Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges
Shokudo 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Shokudo Japanese Restaurant and Bar, where tradition takes a step forward in Japanese casual dining. Conveniently located on Kapiolani Boulevard, near the Ala Moana Shopping Center, Shokudo Japanese offers dishes to please and excite the palate of locals and visitors alike.
1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110, Honolulu, HI 96814
