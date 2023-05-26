Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shondiz Kabob Restaurant & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

8000 East Quincy Avenue

1000

Denver, CO 80237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shondiz is a locally owned Persian restaurant

Website

Location

8000 East Quincy Avenue, 1000, Denver, CO 80237

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
orange star4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
The Griffin Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5062 S Syracuse St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
orange starNo Reviews
4901 South Newport Street Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/DTC-Belleview Station
orange starNo Reviews
4919 S Newport St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
Los Chingones - DTC
orange starNo Reviews
4959 S Newport St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
YaYa's Euro Bistro - Yaya's - DTC
orange starNo Reviews
8310 East Belleview Avenue Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston