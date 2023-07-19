Smoothie Selections

The Bay Berry Blast (V, GF)

$7.95+

Acai, Blackberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, coco yo

Pineapple Express (V, GF)

$7.95+

Spinach, pineapple, mango, coco yo, orange sherbert

The Shoreline (GF)

$7.95+

Mango, pineapple, ginger, lime juice, coco yo

Post Workout Smoothie (GF)

$8.95+

Spinach, banana, pineapple, apple, avocado

Tropikale YEAH (V, GF)

$7.95+

Kale, banana, pineapple, mango, dates

Siletz Sunrise (V, GF)

$7.95+

Banana, peach, orange, sherbert

The Salishake (V, GF)

$7.95+

Coco yo, almond butter, banana, peaches, strawberry, dragon fruit, dates

Sippin' the Blues Away (V, GF)

$7.95+

Orange Juice, Pineapple, Banana, Blueberries, coco yo, dates, blue spirulina

The Unicorn (V, GF)

$7.95+

Banana, strawberry, dragon fruit, orange sherbert

smoothie of month

$7.95+

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$9.95

Acai, Almond milk, Frozen Banana, Coco yo, frozen pineapple, frozen blueberries

Dragonfruit Bowl

$9.95

Banana, coco yo, dragon fruit, strawberries, blueberries

Food

Pretzels

$3.95Out of stock

Soup 1

$4.95Out of stock

Soup 2

$4.95Out of stock

Panini

$5.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$5.95Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Power Crunch

$3.95

Kure Bar

$3.95

Beast Cookie

$2.95

Popcorners

$2.49

Apple Chips

$2.95

Hawaiian Chips

$2.49

Beef Jerky

$3.45

Blue Diamond Almonds

$2.95

Nori Seaweed

$2.49

Tapatio Almonds

$2.95

Breakfast Foods

Breakfast Sandwich 1

$5.95Out of stock

Sausage Biscuit

Breakfast Sandwich 2

$5.95Out of stock

Bacon Biscuit

Bagel

$5.95Out of stock

Pastry 1

$3.95Out of stock

Pastry 2

$3.95Out of stock

Pastry 3

$3.95Out of stock

Coffee

Kona Coffee

$2.95+

Vanilla Macadamia Kona Coffee

$2.95+

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Hot Cocoa

$2.95+

Grab & Go

San Pellegrino

$2.95

Coconut Water

$3.95

Go Aloe

$3.95

Izze

$3.95

Redbull

$3.95

Redbull Sugar free

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Perrier

$3.95

Yerba Mate

$2.95

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.95

CG Smoothie

$3.95

CG Coldbrew Black

$3.95

CG Coldbrew Vanilla

$3.95

Gatorade Zero

$3.95

Gatorade

$3.95

Lions Heart Kombucha

$3.95

Columbia Gorge Orange Juice

$3.95

Joyba Bubble Tea

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Island Sorbert

$3.95

Jonny Pops

$2.95

Salami & Cheese

$3.49

Chia Seed Pudding

$5.95

Greek Salad

$6.49

Fruit and Veggie Tray

$5.49

Caesar Pasta

$4.95

Stickers

$0.50

Hat

$14.95