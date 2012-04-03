Short & Sweet Beverage Shop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Beverage shop offering a variety of drinks including cold brew, bubble teas and refreshers!
Location
221 1st Avenue Northwest, Suite 107, Hickory, NC 28601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vintage House - 271 3rd Avenue Northwest
No Reviews
271 3rd Avenue Northwest Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurant
Mas Amor Cantina - 883 Highland Avenue Southeast
No Reviews
883 Highland Avenue Southeast Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurant