Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
Pastries
- Crumb Cake
A classic buttery cake with cinnamon swirls and extra large crumb on top!$4.00
- Cinnamon Bun
A sweet brioche dough rolled with cinnamon filling, topped with cream cheese frosting.$4.00
- Ham and Cheese Biscuit
A buttery, flaky dough packed with ham and cheddar cheese.$3.50
- Muffins
Chocolate Muffin- loaded with chocolate chips. Blueberry Muffin- loaded with blueberries throughout and topped with brown sugar streusel.$4.00
- Danish
A sweet brioche dough drizzled with vanilla icing and topped with your flavor selection.
- Donuts
Glazed- a classic yeast donut with vanilla icing. Chocolate- a cake donut with chocolate ganache and chocolate sprinkles. Apple Cider- a cider flavored cake donut rolled in cinnamon sugar.
- Croissant
Classic Croissant- A classic pastry layered with butter for a flaky, buttery goodness! Multigrain Croissant- A classic pastry made with whole wheat flour and butter for a flaky buttery goodness topped with a mixture of seeds and grains.$3.00
- Almond Croissant
Our classic croissant stuffed with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds. *contains nuts$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant
Our classic croissant dough wrapped around chocolate batons, baked and topped with chocolate drizzle.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Babka
Our brioche dough swirled with a rich chocolate filling.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Currant Scone
A biscuit like pastry with dried currants and plenty of fresh lemon zest!$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pop tart
A flaky rectangle shaped pastry stuffed with strawberry jam, topped with vanilla icing and sprinkles.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Loaf Breads
Large loaf, serves 4-6
- Beach Bun$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Sweets
- Cookie
Fluffernutter- Chocolate Chip cookie stuffed with marshmallow and creamy chocolate peanut butter filling.
- Bars
Blondie- a blonde brownie mixed with walnuts, butterscotch and white chocolate chips. Brownie- classic fudgy and chewy. Carmelita- caramel oatmeal bar with oat cookie crust and chocolate chips. Incognito- Our vegan, gluten free and dairy free rich, fudgy cake-like brownie with fudge topping.
- Rice Krispie Treat
Classic gooey marshmallow rice cereal treat!$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Crumb Cake Bites
Crumb cake mixed with vanilla buttercream, dipped in white chocolate and covered in more crumb topping!$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cupcake
America's classic handheld cake with our delicious buttercream frosting! Check the store for today's flavor.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Eclair$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Cheesecake$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Meringue 3 pack$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cookie Toast$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Coconut macaroon$8.00
- cannoli$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Savory
- Bagel$3.00
- Bagels - 1/2 Dozen$18.00
- Bagels - 1 Dozen$33.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of a bagel or croissant built with two fried eggs and selection on breakfast meats, cheeses and toppings.$9.00
- Croque Monsieur Croissant
Our multigrain croissant layered with house made creamy mustard spread, thinly sliced ham and Swiss cheese toasted to melty perfection!$6.50
- Egg White Bruschetta Sandwich
Our multigrain croissant topped with 2 egg whites, mozzarella cheese, arugula and house made bruschetta.$11.00
- Lox Sandwich
Your choice of bagel or croissant, topped with layers of thinly sliced smoked lox, scallion cream cheese, fresh dill pickled red onions, Jersey tomato and capers.$16.00
- Veggie Sandwich
Your choice of a bagel or a croissant spread with veggie cream cheese and topped with layers of cucumber, Jersey tomato, dill pickled red onions and arugula.$12.00
- Avocado Toast$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Baguette Sandwich$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cream Cheese - 1/2 Pint
Philadelphia cream cheese whipped in house and mixed with different flavors. Select your favorite.$5.00
- no eggOUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia Sandwich$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Coffee
- Drip Coffee
Brewing Lavazza light and dark roast.$3.50
- Espresso Shot
Lavazza Italian espresso$2.50
- Double Espresso
Lavazza Italian espresso$3.50
- Latte
A pulled double shot of Lavazza espresso topped with your choice of milk and optional flavor additions served hot or iced.$5.00
- Cappuccino
A pulled double shot of Lavazza espresso topped with your choice of foamed milk with additional optional flavor selections served hot or iced.$5.00
- Cortado
A Lavazza espresso beverage mixed with additional parts of milk. Served hot or iced.$5.00
- Frappe
A frozen espresso beverage mixed with your choice flavor and milk. Served frozen with or without whipped cream.$6.00
- Nitro Cold Brew
Nitro is a cold brew infused with nitrogen. The tiny bubbles create this drinks famous creamy texture.$6.00
- Cold Brew
Lavazza concentrated coffee drink served over ice with more caffeine than drip coffee.$5.50
- Americano
A pulled shot of Lavazza espresso topped with water. Served iced or hot.$3.50
- Red Eye
Your choice of light or dark roast Lavazza coffee topped with a single shot of espresso for an extra pick me up in the morning! Your choice of milk or additional flavor options can be added.$6.00
Tea
Cake
- Basque Cake
A buttery dense cake with a baked vanilla custard center and topped with powdered sugar.OUT OF STOCK
- Cheesecake
A creamy NY style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.
- Grandma's Chocolate
Rich, chocolatey, moist cake topped with a creamy, chocolate sour cream frosting covered in chocolate shavings.
Pies
Summer Treats
- Parfaits
Berry Parfait- Whipped vanilla honey Greek yogurt, fresh berries topped with house made oat granola with dried fruit. Tropical Parfait- Whipped lime honey Greek yogurt, fresh kiwi, strawberries topped with house made granola with coconut and dried tropical fruits.$6.50
- Banana Pudding
Generous portion of creamy, decadent banana infused pudding layered with fresh bananas, Nilla wafers topped with fresh whipped cream.$9.00
Retail
Beverage Fridge
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Small batch, Big heart. From scratch bakery. Serving sweet treats, breakfast and coffee!
8301 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243