Short & Sweet Beverage Shop

221 1st Avenue Northwest

Suite 107

Hickory, NC 28601

DRINKS

Refreshers

$5.25+

Choose your Base (up to 2 choices) then choice your flavor and any add-ins

Bubble Tea

$5.95+

Choose your Base and any added flavor choices and add-ins

Chai Tea

$5.95+

Our Chai is always iced unless specified for frappe style. Add flavors for a more unique beverage!

Cold Brew

$5.95+

Our Cold Brew Is served Over ICE with our house made cream unless another specified style is chosen, add flavors, foams or whipped creams if you wish.

Chia seeds

$0.50

Cold foam

$0.50

Whipped cream

$0.50

Specialty Upcharge

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

ADD INS

Popping Boba

$1.00

Lychee Jelly

$1.00

Tapioca

$1.00

Merch

Stickers

$1.00

in store only

Color Changing Cup

$8.00

in store only

Gift Cert

Wall Stuff

Potter Mug

$6.00

Wands

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Beverage shop offering a variety of drinks including cold brew, bubble teas and refreshers!

221 1st Avenue Northwest, Suite 107, Hickory, NC 28601

