Shoreline Grill and Pizza

42 Reviews

$

163 Lewis St

Lynn, MA 01902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Side Orders

Onion Rings

$4.50

Pizza Roll

$3.50

Spinach Roll

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Pita Bread

$0.75

Side Rice

$3.45

Small French Fries

$3.95

Large French Fries

$4.95

Small Curly Fries

$4.25

Large Curly Fries

$5.25

Small Chicken Fingers (5 Pieces)

$7.95

Large Chicken Fingers (8 Pieces)

$10.65

Small Chicken Wings (8 Pieces)

$7.95

Large Chicken Wings (12 Pieces)

$10.65

Small Buffalo Fingers (5 Pieces)

$8.75

Large Buffalo Fingers (8 Pieces)

$11.25

Small Buffalo Wings (8 Pieces)

$8.75

Large Buffalo Wings (12 Pieces)

$11.25

Small Mozzarella Sticks (7 Pieces)

$6.50

Large Mozzarella Sticks (12 Pieces)

$9.75

Small Jalapeno Poppers (7 Pieces)

$6.50

Large Jalapeno Poppers (12 Piece)

$9.50

Small Broccoli Bites (6 Pieces)

$5.95

Large Broccoli Bites (10 Pieces)

$9.25

steak subs

steak and cheese

$7.95

mushrooms cheese steak

$8.45

pepper cheese steak

$8.45

onion cheese steak

$8.45

steak bomb

$8.95

steak egg and cheese

$9.45

toasted

well done

medium rare

Cold subs

italian

$8.25

ham and cheese sub

$7.75

turkey sub

$7.75

american

$7.75

chicken salad sub

$8.25

tuna sub

$7.95

Roast Beef Sub

$7.95

toasted

Hot Subs

Chicken Kabob Sub

$8.25

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$8.25

Chicken caesar wrap

$8.25

Chicken Finger Sub

$7.45

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.95

Cheeseburger Sub

$7.95

Meatball Sub

$7.50

Steak Tip with Veggies Sub

$9.75

BLT Sub

$7.50

Pastrami Sub

$7.95

roast beef sub

$7.95

Vegetarian Sub

$5.95

Eggplant Sub

$6.95

Gyro

$6.95

Haddock Sub

$7.95

Sausage Sub

$7.95

Veal Cutlet Sub

$7.95Out of stock

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sub

$7.75

Pepper, Egg & Cheese Sub

$7.25

well done

toasted

Sandwiches

roast beef sandwich

$6.75

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$6.00

Double cheeseburger sandwich

$8.00

Chicken breast Sandwich

$6.75

chicken finger sandwich

$5.95

Turkey Sandwich

$5.95

Haddock sandwich

$7.50

Tuna Sandwich

$6.75

Chicken salad Sandwich

$6.75

Ham and cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$6.95

grill cheese

$2.95

BLT Sandwich

$6.25

Club Style Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese club

$9.45

Cheeseburger club

$9.45

Chicken Breast club

$9.45

Tuna club

$9.45

Chicken Salad club

$9.45

BLT club

$9.45

turkey club

$9.45

roast beef club

$9.45

Salads

Chicken Kabob Salad

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Steak Tip Caesar Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.25

Steak Tip & Chicken Salad

$15.00

Steak Tip Salad

$14.99

Tuna Salad

$9.45

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Greek Salad

$7.25

Garden Salad

$6.50

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Chicken Salad, Salad

$10.95

Chef's Salad

$9.50

Antipasto Salad

$9.50

side of chicken

$7.75

Dinners

Chicken Wings Dinner

$12.00

Buffalo Wings Dinner

$13.00

BBQ Wing Dinner

$13.00

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Fingers Dinner

$12.00

BBQ Finger Dinner

$12.00

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$11.95

Steak Tip & Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Steak Tip Dinner

$16.99

side of steak tips

$12.50

Double Cheeseburger Dinner

$11.75

Rack of Pork Ribs Dinner

$20.00

Half Rack Ribs

$13.50

Gyro Pita Dinner

$10.95

Roast Beef Dinner

$11.25

Seafood Dinners

Haddock Dinner

$15.95

Scallops Dinner

$23.95

Shrimp Dinner

$15.75

Clam Strips Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

Seafood Combo Dinner

$24.99

Fish & Chips Dinner

$13.95

Seafood Side Orders

Side Scallops

$19.99

Side Shrimps

$12.50

Side Clam Strips

$9.50Out of stock

Side Haddock

$9.75

Pasta

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet Ziti

$11.25

Shrimp, Broccoli & Alfredo Pasta

$12.25

Meatball Pasta

$9.50

Ziti Sauce & Cheese

$6.25

Veal Pasta

$11.75Out of stock

Sausage Pasta

$9.50

Eggplant Pasta

$9.95

Calzones

Aloe Vera

Small Chicken Kabob Calzone

$12.50

Large Chicken Kabob Calzone

$16.50

Small Steak & Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Large Steak & Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Small Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$12.50

Large Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$15.95

Small Blue Zone Calzone

$11.99

Large Blue Zone Calzone

$15.50

Small Ham & Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Large Ham & Cheese Calzone

$14.99

Small Spinach & Feta Calzone

$10.99

Large Spinach & Feta Calzone

$13.99

Small Vegetable Calzone

$10.99

Large Vegetable Calzone

$13.99

small steak bomb calzone

$12.75

large steak bomb calzone

$16.99

Small Chicken Cutlet Calzone

$11.99

Large Chicken cutlet Calzone

$15.50

Small Steak Tip Calzone

$15.99

Large Steak Tip Calzone

$20.00

Small Italian Calzone

$11.99

Large Italian Calzone

$15.25

Chips and desserts

Small chips

$1.00

Small Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.00

Big plain chips

$2.00Out of stock

Big sour cream and onion chips

$2.00Out of stock

Big honey bbq chips

$2.00Out of stock

Whoopie pie

$2.00

Brownies

$2.00

Fried Dough

$5.99

Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Large Cheese Pizza

$10.35

Pepperoni Pizza

Small Pepperoni

$8.25

Large pepperoni

$13.00

One Topping Pizza

Small One Topping

$8.25

Large One Topping

$12.15

Two Topping Pizza

Small Two Topping

$9.25

Large Two Topping

$13.95

Three Topping Pizza

Small Three Topping

$10.25

Large Three Topping

$14.65

Four Topping Pizza

Small Four Topping

$11.25

Large Four Topping

$16.35

Special Pizza

Small Special Pizza

$11.75

Large Special Pizza

$17.00

Meat Lover's Pizza

Small Meat Lovers

$12.75

Large Meat Lovers

$16.25

Green Peppers & Steak

Small Green Peppers & Steak

$9.25

Large Green Peppers & Steak

$13.50

Mediterranean Pizza

Small Mediterranean Pizza

$12.75

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$16.25

Chicken, Broccoli & Alfredo Pizza

Small Chicken, Broccoli & Alfredo

$9.25

Large Chicken, Broccoli & Alfredo Pizza

$14.50

Buffalo Pizza

Small Buffalo Pizza

$9.00

Large Buffalo Pizza

$12.50

Veggie Pizza

small veggie

$10.25

large veggie

$14.95

Hawaiian Pizza

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$9.50

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$14.50

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

2 Large Cheese Pizza

$17.99

2 Large Cheese, 10 Chicken Wings 2 Litter

2 large cheese, 10 Chicken Wings, 2 Litter

$28.50

Soda

20oz Pepsi

$2.20

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.20

20oz Orange Crush

$2.20

20oz Grape Crush

$2.20

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.20

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.20

20oz Root Beer

$2.20

20oz Pineapple

$2.20

20oz Lemonade

$2.20

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.20

20oz Fruit Punch

$2.20

20oz Brisk Iced Tea

$2.20

Pepsi 2L

$3.25

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.25

Orange Crush 2L

$3.25

Grape Crush 2L

$3.25

Ginger Ale 2L

$3.25

Mountain Dew 2L

$3.25

Root Beer 2L

$3.25

Sierra Mist 2L

$3.25

Brisk Iced Tea 2L

$3.25

Jaritto

$3.25

Hawiian Punch 2L

$3.25

Water

Water

$2.00

Tropicana Juice

Watermelon Juice

$2.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Aloe Vera

$2.50

Dole Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Tropical Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Peach Tea

$2.50

Honey Green Tea

$2.50

Lemon Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Mango Hibiscus Tea

$2.50

Gatorade

Yellow Gatorade

$2.20

Blue Gatorade

$2.20

Dark Blue Gatorade

$2.20

Red Gatorade

$2.20

Orange Gatorade

$2.20

Cans

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

V8 Can

$1.50

8oz Redbull

$2.60

Bang

$2.35

Staff

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Bbq Sauce

$0.75

House Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Dry Hot Peppers

Relish Hot Peppers

$0.50

Napkins

Plates

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Cup Of Feta

$1.25

Hot Sause

Buffalo Sause

$0.25

Side Mariana

$0.50

Parmasan Chesse Side

$0.25

Catering Food

Chicken, ziti, broccoli, alfredo

$40.00

eggplant parm ziti

$37.00

ziti sauce and cheese

$27.00

chicken parm ziti

$40.00

sausage ziti

$38.00

meatball ziti

$38.00

Tray Garden Salad

$16.99

Tray Caesar Salad

$18.99

Tray Greek Salad

$18.99

Tray French Fries

$15.00

slice

slice cheese

$2.50

slice pepperoni

$2.95

slice 2 way

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

163 Lewis St, Lynn, MA 01902

Directions

Gallery
Shoreline Grill and Pizza image
Shoreline Grill and Pizza image

