ShortE's BBQ - Johnston
456 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
“Good food, reasonable prices, and great atmosphere for all families and friends. Our goal is to provide great customer service, to be a good neighbor, and establish an environment that encourages a long term relationship with our customers. Come in or call, get comfortable, loosen your belt, and get ready for an experience you won’t forget.”
Location
8805 Chambery Blvd, Suite 250, Johnston, IA 50131
Gallery