeat, avocado & cucumber topped with eel sauce (6pcs)
Spicy California *New*
Crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy mayonnaise and sriracha.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon & avocado topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber & eel sauce on top (6pcs)
Tuna Roll
Tuna (6pcs)
Veggie Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, Japanese mountain carrot & pickled carrot, and pickled radish (6pcs)
Veggie tempura roll
Deep fried onion, broccoli, and sweet potato topped with eel sauce (6pcs)
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail & chives (6pcs)
Sushi Combonation
Special Roll
Alaskan Roll
California roll topped w/fresh salmon & avocado
Blazing 30 Roll
Deep fried crabstick, jalapeno, cream cheese, topped w/crabmeat, spicy tuna, fresh salmon, and three kinds of sauce
Butterfly Kiss
Crabmeat, fresh salmon, tuna, and asparagus wrapped with soy paper and topped with wasabi & spicy mayos
Candy Cane
Spicy tuna and cucumber wrapped with soy paper topped with tuna, white tuna, wasabi & spicy mayos
Caribbean Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat, mango, asparagus, and spring mix wrapped with rice paper topped w/eel sauce and ponzu
Caterpillar Roll
Baked fresh water eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
Chef's Special Roll
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese, & pickled jalapeno, battered and deep fried with eel sauce on top (6pcs)
Cherry Roll
Salmon, crabmeat, and avocado topped with white tuna, wasabi & spicy mayos
Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, eel, avocado, & cucumber topped with crunch flake, masago, and eel sauce (6pcs)
Crystal Roll
Crabmeat, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and asparagus wrapped in cucumber topped with ponzu and eel sauce (no rice)
Dallas Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, & avocado topped with crab stick, wasabi & spicy mayos, eel sauce, and sriracha
Dragon Fly Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunch flake, and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
California roll topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Ebi Ebi
Four layers of sprimp, crabmeat, spicy tuna, and rice topped with masago
Fiery Temptation
California roll topped with spicy crab, and shrimp tempura, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sriacha
Geisha Roll
Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with fresh salmon, avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, wasabi & spicy mayos
Golden Bridge
Four layers of fresh salmon, crabmeat, tuna, and rice with tobiko on top
Hawaiian Roll
California roll topped w/tuna & avocado
Hurricane Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried topped with eel sauce
Las Vegas Roll
Fresh salmon, crabmeat, avocado, deep fried & topped with eel sauce, sriracha, wasabi & spicy mayos
Love Roll
Fresh salmon, crabmeat, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and tuna topped with ponzu and eel sauce (no rice)
Mt Fuji Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with crabmeat, crunch flake, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha
Mt Rainier
California roll topped with avocado, fried crawfish, eel sauce, and house made chili sauce
Panic roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with spicy crabmeat, fresh jalapeno and sriracha
Paris Roll
California roll topped with fresh salmon & spicy mayo baked and topped with eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and avocado
Rose Roll
Crabmeat and shrimp wrapped with salmon and soy paper topped with spicy mayo & sriracha (no rice)
Samurai Roll
Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, wasabi & spicy mayos
Sashimi Roll
Tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber topped with masago (6pcs)
Sexy Roll
Shrimp temp., cucumber, avocado, & spicy tuna wrapped in soy paper, seated on crunch flake topped w/eel sauce & spicy mayo (6pcs)
Snow white
Spicy crabmeat wrapped with super white tuna wrapped & soy paper and topped w/fresh jalapeno & sriracha (no rice)
Spicy Mama
Albacore tuna, tuna, white tuna, avocado, and spring mix wrapped with rice paper and topped with spicy eel sauce
Sunny Roll
California roll topped w/crab stick, eel sauce, spicy mayo, & sriracha
Sunset Roll
Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with tuna and sriracha sauce
Sunshine Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with fresh salmon and spicy mayo
Tears in Heavan Roll
Smoked salmon, jalapeno, japanese hot mustard, topped with wasabi flying fish roe and wasabi mayo
Tornado Roll
Yellowtail, cream cheese, & fresh jalapeno, deep fried served with ponzu sauce on the side
Tuna or Salmon Tower
Spicy tuna or fresh salmon w/sushi rice, avocado, and crabmeat layered on top of eel sauce, wasabi & spicy mayos topped w/tobiko
Valentine Roll
Salmon, mango, avocado wrapped in crabmeat & soy paper topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo (no rice)
Volcano Roll
California roll topped w/mix of baked scallop, masago, crawfish, broccoli, mushroom, onion & crabmeat topped w/eel sauce
White Russian Roll
Albacore tuna, yellowtail, asparagus, topped with black tobiko, jalapeno, and sriracha sauce on top
Wow Roll
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, wasabi & spicy mayos
Sauce
2 oz Eel sauce
2 oz Ginger sauce
2 oz Ponzu sauce
2 oz Salad dressing
2 oz Spicy Chili sauce
2 oz Yum Yum sauce
2 oz Spicy Mayo
2 oz Sriracha
2 oz Creamy Shrimp sauce
2 oz Sweet chili sauce
2 oz Tempura sauce
2 oz Teriyaki sauce
2 oz Wasabi Mayo
12 oz Ginger sauce
12 oz Yum Yum sauce
12 oz Salad dressing
24 oz Ginger sauce
24 oz Yum Yum sauce
24 oz Salad dressing
Hibachi Side
Rice Only
Alcohol To Go
Ashai
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Bud Light
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Coors Light
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Corona
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Dos Equis
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Heineken
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Kirin
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Kirin Light
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Michelob Cactus Lime
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Michelob Ultra
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Miller Light
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Modelo
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Sapporo
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Shiner Bock
All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7215 Interstate 30,Unit M, Greenville, TX 75402