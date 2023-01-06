  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Shokolad Pastry & Cafe - 2524 West Chicago Avenue
A map showing the location of Shokolad Pastry & Cafe 2524 West Chicago AvenueView gallery

Shokolad Pastry & Cafe 2524 West Chicago Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2524 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

EGGS

Two Eggs

$9.00

Two Eggs prepared your way

Two Eggs with Meat

$13.00

Two eggs your way with bacon, sausage or ham.

Egg Sandwich

$10.50

Ukrainian Scrambled Eggs

$12.00

3 eggs scrambled w/cream, scallions & dill

Eggs & Sausage

$15.00

2 eggs any style, potatoes, Ukrainian sausage & pickle

3 EGG OMELETS

Summer Omelet

$14.00

3 eggs, tomato, avocado, cucumber, green onion, spinach & mozzarella

Athena

$14.00

3 eggs, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, feta & mozzarella

Chicken Mushroom

$14.00

Western

$14.00

CHOICE OMELET

$14.00

Pancakes & Toast

Ukrainian Cheese Pancakes

$14.50

Avocado Toast

$14.00

CREPES

3 Crepe Combo

$15.00

Raspberry

$14.00

Apple

$13.00

Banana Choc

$13.00

Ukr Sweet Cheese

$14.00

Cinnamon Choc

$12.00

Plain w/Berry Comp

$12.00

Meaty

$14.00

Ham & Gruyere

$14.00

Spinach Mushroom Feta

$14.00

Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella

$14.00

SOUPS

Chicken noodle

$5.50+

Borsch

$5.50+

Soup of the day

$5.50+

SALADS

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

Chop Salad

$12.00

Cucumber & Tomato LARGE

$10.00

Cucumber & Tomato SMALL

$6.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

BBQ Chkn Salad

$15.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

VARENYKY

Potato

$14.00+

Potato & Cheese

$14.00+

Farmers Cheese Butter

$15.00+

Farmers Cheese Cream & Scallions

$16.00+

Meaty pierogi

$14.00+

Eggplant, Green Pea, Potato

$16.00+

Mushroom Potato Tarragon

$16.00+

Cherry

$14.00+

Blueberry

$14.00+

Pelmeni

$15.00+

ENTREES

Chicken Liver

$14.00

Ukrainian Style Pork

$14.50

Ukrainian Style Chicken

$14.50

Seared Fillet of Tilapia

$13.00

Seared Salmon

$18.00

Seared Chicken Breast

$15.00

Veal Cutlet

$16.00

Potato Pancake

$13.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Chicken Thighs

$14.00

Pork Plov

$14.00

Beef Stroganoff

$17.00

Holubtsi

$13.00

Hutsulske Pechenya

$14.00

Roast Leg of Duck

$17.00

Roast Pork

$17.00

PANINI

Roast Beef Panini

$13.00

Seared Chicken Panini

$13.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Tuna Panini

$12.00

Portabella Mushroom Panini

$13.00

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

BBQ Pork Panini

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cold Sandwiches

Lox & Avocado Toast

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Pepper Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

Tilapia Sandwich

$13.00

SIDES

Sour cream

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Mashed potato

$3.00

Breakfast potato

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Mushroom sauce

$3.00

Apple sauce

$1.00

Grilled chicken

$4.00

Bacon bits

$1.00

Fried onion

$1.00

Cabbage salad

$3.00

Carrot salad

$3.00

Buckwheat

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

TO GO COFFEE

$2.75+

DINE IN COFFEE

$2.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso / Americano

$2.75+

Mighty Leaf Tea

$3.25

Cold Beverage

Juices

$4.00

Iced tea

$4.00

Spring Water

$2.00

San Pelegrino

$4.00

San Pelegrino LARGE

$6.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

www.shokoladpastryandcafe.com

Location

2524 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Split-Rail
orange star5.0 • 430
2500 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA - Pizza Friendly Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1039 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Nellie's
orange starNo Reviews
2458 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Café Colao Bakery/Café
orange starNo Reviews
2638 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Boeufhaus
orange star4.6 • 955
1012 N Western Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Joey G's Mac n' Cheese
orange star4.4 • 703
959 N Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston