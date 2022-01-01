Burgers
Seafood
Steakhouses
SHORE 96
790 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview, MN 55126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
No Reviews
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38 St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Shoreview
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant