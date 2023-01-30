Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shokitini

review star

No reviews yet

251 W Clayton St,Ste 117

Athens, GA 30601

Order Again

Appetizers

Sushi Appetizer

$8.95

chef's choice: 4 pcs

Sashimi Appetizer

$9.95

chef's choice: 6 pcs

Edamame

$4.95

steamed soy beans, sprinkled with salt

Sautéed Edamame

$5.95

soy beans sautéed with special garlic butter

Agedashi Tofu

$6.50

deep fried tofu with sweet soy sauce

Gyoza

$6.95

pan fried 6 pcs of pork or shrimp dumpling

Shrimp Syumai

$6.95

6 pcs of steamed japanese dumpling

Dynamite Mussel

$8.95

4 pcs of mussel baked with creamy sauce

Ahi Hawaiian

$10.95

seared tuna with creamy sauce & rice ball with masago

Tuna Tataki

$10.95

seared tuna sashimi marinated in tangy garlic ponzu sauce

Fried Softshell Crab

$10.95

whole softshell crab lightly battered & fried, served with tangy ponzu sauce

Mushroom Puff

$8.95

4 pcs of mushroom tempura with spicy tuna

Fried Calamari

$9.95

deep fried battered calamari

Chicken Katsu

$8.95

6 pcs of deep fried chicken

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

assorted vegetables

Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

4 pcs with assorted vegetables

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.25

Spicy Mushroom Soup

$3.25

Side Salad

$3.50

creamy house, ginger, ranch or ponzu vinaigrette dressings

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

seasoned seaweed salad

Ebi Su Salad

$5.95

spring mix topped with shrimp & special sauce

Kani Su Salad

$5.95

strips of crab meat served with spring mix

Smoked Squid Salad

$6.95

seasoned smoked squid salad

Avocado Salad

$8.95

avocado, shrimp, crab meat & tamago salad

Additional Orders

Steamed Rice

$2.95

Fried Rice

$3.95

Vegetables

$4.95

Chicken

$9.95

Shrimp

$12.95

Scallop

$15.95

Sirloin Steak

$17.95

Chicken & Rice

$13.95

EMP Salmon

$12.00

EMP Steak

$13.00

16oz Teriyaki Sause

$10.00

16oz Yum Yum Sauce

$10.00

2oz Sause

$0.50

Dinner

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$17.95

Pineapple Chicken Dinner

$17.95

Angus Sirloin Steak Dinner

$22.95

Sirloin Steak & Shrimp Dinner

$28.95

Sirloin Steak & Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$26.95

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Dinner

$22.95

Shrimp & Scallops Dinner

$23.95

Filet Mignon Steak Dinner

$31.95

Filet Mignon Steak & Lobster Tail Dinner

$45.95

Filet Mignon Steak & Scallops Dinner

$39.95

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$20.95

Mango Salmon Dinner

$21.95

Sea Scallops Dinner

$25.95

Grilled Vegetable Dinner

$14.95

Noodles & Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Angus Steak Salad

$17.95

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Fried Oreo

$3.00

Single Oreo

$1.00

Tiramisu

$6.50

Double Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.50

Sushi Bar Oreo

Birthday Oreo

Side Sauces

Side Soy Sauce

Side Wasabi

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Ginger Steak Sauce

$0.50

Side Yellow Sauce (Yum Yum Sauce)

$0.50

Sashimi Sushi

Salmon Special

$7.50

Tuna Special

$8.50

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$9.50

Escolar Sashimi

$8.50

Fresh Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$9.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$9.50

Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$9.50

Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi

$8.50

Red Snapper Sashimi

$8.50

Sea Bass Sashimi

$9.50

Surf Clam (Hokigai) Sashimi

$8.50

BBQ Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$9.50

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$8.50

Spicy Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi 🌶

$8.50

Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi) Sashimi

$8.50

Scallop (Hotategai) Sashimi

$9.50

Spicy Scallop (Hotategai) Sashimi 🌶

$9.50

Crab Meat (Kani) Sashimi

$10.50

Snow Crab Sashimi

$10.50

Conch Sashimi

$8.50

Sea Urchin (Uni) Sashimi

$23.50

Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sashimi

$23.50

Squid (Ika) Sashimi

$8.50

Baby Octopus (Il Tako) Sashimi

$8.50

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi

$8.50

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi

$5.50

Smelt Roe (Masago) Sashimi

$8.50

Fried Sweet Tofu (Inari) Sashimi

$6.50

Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi

$6.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pot of Tea

$5.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Coffee

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Roger

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull Reg

$4.00

Red Bull SugFree

$4.00

Red Bull EMP

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Upmarket Japanese place featuring hibachi entrees, house sushi rolls & sake, plus karaoke rooms.

Location

251 W Clayton St,Ste 117, Athens, GA 30601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

