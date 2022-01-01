Seafood
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Shore Rider
1,367 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Just 250 steps from the water, Shore Rider is located on the famous La Jolla Shores, Avenida De La Playa. Come as you are right from the beach to our casual and fun patio for a relaxed experience including great music, easy and approachable food, thoughtful specialty cocktails, and the coldest beer in town!
Location
2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
No Reviews
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010 La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Jolla
More near La Jolla