Blocks Bagel and Deli - Bexley

3012 E. Broad St

Columbus, OH 43209

Popular Items

#2 Egg, Cheese, Bacon
Toasted
Bakers Dozen (13)

Bulk Bagels

1 Bagel

$1.29

Half Dozen

$7.49

Bakers Dozen (13)

$13.99

Cream Cheese Tubs

7oz Chive Cream Cheese

$5.49Out of stock

7oz Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$5.49Out of stock

7oz Lox Spread

$6.99

7oz Plain Cream Cheese

$4.99

7oz Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.49

7oz Vegetable Cream Cheese

$5.49Out of stock

Bagels With Cream Cheese (select how you'd like it then choose your cream cheese type below)

Cold

Lightly Toasted

Toasted

Double Toasted

Steamed

Specialty Sandwiches

#1 Blocks Rueben

$9.99

#2 Turkey

$7.99

#3 Tee's Sandwich (please select choice of cheese)

$8.99

#4 Grilled Kosher Salami

$7.89

#4 Grilled Bologna

$7.89

#5 Vegetable Sandwich

$6.29

#6 Pastrami Melt

$9.99

#7 Cream Cheese Melt

$5.99

#8 Hot Turkey

$7.89

#9 Combo Sandwich

$9.89

#10 Roast Beef

$8.79

#11 Two Scoops

$7.29

#12 Blocks Tuna Melt

$7.99

#13 Grilled Chicken

$7.99

#14 Blocks Sub (HAS TO BE ON CHALLAH OR RYE BREAD, NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

$10.49

#15 Good Ole Goodale

$7.99

This sandwich comes steamed unless otherwise noted.

Other Sandwiches

Chicken Salad 1 Scoop

$5.99

Chicken Salad 2 Scoop

$6.99

Tuna Fish Salad 1 Scoop

$5.99

Tuna Salad 2 Scoops

$6.99

Egg Salad 1 Scoop

$4.99

Egg Salad 2 Scoops

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

PB&J

$2.99

Pizza Bagel

$5.99

Vegetarian Rueben

$6.49

BLT

$5.95

Blocks Bagel Dog

$5.49Out of stock

Meat Sandwiches

Corned Beef

$8.95

Pastrami

$8.65

Roast Beef

$8.49

Kosher Salami

$7.69

Kosher Bologna

$7.69

Turkey

$6.99

Turkey Reuben

$7.95

Turkey Pastrami

$8.45

Hot Dog

$3.00Out of stock

Pepperoni

$7.45

Lox

Lox Sandwich

$7.99

Lox Sandwich (All the Way)

$8.99

Breakfast

#1 Two Eggs, Bagel, Cream Cheese, Large Coffee

$6.69

#2 Lox, Two Eggs, Bagel, Cream Cheese

$8.69

#3 Salami, Two Eggs, Bagel, Cream Cheese

$8.99

#4 Bologna, Two Eggs, Bagel, Cream Cheese

$7.99

#5 Corned Beef, Two Eggs, Bagel, Cream Cheese

$8.99

#6 Veggie Omelet, Bagel, Cream Cheese

$7.99

#7 (2) Slices French Toast

$5.49Out of stock

#7 (3) Slices French Toast

$6.49

#8 (1) Slice French Toast, (1) Egg

$5.49Out of stock

#9 Egg Whites, Bagel, Cream Cheese

$5.59

Breakfast Sandwiches

#1 Egg and Cheese

$4.29

#2 Egg, Cheese, Bacon

$5.29

#3 Egg, Cheese, Sausage

$5.29

#4 Egg White, Swiss, Tomato

$5.29

#5 Egg, CB, Swiss

$5.99

#6 Egg, Pastrami, PJ, Penos

$5.99

#7 Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Swiss, American

$6.49

Breakfast Sides

Turkey Bacon

$1.00

Turkey Suasage

$1.25

2 Slices Toasted Bread (any Type)

$1.00

1 Egg

$1.00

1 Slice Challah French Toast

$4.49Out of stock

2 Egg Omelet

$5.99

3 Egg Omelet

$6.99

Single Latke

$1.00Out of stock

Pancakes

Single Pancake

$2.99Out of stock

Double Pancake

$3.99Out of stock

Triple Pancake

$4.99Out of stock

Hand Tossed Salads

M Oriental Tuna

$9.49

L Oriental Tuna

$11.49

M Chef

$9.99

L Chef

$11.99

M Caesar

$8.49

L Caesar

$10.49

M Greek

$9.49

L Greek

$11.49

M Farmers Market

$8.49

L Farmers Market

$10.49

Salad By the Pound

Half pound of Chicken Salad

$6.00Out of stock

1 pound of Chicken Salad

$11.99Out of stock

2 pounds of Chicken Salad

$22.99Out of stock

Half pound of Tuna Salad

$6.00

1 pound of Tuna Salad

$11.99

2 pounds of Tuna Salad

$21.99Out of stock

Half pound of Egg Salad

$4.99Out of stock

1 pound of Egg Salad

$8.99Out of stock

2 pounds of Egg Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Half pound of Whitefish Salad

$7.99Out of stock

1 pound of Whitefish Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Haf pound of Potato Salad

$2.99

1 pound of Potato Salad

$5.99

2 pounds of Potato 2 Salad

$11.98Out of stock

Half pound of Pasta Salad

$3.99Out of stock

1 pound of Pasta Salad

$7.99Out of stock

2 pounds of Pasta Salad

$15.98Out of stock

Half pound of Coleslaw

$2.99Out of stock

1 Pound of Coleslaw

$5.99Out of stock

2 Pounds of Coleslaw

$11.98Out of stock

Half pound of Macaroni Salad

$3.99

1 pound of Macaroni Salad

$7.99

2 pounds of Macaroni Salad

$15.98Out of stock

Breads

Challah

$5.95

Round Challah (Available 9/22/22)

$6.95Out of stock

Round Raisin Challah (Available 9/22/22)

$6.95Out of stock

Cinnamon rolls

Cinamon Roll

$2.99

Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Sugar Cookie

$1.99

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Black & White Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

M&M Cookie

$2.50

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Muffins

Cranberry Muffin

$2.99

Iced Lemon Muffin

$2.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Red Velvet Muffin

$2.99

Chocolate Muffin

$2.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.99

Sides

Bagel Chips

$3.00

Cin Ruggalech

$1.00Out of stock

Choc Ruggalech

$1.00Out of stock

Soups

Matzo Ball

$4.99

Tomato Soup

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken Noods

$5.69

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.99Out of stock

Odds & Ends

French Toast Bites

$4.99Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.79

Cole Slaw

$2.79Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$2.79

Macaroni Salad

$2.79

Lox Portion

$4.50

Potato Knishes

$3.69Out of stock

Order of Potato Latke

$3.69Out of stock

Extra Matzo Ball

$1.25

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.85

Devil Egg

$1.00

Extra Pickle

$0.50

Grab and Go Others

3 oz Lox

$8.99

4 oz Pastrami Lox

$9.99Out of stock

4 oz Grav Lox

$9.99Out of stock

4 oz Everything Seed Lox

$9.99Out of stock

Halvah Bars

$2.00

bagel seeds

$3.00

Chips

Chips (Not Bagel)

$1.49

Meats by the Pound

1/4 Lb Corned Beef

$4.99

1/2 Lb Corned Beef

$9.99

1 Lb Corned Beef

$19.99

2 Lb Corned Beef

$39.99

1/4 Lb Bologna

$3.99Out of stock

1/2 Lb Bologna

$7.99Out of stock

1 Lb Bologna

$15.99Out of stock

2 Lb Bologna

$31.98Out of stock

1/4 Lb Lean Corned Beef

$5.99

1/2 Lb Lean Corned Beef

$10.99

1 Lb Lean Corned Beef

$20.99

2 Lb Lean Corned Beef

$41.99

1/4 Lb Lox

$8.99

1/2 Lb Lox

$17.98

1 Lb Lox

$35.95

2 Lb Lox

$71.90

1/4 Lb Pastrami

$4.99

1/2 Lb Pastrami

$9.99

1 Lb Pastrami

$19.99

2 Lb Pastrami

$39.99

1/4 Lb Roast Beef

$4.75Out of stock

1/2 Lb Roast Beef

$9.50Out of stock

1 Lb Roast Beef

$18.99Out of stock

2 Lb Roast Beef

$37.98Out of stock

1/4 Lb Salami

$4.99

1/2 Lb Salami

$8.99

1 Lb Salami

$16.99

2 Lb Salami

$32.99

1/4 Lb Turkey

$2.99

1/2 Lb Turkey

$5.99

1 Lb Turkey

$11.99

2 Lb Turkey

$19.50

1/4 LB Turkey Pastrami

$4.49Out of stock

1/2 LB Turkey Pastrami

$8.99Out of stock

1 LB Turkey Pastrami

$17.99Out of stock

2 LB Turkey Pastrami

$35.98Out of stock

Add-Ons

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$2.85

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$2.65

Scoop of Egg Salad

$2.25

Scoop of White Fish

$4.00

2oz side of Plain CC

$1.00

2oz side of Flavored CC

$1.50

2oz side of Lox CC

$2.00

Sides of Tomatoes

$0.50

Sides of Onions

$0.50

Side of Butter

$0.50

1/2 Lb Butter

$2.00

1 lb of butter

$4.00

Side of Peanut butter

$1.00

Side of Jelly

$0.50

Side of Capers

$0.50

Side of Lettuce

$0.50

Bottled

Pepsi Product

$2.19

Dr. Brown

$2.25

Orange Juice

$1.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Regular Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.59

Perrier Water

$2.99

Fiji

$2.99

Yerba Mate

Small

$3.29

Large

$3.69

Light Roast

16oz Light Roast

$2.25

Box to Go Light Roast

$25.00

Dark Roast

16oz Dark Roast

$2.25

to go box Dark Roast

$25.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$2.25

Tea

16oz Tea

$1.90

Bubly (Copy)

Lime

$1.50

Blackberry

$1.50

Blueberry Pom

$1.50

Coconut Pine

$1.50

Passion Fruit

$1.50

Citrus Cherry

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
3012 E. Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209

Directions

