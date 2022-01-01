Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Shore Rider

1,367 Reviews

$$

2168 Avenida de la Playa

La Jolla, CA 92037

Guac & Chips TO GO
Fish & Chips TO GO
Chicken Caesar Salad TO GO

Guac & Chips TO GO

$13.99

Fresh Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, Onion, Serrano Chile, Pico de Gallo, Panela & Cotija Cheese, House Chips

Chicken Nachos TO GO

$15.99

Chicken Tinga, Black Beans, Chile Verde Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, House Chips

Ahi Poke TO GO

$19.99

1/2 lb. Fresh Raw Cubed Yellowfin Tuna, Soy Sauce (GF) Togarashi Seasoning, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion, Red Onion, Seaweed Salad

SoCal Salad TO GO

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Avocado, Panela Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Goddess Salad TO GO

$16.99

Romaine, Blackened Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Goddess Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad TO GO

$15.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Capers, Garlic-Parmesan Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Burger TO GO

$14.99

1/3 lb. Patty, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Shore Rider Sauce, Brioche Bun, Pickle Chips, Shore Dusted Fries

Cheese Burger TO GO

$14.99

1/3 lb. Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Shore Rider Sauce, Brioche Bun, Pickle Chips, Shore Dusted Fries

Bacon Bleu Burger TO GO

$16.99

1/3 lb. Patty, Bacon, Bleu, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun, Shore Dusted Fries

Big Island Burger TO GO

$16.99

1/3 lb Patty, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, Provolone, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onion, Brioche Bun, Shore Dusted Fries

Fish & Chips TO GO

$17.99

Tempura Beer Battered Wahoo, Parmesan, Parsley, Lemon Fennel Aioli, Shore Dusted Fries

1 LB Burrito TO GO

$15.99

Carne Asada, Shrimp, Onions, Jack Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. w/ House Chips and Salsa

3 Baja Fish Tacos TO GO

$15.99

3 Beer Battered Ono Tacos with a side of chips & salsa

3 Grilled Fish Tacos TO GO

$15.99

3 Tacos with a side of chips & salsa

3 Carne Asada Tacos TO GO

$15.99

3 Tacos with a side of chips & salsa

3 Chicken Tacos TO GO

$15.99

3 Tacos with a side of chips & salsa

3 Street Tacos TO GO

$15.99

Mix & Match 3 Tacos... Chicken Tinga, Carne Asada, Baja Style Fish, Grilled Fish

3 Shrimp Tacos TO GO

$15.99

3 Blackened Shrimp Tacos with side of chips and house salsa

3 Veggie Tacos TO GO

$15.99

3 Fajita in Adobada Style Tacos with Chips and Salsa

Wahoo Bowl TO GO

$17.99

Blackened Wahoo, Steamed Rice, Chile Verde Cream, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Avocado, Onion & Cilantro, Limes, House Chips & Salsa

Kid Grilled Cheese TO GO

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Kid Hot Dog TO GO

$5.99

Served with French Fries

Kid Quesadilla TO GO

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Soft Drinks TO GO

$3.00

Please select from the following options.

Alcoholic Drinks - Beer, Margs, Sangria, etc - Prices Vary

$1.00

We have a full bar available for take out. Must be 21 and must have ID to order. Place your order in person at Shore Rider when you pick up your food.

Kinds Fish Sticks TO GO

$7.99

Kids Fish Sticks TO GO

$7.99
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Just 250 steps from the water, Shore Rider is located on the famous La Jolla Shores, Avenida De La Playa. Come as you are right from the beach to our casual and fun patio for a relaxed experience including great music, easy and approachable food, thoughtful specialty cocktails, and the coldest beer in town!

2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037

