Bars & Lounges

Shore Leave

review star

No reviews yet

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY

Boston, MA 02118

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Fatty Tuna ‘Toro’

Share Plates

Tuna Tartare

$18.00+

sweet sesame soy, myoga, negi, taro chips Allergens: dairy, fin fish, egg, allium, sessame, soy

Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Scottish salmon, avocado, creme fraiche, white sturgeon caviar Allergens: dairy, fin fish, soy

Cabbage Salad

$12.00
Vegetarian Gyoza

Vegetarian Gyoza

$14.00

black vinegar dipping sauce Allergens: gluten, allium, sesame, soy

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$14.00

black vinegar dipping sauce Allergens: gluten, allium, sesame, soy

A5 Wagyu Skewer

A5 Wagyu Skewer

$14.00

1oz portion, yuzu kosho, fried garlic, truffle salt Allergens: gluten (CC), dairy (CC), shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), allium

Gochujang Wings

Gochujang Wings

$14.00

sesame, scallions, kimchi ranch Allergens: gluten, dairy, fin fish (CC), allium, sesame, soy

Grilled Hamachi Collar

Grilled Hamachi Collar

$18.00

sweet soy, herb salad, peanuts, bibb lettuce cups Allergens: gluten (CC), dairy (CC), shellfish (CC), fin fish, peanuts, nuts, allium, sesame, soy

Wagyu & Crab Claypot Rice

$28.00

kimchi, egg yolk, nori, cucumber Allergens: shellfish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy

Nigiri

All nigiri/sashimi are gluten free and priced per 2 pieces.
Lean Tuna 'Akami'

Lean Tuna 'Akami'

$6.00

kizami wasabi Allergens: fin fish, soy

Fatty Tuna ‘Toro’

Fatty Tuna ‘Toro’

$9.00

yuzu kosho Allergens: fin fish

Scottish Salmon 'Masu'

Scottish Salmon 'Masu'

$6.00

flavors of Thailand Allergens: fin fish, allium

Arctic Char 'Iwana'

Arctic Char 'Iwana'

$5.00

yellow chive vinaigrette Allergens: fin fish, allium

Yellowtail 'Hamachi'

Yellowtail 'Hamachi'

$6.00

soy caramelized onion & truffle Allergens: fin fish, allium, soy

Kingfish 'Hiramasa'

Kingfish 'Hiramasa'

$6.00

jalapeño sauce Allergens: fin fish

Striped Jack 'Shima Aji'

Striped Jack 'Shima Aji'

$8.00

aji amarillo, nigella & onion relish Allergens: fin fish, allium

Mediterranean Bass 'Lubina'

Mediterranean Bass 'Lubina'

$6.00

shiso & umeboshi Allergens: fin fish,

Sea Bream 'Madai'

Sea Bream 'Madai'

$7.00

sesame & spicy cucumber Allergens: fin fish

Golden Eye Snapper 'Kinmedai'

Golden Eye Snapper 'Kinmedai'

$9.00

lemon oil & sansho salt Allergens: fin fish

Scallop 'Hotate'

Scallop 'Hotate'

$10.00

Rotates between Nantucket bay scallops and Hokkaido sea scallops based on availability. Garnished with brown butter & Hawaiian salt Allergens: shellfish, dairy

Spot Prawn 'Botan Ebi'

Spot Prawn 'Botan Ebi'

$7.00

kimchi relish Allergens: shellfish, allium

Langoustine 'Isi Ebi'

Langoustine 'Isi Ebi'

$15.00Out of stock

white sturgeon caviar, lime, pink peppercorn Allergens: shellfish, fin fish

Sea Urchin 'Uni'

Sea Urchin 'Uni'

$11.00

fresh wasabi, house soy Allergens: shellfish, soy

Trout Roe 'Ikura'

Trout Roe 'Ikura'

$6.00

lime, shiso Allergens: fin fish

Torched Avocado

Torched Avocado

$5.00

spicy mayo, puffed rice Allergens: eggs, allium

Grilled Shiitake

Grilled Shiitake

$5.00

truffle relish Allergens: gluten (CC), dairy (CC), shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), allium (CC), sesame, soy

10 Piece Chef's Selection

10 Piece Chef's Selection

$65.00

2 pieces each of 5 different nigiri.

Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

kani, spicy mayo, tempura bits Allergens: gluten, fin fish, eggs, allium, sesame

Jonah Crab California Roll

Jonah Crab California Roll

$18.00

avocado, cucumber, yuzu mayo Allergens: shellfish, eggs, sesame

Shore Leave Roll

Shore Leave Roll

$20.00

shrimp tempura, hamachi, pickled pineapple, serrano, cilantro, aji amarillo Allergens: gluten, shellfish, fin fish, sesame

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$16.00

pickled daikon, avocado, flavors of Thailand Allergens: fin fish, allium, sesame

Naruto Roll

Naruto Roll

$16.00

hamachi, cucumber, mint, fried shallot Allergens: dairy, fin fish, allium, soy

Spicy Avocado Roll

Spicy Avocado Roll

$14.00

spicy mayo, cucumber, puffed rice, micro cilantro Allergens: eggs, allium, sesame

Shiitake Tempura Roll

Shiitake Tempura Roll

$14.00

soy truffle mayo, sesame wrap, caramelized shallot Allergens: gluten, eggs, allium, sesame, soy

Japanese Eggplant Roll

Japanese Eggplant Roll

$14.00

hakka sauce, Thai basil, sesame sauce Allergens: fin fish (CC), allium, sesame, soy

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$28.00

brown butter, yuzu kosho mayo, avocado, celery, chive Allergens: dairy, shellfish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy

Bar Bites

Shore Leave Burger

Shore Leave Burger

$15.00

miso teriyaki glaze, avocado, pickled red onion, crispy onions Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium, soy

Dungeon Burger

Dungeon Burger

$14.00

american cheese, bread & butter pickles, hot-mustard, kewpie mayo, sweet onion, iceberg lettuce Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium

Karaage Chicken Sandwich

Karaage Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

spicy mayo, red cabbage slaw, boston bibb lettuce Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium, soy, alcohol

A5 Wagyu Skewer

A5 Wagyu Skewer

$14.00

1oz portion, yuzu kosho, fried garlic, truffle salt Allergens: gluten (CC), dairy (CC), shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), allium

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

toasted nori aioli, lime, sea salt Allergens: gluten (CC), dairy (CC), shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium, sesame

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

sweet chili, pickled red onion, mint Allergens: fin fish (CC), allium

Okonomiyaki Tater Tots

Okonomiyaki Tater Tots

$10.00

kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, jalapeno-cheese, sesame, nori, bonito Allergens: dairy, fin fish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy

PLAIN Burger

$11.00

PLAIN Cheeseburger

$11.00

Retail

Camp Crewneck

$30.00Out of stock

Camp T-Shirt

$25.00

Hot Mug

$12.00

Mersanta

$30.00

Reindeer Shot

$8.00

Santa Collins Glass

$9.00

Santa Communal Bowl

$65.00

Santa Rocks

$15.00

Sippin' Coconut

$15.00

Surfin' Santa

$25.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Shore Leave is our interpretation of a tropical escape through the lens of our love for Boston’s rich dining scene in Boston, MA

Website

Location

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

