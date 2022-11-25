Shore House
6558 Lake Shore Road
Derby, NY 14047
Appetizer
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
Mozzarella Sticks
Five sticks served with marinara
Coconut Shrimp
Four shrimp covered in coconut, deep fried served with sweet chili sauce
Pretzel Sticks
Four soft pretzel sticks served with cheese sauce
Pizza Logs
Four logs served with marinara
Poutine Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with cheese curds covered in gravy
Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp
Six bacon wrapped shrimp tossed in BBQ
Mussels
A pound of mussels simmered in a garlic wine sauce served with garlic bread
Poppers
Bang bang shrimp
Philly Shore rolls
Spinach artichoke dip
Buffalo shrimp
Stuffed Mushrooms
toasted raviolis
Crab Rangoon Egg Rolls
Skrimp Skewers
Buffalo chicken wing dip
Loaded fries
Pepperoni Pizza Dip
Reuben dip
Bang bang shrimp eggs rolls
Mac and cheese balls
Chili cheese fries
Thanksgiving wings
Loaded Nachos
Deep fried pickles
Fried broccoli bites
Loaded Mashed Potato Bites
Hot Cajun BBQ wings
Cajun chicken strips
Crab cake poppers
Deep fried raviolis
Deep fried vegetables
Reuben roll ups
Cheesy chicken Alfredo dip
Peach chipotle wings
Veggie plater
Jalapeno popper dip
Cheesy chicken garlic brea
Taco Dip
Honey Butter BBQ Wings
Blt Dip
Crab Rangoon Dip
Dill pickle dip
Beef on weck roll ups
Bacon Ranch Dip
Chicken Croquettes
Firecracker Chicken Wings
Deep Fried Deviled Eggs
Bacon Cheeseburger Dip
Street Corn
Mozzarella Balls
Philly Cheesesteak Dip
Chili cheese fries
Shrimp Dip
Blackberry Bbq Wings
Deep Fried Avocado Slices
Shore house pizza logs
Deep Fried Green Beans
Mexican Pizza
Cheeseburger roll ups
Chipotle Chicken Roll Ups
Loaded Tots
Quesadillas
Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla
Shaved steak mixed with onions, peppers and a cheese blend
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Diced chicken, bacon,cheese blend and Shore House special ranch sauce
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Diced chicken,peppers,onions and a cheese blend
Min quesadilla
Cheeseburger quesadilla
Cajun shrimp quesadilla
Bbq chicken finger quesadilla
Chicken Parm quesadilla
Barbecue beef quesadilla
Chipotle chicken quesadilla
Shrimp and spinach quesadilla
Surf & Turf quesadilla
Bang bang shrimp quesadilla
Open Face Veggie quesadilla
Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla
Steak in the grass Quesadilla
Open Shrimp Quesadilla
Chicken Finger
Salads
Chef Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, carrots,tomatos, celery, croutons and choice of dressing
Chicken Finger Salad
Choice of fingers sauce topped with cucumbers, carrots, tomatos, onions, croutons, crumbled bleu cheese and choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with parmesan shavings, croutons tossed with Caesar dressing served with garlic bread
Wedge Salad
Iceburg lettuce topped with crumbled bleu cheese,bacon, onions, tomatos and bleu cheese dressing
Strawberry Walnut salad
Chicken fajita salad
Pittsburgh steak salad
Mahi caesar
Cob salad
caprese
Cauliflower Salad
Steak and Guac
Apple cranberry salad
Blackened shrimp salad
Grilled chicken and avocado
Asian
Grilled romaine
Cheeseburger salad
Hot bacon spinach
Cajun steak Salad
Taco salad
Steak and creamy balsamic Salad
Steak gorgonzola salad
Antipasto
Greek salad
Broccoli salad
Grilled steak salad
Rainbow salad
Blacked shrimp and asparagus salad
Italian tossed salad
Fajita Salad
Lemon pepper chicken salad
Southwest chicken salad
Bbq chicken finger salad
Chicken Souvlaki
Summer Salad
Crispy Panko Shrimp Salad
Fruit and feta salas
Big Mac Salad
Italian Sub Salad
Chipotle chicken Salad
Blackened Steak salad
Fruit and Veggie Salad
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
Watermelon and Feta Salad
Green Goodness Shrimp Salad
Lemon Pepper Mahi Salad
Grilled Shrimp Cobb Salad
BBQ Chicken Salad
Strawberry Salad
Sriracha Honey Chicken Salad
Autumn Apple Salad
Shrimp Fajita Salad
Chili Lime Mahi Salad
Shrimp and Mango Salad
Tomato Cucumber Feta Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
Beef on Weck
Slow-roasted tender beef piled high on a fresh kimmelweck roll
Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped tender Sirloin steak sauteed with bell peppers, melted pepper jack cheese on a Costanzo's roll
Classic Half Pound Burger
Half pound of fresh ground chuck grilled and prepared to your liking, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese
Shore House Burger
Half pound of fresh ground chuck marinated in Shore House sauce, stuffed with pepper jack cheese, grilled and prepared to your liking, drizzeled with Shore House sauce, topped with deep fried jalapenos served with lettuce, tomato and onions
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onions and a spicy aioli
Steak Sandwich
a tenderm 8oz strip Sirloin steak smothered in caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese
Mahi Tacos
Blackened or grilled Mahi Mahi topped with mango salsa, cabbage and spicy aioli
Shrimp Tacos
Reuben
prime rib sandwich
shredded beef tacos
Deep fried tacos
Italian sausage
Stinger
Shore House Buffalo burger
Buffalo chicken wrap
Poutine burger
Bbq Burger
Hot turkey sandwich
Mushroom Swiss Burger
BBQ chicken finger wrap
Loaded grilled cheese
French dip
Ham and swiss
Pork sliders
Chicken finger slider
Italian chicken
Garlic roast beef
Cajun chicken and spinach wrap
Chipotle chicken tacos
Steak and spinach wrap
Backend mahi sandwich
Chicken wrap
Bacon and cheddar burger
Ham and cheese club
Steak tacos
Cajun shrimp Po Boy
Pot roast Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Beef tacos
Smothered burrito
Pulled pork Sandwich
Shredded beef tacos
Steak Fajita wrap
Chipotle Steak Wrap
Shore House Crunch Burger
Cajun shrimp hoagie
B's Grilled Cheese
Cajun Shrimp Burger
Ham Sub
Fried Boligna
Italian Sausage
Black and Blue Bacon Burger
Screamin Steak Sandwich
Stuffed Pepper Burger
Crispy Chicken Po Boy
Pulled pork tacos
Crispy Mahi Sandwich
French onion grilled cheese
Meatball hoagie
Cajun Streak Hoagie
Greek chicken and spinach wrap
Marinara Burger
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Dinners
Strip Steak
14oz seasoned Strip steak grilled to your liking served with mashed potatoes and Broccoli
Filet
8oz seasoned Filet grilled to your liking served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
Ribs Full
Slow Cooked BBQ ribs served with coleslaw, macaroni and fries
Ribs Half
Italian Baked Chicken
Two Italian breaded chicken breast topped with a creamy white garlic sauce served with mashed potatoes and asparagus
Pork chops
surf and turf
Stuffed spinach chicken
Pot Roast
Panko chicken strips
Chicken marsala
Meatloaf
Chicken Stir fry
Blackened Mahi
Chili Mac and cheese
Turkey dinner
Asparagus chicken
Shrimp Dinner
Balsamic mahi
New years Eve special
Spicy stuffed chicken
Stuffed bell peppers
Beef roll up
Sun dried tomato chicken
Corned beef and cabbage
Lemon Garlic chicken
Parm crusted mahi
Chicken cordon Bleu
4 Cheese Mac
Panko Parm Crusted Haddock
Shrimp and Spinach
Smothered chicken
Crispy Mahi Dinner
Smothered Steak
Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl
Fried Chicken Bowl
Shredded Beef Enchiladas
Creamy Garlic Chicken
Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
Chicken Enchiladas
Butter Garlic Steak Dinner
Bourbon Glazed Mahi
Tuscan chicken
Bourbon Chicken Dinner
Pulled Pork Burritos
Bbq ny strip
Beef Stroganoff
Side
Pasta
Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles, broccoli tossed with creamy alfredo sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Angel hair pasta, shrimp in a creamy scampi sauce
Mussel Linguine
Linguine noodle, chuncky marinara topped with mussels
Shore House Spaghetti Parmesan
Spaghetti pasta, red house sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Gorgonzola steak
Buffalo Mac and cheese
Beef stroganoff
Italian Rigatoni
pasta Broccoli
3 cheese chicken penne
Creamy tomato chicken pasta
Cajun alfredo
Steak and spinach Alfredo
Bang bang shrimp pasta
Tuscan Shrimp pasta
4 Cheese Chicken Fettuccine
Philly cheese steak pasta
Cajun Parmesan Shrimp Pasta
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Spaghetti and spinach dinner
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Finger
sereved with fries and a soft drink
Kids Grilled Cheese
sereved with fries and a soft drink
Kids Spaghetti
sereved with fries and a soft drink
Kids Hot Dog
sereved with fries and a soft drink
Kids Fish Bowl Drink
no refills