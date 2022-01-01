Restaurant header imageView gallery
Short North Piece of Cake

359 Reviews

$$

772 N High St

Columbus, OH 43215

Cakes

Yellow Butter Cake

$40.00+

Ganache filling and icing. A classic flavor sure to bring back sweet memories.

Chocolate Cake

$40.00+

Rich chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. Drizzled with ganache on top.

Red Velvet Cake

$40.00+

Decadent red velvet cake with cream cheese filling & icing

Funfetti Cake

$40.00+

Vanilla cake and sprinkles, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. For the kid in all of us!

Carrot Cake

$45.00+

Jam packed cake with shredded carrots, walnuts and spices, cream cheese filling & icing

Truffle Cake

$45.00+

Dense chocolate cake with chocolate chips, rich chocolate ganache filling & icing

Vanilla Bean Cake

$40.00+

Light and fluffy vanilla cake, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing

Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00

Milk chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream icing and more delicious chocolate

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.00

Red Velvet cupcake with cream cheese icing with festive red decorations

Funfetti Cupcake

$3.00

Vanilla cake and sprinkles with vanilla buttercreamicing; topped with cheery sprinkles.

Vanilla Bean Cupcake

$3.00

Light and fluffy vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream icing and pretty decor.

Cake Slices

Vanilla Bean Cake Slice

$5.00

Light and fluffy vanilla cake, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing

Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.00

Rich chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. Drizzled with ganache on top.

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$5.00

Decadent red velvet cake with cream cheese filling & icing

Funfetti Cake Slice

$5.00

Vanilla cake and sprinkles, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.00

Jam packed cake with shredded carrots, walnuts and spices, cream cheese filling & icing

Yellow Butter Cake Slice

$5.00

Ganache filling and icing. A classic flavor sure to bring back sweet memories.

Cookies

Pumpkin Cookie

$2.50

Soft cake like pumpkin cookie with brown sugar Penuche icing. A true treasure for your taste buds!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Classic chewy center and crispy edges; loaded with chocolate chips

Brownie Cookie

$2.50

Rich chocolate cookie rolled in powdered sugar. Great for a chocolate fix!

Sweets

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.00

Thick fudgy brownie layered with chunky peanut butter and rich chocolate frosting

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Sweet and tart lemon filling on a shortbread crust. Sunshine on a plate!

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
TUE-FRI (10am – 4:30pm) ........... SAT (9am – 2:30)

772 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

