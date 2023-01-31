Restaurant header imageView gallery

ShoreDog Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

435-B N Ridge Rd

Henrico, VA 23229

Order Again

Coffee

Fresh Brew

$2.00+

Fresh Brew Refill To Go

$1.00

Black Eye

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Thai Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

Americano

$2.75+

Doppio

$2.75

Macchiato 3oz

$3.00

Cortado 4oz

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.25+

Hot Drinks

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25+

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Matcha

$4.25+

Hot Cocoa

$2.75+

Cold Drinks

Ice Tea

$2.00+

Boylans Soda

$3.00

Juice

$3.00+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Arnold Palmer

$2.25+

Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Pellegrino Bottle

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonata

$2.50

Milk

$1.75+

Water Cup

Breakfast

Super Bowl*

$9.00

Quinoa | Egg over Easy | Charred Kale | Tomatoes | Parmesan

Chef's Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs with Gouda|Avocado|Red Onion|Tomato|Arugula|Multi Grain Toast

Breakfast Sandwich*

$9.50

Choice of Bacon, Pork or Turkey Sausage|Egg|White Cheddar Cheese|Choice of Davidovich Bagel(Plain or Everything), English Muffin, Whole Grain Toast or Gluten Free Bread $3

Brunch Wrap

$10.75

Scrambled Eggs|Home Fries|Bacon or Sausage|Tomato|Lettuce|Basil Mayo|Tortilla

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Rustic Panini Bread|Hard Boiled Egg|Tomatoes|Red Onion|Arugula

Lox&Bagel(Plain or Everything)

$12.00

Smoked Salmon|Cream Cheese|Capers|Onions|Tomato

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Egg|Sausage or Bacon|Black Beans|Rice|House Made Salsa|Avocado|Tortilla

Breakfast of Champions*

$9.00

2 Scrambled Eggs|Home Fries|2 pieces of Whole Wheat Toast

Oatmeal with Brown Sugar

$5.00

Oatmeal with Brown Sugar (add fruit $1.50)

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

Breakfast Sides

2 Piece of Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Bagel

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.75

Toast

$2.00

Home Fries

$3.75

2 Eggs

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.25

Sweets and Pastries

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Nightingale - Cookie Monster

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$6.50

Ginger Snap Cookies

$5.00

Daily Scone

$4.00

Lunch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Wrap | Crisp Romaine | Parmesan | Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Wrap | Crisp Romaine | Parmesan | Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing

Spinoni

$11.00

Ham | Sharp White Cheddar | Tomatoes | Basil Mayonnaise

Westham Panini

$13.00

Free Range Chicken | Gouda Cheese | Roasted Red Peppers | Arugula | Basil Mayonnaise

Grilled Cheddar Panini

$9.00

Sharp White Cheddar | Melted Sweet Onions | Tomatoes | Basil Mayonnaise

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$10.00

Roasted Carrots | Squash | Peppers | Carmelized Onion | Pesto | Basil Mayonnaise

Boykin*

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Beef | Melted Sweet Onion | Roasted Mushrooms | White Cheddar | Basil Mayonnaise | Rustic Panini

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Red Onion | Tomato | Sharp White Cheddar | Rustic Bread

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Roasted Tomatoes | Candied Walnuts | Avocado | Goat Cheese | Mustard Vinaigrette

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella | Basil | Tomatoes

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids PBJ with Fruit

$7.00

Kids Grill Cheese with Fruit

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 2:30 am
IT'S MORE THAN GREAT COFFEE. Being a shore dog is a state of mind.

Location

435-B N Ridge Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Directions

