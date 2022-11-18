Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe

280 Reviews

$

1263 Kilauea Avenue

Unit 280A

Hilo, HI 96720

Breakfast Panini
Herb Roasted Chicken
Classic

Bagels

Sun-dried Tomato Bagel

$4.90

Sundried tomato cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels served with a slice of pineapple.

Plain Bagel, Toasted

$3.00

Our housemade bagel, toasted and served with a slice of pineapple.

Plain Bagel, Cream Cheese

$3.60

Our cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels served with a slice of pineapple.

Lox

$14.70

Cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels, topped with lox, capers, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with a slice of pineapple.

Garden Vegetable Bagel

$4.90

Garden vegetable cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels, served with a slice of pineapple.

12 Bagels

$33.00

6 Bagels

$16.50

Paninis

BLTA

$14.95

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.

Breakfast Panini

$9.95

Available all day! Scrambled eggs, on house-made focaccia bread, your choice of meat and cheese. All sandwiches are served on a house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a slice of pineapple.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$14.95

Baked chicken breast, bacon, romaine, red bell peppers, red onion, provolone cheese, house-made ranch. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.

Classic

$14.25

Capicola (mildly spiced Italian ham), salami, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive tapenade, balsamic vinegar and garlic olive oil. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Provolone and Jack cheese served on house-made focaccia bread, served warm with a dill pickle.

Grilled Cheese w/ Ham

$9.90

Provolone and Jack cheese, with Ham, served on house-made focaccia bread, served warm with a dill pickle.

Herb Roasted Chicken

$14.95

Herb-roasted chicken breast, basil pesto, Mozzarella cheese, roasted bell peppers, organic greens. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.95

Peanut butter, strawberry jam, served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.

Pork BBQ

$14.95

Barbecued pork, red onion marmalade, and Napa slaw. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.

Super Club

$14.95

Turkey breast, smoked bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, romaine, served with whole-grain mustard. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.

Roasted Vegetable

$14.95

Roasted bell peppers, zucchini, eggplant, fresh tomatoes, sweet onions, provolone cheese, olive tapenade. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.

Mac Nut Curry Chicken Panini

$14.95

House-made cranberry mac nut curry chicken salad, sliced tomatoes, romaine. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.

Salads

Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Local organic greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, house-made croutons.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$14.25

Romaine, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onion, baked chicken breast, bacon, parmesan, and house-made ranch dressing.

Mac Nut Curry Chicken Salad

$14.25

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and house-made cranberry mac nut curry chicken salad.

Full Caesar

$10.95

Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, parmesan cheese, house-made garlic, anchovy dressing, fresh ground pepper, house-made croutons.

Half Caesar

$8.80

Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, parmesan cheese, house-made garlic, anchovy dressing, fresh ground pepper, house-made croutons.

Full Greek

$10.95

Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, olive oil, red wine vinegar dressing.

Half Greek

$8.80

Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, olive oil, red wine vinegar dressing.

Full Local Toss

$10.95

Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Local organic greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, house-made croutons.

Half Local Toss

$8.80

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Breakfast Bowls

Oven-roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, choice of bacon, turkey, or ham, and choice of cheese.

Breakfast Bowl

$9.95

Vegetarian Breakfast Bowl

$9.95

Oven-roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomato, and choice of cheese.

Specials

Roast Beef Panini

$14.95Out of stock

Pastry

Baklava

$3.15

Banana Cream Pie

$6.30Out of stock

Banana Roulade

$4.10

Creme Brulee

$5.75

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Kohala Crunch Bar

$5.50

Lilikoi Bar

$4.20

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$6.30

Nutella Moussecake

$6.05

Chantilly Cupcake

$3.85

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Cinnamon Roll

$4.65

Croissant

$3.00

Cupcake of the Day

$3.85

Hilo Bar

$4.35

Mac Nut Coffee Cake

$4.25

Oreo

$2.55

Salted Caramel Cupcake

$3.85

Whole Banana Bread

$20.00

Banana Bread

$2.15

Coffee Cream Clouds

$3.55Out of stock

Bacon Gingerdoodle

$2.15Out of stock

German Chocolate Brownie

$3.55

Paradise Bars

$2.95

Chantilly Puff

$5.25Out of stock

Vanilla Creme Brulee Cupcakes

$4.00Out of stock

Parfait

$6.95Out of stock

Roasted Pineapple Bread Pudding

$4.95

Silvana

$5.25Out of stock

Cookie Dough Mini Cones

$4.25Out of stock

Palm Leaf

$2.95Out of stock

MacNut Millionaire Bar

$4.95

Chocolate Truffle Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly. Contains nuts.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Fruit Sando

$5.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Coconut Muffins

$3.85Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Creme Brulee Cupcake

$4.00

Pumpkin Crunch

$4.75

Cannoli Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.50Out of stock

Monster Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Halloween Paint Your Own

$4.95Out of stock

Maple Pumpkin Pie

$3.75

Salted Caramel Mac Nut Pie

$4.50

Macarons

Macaron - Lilikoi

$3.00

Macaron - Fruit Pebbles

$3.00

Macaron - Chocolate Chantilly

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Cotton Candy

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Cookie Butter

$3.00Out of stock

(contains gluten)

Macaron - Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Matcha

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Pistachio

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Mocha

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Vanilla

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - POG

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Hazelnut

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Blueberry

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Toasted Coconut

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Strawberry Guava

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Key Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Peach

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Watermelon

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Gingerbread

$3.00Out of stock

(contains gluten)

Macaron - Red Velvet Cake

$3.00Out of stock

(contains gluten)

Macaron - White Chocolate Cranberry

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Mango Lihing Mui

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Pumpkin Spice

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Chai

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Butter Pecan

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Ginger Peach

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Pride

$3.25Out of stock

Macaron- S'mores

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Watermelon (printed)

$3.25Out of stock

Macaron - Funfetti

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Okinawan Sweet Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Butter Pecan

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Maple

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Apple Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Macaron - Nutella

$3.00Out of stock

Jack O pumpkin spice

$3.25Out of stock

Coffee

Iced Coffee - Large

$3.55

Cold Brew - Large

$5.75

Americano - Small

$3.80

Americano - Large

$4.25

Cappuccino - Small

$4.80

Cappuccino - Large

$5.35

Drip Coffee - Small

$3.25

Drip Coffee - Large

$3.55

Latte - Small

$4.95

Latte - Large

$5.50

Mocha - Small

$6.05

Mocha - Large

$6.75

Espresso Shot

$2.75

Macchiato, Single

$4.68Out of stock

Macchiato, Double

$5.23Out of stock

Other Beverages

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.48

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Lemonade - Large

$3.50

Milk - Large

$4.35

Passion Berry Iced Tea - Large

$3.75

Hot Tea - Small

$3.55

Hot Tea - Large

$3.90

Hot Chocolate - Small

$3.58

Hot Chocolate - Large

$4.35

Ice Tea/Lemonade - Large

$3.25

Pellegrino

$5.75

Bakery Retail

Hawaiian Sweetbread

$11.95Out of stock

Marshmallows - Liliko'i

$6.05Out of stock

Marshmallows - Mango

$6.05Out of stock

Marshmallows - Coconut

$6.05

Marshmallows - Coffee

$6.05Out of stock

Marshmallows - Strawberry

$6.05Out of stock

Marshmallows - Vanilla

$6.05Out of stock

Marshmallows - Cookies & Cream

$6.05Out of stock

Coconut Shortbread

$6.05Out of stock

Hawaiian Salted Choc. Shortbread

$6.05Out of stock

Espresso Choc. Chip Shortbread

$6.05Out of stock

LARGE Espresso Choc Chip

$12.10Out of stock

Rosemary Lemon Shortbread

$6.05Out of stock

Lemon Clouds (2pk)

$2.95Out of stock

Rainbow Meringue Pops

$3.25

Halloween Marshmallow

$3.95Out of stock

Bacon Gingerdoodle

$6.05Out of stock

Merch

Candles

$5.95

Happy Birthday Cake topper

$5.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Hilo, serving delicious, made from scratch paninis, salads, desserts, pastries, espresso, and custom cakes!

Website

Location

1263 Kilauea Avenue, Unit 280A, Hilo, HI 96720

Directions

Gallery
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe image
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe image
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe image

Map
