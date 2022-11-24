- Home
- /
- Paris
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
No reviews yet
3450 Lamar Ave
Paris, TX 75460
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Beef Gyoza
Calamari Tempura App
Chicken Tempura App
Creamy Monster
Creamy Shrimp
Dragon Bites
Edamame
House Salad
House Soup
Jalapeno Bomb
Miso Soup
Seaweed Salad
Shrimp Tempura App
Spicy Teriyaki WIngs
Squid Salad
Squid Seaweed Bowl
Vegetable Tempura App
12 oz House Soup
24 oz House Soup
Eggrolls
Hibachi Entree
10 oz Filet Mignon
Ten ounces of hand cut Angus been tenderloin, grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
10 oz NY Strip
Ten ounces of hand cut Angus beef New York strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Calamari Steak
Eight ounce portion of calamari steak, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Chicken Breast
Eight ounces of chicken breast, grilled and seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce.
Combo of Two
Choose any two: chicken, shrimp, scallop, calamari, salmon. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Filet & Lobster
Five ounces of our hand cut Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and our six ounce lobster tail seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Filet Combo
Five ounces of hand cut Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, scallop or calamari seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Lobster Tail
This six ounce lobster tail is grilled with house made garlic butter, teriyaki sauce and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Lobster, Filet, Choice
Our six ounce grilled lobster tail seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy and five ounce Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce with your choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, scallop or calamari. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Salmon
Eight ounce salmon filet, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Scallop
Eight ounce portion of scallop, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Shrimp
Eight ounces of shrimp, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Steak Combo
Five ounces of our hand cut Angus Beef New York Strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your five ounce choice of chicken, shrimp, scallop, salmon, or calamari, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Vegetable (no shrimp)
A generous eight ounce portion of sauteed fresh garden vegetables, seasoned with garlic, soy sauce and house made teriyaki. (Appetizer shrimp not includes with this meal) Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
Nigiri 2 pc
Sashimi 3 pc
Sashimi 6 pc
Sushi Combonation
Sushi Sampler
Nigiri tuna, salmon, red snapper, yellowtail, super white tuna (1 each) & a california roll or veggie roll. Served with miso soup or house salad.
Sashimi Sampler
Sashimi, octopus, squid, tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, super white tuna, shrimp (1 each) Served with miso soup or house salad.
Sushi Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado (6pcs)
Calamari Tempura Roll
Deep fried calamari, cucumber & avocado topped with sweet eel sauce (6pcs)
California Roll
Crabmeat, cucumber, & avocado
Chicken Tempura Roll
Deep fried chicken, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy mayo (6pcs)
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber (6pcs)
Eel Roll
Baked fresh water eel & avocado topped with sweet eel sauce
Little Snapper
Red snapper, avocado, smelt roe
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado
Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon (6pcs)
Shrimp Roll
Sushi shrimp, avocado, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped with sweet eel sauce (6pcs)
Spicy California
Crab mix, cucumber, & avocado topped with spicy mayo and sriracha
Spicy Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon & avocado topped with spicy mayo and sriracha
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber & sweet eel sauce on top (6pcs)
Tuna Roll
Tuna (6pcs)
Veggie Roll
Avocado, carrot, cucumber & steamed asparagus
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail & chives topped with sriracha (6pcs)
Special Roll
Alaskan Roll
California roll topped w/fresh salmon & avocado
Atlantic Roll *New*
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with tuna, tobiko, and eel sauce
Bank Roll
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, and cilantro topped with chives served with ponzu
Black Tie Roll
White tuna, asparagus, jalapeno topped with red snapper, black tobiko, and ponzu
Chef's Choice
Chef prepares a roll of their choice that may or may not be listed on the menu. Price determined by ingredients.
Chef's Special Roll
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese, & pickled jalapeno, battered and deep fried with sweet eel sauce on top (6pcs)
Cherry Blossom Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with red snapper and red flying fish roe
Cowboy Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, & avocado topped with crabmeat, fresh jalapenos, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha
Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, eel, avocado, & cucumber topped with crunch flake & smelt roe (6pcs)
Dragon Fly Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunch flake, and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
California roll topped with eel, avocado, and sweet eel sauce
Dream Roll
Shrimp tempura, egg omelette, smoked salmon, topped with crab, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce and chives
Fiery Temptation
California roll topped with spicy mix of tuna, crab, and shrimp tempura, and avocado
Geisha Roll
Spicy shrimp, avocado, and cucumber, topped with red snapper and spicy mayo
Green Machine *New*
Avocado, cucumber, and lettuce topped with seaweed salad, toasted and black sesame seeds
Hawaiian Roll
California roll topped w/tuna & avocado
Hurricane Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried topped with sweet eel sauce
Kiku Roll
Crabmeat, tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, and asparagus wrapped in rice paper served with ponzu
Kunsei Roll
Smoked salmon and avocado, topped with crab mix, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo
Las Vegas Roll
Fresh salmon, crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried, topped with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce and sriracha
Millipede Roll
California roll topped with smoked salmon and cream cheese
Mt Fuji Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with crabmeat, crunch flake, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha
Paris Roll
California roll topped with salmon, cream cheese, and spicy mayo, baked and then topped with sweet eel sauce and sriracha
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with 5 different fish
Ready to Roll
Spicy tuna and crab mix wrapped in soy paper topped with white tuna, masago, and chives
Red Dragon
Yellowtail and avocado wrapped with soy paper topped with tuna and sriracha
Shogun Roll
Tuna, fresh salmon, crabmeat, smelt roe, avocado, & cucumber (6pcs)
Sunny Roll
California roll topped w/crabmeat, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha
Sunshine Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with fresh salmon & avocado
Takashi Roll
Fresh salmon, crab, avocado, topped with white tuna, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo
Tiger Lily Roll
Crab mix and shrimp wrapped in soy paper, topped with fresh salmon and spicy mayo
Tornado Roll
Yellowtail, cream cheese, & fresh jalapeno, deep fried served with ponzu sauce on the side
Tuna or Salmon Tower
Sushi rice, avocado, spicy crab meat & fresh salmon or spicy tuna with spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha, served in tower form
Volcano Roll
California roll topped w/baked scallops and crab meat in a creamy spicy sauce
White Tiger
Crab mix and avocado, topped with red snapper, eel sauce, and jalapeno
Wow Roll
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha
Sauce
2 oz Eel sauce
2 oz Ginger sauce
2 oz Ponzu sauce
2 oz Prime sauce
2 oz Salad dressing
2 oz Spicy Chili Sauce
2 oz Spicy Mayo
2 oz Sriracha
2 oz Sweet chili sauce
2 oz Tempura sauce
2 oz Teriyaki sauce
2 oz Wasabi Mayo
12 oz Ginger Sauce
12 oz Prime Sauce
12 oz Salad dressing
24 oz Ginger sauce
24 oz Prime Sauce
24 oz Salad dressing
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3450 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75460