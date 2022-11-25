Shore House imageView gallery

Shore House

6558 Lake Shore Road

Derby, NY 14047

Appetizer

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Five sticks served with marinara

Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

Four shrimp covered in coconut, deep fried served with sweet chili sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$7.95

Four soft pretzel sticks served with cheese sauce

Pizza Logs

$8.95

Four logs served with marinara

Poutine Fries

$8.95

Fresh cut fries topped with cheese curds covered in gravy

Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp

$12.95

Six bacon wrapped shrimp tossed in BBQ

Mussels

$11.95

A pound of mussels simmered in a garlic wine sauce served with garlic bread

Poppers

$9.95

Bang bang shrimp

$12.95

Philly Shore rolls

$9.95

Spinach artichoke dip

$11.95

Buffalo shrimp

$12.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

toasted raviolis

$8.95

Crab Rangoon Egg Rolls

$9.95

Skrimp Skewers

$12.95

Buffalo chicken wing dip

$11.95

Loaded fries

$10.95

Pepperoni Pizza Dip

$9.95

Reuben dip

$11.95

Bang bang shrimp eggs rolls

$10.95

Mac and cheese balls

$9.95

Chili cheese fries

$8.95

Thanksgiving wings

$15.95

Loaded Nachos

$10.95

Deep fried pickles

$8.95

Fried broccoli bites

$8.95

Loaded Mashed Potato Bites

$9.95

Hot Cajun BBQ wings

$14.95

Cajun chicken strips

$10.95

Crab cake poppers

$9.95

Deep fried raviolis

$9.99

Deep fried vegetables

$9.95

Reuben roll ups

$11.95

Cheesy chicken Alfredo dip

$11.95

Peach chipotle wings

$15.95

Veggie plater

$8.95

Jalapeno popper dip

$10.95

Cheesy chicken garlic brea

$9.95

Taco Dip

$11.95

Honey Butter BBQ Wings

$14.95

Blt Dip

$11.95

Crab Rangoon Dip

$11.95

Dill pickle dip

$10.95

Beef on weck roll ups

$11.95

Bacon Ranch Dip

$10.95

Chicken Croquettes

$11.95

Firecracker Chicken Wings

$14.95

Deep Fried Deviled Eggs

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

$11.95

Street Corn

$6.95

Mozzarella Balls

$9.95

Philly Cheesesteak Dip

$12.95

Chili cheese fries

$9.95

Shrimp Dip

$11.95

Blackberry Bbq Wings

$15.95

Deep Fried Avocado Slices

$9.95

Shore house pizza logs

$9.95

Deep Fried Green Beans

$8.95

Mexican Pizza

$11.95

Cheeseburger roll ups

$11.95

Chipotle Chicken Roll Ups

$10.95

Loaded Tots

$10.95

Quesadillas

Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Shaved steak mixed with onions, peppers and a cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$12.95

Diced chicken, bacon,cheese blend and Shore House special ranch sauce

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.95

Diced chicken,peppers,onions and a cheese blend

Min quesadilla

$6.95

Cheeseburger quesadilla

$12.95

Cajun shrimp quesadilla

$12.95

Bbq chicken finger quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Parm quesadilla

$12.95

Barbecue beef quesadilla

$12.95

Chipotle chicken quesadilla

$12.95

Shrimp and spinach quesadilla

$12.95

Surf & Turf quesadilla

$13.95

Bang bang shrimp quesadilla

$13.95

Open Face Veggie quesadilla

$10.95

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$12.95

Steak in the grass Quesadilla

$13.95

Open Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

Wings

Single

$14.95

Double

$26.95

Triple

$38.95

Bucket

$62.95

Chicken Finger

Single finger

$11.95

4

Double finger

$17.95

8

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.95

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, carrots,tomatos, celery, croutons and choice of dressing

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.95

Choice of fingers sauce topped with cucumbers, carrots, tomatos, onions, croutons, crumbled bleu cheese and choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce with parmesan shavings, croutons tossed with Caesar dressing served with garlic bread

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Iceburg lettuce topped with crumbled bleu cheese,bacon, onions, tomatos and bleu cheese dressing

Strawberry Walnut salad

$11.95

Chicken fajita salad

$13.95

Pittsburgh steak salad

$13.95

Mahi caesar

$14.95

Cob salad

$14.95

caprese

$10.95

Cauliflower Salad

$12.95

Steak and Guac

$15.95

Apple cranberry salad

$11.95

Blackened shrimp salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken and avocado

$13.95

Asian

$11.95

Grilled romaine

$9.95

Cheeseburger salad

$12.95

Hot bacon spinach

$11.95

Cajun steak Salad

$14.95

Taco salad

$11.95

Steak and creamy balsamic Salad

$13.95

Steak gorgonzola salad

$13.95

Antipasto

$13.95

Greek salad

$11.95

Broccoli salad

$10.95

Grilled steak salad

$13.95

Rainbow salad

$10.95

Blacked shrimp and asparagus salad

$13.95

Italian tossed salad

$11.95

Fajita Salad

$14.95

Lemon pepper chicken salad

$12.95

Southwest chicken salad

$12.95

Bbq chicken finger salad

Chicken Souvlaki

$12.95

Summer Salad

$11.95

Crispy Panko Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Fruit and feta salas

$11.95

Big Mac Salad

$12.95

Italian Sub Salad

$13.95

Chipotle chicken Salad

$13.95

Blackened Steak salad

$13.95

Fruit and Veggie Salad

$11.95

Pittsburgh Chicken Salad

$12.95

Watermelon and Feta Salad

$11.95

Green Goodness Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Lemon Pepper Mahi Salad

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp Cobb Salad

$14.95

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.95

Strawberry Salad

$10.95

Sriracha Honey Chicken Salad

$13.95

Autumn Apple Salad

$10.95

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$14.95

Chili Lime Mahi Salad

$14.95

Shrimp and Mango Salad

$13.95

Tomato Cucumber Feta Salad

$11.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Beef on Weck

$12.95

Slow-roasted tender beef piled high on a fresh kimmelweck roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Chopped tender Sirloin steak sauteed with bell peppers, melted pepper jack cheese on a Costanzo's roll

Classic Half Pound Burger

$12.95

Half pound of fresh ground chuck grilled and prepared to your liking, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese

Shore House Burger

$13.95

Half pound of fresh ground chuck marinated in Shore House sauce, stuffed with pepper jack cheese, grilled and prepared to your liking, drizzeled with Shore House sauce, topped with deep fried jalapenos served with lettuce, tomato and onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onions and a spicy aioli

Steak Sandwich

$15.95

a tenderm 8oz strip Sirloin steak smothered in caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese

Mahi Tacos

$13.95

Blackened or grilled Mahi Mahi topped with mango salsa, cabbage and spicy aioli

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Reuben

$12.95

prime rib sandwich

$20.95

shredded beef tacos

$12.95

Deep fried tacos

$13.95

Italian sausage

$14.95

Stinger

$14.95

Shore House Buffalo burger

$15.95

Buffalo chicken wrap

$12.95

Poutine burger

$14.95

Bbq Burger

$14.95

Hot turkey sandwich

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

BBQ chicken finger wrap

$12.95

Loaded grilled cheese

$12.95

French dip

$13.95

Ham and swiss

$10.95

Pork sliders

$12.95

Chicken finger slider

$12.95

Italian chicken

$12.95

Garlic roast beef

$14.95

Cajun chicken and spinach wrap

$12.95

Chipotle chicken tacos

$12.95

Steak and spinach wrap

$13.95

Backend mahi sandwich

$14.95

Chicken wrap

$12.95

Bacon and cheddar burger

$14.95

Ham and cheese club

$12.95

Steak tacos

$14.95

Cajun shrimp Po Boy

$13.95

Pot roast Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$13.95

Beef tacos

$12.95

Smothered burrito

$15.95

Pulled pork Sandwich

$13.95

Shredded beef tacos

$13.95

Steak Fajita wrap

$13.95

Chipotle Steak Wrap

$14.95

Shore House Crunch Burger

$14.95

Cajun shrimp hoagie

$13.95

B's Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Cajun Shrimp Burger

$16.95

Ham Sub

$12.95

Fried Boligna

$9.95

Italian Sausage

$14.95

Black and Blue Bacon Burger

$14.95

Screamin Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Stuffed Pepper Burger

$15.95

Crispy Chicken Po Boy

$12.95

Pulled pork tacos

$13.95

Crispy Mahi Sandwich

$14.95

French onion grilled cheese

$8.95

Meatball hoagie

$12.95

Cajun Streak Hoagie

$13.95

Greek chicken and spinach wrap

$12.95

Marinara Burger

$13.95

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Dinners

Strip Steak

$28.95

14oz seasoned Strip steak grilled to your liking served with mashed potatoes and Broccoli

Filet

$33.95

8oz seasoned Filet grilled to your liking served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

Ribs Full

$24.95

Slow Cooked BBQ ribs served with coleslaw, macaroni and fries

Ribs Half

$18.95

Italian Baked Chicken

$22.95

Two Italian breaded chicken breast topped with a creamy white garlic sauce served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Pork chops

$14.95

surf and turf

$33.95

Stuffed spinach chicken

$22.95

Pot Roast

$18.95

Panko chicken strips

$12.95

Chicken marsala

$22.95

Meatloaf

$19.95

Chicken Stir fry

$18.95

Blackened Mahi

$21.95

Chili Mac and cheese

$12.95

Turkey dinner

$15.95

Asparagus chicken

$22.95

Shrimp Dinner

$21.95

Balsamic mahi

$21.95

New years Eve special

$40.00

Spicy stuffed chicken

$22.95

Stuffed bell peppers

$15.95

Beef roll up

$20.95

Sun dried tomato chicken

$21.95

Corned beef and cabbage

$16.95

Lemon Garlic chicken

$22.95

Parm crusted mahi

$22.95

Chicken cordon Bleu

$22.95

4 Cheese Mac

$20.95

Panko Parm Crusted Haddock

$22.95

Shrimp and Spinach

$18.95

Smothered chicken

$20.95

Crispy Mahi Dinner

$22.95

Smothered Steak

$26.95

Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl

$20.95

Fried Chicken Bowl

$14.95

Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$11.95

Creamy Garlic Chicken

$21.95

Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

$20.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Butter Garlic Steak Dinner

$24.95

Bourbon Glazed Mahi

$21.95

Tuscan chicken

$20.95

Bourbon Chicken Dinner

$19.95

Pulled Pork Burritos

$14.95

Bbq ny strip

$28.95

Beef Stroganoff

$18.95

Side

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

french onion

$4.95

House Salad

$3.99

House Caesar

$4.99

Extra BC

$0.50

Soup

$4.95

Carrots

$3.00

Mac and cheese

$6.00

Pasta

Alfredo

$14.95

Fettuccine noodles, broccoli tossed with creamy alfredo sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Angel hair pasta, shrimp in a creamy scampi sauce

Mussel Linguine

$20.95

Linguine noodle, chuncky marinara topped with mussels

Shore House Spaghetti Parmesan

$12.95

Spaghetti pasta, red house sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Gorgonzola steak

$19.95

Buffalo Mac and cheese

$14.95

Beef stroganoff

$19.95

Italian Rigatoni

$22.95

pasta Broccoli

$14.94

3 cheese chicken penne

$20.96

Creamy tomato chicken pasta

$20.95

Cajun alfredo

$20.95

Steak and spinach Alfredo

$21.95

Bang bang shrimp pasta

$21.95

Tuscan Shrimp pasta

$22.95

4 Cheese Chicken Fettuccine

$20.95

Philly cheese steak pasta

$21.95

Cajun Parmesan Shrimp Pasta

$21.95

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$20.95

Spaghetti and spinach dinner

$14.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Finger

$5.95

sereved with fries and a soft drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

sereved with fries and a soft drink

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

sereved with fries and a soft drink

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

sereved with fries and a soft drink

Kids Fish Bowl Drink

$4.99

no refills

Sampler

$5.95

cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Pizza quesadilla

$5.95

Chicken quesadilla

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$5.95

Specials

Fish Fry

$15.96

Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken tacos

$2.50

Weck and wings

$12.95

Shore house fish fry

$16.95

Mango haddock

$16.95

Prime Rib

$19.95

85 cent wings

$0.85

Bc

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Veg

$1.00

Buy 20 get 10 free wings

$26.95

Desserts

CheeseCake

$9.95

Peanut Butter

$9.95

Strawberry pie

$9.95

Cannoli

$9.95

kit kat

$9.95

Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake

$9.95

Breakfast

Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

French Toast

$7.95

Corn Beef Hash

$9.95

Shore House Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

just breakfast

$7.95

shore house omelet pick three

$9.95

shore house omelet pick four

$10.95

pancakes

$9.95

maple blueberrie wings single

$14.95

maple blueberrie wing double

$26.95

Steak and eggs

$12.95

Breakfast burger

$14.95

Family style for 4

$48.00

Family style for 6

$72.00

Soups

Chicken chili

$6.95

Chicken tortilla

$4.95

Fall minestrone

$4.95

Broccoli cheddar

$4.95

Stuffed banana pepper soup

$4.95

Tomato bisque

$4.95

Potato bacon

$4.95

Ham and potato

$4.95

Broc Parm and chicken

$4.95

Loaded potato

$4.95

Red pepper bisque

$4.95

Ham and potato

$4.95

Creamy chicken and rice

$4.95

Prime rib soup

$4.95

Reuben soup

$4.95

Creamy red potato

$4.95

Tomato and rice

$4.95

Clam chowder

$4.95

Vegetable soup

$4.95

Black bean

$4.95

Loaded Beef and Potatoes soup

$4.95

Cheeseburger soup

$4.95

Chicken wings dip soup

$4.95

Beef Barley Soup

$4.95

Italian wedding soup

$4.95

Sunday free kids meal

Free kids cheeseburger

Free kids quesadilla chicken

Free kids quesadilla cheese

Free kids quesadilla pizza

Free kids chicken fingers

Free kids sampler

Free kids hot dog

Free kids spaghetti

Free kids grilled cheese

Dinner for Two

Stuffed Chicken

$20.22

Shrimp pasta Broc

$20.22

Half off apps

Spinach Dip 1/2 off

$5.95

Stuffed peppers 1/2 off

$6.95

mozzarella sticks 1/2 off

$4.50

Pretzel sticks 1/2 off

$3.95

Pizza logs 1/2 off

$4.95

Deep fried ravioli 1/2 off

$4.99

Deep fried veg 1/2 off

$4.95

Poppers 1/2 off

$4.95

Poutine fries 1/2 off

$4.50

Cocktails

Loaded Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Shore House Tea

$7.00

Rasperry Bellini

$9.00

Shore House Breeze

$7.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Mules

$8.00

Elderflower Empree

$7.00

Rumrunner

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Perfect Margarita

$9.00

Shore House Lemonade

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Cucumber Martini

$9.00

Pama Martini

$9.00

Martini

$9.00