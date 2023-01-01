Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shokuh Patisserie 1735 Westcliff Drive

1735 Westcliff Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Vienoisseries

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate Danish

$5.50

Apple Turnover

$5.00

Pear Tart

$6.00

Apricot Tart

$6.00

Peach Tart

$6.00

Cherry Tart

$6.00

Kouign Amann

$5.00

Pumpkin Cake Slice

$5.00

Apple Cake Slice

$5.00

Coffee Cake Slice

$5.00

Blueberry Cake Slice

$6.00

Strawberry Cake Slice

$5.00

Banana Bread Slice

$4.50

Canelle

$4.00

Financier

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Madeleine

$2.50

Palmier

$3.00

Flan

$6.00

Raisin Roll

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Pistachio Croissant

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant

$6.00

Raspberry Almond Croissant

$5.50

Cookie Box Small

$15.00

Cookie Box Medium

$25.00

Jam & Honey

$2.50

Butter

$2.00

Croissant Roll

$7.00

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Tiramisu Croissant

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.00

Coffee Layer Cake

$9.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Raspberry

$10.00

Raspberry Mousse

$10.00

Black Forest

$10.00

Passion & Mango Mousse

$10.00

Pistachio & Raspberry Mousse

$10.00

Lemon Mousse

$10.00

Strawberry Mousse

$10.00

White & Dark Layer Mousse

$9.00

Chocolate Caramel HZL Tart

$10.00

Blueberry Lemon Tart

$9.00

Lemon Meringue Tart

$8.50

Mixed Berry Tart

$8.50

Millefeuille

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.50

Red Velvet

$9.50

Saint Honore Chocolate

$10.00

Saint Honore Vanilla

$10.00

Saint Honore Strawberry

$10.00

Paris-Brest Hazelnut

$10.00

Paris-Brest Pistachio

$10.00

Strawberry Fraisier

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$6.50

Mini Mousse

$5.00

Mini Tart

$4.50

Mini Dessert Tray

$55.00

Opera Classic

$10.00

Opera Raspberry

$10.00

Macaron

$3.00

Raspberry Macaron

$10.00

Hazelnut Mousse

$10.00

Beverage

Americano 12 Oz

$3.50

Americano 16 Oz

$4.00

Drip Coffee 12 Oz

$3.00

Drip Coffee 16 Oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 12 Oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 16 Oz

$5.00

Latte 12 Oz

$4.50

Latte 16 Oz

$5.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Iced Coffee 16 Oz

$4.00

Iced Coffee 24 Oz

$5.00

Iced Latte 16 Oz

$5.00

Iced Latte 24 Oz

$6.50

Iced Mocha 16 Oz

$6.00

Iced Mocha 24 Oz

$7.00

Tea Hot

$4.50

Iced Tea

$5.00

Extra Shot

$1.00

Syrup

$0.50

Sub-Milk

$1.00

Orange Juice 16 Oz

$7.00

Orange Juice 24 Oz

$9.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cakes

Chocolate Layer 7 inch

$55.00

Coffee Layer 7 inch

$55.00

Strawberry Short 7 inch

$55.00

Chocolate Layer 9 inch

$80.00

Coffee Layer 9 inch

$80.00

Strawberry Short 9 inch

$80.00

Medium Heart Mousse

$60.00

Large Heart Mousse

$120.00

Wrapped Heart

$125.00

3D Heart

$125.00

Cloud Cake

$125.00

Diamond Cake

$120.00

Eclipse Round Mousse

$95.00

Woven Cake

$120.00

Love Cake

$95.00

Round 7 inch Mousse

$115.00

Round 9 inch Mousse

$165.00

3 Layer Mousse 7 inch

$85.00

Mixed Berry Tart 9 inch

$85.00

Chocolate HZL Tart 10 inch

$95.00

Full Log Mousse Cake

$120.00

Half Log Mousse Cake

$60.00

Swiss Roll Full

$95.00

Swiss Roll Half

$55.00

Tiramisu 7 inch

$70.00

Tiramisu 10 inch

$90.00

Millefeuille 8 inch

$80.00

Millefeuille 10 inch

$100.00

Chocolate Decoration

$15.00

Writings

$10.00

Letter Cake

$85.00

Chocolate

Bulk

$0.60

Chocolate Snack

$3.50

Christmas box

$18.00

Gold Ribbon Box

$14.99

Cremosa

$12.99

Pillow box

$35.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1735 Westcliff Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Directions

