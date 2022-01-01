Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Shooter McGee's

1,139 Reviews

$$

5239 Duke Street

Alexandria, VA 22304

Order Again

Appetizers

Classic Chicken Quesadilla

$16.99

Large flour tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$13.99

Warm cheddar, Monterey jack, Gouda, cream cheese jalapeno dip, applewood smoked bacon, and chives, house fried tortilla chip

McGee’s Classic Wings

$15.99

Served with carrot sticks and house-made bleu cheese dressing: Your choice of Hot ‘n Spicy, Teriyaki, Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ

Shooter’s Sliders

$13.99

Three mini Angus burgers* topped with our Mac sauce, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and pickle chips on potato slider buns

Chili Nachos

$14.99

Corn tortilla chips smothered with our beef chili, melted Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos

Philly cheese Flatbread

$14.99

Grilled flatbread topped with grilled ribeye steak, spinach, goat cheese, artichokes, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, fresh mozzarella, and a balsamic drizzle.

Soups & Salads

Bowl of Tomato Crab Bisque

$8.99

Bowl of French Onion

$8.99

Bowl of Beef Chili

$8.99

Farmer’s Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Mixed greens tossed in a creamy champagne dressing with sundried tomato, spicy toasted pumpkin seeds, sweet corn, goat cheese, tomato & crispy onions

Green Goddess Salad

$12.95

Crisp romaine, fresh spinach, grilled zucchini, artichoke, roasted tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, dill Havarti, spiced pumpkin seeds, and green goddess dressing

Shooter’s Signature House Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Mixed field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, cucumbers, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and garlic herb potato matchsticks with choice of dressing

Classic Caesar

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made herb croutons

West End Cobb

$15.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast sliced over mixed greens with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, and cucumber, with choice of dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

Shooter’s Signature Burger

$16.99

Eight ounce Angus burger*, lightly blackened and grilled, topped with smoked Gouda cheese sauce, a fried egg*, applewood smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms and thick cut onion rings on a toasted potato Kaiser roll

Basic Angus Burger

$14.99

Our own recipe, 8oz with Angus beef

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Seven-ounce grilled turkey burger

Chicken Avocado BLT

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with provolone, freshly sliced avocado, tomato, mesclun greens and bacon, with avocado mayo served on multigrain bread

Duke Street Turkey

$13.99

Sliced smoked turkey griddle cooked, dill Havarti cheese, bacon, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, and whole grain mustard on marble rye

Whiskey Chicken Ciabatta

$14.99

Grilled chicken sliced, Tennessee whiskey glaze, bacon, melted pepper jack, dill pickle slices, lettuce, spicy mustard, on a ciabatta roll

Lobster Crab Sandwich

$15.99

Maine lobster & colossal lump crab cake, pan seared with lemon butter on a toasted potato roll with a champagne aioli, lettuce and tomato

Reuben

$13.99

House made corned beef and pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on marble rye

Farmer’s Market Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled zucchini, sautéed mushroom & onion, oven roasted herb tomatoes, melted fresh mozzarella, avocado, balsamic reduction, lettuce, and roasted garlic aioli, on a ciabatta rol

Grilled Cheese Your Way

$8.99

Your choice of bread and 2 layers of cheese, then loaded up with your favorite ingredients

Entrees

Barbeque Ribs - Half Rack

$18.99

McGee’s award-winning pork ribs slow cooked for eight hours, char-grilled and smothered with your choice of Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ, served with two sides

Barbeque Ribs - Full Rack

$29.99

McGee’s award-winning pork ribs slow cooked for eight hours, char-grilled and smothered with your choice of Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ, served with two sides

Lobster-Crab Cake Platter - 1 Cake

$14.99Out of stock

House steamed Maine lobster meat and colossal lump crab, made into a patty and pan seared, finished with a simple lemon butter sauce and served with sautéed green beans and mashed potatoes

Lobster-Crab Cake Platter - 2 Cakes

$28.99Out of stock

House steamed Maine lobster meat and colossal lump crab, made into a patty and pan seared, finished with a simple lemon butter sauce and served with sautéed green beans and mashed potatoes

Texas Strip

$28.99

12oz New York strip*, Texas style steakhouse rubbed, and simply grilled, served with a side of chef’s steak sauce, mashed potatoes, and sautéed green beans with caramelized onion

Honey-Lime Salmon

$24.99

Grilled sustainable 8oz salmon* filet, finished with a honey-lime glaze, served with tomato couscous and sautéed spinach

Grilled Pork Chops

$20.99

Twin boneless brined pork chops, grilled and finished with a brown sugar-cider glaze, served with our house mac n’ cheese, and sautéed green beans

Meatloaf

$17.99

A sixty-year-old recipe made with Angus ground beef, finished with a beef gravy and served over garlic mashed potatoes and our fresh vegetable of the day

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Grilled blackened chicken sliced and tossed in a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce with diced tomatoes and scallions over a bed of linguini.

Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$18.99

Hand-cut cod filet dusted with seasoned flour and dipped in a wheat beer batter, golden fried and served with French fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce

Southwest Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

Spicy andouille sausage sautéed with bell pepper, onion & fire roasted corn with black bean cilantro rice, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle sour cream drizzle, scallions, jalapenos, lemon & lime wedge

Cocktails To-Go!

Hendricks gin, elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, and lemon juice topped with champagne and finished with a lemon twist (makes 2 drinks)

Grilled Pineapple & Jalapeno Margarita (makes 2 drinks)

$22.00Out of stock

Jalapeno tequila, pureed fresh grilled pineapple and jalapenos, pineapple juice, and lime juice, with a salt and red pepper flake rim and fresh jalapeno slice (makes two drinks)

Watermelon Daiquiri

$22.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan spiced rum, fresh watermelon puree, watermelon juice, lime juice, muddled mint, and simple syrup, with a mint sugar rim (makes two drinks)

Hendricks Elderflower Bubbly

$22.00

Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, pumpkin spice cream, cinnamon stick, pumpkin spiced crushed graham cracker rim (makes two drinks)

Shooters Blossom

$22.00

Kettle one botanical grapefruit and rose vodka, elderflower liqueur, champagne, and muddled basil, garnished with a lemon twist and topped with ginger beer (makes 2 drinks)

Blood Orange Whiskey Smash

$22.00

George Dickel 12 whiskey, fresh blood orange juice, simple syrup, lemon juice, rhubarb bitters, orange slice (makes 2 drinks)

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.60

Diet Pepsi

$2.60

Sierra Mist

$2.60

Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Ginger Ale

$2.60

Tonic

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.60

Iced Tead (brewed daily)

$2.60

White/Rose/Sparking Wine - Bottles

Stella Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$26.00

Joel Gott Pinot Gris (Oregon)

$28.00

Casal Garcia Vinho Verde (Portugal)

$22.00

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$32.00

Three Pears Chenin Blanc/Viognier (California)

$26.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$29.00Out of stock

Janeil Grenache Blanc (France)

$24.00Out of stock

Cambria Chardonnay (California)

$31.00Out of stock

Michael David Freakshow Chardonnay (California)

$30.00

Michael Pozzan Chardonnay (California)

$37.00

Clean Slate Riesling (Germany)

$28.00

Cucina Mista Moscato (Italy)

$26.00

Korbel Brut Split (California)

$9.75

Wycliff (California)

$20.00

M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rosé (France)

$32.00

Red Wine Bottles

Mondavi Private Select Pinot Noir (California)

$27.00

Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir (California)

$40.00

Charles Smith Velvet Devil Merlot (California)

$30.00

Le Paradou Grenache (France)

$26.00Out of stock

Terrazas Malbec (Argentina)

$25.00

Don Miguel Gascon Malbec (Argentina)

$38.00

Red Knot Shiraz (Australia)

$30.00Out of stock

Michael David Petite Petit (California)

$30.00

Tortoise Creek Zinfandel (California)

$28.00

Prayers of Sinners Red Blend (Washington)

$28.00

Ghost Runner Red Blend (California)

$26.00

J. Lohr Cabernet (California)

$32.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet (California)

$50.00

Beer - Virginia

Bold Rock Green (Nellysford)

$6.00

Bold Rock Red (Nellysford)

$6.00

Devil’s Back Bone Vienna Lager (Roseland)

$6.25

Hardywood Pils (Richmond)

$7.75

Hardywood VIPA (Richmond)

$7.75

Legend Brown Ale (Richmond)

$6.50

Pale Fire Deadly Rhythm (Harrisonburg)

$7.00

Port City Optimal Wit (Alexandria)

$6.50

Port City Porter (Alexandria)

$6.50

Solace Suns Out Hops Out (Dulles)

$7.00

Strangeway’s Albino Monkey (Fredericksburg)

$7.00

Suncrush (Ask for flavor) (Richmond)

$6.75

Beer - Ale

3 Star Peppercorn Saison (D.C.)

$7.50

Cigar City Maduro (Florida)

$7.00

Dirty Bastard Scotch Ale (Michigan)

$7.50

Dogfish Head American Beauty (Delaware)

$7.00

Full Sail Amber Ale (Oregon)

$7.50

Legend Brown Ale (Richmond)

$6.50Out of stock

New Belgium Fat Tire (Colorado)

$6.50

Beer - Pale Ale

Cigar City Guayabera (Florida)

$7.75

Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ (California)

$7.25

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale (Colorado)

$6.00

Pale Fire Deadly Rhythm (Harrisonburg)

$7.00

Terrapin Recreation Ale (Georgia)

$6.50

Beer - IPA

3 Star Ghost White IPA (D.C.)

$7.50

Cigar City Jai Alai (Florida)

$8.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute (Delaware)

$6.75

Dogfish Head 90 Minute (Delaware)

$10.50

Firestone Walker Union Jack (California)

$7.50

Flying Dog Raging Bitch (Maryland)

$7.50

Hardywood VIPA (Richmond)

$7.75

Lagunitas IPA (California)

$7.50

Solace Suns Out Hops Out (Dulles, VA)

$7.00

Beer - Lager

Blue Point Toasted Lager (New York)

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager (New York)

$6.00

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager (Roseland, VA)

$6.25

Full Sail Session (Oregon)

$6.50

Peroni (Italy)

$6.25

Sam Adams Boston Lager (Massachusetts)

$6.00

Shiner Bock (Texas)

$5.75

Beer- Pilsner

Eggenberg (Austria)

$7.25

Hardywood Pils (Richmond)

$7.75

Lagunitas Pils (California)

$7.00Out of stock

Pilsner Urquell (Czech Republic)

$7.50

Beer - Gluten Free & Miscellaneous

Clausthaler (Germany) Non-Alcoholic

$5.50

Dogfish Head Seaquench (Delaware)

$7.25

Omission IPA (Oregon)

$6.50

Omission Lager (Oregon)

$6.50

Suncrush (Richmond, VA)

$6.75

White Claw Hard Seltzer (Illinois)

$7.00

Cider

Angry Orchard (Ohio)

$6.50

Austin Eastciders (Texas)

$7.50

Bold Rock Green (Nellysford, VA)

$6.00

Bold Rock Red (Nellysford, VA)

$6.00

Strongbow (England)

$6.25

Beer - Wheat

Allagash White (Maine)

$8.00

Cigar City Florida Cracker (Florida)

$7.00

Hoegardden (Belgium)

$6.50

Port City Optimal Wit (Alexandria)

$6.50

Strangeway’s Albino Monkey (Virginia)

$7.00

Beer - Porter

Founders Porter (Michigan)

$6.75

Port City Porter (Alexandria)

$6.50

Beer - Stout

Anderson Valley Oatmeal Stout (CA)

$7.50

Duck Rabbit Milk Stout (NC)

$7.25

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout (CO)

$7.75

Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout (CA)

$8.00

Beer - Belgian Style

Delirium Tremens (Belgium)

$12.50

Duvel (Belgium)

$10.50

Victory Golden Monkey (PA)

$9.50

Beer - Other

Amstel Light (Holland)

$5.25

Blue Moon (Colorado)

$6.00

Bud Light (Missouri)

$4.50

Budweiser (Missouri)

$4.25

Coors Light (Colorado)

$4.50

Coors (Colorado)

$4.00

Corona (Mexico)

$5.25

Heineken (Holland)

$5.75

Michelob Ultra (Missouri)

$4.50

Miller Lite (Wisconsin)

$4.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon (California) 16 oz.

$4.25

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

All Kids meals served with a side of fries

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.99

All kids meals served with a side of fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

All kids meals served with a side of fries

Kids Mac&Cheese

$8.99

All kids meals served with a side of fries

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

All kids meals served with a side of fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving our neighbors since 1979!

Website

Location

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Directions

Gallery
Shooter McGee's image
Shooter McGee's image
Shooter McGee's image

