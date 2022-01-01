Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shore Points BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

816 Arnold Ave

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Beef Burnt Ends Taco
Buffalo Chicken Dilla Pocket

Breakfast Specials

Cinna Apple Pumpkin Waffle

$15.00

Tender steak, buttermilk battered and fried golden. Topped with a root veggie hash, two eggs any style and pan gravy

Crab Cake Benny

$18.00

A baked casserole layered with pancakes, cheese, sauteed spinach, potato, crumbled sausage, scrambled eggs and a drizzle of hollandaise

Down Home Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Shrimp, bacon, charred corn, two eggs any style and cheesy grits

Crepes Lorraine

$15.00

Scratch made crepes stuffed with scrambled eggs, spinach, bacon, onion and cheddar jack

Bacon Egg & Cheese Empanadas (2)

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese wrapped in our buttery flakey scratch made empanada crust accompanied by salsa & sour cream

Brisket on a Biscuit

$17.00

An open faced biscuit topped with sweet potato hash, our fork tender brisket, cheddar jack cheese, choice of two eggs any style and a drizzle of hollandaise sauce

Sweet Alabama

$15.00

Sweet and savory. Scratch made corn bread waffle topped with our sausage gravy, two eggs any style, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of maple syrup

Sweet Potato Hash

$8.00

Sweet potatoes and yukon gold potatoes with peppers and onions

Potato Pancakes

$9.00

5 potato latkes accompanied by sour cream or applesauce

Catering

T Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Paper Gift Certificate

$100.00

Sodano Cateting

$1,710.00

Priore Catering

$1,820.00

Omelets

Western Omelet

$12.00

Ham, peppers & onions

Jersey Omelet

$12.00

Pork roll & American cheese

Bangin Broccoli Omelet

$14.00

Broccoli, onion, bacon, cheddar jack

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Mixed sauteed veggies

Irish Omelet

$14.00

Corned beef, potato, onion, swiss

Popeyes Omelet

$16.00

Eggwhites, spinach, broccoli, chicken, swiss

Bayhead Break Omelet

$16.00

Bacon, peppers, onions, spinach, american & avocado

Create your own Omelet

$8.00

Choose your own combination of veggies, meats and cheeses

Porky Ome!et

$16.00

Sides

Potato Wedges

$4.00

Home fries

$4.00

Side Spicy home fries

$5.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$9.00

Side Biscuit

$3.75

Wheat Toast

$2.50

White Toast

$2.50

Rye Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$3.00

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Egg

$3.00

Avacado

$3.00

Pork Roll

$6.00

Real Maple Syrup

$2.50

Side Fruit

$6.00

Sub Corn Bread Waffle

$5.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Hash Browns

$2.50

Pineapple Bacon

$7.00

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$13.00

Poached eggs and canadian bacon on a toasted english muffin drizzled with our hand whisked hollandaise

Eggs Blackstone

$14.00

Poached eggs, bacon and tomato on a toasted english muffin drizzled with our hand whisked hollandaise

Eggs Florentine

$14.00

Poached eggs, sauteed spinach and bacon on a toasted english muffin drizzled with our hand whisked hollandaise

Chicken & Waffle Benny

$16.00

Fried chicken breast on a cornbread waffle with poached eggs, hollandaise, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of maple syrup

Border Benny

$16.00

Cornbread waffle, avocado, sausage patties, poached eggs, cheddar jack, salsa, sour cream and chipotle hollandaise

Chipotle Pork Benny

$16.00

Poached eggs on a toasted english with tender pulled pork, avocado, peppers, onions and chipotle hollandaise

Hashes

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Premium corned beef cooked in house chopped with potato, and sauteed onion

Benny & Hash

$17.00

Premium corned beef cooked in house, chopped with potato, and sauteed onion and a drizzle of homemade hollandaise

California Hash

$17.00

Chopped chicken, potato, peppers, onions, bacon, avocado and cheddar jack cheese

Wild West Hash

$17.00

Spicy southwest potatoes with peppers, onions, pulled pork, lime BBQ sauce, cheddar jack and avocado

Birria Hash

$17.00

Potato, birria beef, avocado, onion, peppers, corn, black beans cheddar jack, spicy crema, queso fresco

Veggie Hash

$17.00

Potato, onion, pepper, spinach, mushroom, tomato, avocado and melted cheddar

Sandwiches

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Spinach Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Western Shootout Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, ham, onion, pepper, avocado, black beans, american cheese, potato sour cream & BBQ

Egg \ Cheese

$9.00

French Toast

Classic Brioche French Toast Side

$6.00

Classic Brioche French Toast Short

$12.00

Classic Brioche French Toast Full

$15.00

Waffle

Classic Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Cinnamon Sensation Waffle

$10.50

Belgian waffle toped with cinnamon, powdered sugar and syrup

Corn Bread Waffle

$10.00

Crowd Favorites

Hash Tower

$16.00

Hash browns topped with scrambled eggs, American cheese, avocado, crumbled bacon, hollandaise and ketchup

Birria Brekki Arepas

$16.00

Scratch made white corn and cheddar arepas topped with avocado, birria beef, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, zesty crema and queso fresco

Acapulco Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Two soft flour tacos topped with scrambled eggs, jack cheese, bacon, salsa and avocado

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.00

Peppers, onions, bacon, potato, scrambled eggs and cheddar jack in a crunchy grilled tortilla served with salsa and sour cream

PEC Pancake Sliders

$14.00

Four mini pork roll, egg and cheese sandwiches served on pancakes

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Scratch made creamy sausage gravy on our fresh baked biscuits topped with two eggs any style

Chicken & Biscuits

$17.00

A split biscuit topped with country fried chicken breast, sausage gravy and two eggs any style

Avacado Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Quiche

$8.00

Pancakes

Side Pancake

$5.00

Fluffy and delicious

Short Pancake

$11.00

Fluffy and delicious

Full Pancake

$14.00

Fluffy and delicious

Side Blueberry Buckle Pancake

$6.00

With blueberries and topped with a sweet crumble

Short Blueberry Buckle Pancake

$12.00

With blueberries and topped with a sweet crumble

Full Blueberry Buckle Pancake

$15.00

With blueberries and topped with a sweet crumble

Side Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.00

With mini chocolate morsels

Short Chocolate Chip Pancake

$12.00

With mini chocolate morsels

Full Chocolate Chip Pancake

$15.00

With mini chocolate morsels

Side Pumpkin Pancake

$7.00

Short Pumpkin Pancake

$13.00

Full Pumpkin Pancake

$16.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake

$5.00

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Egg Platter

$7.00

One scrambled egg and homefries

Kids Pork Roll Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled white toast with american cheese, egg and porkroll

Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00

Citrus Iced Tea

$4.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

No Bev

Kids Bev

$2.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Watermelon Limeade

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00

S'mores Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Starters

Thai Sticky Ribs (4pce)

$12.00

Our tender baby back ribs breaded and fried crispy then tossed in a sweet thai chili sauce

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls (4pce)

$11.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, corn and cheese with an avocado cream sauce for dipping

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Our scratch made corn tortilla chips accompanied by delicious creamy queso with sauteed jalapeño, red onion, corn and black beans

Buttermilk Chicken Fingers (4pce)

$11.00

Scratch made with chicken breast buttermilk battered and fried golden. Accompanied by sweet chili lime dipping sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Baby Shrimp lightly breaded and fried golden then tossed in our creamy sweet and spicy Sauce

Corn Hush Puppies (8pce)

$8.00

A sweet and savory corn bread donut with assorted veggies and sweet corn accompanied by maple butte

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Texas Twinkies

$14.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Bowl Brocolli Cheddar

$7.00

Bread Basket Brocolli Cheddar

$10.00

Thanksgiving Croquettes

$12.00

Short Rib Empanadas

$7.00

Poutine Fries

$10.00

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$10.00

On the bone, tossed in choice of sauce

12 Piece Wings

$19.00

On the bone, tossed in choice of sauce

Boneless 6-pc Wings

$10.00

Breaded, fried golden and tossed in choice of sauce

Boneless 12-pc Wings

$19.00

Breaded, fried golden and tossed in choice of sauce

Salads

Green Goddess Cobb Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, corn, avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar jack, cucumber, mixed greens and scratch made, creamy green goddess dressing

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, blackened shrimp, corn and black bean salsa, pineapple, jalapeño, avocado and tortilla strips with citrus vinaigrette

Smash Burgers

Single Golden Arches Burger

$12.00

4oz Angus ground beef patties with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickles and special sauce

Double Golden Arches Burger

$14.00

4oz Angus ground beef patties with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickles and special sauce

Triple Golden Arches Burger

$16.00

4oz Angus ground beef patties with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickles and special sauce

Single Spicy SW Burger

$13.00

4oz Angus ground beef patties with avocado, bacon, cherry peppers, cheddar jack, frizzled onion and spicy sauce

Double Spicy SW Burger

$15.00

4oz Angus ground beef patties with avocado, bacon, cherry peppers, cheddar jack, frizzled onion and spicy sauce

Triple Spicy SW Burger

$17.00

4oz Angus ground beef patties with avocado, bacon, cherry peppers, cheddar jack, frizzled onion and spicy sauce

Single Mac Daddy Burger

$13.00

4oz Angus ground beef patties with cheddar jack cheese, cheesy mac, bacon and sauteed BBQ onions

Double Mac Daddy Burger

$15.00

4oz Angus ground beef patties with cheddar jack cheese, cheesy mac, bacon and sauteed BBQ onions

Triple Mac Daddy Burger

$17.00

4oz Angus ground beef patties with cheddar jack cheese, cheesy mac, bacon and sauteed BBQ onions

BYO Burger

$12.00+

Sandwiches

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Twelve hour braised brisket slathered in zesty southwest BBQ, topped with cheddar jack cheese and fried onion frizzles

Pulled Carolina Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Tossed in a sweet vinegar sauce and topped with creamy house made slaw and pickles

Chopped BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Tossed in our classic BBQ sauce and topped with creamy house made slaw & pickles

Epic Reuben

$17.00

Premium corned beef piled high on grilled rye with slaw, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese

Po Boy Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Fried baby shrimp, bacon, lettuce tomato, remoulade and American cheese on a grilled bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dilla Pocket

$15.00

Roast Beef Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwiches

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, crunchy pickles, shredded lettuce, creamy dill sauce and a drizzle of Hot Honey

Nashville Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast in a spicy pepper sauce with crunchy pickles coleslaw and creamy dill sauce

Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, maple mayo and a Belgian waffle for the bun

Q Bird Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, BBQ Sauce, chipotle mayo, creamy slaw

BBQ Classics

3 BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$20.00

Lean tender meat grilled with your choice of signature sauce with choice of two sides

6 BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$27.00

Lean tender meat grilled with your choice of signature sauce with choice of two sides

12 BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$35.00

Lean tender meat grilled with your choice of signature sauce with choice of two sides

5 Piece BBQ Chicken

$20.00

On the bone, grilled to order with your choice of sauce

10 Piece BBQ Chicken

$30.00

On the bone, grilled to order with your choice of sauce

5 Piece Fried Chciken

$20.00

Buttermilk battered and fried golden

10 Piece Fried Chicken

$30.00

Buttermilk battered and fried golden

BBQ Sampler Platter

$45.00

Half pound sliced brisket, half pound chopped bbq chicken, half pound pulled pork & four baby back ribs

Loco Tacos

Barbacoa Taco

$7.50

Lime marinated beef barbacoa, cheddar jack, grilled peppers & onions, avocado, corn and black bean salsa and creamy chipotle aioli

Carnitas Taco

$7.50

Pulled pork, cheddar jack, peppers, onions, lettuce, salsa, avocado and chili lime sauce

Firecracker Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Zesty firecracker shrimp with lettuce, cheddar jack, salsa, avocado and chili lime sauce

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Taco

$8.00

Tender BBQ pulled pork, creamy mac and cheese, crispy onions and zesty sriracha aiol

Smoke N Hot Chicken Taco

$7.50

Diced Nashville Hot Chicken, Pepper jack, slaw, pickles, creamy dill sauce and french fries

Mango Tango Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Grilled lime marinated shrimp, avocado, mango, pepper jack, sweet chili sauce and shredded lettuce

Beef Burnt Ends Taco

$8.00

Smoked BBQ beef burnt ends topped with grilled pineapple, grilled jalapeño, avocado, crumbled bacon, chipotle ranch and shredded lettuce

Birria Taco

$5.00

Pulled birria beef, cilantro, onions and cheese in a chili oil grilled corn tortilla with broth for dipping

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken, grilled pepper, grilled onion, cheddar jack, salsa, & sour cream

Baha Fish Taco

$7.50

Meats

12oz Carolina Pulled Pork

$15.00

With Carolina BBQ Sauce

12oz BBQ Chopped Chicken

$15.00

With Classic BBQ Sauce

12oz Sliced Beef Brisket

$18.00

With Soutwest BBQ Sauce

12oz Pulled Beef Barbacoa

$18.00

Marinated in zesty soutwest spices

Sides

12oz Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Egg noodles tossed with our cramy scratch made cheese sauce

12oz Potato Salad

$6.00

Chopped potatoes and assorted veggies

12oz Corn Esquites

$7.00

Sweet corn tossed in a creamy lime chipotle sauce and topped with queso fresco

12oz Coleslaw

$6.00

Shredded cabbage in our sweet and creamy slaw dressing

Side Condi

$0.50

Shore Points BBQ Sauce

$10.99

Broccoli & Cheese

$7.00

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Kids Lunch / Dinner

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Two crunchy fingers served with fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Egg noodles tossed with our creamy cheese sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

White toast and american cheese. Served with fries

Kids BBQ Ribs

$13.00

Two BBQ ribs served with french fries

Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00

Citrus Iced Tea

$4.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

No Bev

Kids Bev

$2.50

Watermelon Limeade

$4.00

Butterfly Sweet Tea

$4.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We call ourselves a barbecue restaurant, and offer many of the items you might find in a traditional barbecue joint, but we are beach bums at heart and decided to switch things up a bit! Our sauces and flavor combinations have a way of catapulting the traditional southern fare straight to the coastline. So, stop in and experience the idea of barbecue through the eyes of the shore!

Website

Location

816 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach
orange star4.3 • 335
709 Arnold Ave Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Bam Bam Burger Company
orange starNo Reviews
522 Bay Ave Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
The Shore House Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2114 NJ-88 Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Spicy's Taco & Tequila Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1506 Richmond Ave Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
The Off Shore Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 526
225 Ocean Ave Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Sinners Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
20 Inlet Dr Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Point Pleasant Beach

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Pont Pleasant Borough
orange star4.5 • 537
1635 Bay Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
The Off Shore Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 526
225 Ocean Ave Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach
orange star4.3 • 335
709 Arnold Ave Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Fresh Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 38
2621 Bridge Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Point Pleasant Beach
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston