Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Seafood
Steakhouses

SHORE 96

790 Reviews

$$

1056 Hwy 96 W

Shoreview, MN 55126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Fingers Kids Meal
Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Beef Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Duck Wontons

$11.49

Firecracker Shrimp App

$11.99

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Mac n Cheese Bites

$8.99

Mini Corn Dog App (10)

$5.99

Quesadilla (cheese)

$8.00

Sante Fe Eggrolls

$10.99

Steak Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$3.49

Waffle Fries

$5.99

Walleye Strips

$14.99

Wings (12)

$15.49

Wings (6)

$8.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla Kids Meal

$5.00

Chicken Fingers Kids Meal

$5.00

Corn Dog

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

California Burger

$13.24

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.24

Paddy Shack Burger

$14.99

Rodeo Burger

$13.99

Vikings Sliders

$5.99

BLT

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

French Dip

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.49

Smashed Meatball Sandwich

$12.49

Turkey Bacon Melt

$10.49

Fish Sandwich

$12.49

Firecracker Tacos (3)

$12.99

Deep Fried Tacos

$9.99

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Sides

Bang Sauce

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

French

$0.50

Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Hollandaise

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Paddy Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Red Pepper Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Seasoned Sour Cream

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad LG

$7.99

Caesar Salad SM

$4.49

House Salad LG

$7.99

House Salad SM

$4.49

Shore Salad LG

$8.99

Shore Salad SM

$4.99

Tomato Basil CUP

$3.99

Tomato Basil BOWL

$6.29

SOD CUP

$3.99

SOD BOWL

$6.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview, MN 55126

Directions

Gallery
Shore 96 image
Shore 96 image
Shore 96 image
Shore 96 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38 St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Flameburger of Little Canada
orange starNo Reviews
2534 Rice St Little Canada, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Adam's Soul To Go
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Burger Dive Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Fare Game
orange star4.5 • 5
2900 Northeast Johnson Street Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Francis
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Fillmore St Ne Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Shoreview

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shoreview
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston