Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Shoreline Coffee Shop

655 Reviews

$$

221 Shoreline Hwy

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Burrito Gringo
Seasonal Burrito

Eggs

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

Cabot Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Egg on Grilled Rustic Bread

Tennessee Valley Toast

Tennessee Valley Toast

$14.50

Eggs Sunny Side up, Avocado, Sautéed Kale, Chili Flakes on Rustic Bread

Santi’s Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Over Easy Eggs Served on Corn Tortilla, Ranchero Sauce, Refried Beans, Cotija Cheese

Rotos

$15.00

French fries,broken soft eggs & house chorizo

Breakfast Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, avocado,carrots,tomato,pork belly, egg up

Burrito Gringo

$12.50

Scrambled eggs hash browns, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, house made chorizo ,in a flour tortilla

Seasonal Burrito

$12.50

Scrambled eggs in a spinach tortilla, mustard greens, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese and bacon, Today’s offering

Mole

$16.50

Sunny side up eggs, hash browns, lime crema, pico de

Meatloaf And Eggs

$17.50

Avocado Toast

$13.50

Pan scrambled country eggs, Avocado, on rustic bread

Machaca Hash

$17.50

Poached eggs, hash browns, braised beef, pico de gallo, sour cream

Muffin Divorciado

$15.00Out of stock

Huevos Divorciados

$12.00Out of stock

Enchiladas De Mole

$15.50Out of stock

Chilaquiles

$15.50Out of stock

Classics

Bonnie’s Special

$12.50

2 eggs your way, hash browns and toast

Alice’s Special

$16.50

Bacon, 2 eggs your way, with hash brows and toast

Egg-A-Muffin

Egg-A-Muffin

$12.50

Cochinita pork, farm egg, cabot cheddar dripping from an English Muffin

Egg Scrambles

Huevos A La Mexicana

$12.00

scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, side beans ,cotija cheese , corn tortilla

Smoked Salmon

$17.50

scrambled eggs, red onion, capers, chevre cheese, parsley with hash browns and toast

Seasonal Vegetarian Scramble

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and seasonal veggies with hash browns and toast

Grains

Stuffed Brioche French Toast

$14.00

House apple butter, whipped cream, real maple syrup

“No Frills” French Toast

$10.00

Oatmeal

$8.00

steel cut oats, caramelized banana

Yogurt & Granola

$9.00

Straus yogurt, house amarath granola

Half Order French Toast

$5.00

Sides

One Farm Egg

$2.50

Two Farm Egg

$5.00

Hash Browns

$5.00

Hash Browns W/ Cabot Cheddar & Jalapeño

$8.00

Refried Beans With Cotija

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Sticks

$6.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$6.00

House Made Chorizo

$6.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Raisin Bread

$4.00

Sourdough Bread

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00

Seeded Wheat Bread

$4.00

Rustic Bread

$4.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Kale

$6.00

Salsa Ranchera

$1.00

Side Tortillas

$1.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde

$1.00Out of stock

Jalapenos

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Rye Bread

$4.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

Mickey Pancake

$6.50Out of stock

One Pancake

$5.00

Two Pancakes

$10.00

Salads & Tostadas

Junction Salad

$12.00

Bolinas greens, avocado, carrots, red cabbage, tomato, house vinaigrette

Chaves’ Chopped Caesar

$12.50

Romaine, pepitas, roasted poblano pepper, caesar dressing, cotija cheese, corn tortilla chips

Sm Kale Salad

$7.00

spicy serrano dressing, red onion , avocado tomatoes, cotija cheese

Lg Kale Salad

$13.00

spicy serrano dressing, red onions, avocado, tomatoes, cotija cheese

Kale Salad W/ Buffalo Style Fried Chicken

$16.50

buffalo wing sauce fried chicken, spicy serrano dressing, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, cotija cheese

Half Chicken Tostadas

$8.50

Shredded greens, beans, lime crema, onions, avocado, tomato, cotija cheese

Full Chicken Tostadas

$15.50

Shredded greens, beans, lime crema, onions, avocado, tomatoes, cotija cheese

Mexx Cobb

$16.50

Mixed greens, pulled chicken, avocado, cotija cheese, hard egg, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cumin/ lime vinaigrette

Sandwiches With Side

Yucatan Cochinita Pork

$16.50

avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions on a soft bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

with house slaw, homemade mayo, server on a soft bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buffalo wing sauce fried chicken, lettuces, tomato, blue cheese spread red onion, soft bun

B.L.T. Sandwich

$16.50

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuces, tomatoes, homemade mayo on rustic bread

Open Face Tuna Melt Sandwich

$17.50

Cabot cheddar, shredded greens, tomatoes, shoreline ahi tuna salad, on rustic bread

El Mexicano Sandwich

$16.50

Cabot cheddar, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, tomato on rustic bread

Tacos

Single Taco

$6.00

Two Tacos

$16.50

Sides

French Fries

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Quinoa Salad

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$5.50

Coffee Shop Burgers

‘62 Set-Up

$17.50

Grass raised beef, yellow cheddar, lettuces, tomato, onion, homemade mayo, soft bun

Mexicali Blue

$18.50

grass raised beef, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, habanero blue cheese spread, soft bun

Patty Melt

$18.50

Grass raised beef, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, on miche rye bread

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

cabot cheddar, sourdough

Cup Tomato Soup

$5.00

with goat cheese

Bowl Tomato Soup

$7.00

with goat cheese

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$12.00

Chicken Caldo cup

$5.00

Chicken caldo Bowl

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Chicken Caldo

$12.50

Sandwiches and Wraps

Burger No Side

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Salad Wrap

$15.00

Chipotle aioli, Pickles, Romaine, tomato on a Spinach tortilla

Cochinita Wrap

Cochinita Wrap

$15.00

Avocado, cotija cheese, romaine, Chipotle aioli, pickled onions, jalapeno on a spinach tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Sauteed Kale, mushrooms, zucchini, pico de gallo, avocado, garlic, quinoa, cotija cheese, serrano dressing

Chicken Tinga Wrap

$15.00

Avocado, Cotija cheese, Romaine, lime crema, onions an a Spinach tortilla

B.L.T

$14.00

Applewood smoke bacon lettuce, tomato, homemade mayo on rustic bread

Open Face Tuna Melt Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Shredded greens, cabot cheddar, tomatoes, ahi tuna salad

El Mexicano

$14.00

cabot cheddar, avocado, tomato, roasted poblano peppers, on rustic bread

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$4.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$5.00Out of stock

Organic Milk

$4.00

Green Drink

$7.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Silk Road Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite Mex

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Izze Grapefruit

$4.00

Izze Pomegranate

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Creme Soda

$4.00

Revive Kombucha Ginger Lime

$6.00

Revive Kombucha Hibiscus

$6.00

Revive Kombucha Cucumber Mint Lemon

$6.00

The Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$5.00

Coffee Drinks

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cafe Au lait

$3.50

Esspresso

$3.25

Mocha

$5.50

Togo coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.50

Ice Latte

$5.50

Cold Brewed

$4.00

Stumptown Coffee

$3.95
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50

Holler MTN

$16.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Silk Road Hot Tea

$3.50

Wines

Long Meadow Ranch Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.50

Le Charmel Loire Rose

$12.00

Beers

Bottled Of Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Bottled Of Negra Modelo

$5.00

Bottled Of Corona

$5.00

Modelo Special On Tap

$7.00

Hazy Wonder On Top

$7.50

K S A Can

$5.00

Dessert (Copy)

Milk Shakes

$8.00

Walnut Apple Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Crossaint

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Roasted Apple ,Raisin,Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Palmiers

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Bacon ,chives Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

221 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley, CA 94941

