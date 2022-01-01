Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shojo Boston

1,804 Reviews

$$

9 Tyler St

Boston, MA 02111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FOOD (LUNCH)

Shojo Pig Bao

Shojo Pig Bao

$13.00

SMOKED BBQ SAUCE, KIMCHI, JALAPENO (2 PER ORDER)

Fried Eggplant Bao

Fried Eggplant Bao

$12.00

HEIRLOOM EGGPLANT, FERMENTED BLACK BEAN AIOLI, YUZU CITRUS SALSA, CILANTRO, (2 PER ORDER)​

Karaage Chicken Bao

$13.00

JAPANESE FRIED CHICKEN, YUZU BLACK BEAN AIOLI

Shojonator

Shojonator

$12.00

1/4 POUND PATTY, SMOKED BACON, KIMCHEESE, HOUSE SESAME BAO

Duck Fat Fries

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

W/ SRIRACHA AIOLI

Shadowless Fries

Shadowless Fries

$14.00

SPICY LADY BEEF MAPO TOFU, KIMCHEESE, SCALLION

Shrimp Skewers

$12.00
Sesame Charred Greens

Sesame Charred Greens

$10.00

FRIED SHALLOTS, LEMON, SOY

Salt & Pepper Calamari

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$15.00

JALAPENO-LIME AIOLI

Monkey Chicken Wings

Monkey Chicken Wings

$13.00

SRIRACHA SWEET & SOUR, CRISPY GARLIC, PICKLED DAIKON

Wu-Tang Tiger Style Ribs

Wu-Tang Tiger Style Ribs

$15.00

HOISIN BBQ, THAI BBQ, PEANUTS, LIME

Far East Baja Style Fish Tacos

Far East Baja Style Fish Tacos

$15.00

DRESSED RED CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, KAFFIR LIME WHITE SAUCE

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

HOUSE KIMCHI, JASMINE RICE, SUNNY EGG

Pork Belly Dumplings

$17.00

Mushroom Mazemen

$16.00

HOUSE MADE RAMEN NOODLES, SOY BRAISED SHIITAKES, YU CHOY, CRISPY GARLIC, TRUFFLE OIL, POACHED EGG

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

DRINKS (LUNCH)

GRAINGERS VODKA

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$13.00

Nikka Vodka

$11.00

FORDS GIN

$10.00

Etsu Gin

$11.00

Glendalough Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's Orbium

$12.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Plymouth Gin

$11.00

Roku Gin

$10.00

ARETTE TEQUILA

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Milagro Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$16.00

RAYU MEZCAL

$10.00

Del Maguey Crema

$11.00

PLANTATION 3 STAR RUM

$10.00

Appleton Signature

$11.00

Don Papa 10yr

$13.00

Foursquare Criterion

$15.00

Kyomi

$11.00

La Favorite

$10.00

Lemonhart Spiced

$10.00

Plantation Original Dark

$10.00

Rhum JM

$11.00

Kasama Rum

$13.00

MING RIVER BAIJU

$10.00

Luzhou Laojia

$11.00

Moutai

$45.00

MIZU SHOCHU

$10.00

Gekkeikan Bizan

$10.00

Iichiko Saiten

$11.00

Kintaro Shochu

$11.00

Makurazaki Shuranami

$12.00

SACRED BOND BRANDY

$10.00

Hennessey VSOP

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand Reserve

$21.00

Pierre Ferrand Select

$32.00

Clear Creak Douglas Fir Brandy

$14.00

Mad River Apple Brandy

$10.00

Alessio Blanco Vermouth

$9.00

Alessio Rosso Vermouth

$9.00

Bigalet China China

$11.00

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Noilly Prat

$9.00

FOUR ROSES BOURBON

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Maker's Mark 46

$12.00

OLD OVERHOLDT RYE

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Sagamore

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$16.00

TOKI

$10.00

Akashi Blended

$11.00

Akashi Single Malt

$18.00

Chichibu Floor Malted

$47.00

Chichibu On the Way

$58.00

Chichibu Peated

$49.00

Ichiro Malt & Grain

$18.00

Kaiyo Peated

$18.00

Mars Iwai

$11.00

Mars Iwai Tradition

$15.00

Matsui Tottori

$48.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$17.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$15.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$23.00

Nikka Taketsuru 17yr

$65.00

Nikka Taketsuru 21yr

$80.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$21.00

Nikka Yoichi

$23.00

Ohishi

$14.00

Shinobu Blended

$13.00

Shinobu Pure Malt

$16.00

Suntory Hakushu 12yr

$25.00

Suntory Hibiki 21yr

$85.00

Suntory Hibiki Harmony

$22.00

Yamazaki 18yr

$70.00

TULLAMORE DEW IRISH WHISKEY

$10.00

Teeling Pot Still

$15.00

MONKEY SHOULDER SCOTCH

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$15.00

Lagavulin

$18.00

Amrut Fusion

$11.00

Kavalan Amontillado

$47.00

Kavalan Bourbon

$18.00

Kavalan Bourbon Cask Strength

$21.00

Kavalan King Car

$21.00

Kavalan Manzanilla

$47.00

Kavalan PX

$53.00

Kavalan Select

$12.00

Amargo Vallet

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Fernet

$9.00

Suze

$9.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Coole Swan

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Pimm's

$9.00

St Germain

$10.00

St. George Absinthe

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

SHOJO APPAREL

Black Shojo T-Shirt

$20.00

Grey Shojo T-Shirt

$20.00

Black Shojo Button Down

$50.00

Black Shojo T-Shirt (Employee Rate)

$12.06

Grey Shojo T-Shirt (Employee Rate)

$13.41

Black Shojo Button Down (Employee Rate)

$35.00

FOOD

Shojo Pig Bao

Shojo Pig Bao

$13.00

SMOKED BBQ SAUCE, KIMCHI, JALAPENO (2 PER ORDER)

Fried Eggplant Bao

Fried Eggplant Bao

$12.00

HEIRLOOM EGGPLANT, FERMENTED BLACK BEAN AIOLI, YUZU CITRUS SALSA, CILANTRO, (2 PER ORDER)​

Karaage Chicken Bao

$13.00

JAPANESE FRIED CHICKEN, YUZU BLACK BEAN AIOLI

Bulgogi Beef Bao

$18.00

General Gao Bao

$14.00

Chopped Cheese Bao

$18.00
Shojonator

Shojonator

$12.00

1/4 POUND PATTY, SMOKED BACON, KIMCHEESE, HOUSE SESAME BAO

Duck Fat Fries

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

W/ SRIRACHA AIOLI

Shadowless Fries

Shadowless Fries

$14.00

SPICY LADY BEEF MAPO TOFU, KIMCHEESE, SCALLION

Shrimp Skewers

$12.00
Sesame Charred Greens

Sesame Charred Greens

$10.00

FRIED SHALLOTS, LEMON, SOY

Salt & Pepper Calamari

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$15.00

JALAPENO-LIME AIOLI

Monkey Chicken Wings

Monkey Chicken Wings

$13.00

SRIRACHA SWEET & SOUR, CRISPY GARLIC, PICKLED DAIKON

Wu-Tang Tiger Style Ribs

Wu-Tang Tiger Style Ribs

$15.00

HOISIN BBQ, THAI BBQ, PEANUTS, LIME

Far East Baja Style Fish Tacos

Far East Baja Style Fish Tacos

$15.00

DRESSED RED CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, KAFFIR LIME WHITE SAUCE

C-Town Chicken N Waffles

$12.00

JUICY THIGHS, HONG KONG EGG PUFF, 5 SPICE BUTTER, SYZZURP

Veggie Eggroll

$7.00
Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

HOUSE KIMCHI, JASMINE RICE, SUNNY EGG

Pork Belly Dumplings

$17.00

Mushroom Mazemen

$16.00

HOUSE MADE RAMEN NOODLES, SOY BRAISED SHIITAKES, YU CHOY, CRISPY GARLIC, TRUFFLE OIL, POACHED EGG

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Fried Chocolate Sesame Mochi Balls

$6.00

Fried Beignet Basket

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake

$6.00

DRINKS

GRAINGERS VODKA

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$13.00

Nikka Vodka

$11.00

FORDS GIN

$10.00

Etsu Gin

$11.00

Glendalough Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's Orbium

$12.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Plymouth Gin

$11.00

Roku Gin

$10.00

Appleton Signature

$11.00

ARETTE TEQUILA

$10.00

Casamigo Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Del Maguey Crema

$11.00

Don Papa 10yr

$13.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Foursquare Criterion

$15.00

Kasama Rum

$13.00

Kyomi

$11.00

La Favorite

$10.00

Lemonhart Spiced

$10.00

Milagro Blanco

$11.00

PLANTATION 3 STAR RUM

$10.00

Plantation Original Dark

$10.00

RAYU MEZCAL

$10.00

Rhum JM

$11.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$16.00

MING RIVER BAIJU

$10.00

Luzhou Laojia

$11.00

Moutai

$45.00

MIZU SHOCHU

$10.00

Gekkeikan Bizan

$10.00

Iichiko Saiten

$11.00

Kintaro Shochu

$11.00

Makurazaki Shuranami

$12.00

SACRED BOND BRANDY

$10.00

Hennessey VSOP

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand Reserve

$21.00

Pierre Ferrand Select

$32.00

Clear Creak Douglas Fir Brandy

$14.00

Mad River Apple Brandy

$10.00

Alessio Blanco Vermouth

$9.00

Alessio Rosso Vermouth

$9.00

Bigalet China China

$11.00

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Noilly Prat

$9.00

FOUR ROSES BOURBON

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Maker's Mark 46

$12.00

OLD OVERHOLDT RYE

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Sagamore

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$16.00

TOKI

$10.00

Akashi Blended

$11.00

Akashi Single Malt

$18.00

Chichibu Floor Malted

$47.00

Chichibu On the Way

$58.00

Chichibu Peated

$49.00

Ichiro Malt & Grain

$18.00

Kaiyo Peated

$18.00

Mars Iwai

$11.00

Mars Iwai Tradition

$15.00

Matsui Tottori

$48.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$17.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$15.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$23.00

Nikka Taketsuru 17yr

$65.00

Nikka Taketsuru 21yr

$80.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$21.00

Nikka Yoichi

$23.00

Ohishi

$14.00

Shinobu Blended

$13.00

Shinobu Pure Malt

$16.00

Suntory Hakushu 12yr

$25.00Out of stock

Suntory Hibiki 21yr

$85.00

Suntory Hibiki Harmony

$22.00

Yamazaki 18yr

$70.00

TULLAMORE DEW IRISH WHISKEY

$10.00

Teeling Pot Still

$15.00

MONKEY SHOULDER SCOTCH

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$15.00

Lagavulin

$18.00

Amrut Fusion

$11.00

Kavalan Amontillado

$47.00

Kavalan Bourbon

$18.00

Kavalan Bourbon Cask Strength

$21.00

Kavalan King Car

$21.00

Kavalan Manzanilla

$47.00

Kavalan PX

$53.00

Kavalan Select

$12.00

Amargo Vallet

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Fernet

$9.00

Suze

$9.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Coole Swan

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Pimm's

$9.00

St Germain

$10.00

St. George Absinthe

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

SHOJO APPAREL

Black Shojo T-Shirt

$20.00

Grey Shojo T-Shirt

$20.00

Black Shojo Button Down

$50.00

Black Shojo T-Shirt (Employee Rate)

$12.06

Grey Shojo T-Shirt (Employee Rate)

$13.41

Black Shojo Button Down (Employee Rate)

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Chinatown, Shojo offers diners modern Asian cuisine with a seasonally updated menu and a focus on small, shareable plates. The bar is home to a wide Japanese whisky selection as well as tiki-influenced craft cocktails. Wood tabletops, brick accents, the best hip hop and r&b, and colorful murals by a local artist fill the dining room.

Location

9 Tyler St, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

Gallery
Shojo image
Shojo image
Shojo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
581 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Crave Chinatown
orange star3.8 • 816
75 Kneeland St Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Noon Mediterranean
orange star4.4 • 1,157
95 Summer St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Waku Waku - CT
orange starNo Reviews
2 Tyler Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
The Q - 660 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
660 Washington St Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Shore Leave
orange starNo Reviews
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston