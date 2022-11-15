Shorties Pizza & Grinders

Restaurant info

Shortie’s inspired by the New England Greek-style pizza is traditionally characterized by the thick, pan-style pie with a heavy oregano flavor and cooked in a greased pan, resulting in crispy edges and a fried bottom crust. Amir and executive chef MacKenzie Viglianco transformed that style into Shortie’s signature “ATX Style” pizza by using local staples, Barton Springs Mill heirloom wheat and Texas Olive Oil. The pies are prepared in a cast-iron skillet, creating the buttery crust and crispy edges that are reminiscent of the Northeast’s version, but with airy pockets and a perfect crust-to-topping ratio. Fun relaxing environment with a beautiful roof top patios where families and friends can enjoy delicious pizzas and sandwiches.

Website