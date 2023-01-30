Shokitini
251 W Clayton St,Ste 117
Athens, GA 30601
Appetizers
Sushi Appetizer
chef's choice: 4 pcs
Sashimi Appetizer
chef's choice: 6 pcs
Edamame
steamed soy beans, sprinkled with salt
Sautéed Edamame
soy beans sautéed with special garlic butter
Agedashi Tofu
deep fried tofu with sweet soy sauce
Gyoza
pan fried 6 pcs of pork or shrimp dumpling
Shrimp Syumai
6 pcs of steamed japanese dumpling
Dynamite Mussel
4 pcs of mussel baked with creamy sauce
Ahi Hawaiian
seared tuna with creamy sauce & rice ball with masago
Tuna Tataki
seared tuna sashimi marinated in tangy garlic ponzu sauce
Fried Softshell Crab
whole softshell crab lightly battered & fried, served with tangy ponzu sauce
Mushroom Puff
4 pcs of mushroom tempura with spicy tuna
Fried Calamari
deep fried battered calamari
Chicken Katsu
6 pcs of deep fried chicken
Vegetable Tempura
assorted vegetables
Shrimp Tempura
4 pcs with assorted vegetables
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Spicy Mushroom Soup
Side Salad
creamy house, ginger, ranch or ponzu vinaigrette dressings
Seaweed Salad
seasoned seaweed salad
Ebi Su Salad
spring mix topped with shrimp & special sauce
Kani Su Salad
strips of crab meat served with spring mix
Smoked Squid Salad
seasoned smoked squid salad
Avocado Salad
avocado, shrimp, crab meat & tamago salad
Dinner
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Pineapple Chicken Dinner
Angus Sirloin Steak Dinner
Sirloin Steak & Shrimp Dinner
Sirloin Steak & Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Dinner
Shrimp & Scallops Dinner
Filet Mignon Steak Dinner
Filet Mignon Steak & Lobster Tail Dinner
Filet Mignon Steak & Scallops Dinner
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
Mango Salmon Dinner
Sea Scallops Dinner
Grilled Vegetable Dinner
Salads
Tempura
Donburi
Nigiri Sushi
Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri
Escolar Nigiri
Fresh Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri
Red Snapper Nigiri
Sea Bass Nigiri
BBQ Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri
Spicy Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri 🌶
Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi) Nigiri
Scallop (Hotategai) Nigiri
Spicy Scallop (Hotategai) Nigiri 🌶
Grab Meat (Kani) Nigiri
Snow Crab Nigiri
Conch Nigiri
Surf Clam (Hokigai) Nigiri
Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri
Fatty Tuna (Toro) Nigiri
Squid (Ika) Nigiri
Baby Octopus (Il Tako) Nigiri
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri
Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri
Fried Sweet Tofu (Inari) Nigiri
Egg Omelet (Tamago) Nigiri
Quail Egg (2 Eggs)
Hand Rolls
House Rolls
California Roll
crab meat, cucumber, avocado, masago
Alaska Roll
salmon, avocado, cucumber
L.A. Roll
crab meat, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seed
Eel Avocado Roll
BBQ eel, avocado
Spicy Crab Salad Roll 🌶
crab meat, masago, leaf lettuce, avocado, spicy mayo sauce
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Athens Roll 🌶
deep fried white fish, cucumber topped with spice sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll 🌶
tuna, cucumber, mixed with spicy mayo sauce
Double Punch Roll
shrimp, tempura flakes, masago, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo sauce
T.N.T. Roll 🌶
tuna, yellow tail, salmon, avocado, wasabi mayo sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll 🌶
crab meat, avocado, cucumber, masago, topped with spicy salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
deep fried shrimp, leaf lettuce, avocado, cucumber, masago
California Sundae Roll 🌶
california roll topped with spicy crab salad
Beverly Hills Roll
smoked salmon, crab meat, avocado, cucumber, masago, cream cheese
Crunch Roll
asparagus, masago, tempura flake, topped with mayo, cooked shrimp
Dynamite Scallop Roll 🌶
spicy mayo scallop, leaf lettuce, avocado, masago
Dawg Roll
deep fried shrimp, leaf lettuce, avocado, cucumber, masago, topped with cooked shrimp
UGA Roll
deep fried roll with crab meat, masago, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese
Georgia Roll
crab meat, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, shrimp, cream cheese
Red & Black Roll
tuna, salmon, red snapper, crab meat, avocado, topped with red and black tobiko
Spider Roll
deep fried soft shell crab, masago, leaf lettuce, avocado, cucumber
Lobster Roll
deep fried lobster, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, masago
Caterpillar Roll
BBQ eel, salmon, cream cheese, topped with avocado, red tobiko
Rainbow Roll
california roll topped with three kinds of fish, avocado
iLove Tuna Roll 🌶
spicy tuna, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, avocado, masago, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Typhoon Roll 🌶
spicy tuna, strips of crab meat, avocado, wrapped with cucumber
Las Vegas Roll
deep fried roll with tuna, salmon, red snapper, BBQ eel, crab meat, masago, asparagus, special sauce
Hot & Wild Roll 🌶
spicy tuna, asparagus, topped with spicy tuna mixed with hot asian pepper sauce, jalapeño (caution: order at your own risk)
Tuna Shokitini Roll
deep fried shrimp, asparagus, masago, topped with tuna, mayo sauce
Salmon Shokitini Roll
spicy crab salad, asparagus, topped with salmon, crunch flakes, honey wasabi sauce
Hamachi Shokitini Roll
spicy mayo scallops, avocado, cucumber, masago, topped with yellow tail
Red Dragon Roll 🌶
BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce
Sumo Roll
deep fried roll with salmon, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, masago, cream cheese
Shokitini Slammer
BBQ eel, seared tuna, kanpyo, avocado, masago, topped with crunch flakes, creamy sauce
Lady Dawg Roll
deep fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with fried red snapper, eel sauce, creamy sauce
Gameday Roll
deep fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with teriyaki chicken, crunch flakes
Surf & Turf Roll
deep fried shrimp, grilled sirloin steak, cucumber, avocado, topped with eel sauce
Mardi Gras Roll
deep fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with seasoned crawfish, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Samurai Roll
spicy tuna, BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with fried sweet tofu, crunch flakes, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Red Ninja Roll 🌶
deep fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, crunch flakes, tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Classic City Roll
spicy crab salad, asparagus, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce, topped with shrimp, avocado
Super Volcano 🌶
california roll topped with creamy sauce, spicy scallop, crab meat, masago
J.J. Fire Roll 🌶
spicy tuna, cucumber, crunch flakes, masago, topped with spicy tuna, crunch flakes, garlic
Shokitini Roll
shrimp, grilled sirloin steak, cucumber, oshinko, topped with tuna, salmon, red snapper, avocado
Chef's Special Roll
leave it up to the chef for a pleasant surprise!
Baked Rolls
Baked Lobster Roll
lobster salad, soy bean paper, topped with lobster, shrimp, crab meat, masago, green onion, crunch flakes
Baked Fiesta Roll
avocado, cucumber, crab meat, topped with spicy sauce, shrimp, crab meat, masago, green onion
Baked Crab Roll
avocado, cucumber, crab meat, topped with crab meat, kanikama, masago, green onion
Baked Shrimp Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with shrimp, crab meat, masago, green onion, crunch flakes
Baked Scallop Roll
asparagus, cucumber, crab meat, topped with scallop, crab meat, masago, green onion
Baked Mt. Fuji Roll
asparagus, cucumber, crab meat, topped with crab meat, shrimp, scallop, mussel, green onion, tobiko, crunch flakes
Small Rolls
Vegetarian Rolls
Avocado Cucumber Roll
avocado, cucumber
Wakame Avo Q Roll
seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber
Sunny Side Roll
seaweed, tamago, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with fried tofu, spicy mayo sauce
Spicy Kimchi Roll
kimchi, cucumber, yamagobo, oshinko, asparagus, pickled radish, topped with crunch garlic sauce, hot sauce
Super Vegetarian Roll
avocado, cucumber, kanpyo, pickled radish, soy bean paper, topped with sweet sauce
Chef's Special Veggie Roll
leave it up to the chef for a pleasant surprise!
Dinner Plates
Sushi Dinner
chef's choice of 7 pieces of sushi, california sundae roll
Sashimi Dinner
chef's choice of 15 pieces of sashimi
Sushi Sashimi Combo
chef's choice of 7 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, spicy tuna roll
Sushi Plate for 2
chef's choice of 14 pieces of sushi, shrimp tempura roll, double punch roll
Sashimi Plate for 2
chef's choice of 30 pieces of sashimi
Sushi Sashimi Plate for 2
chef's choice of 12 pieces of sushi, 21 pieces of sashimi, spicy salmon roll, rainbow roll
Side Sauces
Sashimi Sushi
Salmon Special
Tuna Special
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Fresh Salmon (Sake) Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Sashimi
Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Sea Bass Sashimi
Surf Clam (Hokigai) Sashimi
BBQ Eel (Unagi) Sashimi
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi
Spicy Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi 🌶
Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi) Sashimi
Scallop (Hotategai) Sashimi
Spicy Scallop (Hotategai) Sashimi 🌶
Crab Meat (Kani) Sashimi
Snow Crab Sashimi
Conch Sashimi
Sea Urchin (Uni) Sashimi
Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sashimi
Squid (Ika) Sashimi
Baby Octopus (Il Tako) Sashimi
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi
Smelt Roe (Masago) Sashimi
Fried Sweet Tofu (Inari) Sashimi
Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Upmarket Japanese place featuring hibachi entrees, house sushi rolls & sake, plus karaoke rooms.
251 W Clayton St,Ste 117, Athens, GA 30601