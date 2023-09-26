Popular Items

Pescaderos

$5.50

market catch. cabbage slaw. shootz sauce. pickled veg. cilantro. habanero carrot. cotija. *Gluten free* Contains: egg & fish

Fysh Taco

$4.50

Shootz Grinds

Poke

Spicy Albacore

$16.00
Sunset Poke

$17.00

market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake. Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten *Cannot be made gluten free*

Cheyne's OG Poke

$18.00

ahi. shoyu. sesame. cucumber. furikake. chili oil, seaweed salad, rice cake. *Gluten Free* Contains: soy, fish

Tacos

Fysh Taco

$4.50
San Miguel

$5.50

Ensenada Shrimp Shootz beer battered Mexican white shrimp, cabbage, yum yum sauce, cilantro Contains: shellfish, egg & gluten

Pescaderos

$5.50

market catch. cabbage slaw. shootz sauce. pickled veg. cilantro. habanero carrot. cotija. *Gluten free* Contains: egg & fish

Specials

Musubi

$8.00

Potato Taco

$4.50

Bloodline Bah mi

$15.00

fish wings

$12.00

spam sammy

$15.00

Poke Taco

$6.00

tuna smash burger

$17.00

Loco Moco

$16.00

Sides

Side Of Avocado

$1.00

Spam

$1.50

Side Vegan Crema

$0.50

Side Pineapple Hab

$0.50

Side Carrot Hab

$0.50

Side Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side Shootz Sauce

$0.50

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Shrimp

$2.50

Side Fried Jalapenos

$0.50

Fish Sticks

$2.50

Seaweed Salad

$4.00
Plain Rice

$1.00

crab side

$2.00

Groms

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Groms Quesadilla

$5.00
Grom Dirty Rice Balls

$3.00

Raw Bar Menu

Oysters

$9.00

1/2 Shell Scallop Sashimi

$12.00

Wahoo sashimi

$16.00

2pc Shrimp

$9.00

Cheyne on a Shell

$13.00

Toro Salad

$14.00

chilled mussels

$12.00

Bar

Beer

Shoots Japanese Lager

$6.00

Shoots Blonde

$6.00

Shoots IPA

$7.00

Shoots DIPA

$8.00

Second Chance Fistful Of Gummies

$6.00

Shoots Japanese Lager

$12.99

Shoots Blonde

$12.99

Shoots IPA

$14.99

Shoots DIPA

$15.99

Variety Pack

$13.99

Bevvies

Babe Sandia Watermelon&cucumber

$5.00

Recess

$5.00

Shaka Tea

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00

De La Calle Tepache

$3.50

Mela pineapple 16 oz

$4.00

Mela watermelon 16oz

$4.00

Swell Soda

$3.00