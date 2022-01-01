Restaurant header imageView gallery

ShortE's BBQ - Johnston

456 Reviews

$$

8805 Chambery Blvd

Suite 250

Johnston, IA 50131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

KIDS Chicken Nuggets
1 Meat Platter
Cheese Curds w/Dressing

Mac and Cheese Bowl

Mac and Cheese Bowl - Standard Meat Option

$12.00

Mac and Cheese Bowl - Crispy Chicken Option

$13.00

Mac and Cheese Bowl - Burnt End Option

$17.00

Texas Style Chili

Chili Side (12 oz)

$7.00

Chili Side (12 oz) - WITH BEANS

$7.00

Chili Entree (16 oz with 2 pieces Corn Bread)

$12.00

Chili Entree (16 oz with 2 pieces Corn Bread) - WITH BEANS

$12.00

Chili Quart

$20.00

Chili Quart - WITH BEANS

$20.00

Starters

BBQ Nachos - Half

$9.00

BBQ Nachos - Full

$14.00

Buffalo Nachos - Half

$9.00

Buffalo Nachos - Full

$14.00

BBQ Sliders

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

ShortE's Fries

$10.00

BBQ Quesadilla

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Bacon Jalapeno Wontons

$8.00

Cheese Curds w/Dressing

$9.00

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$9.00

Season Potato Chips and Baja Dip

$6.00

Cheese Sauce (2 oz)

$0.75

Cheese Sauce (6 oz)

$1.50

EXTRA Side of Dressing

$0.50

EXTRA Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Green Stuff

BBQ Salad

$12.00

BBQ Chef Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Avocado Chicken and Turkey Salad

$14.00

Traditional BBQ Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Combo Sandwich

$15.00

Colossal BBQ Sandwiches

BeefMaster Sandwich

$20.00

The Douger Sandwich

$19.00

PitBoss Sandwich

$16.00

Texas Mike Sandwich

$17.00

Texas Club Sandwich

$18.00

Mac Attack Sandwich

$16.00

PitMaster Sandwich

$15.00

PorkMaster Sandwich

$15.00

Platters

1 Meat Platter

$15.00

2 Meat Platter

$22.00

3 Meat Platter

$30.00

4 Meat Platter

$36.00

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Parm Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Avocado Turkey and Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chopped Brisket Wrap

$12.00

BBQ Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Carolina Pork Wrap

$12.00

Tacos

Carolina Pork Tacos

$12.00

Texas Brisket Tacos

$12.00

Baja Brisket Tacos

$12.00

Texas Heat Tacos

$12.00

Cilantro Chicken Avocado Tacos

$12.00

BBQ Ranch Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Sides

Spicy Cheesy Corn

$3.00

Mild Cheesy Corn

$3.00

BBQ Beans

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn Bread (2 Piece)

$3.00

Texas Toast (2 Piece)

$3.00

Seasoned Potato Chips

$3.00

Seasoned French Fries

$3.00

Seasoned Tater Tots

$3.00

Loaded Potato Bake

$3.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Mac and Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

KIDS BBQ Sliders

$6.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

KIDS 4 Smoked Wings Meal

$7.00

KIDS Boneless Wings Meal

$7.00

To Go Sauce Choice

Carolina BBQ Sauce

Texas BBQ Sauce

Sweet BBQ Sauce

Spicy BBQ Sauce

XXX Spicy BBQ Sauce

Assortment of all sauces - XXX by special request

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

“Good food, reasonable prices, and great atmosphere for all families and friends. Our goal is to provide great customer service, to be a good neighbor, and establish an environment that encourages a long term relationship with our customers. Come in or call, get comfortable, loosen your belt, and get ready for an experience you won’t forget.”

Website

Location

8805 Chambery Blvd, Suite 250, Johnston, IA 50131

Directions

Gallery
ShortE's BBQ image
ShortE's BBQ image
ShortE's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wasabi - Johnston
orange starNo Reviews
8705 Chambery Blvd #700 Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
A Taste of New York Pizza
orange star4.5 • 49
8481 Birchwood Ct Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4810 86th Street Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext
Habanero - 6110 NW 86TH ST
orange starNo Reviews
6110 NW 86TH ST Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
De Rice Thai and Japanese
orange starNo Reviews
8460 Birchwood Ct Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
El Huapango Mexican Restuarant - Grimes
orange star4.5 • 243
3600 Se Crossroads Dr Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Johnston

A Taste of New York Pizza
orange star4.5 • 49
8481 Birchwood Ct Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
Big Acai Bowls - Johnston
orange star5.0 • 3
5800 Merle Hay Rd Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johnston
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston