Shokudo 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110

Premium

AYCE Premium Dinner

$39.99

AYCE Premium Lunch

$35.99

Honey Toast P

Half Honey Toast P

Bread Tempura Pudding P

1 scoop Ice Cream P

Sukiyaki Don P

Barachirashi Don P

Cali Don Regular

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Don P

50/50 Don P

Hayashi Gravy Don P

Tamago

Udon

Sukiyaki Udon

Shrimp Tempra Udon

Spicy miso Ramen

Soboro Shoyu Ramen

Seafood Shio Ramen

Agedashi Tofu

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Quesadilla

Edamame

Fresh Tofu

Out of stock

Fried Gyoza

Furikake Chicken

Out of stock

Garlic Clams

Out of stock

Garlic Shoyu String Bean

Garlic Truffle Edamame

Out of stock

Korean Honey BBQ Karaage

Miso Eggplant

Mochi Cheese Gratin

Shishito Peppers

Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura

Out of stock

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

Steamed Gyoza

Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Salmon

Yukari Fries

Tofu Salad

Cucumber Salad

Rice

Miso Soup

Aburi Garlic Salmon Roll

15. Ahi Kine Roll

Out of stock

22. Ahi Scrappah Roll

Out of stock

8. Broke da mouth Roll

Out of stock

California Roll

Dynamite Roll

13. Ebi buu buu Roll Roll

Out of stock

12. Ebi-cado Roll

6. Hammah Roll

20. Hapa Roll

Out of stock

14. Ho Avo Roll

Out of stock

23. Ho das spicy ah roll

Out of stock

9. Ho sistah!

10. How'z it Avo

11. Jala-salmon Roll

Mermaid roll

Out of stock

4. Philadelphia Roll

Out of stock

Red Eye Roll

16. Salmon Kine Roll

Out of stock

21. She sweet but she spicy Roll

19. Shi-so Naughty Roll

5. Shiro Dragon Roll

Out of stock

3. Shoku-Bap Roll

Out of stock

24. Spicy Dragon roll

17. Spicy Garlic Princess Roll

Out of stock

7. Spicy Hammah Roll

Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

2. Teri Chicken Roll

Vegetarian Soy Paper Roll

Out of stock

1. Washugyu Roll

Out of stock

White tiger Roll

Standard

AYCE Standard Dinner

$34.99

AYCE Standard Lunch

$30.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream S

Half Honey toast S

Honey Toast S

Tempura Bread Pudding S

50/50 Don S

California Don S

Spicy Tuna Don S

Sukiyaki Don S

Tamago

Soboro Shoyu Ramen

Sukiyaki Udon

Udon

Agedashi Tofu

Edamame

Fried Gyoza

Furikake Chicken

Out of stock

Garlic Clams

Out of stock

Garlic Shoyu String Bean

Garlic Truffle Edamame

Korean Honey BBQ Karaage

Miso Eggplant

Shishito Peppers

Out of stock

Steamed Gyoza

Out of stock

Yukari French Fries

Rice

Miso Soup

Cucumber Salad

8. Broke da Mouth Roll

Out of stock

California Roll

13. Ebi buu buu Roll

Out of stock

12. Ebi-cado Roll

14. Ho Avo Roll

Out of stock

10.How's it Avo Roll

11. Jala-Salmon Roll

4. Philadelphia Roll

Out of stock

Red Eye Roll

21. She Sweet but Spicy Roll

5. Shiro Dragon Roll

Out of stock

3. Shoku-Bap Roll

Out of stock

Soy paper Roll

Out of stock

17. Spicy Garlic Princess Roll

Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

2. Teri Chicken Roll

Das The One Roll

Out of stock

Kids AYCE

AYCE Kids

$22.99

Dessert

Honey Toast

$15.00

Half Honey toast

$7.50

Tempura Bread Pudding

$6.00

Ice cream

$4.00

Bday

$1.00

Donburi

50/50 Don

$9.00

Barachirashi Don

$9.00

California Don

$9.00

Hayashi Gravy Don

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Don

$9.00

Sukiyaki Beef Don

$9.00

Entree

Hamachi Kama

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon Kama

$14.00Out of stock

Kid Menu

Tamago

$7.00

Noodles

Udon

$7.00

Sukiyaki Udon

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$9.00

Spicy Miso Ramen

$8.00

Soboro Shoyu Ramen

$9.00

Seafood Shio Ramen

$9.00

Pupus

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Chicken Karaage

$7.00

Chicken Katsu

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fresh Tofu

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Gyoza

$6.00

Furikake Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Garlic Clams

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic Shoyu String Bean

$6.00

Garlic Truffle Edamame

$8.00Out of stock

Korean Honey BBQ Karaage

$7.00

Miso Eggplant

$6.00

Mochi Cheese Gratin

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$6.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice (3pc)

$8.00

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice (6pc) TOGO ONLY

$15.00

Steamed Gyoza

$6.00Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken

$7.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$8.00

Yukari French Fries

$8.00

Rice/Miso Soup

Rice

$3.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

Salad

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Tofu Salad

$8.00

Sushi Roll

Aburi Garlic Salmon Roll

$16.00

15. Ahi Kine Roll

$16.00Out of stock

22. Ahi Scrappah Roll

$17.00Out of stock

8. Broke da Mouth Roll

$15.00Out of stock

California Roll

$13.00

Dynamite Roll

$18.00

13. Ebi buu buu Roll

$15.00Out of stock

12. Ebi-cado Roll

$15.00

6. Hammah Roll

$15.00

20. Hapa Roll

$17.00Out of stock

14. Ho Avo Roll

$15.00Out of stock

23. Ho das Spicy ah Roll

$15.00Out of stock

9. Ho Sistah!

$15.00

10. How'z it Avo?

$15.00

11. Jala-salmon Roll

$15.00

Mermaid Roll

$16.00Out of stock

4. Philadelphia Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Red Eye Roll

$15.00

16. Salmon Kine Roll

$15.00Out of stock

21. She Sweet but Spicy Roll

$15.00

19. Shi-so Naughty Roll

$16.00

5. Shiro Dragon Roll

$15.00Out of stock

3. Shoku-Bap Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Soy Paper Roll

$14.00Out of stock

21. Spicy Dragon Roll

$15.00

17. Spicy Garlic Princess Roll

$15.00Out of stock

7. Spicy Hammah Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

2. Teri Chicken Roll

$14.00

1. Washugyu Roll

$18.00Out of stock

White Tiger Roll

$16.00

Beer

Asahi

$14.00

Echigo

$11.00

Kirin

$6.00

Kirin Pitcher

$25.00

Orion

$14.00

Sake

Bizen (720ml)

$58.00

Born Gold (720ml)

$65.00

Dassai 45 (720ml)

$55.00

Hana Lychee Sake (750ml)

$52.00

Hana White Peach Sake (750ml)

$52.00

Kikusui (720ml)

$60.00

Kubota Manju

$115.00

Mio (300ml)

$22.00

Nigori Sake (300ml)

$20.00

Oze (720ml)

$58.00

Strawberry Nigori

$25.00

Bizen Tokurri

$13.00

Born Gold Tokurri

$14.00

Dassai 45 Tokurri

$12.00

Hana Lychee Sake Tokkuri

$9.00

Hana Peach Tokkuri

$9.00

House Sake (Shochikobai)

$8.00

Kikusui Tokurri

$13.00

Kubota Manju Tokurri

$22.00

Oze Tokurri

$12.00

Premium Sake Flight

$35.00

Sake Flight

$25.00

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$4.00

Oolong Tea

$4.00

Sprite

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$5.00

Yuzu Soda

$6.00

Wine

Red Glass

$6.00

White Glass

$6.00

Sparkling Glass

$6.00

Red Bottle

$30.00

White Bottle

$30.00

Sparkling Bottle

$30.00

Mimosa

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Shokudo Japanese Restaurant and Bar, where tradition takes a step forward in Japanese casual dining. Conveniently located on Kapiolani Boulevard, near the Ala Moana Shopping Center, Shokudo Japanese offers dishes to please and excite the palate of locals and visitors alike.

Location

1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

Gallery
Shokudo image
Shokudo image
Shokudo image

