Shores Tequileria imageView gallery

Shores Tequileria

review star

No reviews yet

31230 Harper Ave

Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers/Tapas

Chicken Flautas

$9.00

Shredded chicken fried in flour tortillas with chipolte crema dipping sauce

Chili Con Queso Dip

$8.00

melted white cheese blend with ground beef & green chilies

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

homemade tortilla chips & your choice of homemade mild or hot salsa

Chips & Salsa Flight

$7.00

homemade tortilla chips with salsa verde, avocado crema, hot chipolte crma & pico de gallo

Chorizo Bean And Cheese

$8.00

homemade tortilla chips with chorizo, beans & cheese

Diablo Shrimp Appetizer

$10.00

grilled shrimp in red spicy diablo sauce served with flour tortillas

Elote Corn

$5.00

grilled corn on the cob covered with lime mayo. cojita cheese & chili powder

Pulled Pork taquitos

$9.00

pulled pork fried in corn tortillas

Queso Dip

$6.00

melted white cheese blend with green chilies

Table Side Guacamole

$12.00Out of stock

Misc

$3.00

Dessert

Tres Leche Dessert

$6.00

Cinnamon Chips

$4.00

Half Off Tres Lerche

$3.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$10.00

3 per order served with rice & beans

BYO Enchilada

$10.00

Entree

Camarones a la Diablo Entree

$18.00

grilled shrimp & onions sauteed in a hot red sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas

Chimichanga

$10.00

deep fried flour tortilla filled with cheese & your choice of meat and covered with white sauce or red sauce served with rice & beans & pico de gallo

Coupon

$40.00

Fajitas

$8.00

choice of meat with grilled peppers, onions & served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & salsa

Mexican Pizza

$10.99

Monster Burrito

$10.00

stuffed with refried beans & choice of meat & covered with melted cheese.

Monster Wet Burrito

$11.00

stuffed with refried beans & choice of meat covered in melted cheese and choice of red sauce or white sauce & served with rice, beans & pico de gallo

Quesadilla

$6.00

grilled flour tortillafilled with cheese & choice of meat served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream & salsa.

Tostada

$4.00

beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese

Burger

$5.99

Mexican Burger

$6.99

Nachos

your choice of meat with cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream & salsa

1/2 Nachos

$7.00

Full Nachos

$10.00

1/2 Tequileria Nachos

$12.00

loaded with chicken, beef, chorizo, pork, lettuce, cheese, onion, black olives, sour crea, salsa & guacomole

Full Tequileria Nachos

$15.00

1/2 Nachos No Meat

$7.00

Full Nachos No Meat

$11.00

Salads

Guacamole Salad

$10.00

lettuce with guacamole, white cheese, pico de gallo & house cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing.

Shores Taco Salad

$10.00

deep fried flour taco bowl filled with mixed greens & romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes,cheese, roasted corn, salsa, black beans, sour cream & house cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing

Sides

1/2 order Rice

$1.50

1/2 order Beans

$1.50

Chips To Go

$5.00

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Full order Beans

$3.00

Full Orders Rice

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Large Salsa To Go

$4.50

Large Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side Avovado Crema

$1.50

Side Chipolte Crema

$1.50

Side Pico 2OZ

$1.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Red Sauce 4 0z

$1.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side White Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Small Salsa To Go

$2.50

Small Side Guac

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Cilantro Lime

$0.75

Extra Creamy Cotija

$0.75

Pico Lg 4oz

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$1.50

4oz Queso Side

$3.00

Soupa

Bowl Chili

$6.00Out of stock

mexican shrimp soup served with fried tortilla strips

Bowl Pozole

$6.00

mexican vegetable soup served with fried tortilla strips

Bowl Traditional Chicken Tortilla

$6.00

served with fried tortilla strips

Cup Chili

$4.00Out of stock

mexican shrimp soup served with fried tortilla strips

Cup Pozole

$4.00

mexican vegetable soup served with fried tortilla strips

Cup Traditional Chicken Tortilla

$4.00

served with fried tortilla strips

Specials

$1.99 Special

$1.99

$2.99 Special

$2.99

$3.99 Special

$3.99

$4.99 Special

$4.99

$5.99 Special

$5.99

$6.99 Special

$6.99

$7.99 Special

$7.99

$8.99 Special

$8.99

$9.99 Special

$9.99

10.99

$10.99

$11.99 Special

$11.99

12.99

$12.99

$13.99 Special

$13.99

$14.99 Special

$14.99

$15.99 Special

$15.99

$16.99 Special

$16.99

$17.99 Special

$17.99

$18.99 Special

$18.99

$19.99 Special

$19.99

$20.99 Special

$20.99

$21.99 Special

$21.99

$22.99 Special

$22.99

$23.99 Special

$23.99

$24.99 Special

$24.99

$25.99 Special

$25.99

$26.99 Special

$26.99

$27.99 Special

$27.99

Coupon

$40.00

$29.99 Special

$29.99

Tuesday $2 Taquito

$2.00

Sunday $5 Queso Dip

$5.00

Sunday $10 Mexican Pizza

$10.00

Monday $20 Monster Nacho

$20.00

Open

$0.99

Tacos

Taco

soft street style served with cilantro, onion, cojita cheese & lime wedge

Tamales

traditional cornmeal tamales filled with shredded pork

Traditional Cornmeal Tamales

$9.00

Tortas

toasted mexican style bun filled with your choice of meat & lettuce, tomato,avocado, refried beans & house mayo

Torta

$12.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajita

$8.00

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Veggie Tacos

$8.00

Cheese & Bean Enchilada

$7.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Veggie Chimichanga

$8.00

1/2 Order Veggie Nachos

$7.00

Full Order Veggie Nachos

$11.00

Late Night Weekend Menu

Chipolte Meatballs

$6.00

Chorizo Queso Tots

$5.00

Fajita Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pork Taquitos

$4.00

Quesadilla jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Street Tacos

$3.00

Chips & Salsa Flight

$5.00

Sunday Brunch

Huevos Benedict

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Chillies Quillies

$5.00

Churros French Toast

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Chili Corned Beef Hash

$11.00

Lunch Specials / Kids Menu

3 Tacos w/rice bean Special

$5.99

Torta Lunch Special

$10.99

Tostada Lunch Special

$8.99

Lunch Burger

$5.99

Mexican Burger

$6.99Out of stock

3 Layer Grilled Cheese

$5.00

2 Taco Bell

$5.00

Mini Quesadilla

$5.00

Queso Tots

$5.00

Happy Hour

Queso Dip

$4.50

Chili Con Queso Dip

$6.00

Elote Corn

$3.75

Chips and Salsa Flight

$5.25

Chicharrones

$8.25

Chorizo Bean Dip

$6.00

Pork Taquitos

$6.75

Chicken Flautas

$6.75

Diablo Shrimp

$9.00

Lenten Specials

3 Cod Tacos

$8.99

Cod Dinner

$10.99

Perch Dinner

$11.99

Garlic Shrimp Fettucine

$12.99

Mussels

$11.99

3 Shrimp Tacos

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican fare right here in the Shores. Featuring over 160 tequilas & mezcals and a wide selection of Mexican beers & craft cocktails.

Location

31230 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082

Directions

Gallery
Shores Tequileria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dooleys Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
32500 Gratiot Ave Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
31831 Gratiot Ave Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Gratiot Huddle - 31327 Gratiot
orange star3.9 • 219
31327 Gratiot Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 405
31503 Gratiot Ave Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Eos Cafe & Coffee House - 30625 Jefferson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
30625 Jefferson Ave Saint Clair Shor, MI 48082
View restaurantnext
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too - Clinton Twp
orange starNo Reviews
34010 Gratiot Ave Clinton Twp, MI 48035
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Clair Shores

Modern Cone - 28616 Harper Ave
orange star4.7 • 546
28616 Harper Ave St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Corner Kitchen - St. Clair Shores, MI
orange star4.6 • 191
22428 Greater Mack Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Clair Shores
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston