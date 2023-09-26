Shoots Fish x Beer 2956 Roosevelt Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where flavors from Maui and Baja collide in Southern California. Shootz’ menu features several bowls, including a California-style bowl with sea bass and Baja-inspired ingredients, with line caught poke, off-the-boat tacos, and daily market specials are brought to you by pro surfer Cheyne Magnusson and Anti-Executive Chef Davin Waite.
Location
2956 Roosevelt Street, Unit 2, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Gallery