- Home
- /
- Alexandria
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Shooter McGee's
Shooter McGee's
1,139 Reviews
$$
5239 Duke Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Classic Chicken Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Warm cheddar, Monterey jack, Gouda, cream cheese jalapeno dip, applewood smoked bacon, and chives, house fried tortilla chip
McGee’s Classic Wings
Served with carrot sticks and house-made bleu cheese dressing: Your choice of Hot ‘n Spicy, Teriyaki, Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ
Shooter’s Sliders
Three mini Angus burgers* topped with our Mac sauce, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and pickle chips on potato slider buns
Chili Nachos
Corn tortilla chips smothered with our beef chili, melted Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
Philly cheese Flatbread
Grilled flatbread topped with grilled ribeye steak, spinach, goat cheese, artichokes, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, fresh mozzarella, and a balsamic drizzle.
Soups & Salads
Bowl of Tomato Crab Bisque
Bowl of French Onion
Bowl of Beef Chili
Farmer’s Salad
Mixed greens tossed in a creamy champagne dressing with sundried tomato, spicy toasted pumpkin seeds, sweet corn, goat cheese, tomato & crispy onions
Green Goddess Salad
Crisp romaine, fresh spinach, grilled zucchini, artichoke, roasted tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, dill Havarti, spiced pumpkin seeds, and green goddess dressing
Shooter’s Signature House Salad
Mixed field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, cucumbers, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and garlic herb potato matchsticks with choice of dressing
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made herb croutons
West End Cobb
Grilled chicken breast sliced over mixed greens with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, and cucumber, with choice of dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
Shooter’s Signature Burger
Eight ounce Angus burger*, lightly blackened and grilled, topped with smoked Gouda cheese sauce, a fried egg*, applewood smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms and thick cut onion rings on a toasted potato Kaiser roll
Basic Angus Burger
Our own recipe, 8oz with Angus beef
Turkey Burger
Seven-ounce grilled turkey burger
Chicken Avocado BLT
Grilled chicken topped with provolone, freshly sliced avocado, tomato, mesclun greens and bacon, with avocado mayo served on multigrain bread
Duke Street Turkey
Sliced smoked turkey griddle cooked, dill Havarti cheese, bacon, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, and whole grain mustard on marble rye
Whiskey Chicken Ciabatta
Grilled chicken sliced, Tennessee whiskey glaze, bacon, melted pepper jack, dill pickle slices, lettuce, spicy mustard, on a ciabatta roll
Lobster Crab Sandwich
Maine lobster & colossal lump crab cake, pan seared with lemon butter on a toasted potato roll with a champagne aioli, lettuce and tomato
Reuben
House made corned beef and pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on marble rye
Farmer’s Market Sandwich
Grilled zucchini, sautéed mushroom & onion, oven roasted herb tomatoes, melted fresh mozzarella, avocado, balsamic reduction, lettuce, and roasted garlic aioli, on a ciabatta rol
Grilled Cheese Your Way
Your choice of bread and 2 layers of cheese, then loaded up with your favorite ingredients
Entrees
Barbeque Ribs - Half Rack
McGee’s award-winning pork ribs slow cooked for eight hours, char-grilled and smothered with your choice of Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ, served with two sides
Barbeque Ribs - Full Rack
McGee’s award-winning pork ribs slow cooked for eight hours, char-grilled and smothered with your choice of Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ, served with two sides
Lobster-Crab Cake Platter - 1 Cake
House steamed Maine lobster meat and colossal lump crab, made into a patty and pan seared, finished with a simple lemon butter sauce and served with sautéed green beans and mashed potatoes
Lobster-Crab Cake Platter - 2 Cakes
House steamed Maine lobster meat and colossal lump crab, made into a patty and pan seared, finished with a simple lemon butter sauce and served with sautéed green beans and mashed potatoes
Texas Strip
12oz New York strip*, Texas style steakhouse rubbed, and simply grilled, served with a side of chef’s steak sauce, mashed potatoes, and sautéed green beans with caramelized onion
Honey-Lime Salmon
Grilled sustainable 8oz salmon* filet, finished with a honey-lime glaze, served with tomato couscous and sautéed spinach
Grilled Pork Chops
Twin boneless brined pork chops, grilled and finished with a brown sugar-cider glaze, served with our house mac n’ cheese, and sautéed green beans
Meatloaf
A sixty-year-old recipe made with Angus ground beef, finished with a beef gravy and served over garlic mashed potatoes and our fresh vegetable of the day
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Grilled blackened chicken sliced and tossed in a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce with diced tomatoes and scallions over a bed of linguini.
Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Hand-cut cod filet dusted with seasoned flour and dipped in a wheat beer batter, golden fried and served with French fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce
Southwest Bowl
Spicy andouille sausage sautéed with bell pepper, onion & fire roasted corn with black bean cilantro rice, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle sour cream drizzle, scallions, jalapenos, lemon & lime wedge
Cocktails To-Go!
Grilled Pineapple & Jalapeno Margarita (makes 2 drinks)
Jalapeno tequila, pureed fresh grilled pineapple and jalapenos, pineapple juice, and lime juice, with a salt and red pepper flake rim and fresh jalapeno slice (makes two drinks)
Watermelon Daiquiri
Captain Morgan spiced rum, fresh watermelon puree, watermelon juice, lime juice, muddled mint, and simple syrup, with a mint sugar rim (makes two drinks)
Hendricks Elderflower Bubbly
Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, pumpkin spice cream, cinnamon stick, pumpkin spiced crushed graham cracker rim (makes two drinks)
Shooters Blossom
Kettle one botanical grapefruit and rose vodka, elderflower liqueur, champagne, and muddled basil, garnished with a lemon twist and topped with ginger beer (makes 2 drinks)
Blood Orange Whiskey Smash
George Dickel 12 whiskey, fresh blood orange juice, simple syrup, lemon juice, rhubarb bitters, orange slice (makes 2 drinks)
Beverages
White/Rose/Sparking Wine - Bottles
Stella Pinot Grigio (Italy)
Joel Gott Pinot Gris (Oregon)
Casal Garcia Vinho Verde (Portugal)
Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)
Three Pears Chenin Blanc/Viognier (California)
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)
Janeil Grenache Blanc (France)
Cambria Chardonnay (California)
Michael David Freakshow Chardonnay (California)
Michael Pozzan Chardonnay (California)
Clean Slate Riesling (Germany)
Cucina Mista Moscato (Italy)
Korbel Brut Split (California)
Wycliff (California)
M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rosé (France)
Red Wine Bottles
Mondavi Private Select Pinot Noir (California)
Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir (California)
Charles Smith Velvet Devil Merlot (California)
Le Paradou Grenache (France)
Terrazas Malbec (Argentina)
Don Miguel Gascon Malbec (Argentina)
Red Knot Shiraz (Australia)
Michael David Petite Petit (California)
Tortoise Creek Zinfandel (California)
Prayers of Sinners Red Blend (Washington)
Ghost Runner Red Blend (California)
J. Lohr Cabernet (California)
Robert Mondavi Cabernet (California)
Beer - Virginia
Bold Rock Green (Nellysford)
Bold Rock Red (Nellysford)
Devil’s Back Bone Vienna Lager (Roseland)
Hardywood Pils (Richmond)
Hardywood VIPA (Richmond)
Legend Brown Ale (Richmond)
Pale Fire Deadly Rhythm (Harrisonburg)
Port City Optimal Wit (Alexandria)
Port City Porter (Alexandria)
Solace Suns Out Hops Out (Dulles)
Strangeway’s Albino Monkey (Fredericksburg)
Suncrush (Ask for flavor) (Richmond)
Beer - Ale
Beer - Pale Ale
Beer - IPA
3 Star Ghost White IPA (D.C.)
Cigar City Jai Alai (Florida)
Dogfish Head 60 Minute (Delaware)
Dogfish Head 90 Minute (Delaware)
Firestone Walker Union Jack (California)
Flying Dog Raging Bitch (Maryland)
Hardywood VIPA (Richmond)
Lagunitas IPA (California)
Solace Suns Out Hops Out (Dulles, VA)
Beer - Lager
Beer- Pilsner
Beer - Gluten Free & Miscellaneous
Cider
Beer - Wheat
Beer - Stout
Beer - Belgian Style
Beer - Other
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
All Kids meals served with a side of fries
Kids Fish and Chips
All kids meals served with a side of fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
All kids meals served with a side of fries
Kids Mac&Cheese
All kids meals served with a side of fries
Kids Quesadilla
All kids meals served with a side of fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving our neighbors since 1979!
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22304