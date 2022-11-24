Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

No reviews yet

3450 Lamar Ave

Paris, TX 75460

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Take Out Beverages

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.99
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99
Iced Tea - Sweet

Iced Tea - Sweet

$1.99
Iced Tea - Unsweet

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$1.99
Water

Water

Ramune Soda

$3.50
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.15
Roy Rodger

Roy Rodger

$2.15

Arnold Palmer

$2.15

Appetizer

Beef Gyoza

Beef Gyoza

$7.00

Calamari Tempura App

$9.00

Chicken Tempura App

$8.00

Creamy Monster

$7.00
Creamy Shrimp

Creamy Shrimp

$8.00
Dragon Bites

Dragon Bites

$8.00
Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

House Salad

$2.00

House Soup

$2.00

Jalapeno Bomb

$8.00

Miso Soup

$4.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura App

$8.00
Spicy Teriyaki WIngs

Spicy Teriyaki WIngs

$8.00
Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$8.00

Squid Seaweed Bowl

$9.00

Vegetable Tempura App

$6.00

12 oz House Soup

$4.00

24 oz House Soup

$8.00

Eggrolls

$5.00

Hibachi Entree

10 oz Filet Mignon

$43.29

Ten ounces of hand cut Angus been tenderloin, grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

10 oz NY Strip

$34.79

Ten ounces of hand cut Angus beef New York strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Calamari Steak

$26.49

Eight ounce portion of calamari steak, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Chicken Breast

$24.99

Eight ounces of chicken breast, grilled and seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce.

Combo of Two

$32.49

Choose any two: chicken, shrimp, scallop, calamari, salmon. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Filet & Lobster

$50.49

Five ounces of our hand cut Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and our six ounce lobster tail seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Filet Combo

$40.79

Five ounces of hand cut Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, scallop or calamari seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Lobster Tail

$37.29

This six ounce lobster tail is grilled with house made garlic butter, teriyaki sauce and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Lobster, Filet, Choice

$55.99

Our six ounce grilled lobster tail seasoned with our house blend of garlic, teriyaki and soy and five ounce Angus beef tenderloin grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce with your choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, scallop or calamari. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Salmon

$33.59

Eight ounce salmon filet, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Scallop

$33.59

Eight ounce portion of scallop, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Shrimp

$33.59

Eight ounces of shrimp, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Steak Combo

$33.59

Five ounces of our hand cut Angus Beef New York Strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce and your five ounce choice of chicken, shrimp, scallop, salmon, or calamari, grilled and sautéed in our house made garlic butter, teriyaki and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Vegetable (no shrimp)

$18.99

A generous eight ounce portion of sauteed fresh garden vegetables, seasoned with garlic, soy sauce and house made teriyaki. (Appetizer shrimp not includes with this meal) Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.

Nigiri 2 pc

Crab Stick

Crab Stick

$5.00
Egg Omelette

Egg Omelette

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe

$6.00
Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$7.00

Fresh Water Eel

$8.00

Mackerel

$6.00

Octopus ‡

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Salmon Roe

$7.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Smelt Fish Roe

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Squid

$6.00

Super White Tuna

$8.00
Tuna

Tuna

$7.00

Yellow Tail

$7.00

Sashimi 3 pc

3 pc Egg Omelette

$5.00

3 pc Fresh Salmon

$7.00

3 pc Fresh Water Eel

$8.00

3 pc Mackerel

$6.00

3 pc Octopus

$6.00

3 pc Red Snapper

$6.00

3 pc Smoked Salmon

$7.00

3 pc Super White Tuna

$8.00

3 pc Tuna

$7.00

3 pc Yellow Tail

$7.00

3 pc Squid

$6.00

Sashimi 6 pc

6 pc Egg Omelette

$10.00

6 pc Fresh Salmon

$14.00

6 pc Fresh Water Eel

$16.00

6 pc Mackerel

$12.00

6 pc Octopus

$12.00

6 pc Red Snapper

$12.00

6 pc Smoked Salmon

$14.00

6 pc Squid

$12.00

6 pc Super White Tuna

$16.00

6 pc Tuna

$14.00

6 pc Yellow Tail

$14.00

Sushi Combonation

Sushi Sampler

$21.00

Nigiri tuna, salmon, red snapper, yellowtail, super white tuna (1 each) & a california roll or veggie roll. Served with miso soup or house salad.

Sashimi Sampler

$17.00

Sashimi, octopus, squid, tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, super white tuna, shrimp (1 each) Served with miso soup or house salad.

Sushi Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado (6pcs)

Calamari Tempura Roll

$9.00

Deep fried calamari, cucumber & avocado topped with sweet eel sauce (6pcs)

California Roll

$7.00

Crabmeat, cucumber, & avocado

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

Deep fried chicken, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy mayo (6pcs)

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Cucumber (6pcs)

Eel Roll

$10.00

Baked fresh water eel & avocado topped with sweet eel sauce

Little Snapper

$8.00

Red snapper, avocado, smelt roe

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Fresh salmon (6pcs)

Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Sushi shrimp, avocado, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped with sweet eel sauce (6pcs)

Spicy California

$8.00

Crab mix, cucumber, & avocado topped with spicy mayo and sriracha

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Fresh salmon & avocado topped with spicy mayo and sriracha

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Spicy shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna & cucumber

Spider Roll

$11.00

Fried soft shell crab, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber & sweet eel sauce on top (6pcs)

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna (6pcs)

Veggie Roll

$5.00

Avocado, carrot, cucumber & steamed asparagus

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail & chives topped with sriracha (6pcs)

Special Roll

Alaskan Roll

$13.00

California roll topped w/fresh salmon & avocado

Atlantic Roll *New*

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with tuna, tobiko, and eel sauce

Bank Roll

$13.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, and cilantro topped with chives served with ponzu

Black Tie Roll

$15.00

White tuna, asparagus, jalapeno topped with red snapper, black tobiko, and ponzu

Chef's Choice

$15.00

Chef prepares a roll of their choice that may or may not be listed on the menu. Price determined by ingredients.

Chef's Special Roll

$12.00

Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese, & pickled jalapeno, battered and deep fried with sweet eel sauce on top (6pcs)

Cherry Blossom Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with red snapper and red flying fish roe

Cowboy Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, & avocado topped with crabmeat, fresh jalapenos, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha

Crunch Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, eel, avocado, & cucumber topped with crunch flake & smelt roe (6pcs)

Dragon Fly Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunch flake, and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with eel, avocado, and sweet eel sauce

Dream Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, egg omelette, smoked salmon, topped with crab, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce and chives

Fiery Temptation

$16.00

California roll topped with spicy mix of tuna, crab, and shrimp tempura, and avocado

Geisha Roll

$15.00

Spicy shrimp, avocado, and cucumber, topped with red snapper and spicy mayo

Green Machine *New*

$9.00

Avocado, cucumber, and lettuce topped with seaweed salad, toasted and black sesame seeds

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

California roll topped w/tuna & avocado

Hurricane Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried topped with sweet eel sauce

Kiku Roll

$16.00

Crabmeat, tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, and asparagus wrapped in rice paper served with ponzu

Kunsei Roll

$14.00

Smoked salmon and avocado, topped with crab mix, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo

Las Vegas Roll

$14.00

Fresh salmon, crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried, topped with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce and sriracha

Millipede Roll

$13.00

California roll topped with smoked salmon and cream cheese

Mt Fuji Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with crabmeat, crunch flake, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha

Paris Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with salmon, cream cheese, and spicy mayo, baked and then topped with sweet eel sauce and sriracha

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with 5 different fish

Ready to Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna and crab mix wrapped in soy paper topped with white tuna, masago, and chives

Red Dragon

$14.00

Yellowtail and avocado wrapped with soy paper topped with tuna and sriracha

Shogun Roll

$15.00

Tuna, fresh salmon, crabmeat, smelt roe, avocado, & cucumber (6pcs)

Sunny Roll

$14.00

California roll topped w/crabmeat, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha

Sunshine Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with fresh salmon & avocado

Takashi Roll

$17.00

Fresh salmon, crab, avocado, topped with white tuna, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo

Tiger Lily Roll

$16.00

Crab mix and shrimp wrapped in soy paper, topped with fresh salmon and spicy mayo

Tornado Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail, cream cheese, & fresh jalapeno, deep fried served with ponzu sauce on the side

Tuna or Salmon Tower

$17.00

Sushi rice, avocado, spicy crab meat & fresh salmon or spicy tuna with spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha, served in tower form

Volcano Roll

$16.00

California roll topped w/baked scallops and crab meat in a creamy spicy sauce

White Tiger

$14.00

Crab mix and avocado, topped with red snapper, eel sauce, and jalapeno

Wow Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha

Rice Only

Single Fried Rice

$4.00

Double Fried Rice

$8.00

Single Steamed Rice

$2.00

Double Steamed Rice

$4.00

Sauce

2 oz Eel sauce

$1.00

2 oz Ginger sauce

$0.50

2 oz Ponzu sauce

$0.50

2 oz Prime sauce

$0.50

2 oz Salad dressing

$0.50

2 oz Spicy Chili Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Spicy Mayo

$0.50

2 oz Sriracha

$0.50

2 oz Sweet chili sauce

$0.50

2 oz Tempura sauce

$0.50

2 oz Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

2 oz Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

12 oz Ginger Sauce

$2.50

12 oz Prime Sauce

$2.50

12 oz Salad dressing

$2.50

24 oz Ginger sauce

$5.00

24 oz Prime Sauce

$5.00

24 oz Salad dressing

$5.00

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Shogun Sundae

$5.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3450 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75460

Directions

