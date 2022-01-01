- Home
Shore Points BBQ
816 Arnold Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Breakfast Specials
Cinna Apple Pumpkin Waffle
Tender steak, buttermilk battered and fried golden. Topped with a root veggie hash, two eggs any style and pan gravy
Crab Cake Benny
A baked casserole layered with pancakes, cheese, sauteed spinach, potato, crumbled sausage, scrambled eggs and a drizzle of hollandaise
Down Home Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp, bacon, charred corn, two eggs any style and cheesy grits
Crepes Lorraine
Scratch made crepes stuffed with scrambled eggs, spinach, bacon, onion and cheddar jack
Bacon Egg & Cheese Empanadas (2)
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese wrapped in our buttery flakey scratch made empanada crust accompanied by salsa & sour cream
Brisket on a Biscuit
An open faced biscuit topped with sweet potato hash, our fork tender brisket, cheddar jack cheese, choice of two eggs any style and a drizzle of hollandaise sauce
Sweet Alabama
Sweet and savory. Scratch made corn bread waffle topped with our sausage gravy, two eggs any style, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of maple syrup
Sweet Potato Hash
Sweet potatoes and yukon gold potatoes with peppers and onions
Potato Pancakes
5 potato latkes accompanied by sour cream or applesauce
Catering
T Shirt
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Hoodie
Paper Gift Certificate
Sodano Cateting
Priore Catering
Omelets
Western Omelet
Ham, peppers & onions
Jersey Omelet
Pork roll & American cheese
Bangin Broccoli Omelet
Broccoli, onion, bacon, cheddar jack
Veggie Omelet
Mixed sauteed veggies
Irish Omelet
Corned beef, potato, onion, swiss
Popeyes Omelet
Eggwhites, spinach, broccoli, chicken, swiss
Bayhead Break Omelet
Bacon, peppers, onions, spinach, american & avocado
Create your own Omelet
Choose your own combination of veggies, meats and cheeses
Porky Ome!et
Sides
Potato Wedges
Home fries
Side Spicy home fries
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Biscuit
Wheat Toast
White Toast
Rye Toast
English Muffin
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Egg
Avacado
Pork Roll
Real Maple Syrup
Side Fruit
Sub Corn Bread Waffle
Side Hollandaise
Hash Browns
Pineapple Bacon
Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Poached eggs and canadian bacon on a toasted english muffin drizzled with our hand whisked hollandaise
Eggs Blackstone
Poached eggs, bacon and tomato on a toasted english muffin drizzled with our hand whisked hollandaise
Eggs Florentine
Poached eggs, sauteed spinach and bacon on a toasted english muffin drizzled with our hand whisked hollandaise
Chicken & Waffle Benny
Fried chicken breast on a cornbread waffle with poached eggs, hollandaise, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of maple syrup
Border Benny
Cornbread waffle, avocado, sausage patties, poached eggs, cheddar jack, salsa, sour cream and chipotle hollandaise
Chipotle Pork Benny
Poached eggs on a toasted english with tender pulled pork, avocado, peppers, onions and chipotle hollandaise
Hashes
Corned Beef Hash
Premium corned beef cooked in house chopped with potato, and sauteed onion
Benny & Hash
Premium corned beef cooked in house, chopped with potato, and sauteed onion and a drizzle of homemade hollandaise
California Hash
Chopped chicken, potato, peppers, onions, bacon, avocado and cheddar jack cheese
Wild West Hash
Spicy southwest potatoes with peppers, onions, pulled pork, lime BBQ sauce, cheddar jack and avocado
Birria Hash
Potato, birria beef, avocado, onion, peppers, corn, black beans cheddar jack, spicy crema, queso fresco
Veggie Hash
Potato, onion, pepper, spinach, mushroom, tomato, avocado and melted cheddar
Sandwiches
French Toast
Waffle
Crowd Favorites
Hash Tower
Hash browns topped with scrambled eggs, American cheese, avocado, crumbled bacon, hollandaise and ketchup
Birria Brekki Arepas
Scratch made white corn and cheddar arepas topped with avocado, birria beef, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, zesty crema and queso fresco
Acapulco Breakfast Tacos
Two soft flour tacos topped with scrambled eggs, jack cheese, bacon, salsa and avocado
Breakfast Quesadilla
Peppers, onions, bacon, potato, scrambled eggs and cheddar jack in a crunchy grilled tortilla served with salsa and sour cream
PEC Pancake Sliders
Four mini pork roll, egg and cheese sandwiches served on pancakes
Biscuits & Gravy
Scratch made creamy sausage gravy on our fresh baked biscuits topped with two eggs any style
Chicken & Biscuits
A split biscuit topped with country fried chicken breast, sausage gravy and two eggs any style
Avacado Toast
Quiche
Pancakes
Side Pancake
Fluffy and delicious
Short Pancake
Fluffy and delicious
Full Pancake
Fluffy and delicious
Side Blueberry Buckle Pancake
With blueberries and topped with a sweet crumble
Short Blueberry Buckle Pancake
With blueberries and topped with a sweet crumble
Full Blueberry Buckle Pancake
With blueberries and topped with a sweet crumble
Side Chocolate Chip Pancake
With mini chocolate morsels
Short Chocolate Chip Pancake
With mini chocolate morsels
Full Chocolate Chip Pancake
With mini chocolate morsels
Side Pumpkin Pancake
Short Pumpkin Pancake
Full Pumpkin Pancake
Kids Breakfast
Beverages
Starters
Thai Sticky Ribs (4pce)
Our tender baby back ribs breaded and fried crispy then tossed in a sweet thai chili sauce
Southwest Chicken Eggrolls (4pce)
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, corn and cheese with an avocado cream sauce for dipping
Chips & Queso
Our scratch made corn tortilla chips accompanied by delicious creamy queso with sauteed jalapeño, red onion, corn and black beans
Buttermilk Chicken Fingers (4pce)
Scratch made with chicken breast buttermilk battered and fried golden. Accompanied by sweet chili lime dipping sauce
Firecracker Shrimp
Baby Shrimp lightly breaded and fried golden then tossed in our creamy sweet and spicy Sauce
Corn Hush Puppies (8pce)
A sweet and savory corn bread donut with assorted veggies and sweet corn accompanied by maple butte
Mozzarella Sticks
Texas Twinkies
French Onion Soup
Bowl Brocolli Cheddar
Bread Basket Brocolli Cheddar
Thanksgiving Croquettes
Short Rib Empanadas
Poutine Fries
Wings
Salads
Green Goddess Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, corn, avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar jack, cucumber, mixed greens and scratch made, creamy green goddess dressing
Southwest Salad
Mixed Greens, blackened shrimp, corn and black bean salsa, pineapple, jalapeño, avocado and tortilla strips with citrus vinaigrette
Smash Burgers
Single Golden Arches Burger
4oz Angus ground beef patties with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickles and special sauce
Double Golden Arches Burger
4oz Angus ground beef patties with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickles and special sauce
Triple Golden Arches Burger
4oz Angus ground beef patties with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickles and special sauce
Single Spicy SW Burger
4oz Angus ground beef patties with avocado, bacon, cherry peppers, cheddar jack, frizzled onion and spicy sauce
Double Spicy SW Burger
4oz Angus ground beef patties with avocado, bacon, cherry peppers, cheddar jack, frizzled onion and spicy sauce
Triple Spicy SW Burger
4oz Angus ground beef patties with avocado, bacon, cherry peppers, cheddar jack, frizzled onion and spicy sauce
Single Mac Daddy Burger
4oz Angus ground beef patties with cheddar jack cheese, cheesy mac, bacon and sauteed BBQ onions
Double Mac Daddy Burger
4oz Angus ground beef patties with cheddar jack cheese, cheesy mac, bacon and sauteed BBQ onions
Triple Mac Daddy Burger
4oz Angus ground beef patties with cheddar jack cheese, cheesy mac, bacon and sauteed BBQ onions
BYO Burger
Sandwiches
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Twelve hour braised brisket slathered in zesty southwest BBQ, topped with cheddar jack cheese and fried onion frizzles
Pulled Carolina Pork Sandwich
Tossed in a sweet vinegar sauce and topped with creamy house made slaw and pickles
Chopped BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Tossed in our classic BBQ sauce and topped with creamy house made slaw & pickles
Epic Reuben
Premium corned beef piled high on grilled rye with slaw, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese
Po Boy Grilled Cheese
Fried baby shrimp, bacon, lettuce tomato, remoulade and American cheese on a grilled bun
Crab Cake Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Dilla Pocket
Roast Beef Dip
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Chicken Sandwiches
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, crunchy pickles, shredded lettuce, creamy dill sauce and a drizzle of Hot Honey
Nashville Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast in a spicy pepper sauce with crunchy pickles coleslaw and creamy dill sauce
Chicken & Waffles Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, maple mayo and a Belgian waffle for the bun
Q Bird Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, BBQ Sauce, chipotle mayo, creamy slaw
BBQ Classics
3 BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Lean tender meat grilled with your choice of signature sauce with choice of two sides
6 BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Lean tender meat grilled with your choice of signature sauce with choice of two sides
12 BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Lean tender meat grilled with your choice of signature sauce with choice of two sides
5 Piece BBQ Chicken
On the bone, grilled to order with your choice of sauce
10 Piece BBQ Chicken
On the bone, grilled to order with your choice of sauce
5 Piece Fried Chciken
Buttermilk battered and fried golden
10 Piece Fried Chicken
Buttermilk battered and fried golden
BBQ Sampler Platter
Half pound sliced brisket, half pound chopped bbq chicken, half pound pulled pork & four baby back ribs
Loco Tacos
Barbacoa Taco
Lime marinated beef barbacoa, cheddar jack, grilled peppers & onions, avocado, corn and black bean salsa and creamy chipotle aioli
Carnitas Taco
Pulled pork, cheddar jack, peppers, onions, lettuce, salsa, avocado and chili lime sauce
Firecracker Shrimp Taco
Zesty firecracker shrimp with lettuce, cheddar jack, salsa, avocado and chili lime sauce
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Taco
Tender BBQ pulled pork, creamy mac and cheese, crispy onions and zesty sriracha aiol
Smoke N Hot Chicken Taco
Diced Nashville Hot Chicken, Pepper jack, slaw, pickles, creamy dill sauce and french fries
Mango Tango Shrimp Taco
Grilled lime marinated shrimp, avocado, mango, pepper jack, sweet chili sauce and shredded lettuce
Beef Burnt Ends Taco
Smoked BBQ beef burnt ends topped with grilled pineapple, grilled jalapeño, avocado, crumbled bacon, chipotle ranch and shredded lettuce
Birria Taco
Pulled birria beef, cilantro, onions and cheese in a chili oil grilled corn tortilla with broth for dipping
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated grilled chicken, grilled pepper, grilled onion, cheddar jack, salsa, & sour cream
Baha Fish Taco
Meats
Sides
12oz Mac & Cheese
Egg noodles tossed with our cramy scratch made cheese sauce
12oz Potato Salad
Chopped potatoes and assorted veggies
12oz Corn Esquites
Sweet corn tossed in a creamy lime chipotle sauce and topped with queso fresco
12oz Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage in our sweet and creamy slaw dressing
Side Condi
Shore Points BBQ Sauce
Broccoli & Cheese
Whipped Potatoes
Kids Lunch / Dinner
We call ourselves a barbecue restaurant, and offer many of the items you might find in a traditional barbecue joint, but we are beach bums at heart and decided to switch things up a bit! Our sauces and flavor combinations have a way of catapulting the traditional southern fare straight to the coastline. So, stop in and experience the idea of barbecue through the eyes of the shore!
816 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742