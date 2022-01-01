Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

7215 Interstate 30,Unit M

Greenville, TX 75402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Single Fried Rice
Chicken Breast

Take Out Beverage

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Water

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$2.15

Roy Rodger

$2.15

Ramune Soda

$3.50

Appetizer

Beef Gyoza (6pc)

Beef Gyoza (6pc)

$7.00

Deep fried beef dumplings served with a tangy ponzu sauce

Calamari Tempura App

$9.00

Calamari with fresh garden vegetables all battered and deep-fried, served with tempura dipping sauce

Chicken Tempura App

$9.00

Chicken with fresh garden vegetables all tempura battered and deep-fried, served with tempura dipping sauce.

Creamy Monster

$7.00

Asparagus, crabstick and cream cheese deep-fried and topped with four kinds of sauces.

Creamy Shrimp

Creamy Shrimp

$7.00

A creamy mix of spicy crab and tempura shrimp with cream cheese, wrapped and deep-fried, served with a sweet chili sauce.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Thinly sliced cucumber lightly seasoned in sweet vinegar.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed soy beans topped with sugar and garlic.

Firecracker

$8.00

Deep-fired spicy tuna roll topped with spicy eel sauce.

House Salad

$2.00

Small side salad topped with house made dressing.

House Soup

$2.00

House made beef broth soup garnished with chives and mushrooms slices.

Jalapeno Bomb

$11.00

A fresh jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna, crab meat and cream cheese, served with a sweet eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise.

Miso Soup

$4.00

A soy bean paste soup with seaweed and garnished with chives.

Monkey Brain

$8.00

Crabmeat and spicy tuna stuffed inside half of an avocado and deep fried then topped with spicy chili sauce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.00

Shrimp with fresh garden vegetables all tempura battered and deep-fried, served with tempura dipping sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Lightly battered deep-fried soft shell crab with panko crab cakes served with sweet chili sauce

Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$8.00

Thinly sliced cooked squid marinated in sweet vinegar and ginger.

Vegetable Egg Roll (3pc)

Vegetable Egg Roll (3pc)

$5.00

Lightly fried vegetable egg roll with house made sweet chili sauce.

Vegetable Tempura App

$6.00

Fresh garden vegetables all tempura battered and deep-fried, served with tempura dipping sauce.

Lunch Specials

Lunch Calamari Steak

$14.00

Four ounce calamari steak, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.

Lunch Chicken Breast

$13.00

A six ounce grilled chicken breast, seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.

Lunch Combo of Two

$24.00

Your choice of any two: calamari steak, chicken breast, salmon, scallop, and New York strip steak seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.

Lunch Double Fried Rice

$8.00

A double lunch portion of our delicious fried rice. (Vegetables not included with this meal) Served with house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.

Lunch NY Strip Steak

$19.00

Five ounces of hand cut Angus beef New York strip grilled and seasoned with soy and house made garlic butter. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.

Lunch Salmon

$15.00

A six ounce fresh salmon fillet, grilled and seasoned with our house made teriyaki sauce, garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.

Lunch Scallop

$18.00

Six ounce portion of scallop, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.

Lunch Shrimp

$18.00

Six ounces of shrimp, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.

Lunch Steak Combo

$26.00

Five ounces of our hand cut Angus Beef New York Strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your five ounce choice of chicken, shrimp, scallop, salmon, or calamari, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad, and house made sauces.

Lunch Vegetable

$10.00

A generous six ounce portion of sauteed fresh garden vegetables, seasoned with garlic, soy sauce and house made teriyaki. Served steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.

Child's Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Served with french fries and house soup or house salad.

Hibachi Entree

10 oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

Ten ounces of hand cut Angus been tenderloin, grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

10 oz NY Strip

$29.00

Ten ounces of hand cut Angus beef New York strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Calamari Steak

$22.00

Eight ounce portion of calamari steak, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Chicken Breast

$21.00

Eight ounces of chicken breast, grilled and seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce.

Combo of Two

$27.00

Choose any two: chicken, shrimp, scallop, calamari, salmon. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Filet & Lobster

$42.00

Five ounces of our hand cut Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and our six ounce lobster tail seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Filet Combo

$34.00

Five ounces of hand cut Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, scallop or calamari seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Lobster Tail

$31.00

This six ounce lobster tail is grilled with house made garlic butter, teriyaki sauce and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Lobster, Filet, Choice

$45.00

Our six ounce grilled lobster tail seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy and five ounce Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce with your choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, scallop or calamari. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Salmon

$28.00

Eight ounce salmon filet, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Scallop

$28.00

Eight ounce portion of scallop, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Shrimp

$28.00

Eight ounces of shrimp, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Steak Combo

$28.00

Five ounces of our hand cut Angus Beef New York Strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your five ounce choice of chicken, shrimp, scallop, salmon, or calamari, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Vegetable (no shrimp)

$16.00

A generous eight ounce portion of sauteed fresh garden vegetables, seasoned with garlic, soy sauce and house made teriyaki. (Appetizer shrimp not includes with this meal) Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Nigiri

Albacore Tuna

$6.00

Crab Stick

$5.00

Egg Omelette

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe

$6.00

Fresh Salmon

$7.00

Fresh Water Eel

$8.00

Mackerel

$6.00

Octopus

$6.00

Raw Quail Egg

$3.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Salmon Roe

$6.00

Scallop

$7.00

Seared Tuna

$8.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Smelt Fish Roe

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Snow Crab

$8.00Out of stock

Squid

$6.00

Super White Tuna

$8.00

Tuna

$7.00

Yellowtail

$7.00

Sashimi 3 piece

3pc Albacore Tuna

$6.00

3pc Egg Omelette

$5.00

3pc Fresh Salmon

$7.00

3pc Fresh Water Eel

$8.00

3pc Mackerel

$6.00

3pc Octopus

$6.00

3pc Red Snapper

$6.00

3pc Seared Tuna

$8.00

3pc Smoked Salmon

$7.00

3pc Squid

$6.00

3pc Super White Tuna

$8.00

3pc Tuna

$7.00

3pc Yellowtail

$7.00

Sashimi 6 piece

6pc Albacore Tuna

$14.00

6pc Egg Omelette

$10.00

6pc Fresh Salmon

$14.00

6pc Fresh Water Eel

$16.00

6pc Mackerel

$12.00

6pc Octopus

$12.00

6pc Red Snapper

$12.00

6pc Seared Tuna

$16.00

6pc Smoked Salmon

$14.00

6pc Squid

$12.00

6pc Super White Tuna

$16.00

6pc Tuna

$14.00

6pc Yellowtail

$14.00

Sushi Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado (6pcs)

Calamari Tempura Roll

$9.00

Deep fried calamari, cucumber & avocado topped with eel sauce (6pcs)

California Roll

$7.00

Crabmeat, cucumber & avocado

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

Deep fried chicken, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy mayo & sriracha (6pcs)

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Cucumber (6pcs)

Eel Roll

$10.00

Baked fresh water eel, cucumber & avocado topped with eel sauce

Louisiana Roll

$9.00

Deep fried crawfish, avocado and cucumber topped with spicy mayo (6pcs)

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Fresh salmon (6pcs)

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Baked smoked salmon skin, masago, Japanese carrot, avocado and cucumber w/eel sauce on top (6pcs)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura,crabmeat, avocado & cucumber topped with eel sauce (6pcs)

Spicy California *New*

$8.00

Crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy mayonnaise and sriracha.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Fresh salmon & avocado topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna & cucumber

Spider Roll

$10.00

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber & eel sauce on top (6pcs)

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna (6pcs)

Veggie Roll

$6.00

Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, Japanese mountain carrot & pickled carrot, and pickled radish (6pcs)

Veggie tempura roll

$6.00

Deep fried onion, broccoli, and sweet potato topped with eel sauce (6pcs)

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail & chives (6pcs)

Sushi Combonation

Sushi Sampler

$17.00

Nigiri tuna, salmon, red snapper, yellowtail, super white tuna, shrimp (1 each)

Sashimi Sampler

$16.00

Sashimi, octopus, tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, super white tuna, mackerel (1 each)

Special Roll

Alaskan Roll

$13.00

California roll topped w/fresh salmon & avocado

Blazing 30 Roll

$15.00

Deep fried crabstick, jalapeno, cream cheese, topped w/crabmeat, spicy tuna, fresh salmon, and three kinds of sauce

Butterfly Kiss

$16.00

Crabmeat, fresh salmon, tuna, and asparagus wrapped with soy paper and topped with wasabi & spicy mayos

Candy Cane

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber wrapped with soy paper topped with tuna, white tuna, wasabi & spicy mayos

Caribbean Roll

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat, mango, asparagus, and spring mix wrapped with rice paper topped w/eel sauce and ponzu

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

Baked fresh water eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Chef's Special Roll

$12.00

Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese, & pickled jalapeno, battered and deep fried with eel sauce on top (6pcs)

Cherry Roll

$14.00

Salmon, crabmeat, and avocado topped with white tuna, wasabi & spicy mayos

Crunch Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, eel, avocado, & cucumber topped with crunch flake, masago, and eel sauce (6pcs)

Crystal Roll

$16.00

Crabmeat, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and asparagus wrapped in cucumber topped with ponzu and eel sauce (no rice)

Dallas Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, & avocado topped with crab stick, wasabi & spicy mayos, eel sauce, and sriracha

Dragon Fly Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunch flake, and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Ebi Ebi

$18.00

Four layers of sprimp, crabmeat, spicy tuna, and rice topped with masago

Fiery Temptation

$16.00

California roll topped with spicy crab, and shrimp tempura, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sriacha

Geisha Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with fresh salmon, avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, wasabi & spicy mayos

Golden Bridge

$19.00

Four layers of fresh salmon, crabmeat, tuna, and rice with tobiko on top

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

California roll topped w/tuna & avocado

Hurricane Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried topped with eel sauce

Las Vegas Roll

$14.00

Fresh salmon, crabmeat, avocado, deep fried & topped with eel sauce, sriracha, wasabi & spicy mayos

Love Roll

$18.00

Fresh salmon, crabmeat, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and tuna topped with ponzu and eel sauce (no rice)

Mt Fuji Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with crabmeat, crunch flake, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha

Mt Rainier

$17.00

California roll topped with avocado, fried crawfish, eel sauce, and house made chili sauce

Panic roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with spicy crabmeat, fresh jalapeno and sriracha

Paris Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with fresh salmon & spicy mayo baked and topped with eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and avocado

Rose Roll

$17.00

Crabmeat and shrimp wrapped with salmon and soy paper topped with spicy mayo & sriracha (no rice)

Samurai Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, wasabi & spicy mayos

Sashimi Roll

$15.00

Tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber topped with masago (6pcs)

Sexy Roll

$13.00

Shrimp temp., cucumber, avocado, & spicy tuna wrapped in soy paper, seated on crunch flake topped w/eel sauce & spicy mayo (6pcs)

Snow white

$17.00

Spicy crabmeat wrapped with super white tuna wrapped & soy paper and topped w/fresh jalapeno & sriracha (no rice)

Spicy Mama

$17.00

Albacore tuna, tuna, white tuna, avocado, and spring mix wrapped with rice paper and topped with spicy eel sauce

Sunny Roll

$14.00

California roll topped w/crab stick, eel sauce, spicy mayo, & sriracha

Sunset Roll

$12.50

Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with tuna and sriracha sauce

Sunshine Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with fresh salmon and spicy mayo

Tears in Heavan Roll

$14.00

Smoked salmon, jalapeno, japanese hot mustard, topped with wasabi flying fish roe and wasabi mayo

Tornado Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail, cream cheese, & fresh jalapeno, deep fried served with ponzu sauce on the side

Tuna or Salmon Tower

$17.00

Spicy tuna or fresh salmon w/sushi rice, avocado, and crabmeat layered on top of eel sauce, wasabi & spicy mayos topped w/tobiko

Valentine Roll

$16.00

Salmon, mango, avocado wrapped in crabmeat & soy paper topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo (no rice)

Volcano Roll

$16.00

California roll topped w/mix of baked scallop, masago, crawfish, broccoli, mushroom, onion & crabmeat topped w/eel sauce

White Russian Roll

$16.00

Albacore tuna, yellowtail, asparagus, topped with black tobiko, jalapeno, and sriracha sauce on top

Wow Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, wasabi & spicy mayos

Sauce

2 oz Eel sauce

$1.00

2 oz Ginger sauce

$0.50

2 oz Ponzu sauce

$0.50

2 oz Salad dressing

$0.50

2 oz Spicy Chili sauce

$0.50

2 oz Yum Yum sauce

$0.50

2 oz Spicy Mayo

$0.50

2 oz Sriracha

$0.50

2 oz Creamy Shrimp sauce

$0.50

2 oz Sweet chili sauce

$0.50

2 oz Tempura sauce

$0.50

2 oz Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

2 oz Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

12 oz Ginger sauce

$2.50

12 oz Yum Yum sauce

$2.50

12 oz Salad dressing

$2.50

24 oz Ginger sauce

$5.00

24 oz Yum Yum sauce

$5.00

24 oz Salad dressing

$5.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Banana Tempura Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Hibachi Side

Double Fried Rice

$8.00

Double Steamed Rice

$4.00

Frech Fries

$3.00

Side Calamari

$9.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Filet

$17.00

Side Lobster

$21.00

Side New York Strip

$12.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Scallop

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Vegetable

$6.00

Single Fried Rice

$4.00

Single Steamed Rice

$2.00

Rice Only

Single Fried Rice

$4.00

Double Fried Rice

$8.00

Single Steamed Rice

$2.00

Double Steamed Rice

$4.00

Alcohol To Go

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.
Ashai

Ashai

$4.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Corona

$4.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Dos Equis

$4.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Heineken

$4.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Kirin

$4.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Kirin Light

$4.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Michelob Cactus Lime

$3.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Michelob Ultra

$3.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Miller Light

$3.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Modelo

$4.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Sapporo

$4.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

Shiner Bock

$3.50+

All alcoholic beverage orders MUST accompany a food order. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ORDER. VALID ID WILL BE REQUIRED AT PICK UP.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7215 Interstate 30,Unit M, Greenville, TX 75402

Directions

Gallery
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi image
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi image
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi image
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Fenix - Greenville TX
orange starNo Reviews
3102 Interstate 30 Greenville, TX 75402
View restaurantnext
Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street
orange starNo Reviews
5202 Wesley Street Greenville, TX 75402
View restaurantnext
Fatto A Mano
orange starNo Reviews
2205 Lee St. Greenville Greenville, TX 75402
View restaurantnext
Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
orange starNo Reviews
2610 Lee Street Greenville, TX 75401
View restaurantnext
Snuffers - Greenville TX
orange starNo Reviews
3104-3106 Interstate 30 Greenville, TX 75402
View restaurantnext
Si Senor Tex-mex Restaurant. - 2807 State Highway 66
orange starNo Reviews
2807 State Highway 66 Caddo Mills, TX 75135
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Greenville
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston