Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
1263 Kilauea Avenue
Unit 280A
Hilo, HI 96720
Popular Items
Bagels
Sun-dried Tomato Bagel
Sundried tomato cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels served with a slice of pineapple.
Plain Bagel, Toasted
Our housemade bagel, toasted and served with a slice of pineapple.
Plain Bagel, Cream Cheese
Our cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels served with a slice of pineapple.
Lox
Cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels, topped with lox, capers, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with a slice of pineapple.
Garden Vegetable Bagel
Garden vegetable cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels, served with a slice of pineapple.
12 Bagels
6 Bagels
Paninis
BLTA
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Breakfast Panini
Available all day! Scrambled eggs, on house-made focaccia bread, your choice of meat and cheese. All sandwiches are served on a house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a slice of pineapple.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
Baked chicken breast, bacon, romaine, red bell peppers, red onion, provolone cheese, house-made ranch. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Classic
Capicola (mildly spiced Italian ham), salami, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive tapenade, balsamic vinegar and garlic olive oil. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Grilled Cheese
Provolone and Jack cheese served on house-made focaccia bread, served warm with a dill pickle.
Grilled Cheese w/ Ham
Provolone and Jack cheese, with Ham, served on house-made focaccia bread, served warm with a dill pickle.
Herb Roasted Chicken
Herb-roasted chicken breast, basil pesto, Mozzarella cheese, roasted bell peppers, organic greens. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Peanut butter, strawberry jam, served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Pork BBQ
Barbecued pork, red onion marmalade, and Napa slaw. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Super Club
Turkey breast, smoked bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, romaine, served with whole-grain mustard. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Roasted Vegetable
Roasted bell peppers, zucchini, eggplant, fresh tomatoes, sweet onions, provolone cheese, olive tapenade. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Mac Nut Curry Chicken Panini
House-made cranberry mac nut curry chicken salad, sliced tomatoes, romaine. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Salads
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onion, baked chicken breast, bacon, parmesan, and house-made ranch dressing.
Mac Nut Curry Chicken Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and house-made cranberry mac nut curry chicken salad.
Full Caesar
Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, parmesan cheese, house-made garlic, anchovy dressing, fresh ground pepper, house-made croutons.
Half Caesar
Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, parmesan cheese, house-made garlic, anchovy dressing, fresh ground pepper, house-made croutons.
Full Greek
Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, olive oil, red wine vinegar dressing.
Half Greek
Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, olive oil, red wine vinegar dressing.
Full Local Toss
Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Local organic greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, house-made croutons.
Half Local Toss
Extra Dressing
Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad
Breakfast Bowls
Pastry
Baklava
Banana Cream Pie
Banana Roulade
Creme Brulee
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Kohala Crunch Bar
Lilikoi Bar
Lilikoi Cheesecake
Nutella Moussecake
Chantilly Cupcake
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cinnamon Roll
Croissant
Cupcake of the Day
Hilo Bar
Mac Nut Coffee Cake
Oreo
Salted Caramel Cupcake
Whole Banana Bread
Banana Bread
Coffee Cream Clouds
Bacon Gingerdoodle
German Chocolate Brownie
Paradise Bars
Chantilly Puff
Vanilla Creme Brulee Cupcakes
Parfait
Roasted Pineapple Bread Pudding
Silvana
Cookie Dough Mini Cones
Palm Leaf
MacNut Millionaire Bar
Chocolate Truffle Cookie
Gluten Friendly. Contains nuts.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Fruit Sando
Sweet Potato Coconut Muffins
Pumpkin Spice Creme Brulee Cupcake
Pumpkin Crunch
Cannoli Cake
Tiramisu
Monster Cupcake
Halloween Paint Your Own
Maple Pumpkin Pie
Salted Caramel Mac Nut Pie
Macarons
Macaron - Lilikoi
Macaron - Fruit Pebbles
Macaron - Chocolate Chantilly
Macaron - Cotton Candy
Macaron - Cookie Butter
(contains gluten)
Macaron - Coffee
Macaron - Matcha
Macaron - Pistachio
Macaron - Mocha
Macaron - Vanilla
Macaron - POG
Macaron - Hazelnut
Macaron - Strawberry
Macaron - Blueberry
Macaron - Raspberry
Macaron - Toasted Coconut
Macaron - Strawberry Guava
Macaron - Key Lime
Macaron - Peach
Macaron - Watermelon
Macaron - Gingerbread
(contains gluten)
Macaron - Red Velvet Cake
(contains gluten)
Macaron - White Chocolate Cranberry
Macaron - Mango Lihing Mui
Macaron - Pumpkin Spice
Macaron - Chai
Macaron - Butter Pecan
Macaron - Ginger Peach
Macaron - Pride
Macaron- S'mores
Macaron - Watermelon (printed)
Macaron - Funfetti
Macaron - Okinawan Sweet Potato
Macaron - Butter Pecan
Macaron - Maple
Macaron - Apple Pie
Macaron - Nutella
Jack O pumpkin spice
Coffee
Iced Coffee - Large
Cold Brew - Large
Americano - Small
Americano - Large
Cappuccino - Small
Cappuccino - Large
Drip Coffee - Small
Drip Coffee - Large
Latte - Small
Latte - Large
Mocha - Small
Mocha - Large
Espresso Shot
Macchiato, Single
Macchiato, Double
Other Beverages
Arizona Iced Tea
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Lemonade - Large
Milk - Large
Passion Berry Iced Tea - Large
Hot Tea - Small
Hot Tea - Large
Hot Chocolate - Small
Hot Chocolate - Large
Ice Tea/Lemonade - Large
Pellegrino
Bakery Retail
Hawaiian Sweetbread
Marshmallows - Liliko'i
Marshmallows - Mango
Marshmallows - Coconut
Marshmallows - Coffee
Marshmallows - Strawberry
Marshmallows - Vanilla
Marshmallows - Cookies & Cream
Coconut Shortbread
Hawaiian Salted Choc. Shortbread
Espresso Choc. Chip Shortbread
LARGE Espresso Choc Chip
Rosemary Lemon Shortbread
Lemon Clouds (2pk)
Rainbow Meringue Pops
Halloween Marshmallow
Bacon Gingerdoodle
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Located in the heart of downtown Hilo, serving delicious, made from scratch paninis, salads, desserts, pastries, espresso, and custom cakes!
1263 Kilauea Avenue, Unit 280A, Hilo, HI 96720