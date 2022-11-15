Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shorties Pizza & Grinders

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C

Austin, TX 78757

Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
Pepp in yo step
Shortie

Thanksgiving Preorders - Nov 23rd

TG 2-4

TG 2-4

$89.99

Serves 2-4. Includes 1/2 turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, pomegranate glazed brussel sprouts, cheddar mashed potatoes, brown gravy. (Pick-up for Nov 23rd ONLY)

TG 6-8

TG 6-8

$159.99

Serves 6-8. Includes a full turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, pomegranate glazed brussel sprouts, cheddar mashed potatoes, brown gravy. (Pick-up for Nov 23rd ONLY)

Rolls (1/2 Dozen)

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$22.00

Carrot Cake

$60.00

Serves 8.

Bottle Siduri Pinot Noir

$57.00

Starters

Umami Meat Balls

Umami Meat Balls

$11.00

fresh ground beef & mushroom mix, red sauce, garlic bread, house rosemary focaccia bread

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$8.00

house made rosemary focaccia bread, our cheese blend, garlic, Texas olive oil Starters, choice of red sauce or buttermilk ranch

Warm Olives

Warm Olives

$7.00

Kalamata & castelvetrano olives, Texas olive oil, house herb & spice blend

House Rosemary Focaccia & Texas Olive Oil

House Rosemary Focaccia & Texas Olive Oil

$7.00
Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$16.00

prosciutto, genoa salami, capicola, with all the goodies

Antonelli's Cheese Board

$16.00

3 cheeses, all the goodies

Charcuterie + Antonelli's cheese board

Charcuterie + Antonelli's cheese board

$29.00

Side Bread

$2.00

House made rosemary focaccia bread

Summer Seasonal Roasted veggies

$11.00

roasted broccoli and cauliflower with cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, and fresh herbs

Truffled Prosciutto Ravioli

$16.00

Salads

Roasted Fennel Salad

Roasted Fennel Salad

$15.00

roasted fennel, fresh shaved fennel, fresh herbs, ridiccio, arugula, avocado, orange supreme, toasted pine nuts, shaved parmesan, dijon garlic vinaigrette

Greek Salad Large

Greek Salad Large

$13.00

mixed greens, olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, herbs, red beets, house made greek vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

Greek Salad Small

$7.00

mixed greens, olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, herbs, red beets, house made greek vinaigrette

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$11.00

romaine, focaccia croutons, american grana, classic caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$6.00

romaine, focaccia croutons, american grana, classic caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, capicola, salami, olives, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, provolone cheese, cherry peppers, parmesan vinaigrette

Traditional Salad Large

Traditional Salad Large

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers,bacon, focaccia croutons

Traditional Salad Small

Traditional Salad Small

$5.50

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers,bacon, focaccia croutons

Autumn Salad

$8.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$15.00

red sauce, smoked provolone, mozzarella, white cheddar, american grana, garlic infused olive oil *Please allow 25-30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Pepp in yo step

Pepp in yo step

$19.00

red sauce, all the pepperoni, Garlic Olive Oil *Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Greek

Greek

$19.00

red sauce, artichoke hearts,kalamata, olives, onions, house made greek, loukaniko suasage, fresh oregano, garlic olive oil, feta cheese *Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Twig & Branch

Twig & Branch

$18.00

texas olive oil, arugula, goat cheese, prosciutto, sour cherry preserve, umami chili oil * we recommend adding Perigord truffles to this one for the ultimate experience *Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Punisher "pizza, it’s a marine thing"

Punisher "pizza, it’s a marine thing"

$19.00

red sauce, house made spicy italian sausage, sweet pickled cherry peppers, balsamic onions *Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Forager

Forager

$18.00

smoked gouda & fontina bechamel, rosemary, wild mushroom conserva, roasted balsamic onions, pine nuts * we recommend adding black truffles to this one for the ultimate experience *Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Shortie

Shortie

$21.00

red sauce, smoked pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers *Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Road to Hana

Road to Hana

$18.00

red sauce, capicola, pineapple rings, bacon *Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Little Chef (our vegan pie)

Little Chef (our vegan pie)

$15.00

red sauce, roasted eggplant, balsamic onions, roasted fennel, garlic olive oil *Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Ganoush!

Ganoush!

$17.00

olive oil, roasted eggplant, roasted balsamic onions, ricotta, toasted pine nuts, basil *Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

red sauce, cheese blend, umami meatballs, red onions, hot cherry peppers, fresh basil, whipped ricotta.

Spinach Artichoke

$17.00Out of stock

Cold Grinders

Godfather

Godfather

$16.00

capicola, genoa salami, black forrest ham, mortadella, provolone, pickled cherry peppers, mayo

Shortie's Club

Shortie's Club

$15.00

oven roasted natural turkey breast, Black Forest ham, bacon, provolone, mayo

Beets

Beets

$14.00

red beets, District's chili lime aioli, goat cheese, arugula, granny smith apples

Turkey

Turkey

$14.00

oven roasted turkey breast, mayo, white cheddar

Ham

Ham

$14.00

black forrest ham, dijon mustard, white cheddar

Hot Grinders

Meatball

Meatball

$16.00

red sauce, umami meatballs, provolone

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$14.00

Oven roasted natural turkey breast, tomatoes, white cheddar, mayo

Roasted Eggplant

Roasted Eggplant

$14.00

Roasted eggplant, tomatoes, balsamic onions, arugula, feta, agrodolce

Sausage and Pepper

$15.00

Shorties Dip

$16.00

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

Scratch cannoli shell, ricotta, dark chocolate orange filing, powdered sugar

Cannoli Trio

Cannoli Trio

$13.00

Same delicious cannoli; just comes with 3ea

Oreo Tiramisu

Oreo Tiramisu

$10.00

Coffee soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone vanilla creme, layered oreo crumble, cocoa powder

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla bean Ice Cream

Pumpkin Cannoli

$6.00

Uglies Potato Chips

Uglies Potato Chips Original

Uglies Potato Chips Original

$3.00
Uglies Potato Chips Sea Salt + Vinegar

Uglies Potato Chips Sea Salt + Vinegar

$3.00
Uglies Potato Chips Jalapeno

Uglies Potato Chips Jalapeno

$3.00
Uglies Potato Chips BBQ

Uglies Potato Chips BBQ

$3.00

Condiments + Sides

Side Ranch $.75

$0.75

Side Red Sauce 4 Oz $1

$1.00

Side Umami Chili Oil 1 Oz $1

$1.00

Side Umami Chili Oil 4 Oz $4

$4.00

Mason Jar of Umami Chili Oil $6

$6.00

Side Fresh Parmesan

$0.50

Side Red Chili Flakes

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Extra Pickle Spear

$0.50

On Tap

austin eastciders Passionfruit

$6.00

Sweet and tart passion fruit with notes of citrus, grapefruit, and a tropical twist

altstadt kolsch

altstadt kolsch

$5.00

A crisp yet smooth and refreshing Kolsch. Brewed with German Pilsner and Wheat malts and hopped lightly with German Perle.

family business Golden Age Pilsner

$7.00

Attenuated to absolute dryness and effervescence, and complex yet delicate in flavor. Notes of honeysuckle, sourdough, peppercorn, lemon zest, and earthy/floral hops gradually reveal themselves in this refreshing, pastoral beer.

thirsty goat amber

thirsty goat amber

$6.00

Thirsty Goat beer is a medium-bodied beer with a good balance of flavors. Sweet malty notes balance the mild hoppy bitterness for a well-rounded beverage

yuengling lager

yuengling lager

$5.00

Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character. Born from a historic recipe that was resurrected in 1987, Yuengling Traditional Lager is a true classic.

friends & allies fresh coast ipa

friends & allies fresh coast ipa

$7.00

Hop forward, low malt complexity aromas of tropical fruit, and pine, citrus,

pint house electric jellyfish ipa

pint house electric jellyfish ipa

$9.00

bright tropical citrus character along with notes of orange, mango, lychee, and a floral backbone

live oak heffeweizen

$7.00

Modeled after the classic wheat beers of Bavaria, Hefe is cloudy and straw-colored with a meringue-like head that lingers to the bottom of the glass. Brewed with an ample volume of wheat malt and few hops. A traditional interpretation of a classic style, this idiosyncratic Bavarian beer is perfectly at home here in Texas.

Love Street

$6.00

Love Street is a state of mind. Brewed in the Kolsch-style and hopped delicately with floral German hops, this beer boasts a clean malt profile that refreshes to the core, without sacrificing character. So crack one open and find your own Love Street.

Mira Mexican Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Aqua Brew Ape Wheat

$5.00

ABW Flavor country

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Austin Eastciders Dry Cider Can

$5.00
Dos XX Lager

Dos XX Lager

$4.00

A crisp, refreshing, light-bodied malt-flavored beer with a well-balanced finish

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

light lager brewed with the perfect balance of Herkules hops and wholesome grains, producing a light citrus aroma and a crisp, refreshing finish.

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00

hop-forward flavor and solid malt character. It's smooth with a light to medium body and a crisp, clean finish

Peroni Italian Lager

Peroni Italian Lager

$5.00

This is a crisp and refreshing European lager with a delicate balance of bitterness and citrus and spicy aromatic notes, combined with a fast and clean finish.

Independence Brewing Redbud Sour

Independence Brewing Redbud Sour

$5.00

This German wheat beer owes its lemony tartness to the addition of lactobacillus to the brew kettle. The resulting acidity balances the sweetness of malted wheat, resulting in a tart, refreshing, spritzy tipple that many a faithful wine lover has fallen for.

Mighty Swell Hard Seltzers

Mighty Swell Hard Seltzers

$5.00

A little unpredictable, but nothing you can't handle. Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer is made of all-natural ingredients to create bold flavors you've never seen before.

Mango Mimosa Eastcider

$5.00

Karbachtoberfest

$5.00

Brooklyn Oktoberfest

$5.00

Pitchers

Pitchers

Austin Eastciders Rotator

$22.00

Alstadt Kölsch

$19.00

Rotating Sour

$26.00

Thirsty Goat Amber

$23.00

Yuengling

$19.00

Friends and Allies Fresh Coast IPA

$26.00

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish

$34.00

Live Oak Hefe

$26.00

Love Street Karbach

$23.00

Whitestone Mira Mexican Lager

$26.00

Aquabrew Ape Wheat

$23.00

ABW Flavor Country

$26.00

Pint Night

First Round

Second Round

Bubbles

ninot brut rose, france

ninot brut rose, france

$9.00+

fine bubbles, red fruit notes, long complex finish

la gioiosa,italy

la gioiosa,italy

$38.00

ripe golden apples, acacia, honeysuckle

Whites

librandi circo bianco, italy

librandi circo bianco, italy

$8.00+

peaches, citrus fruit, almonds, macadamia nuts

borghi pinot grigio, italy

borghi pinot grigio, italy

$9.00+

asian pear, lemon, toffee

mohua sauvignon blanc

$9.00+

grapefruit, lime zest, green apple

imagery chardonnay

$10.00+

buttery, hints of oak, aromas of apple, lime + pear

pierre sparr pinot blanc

pierre sparr pinot blanc

$11.00+

apple, almond, fresh herbs

Reds

michele charlo barbera d’asti

michele charlo barbera d’asti

$10.00+

medium bodied and robust, rich ripe fruit

folinari chianti, italy

folinari chianti, italy

$8.00+

blackberry, hints wood, vanilla, cocoa

donna laura sangiovese "ali"

$9.00+

medium bodied, with aromas of juicy red fruit

sea sun vineyard pinot noir

$12.00+Out of stock

Silver Gate Cabernet

$8.00+
chateau porto carras

chateau porto carras

$85.00

silky, quite luxurious, cedar, spice, black fruits

massolino barolo 2014, italy

massolino barolo 2014, italy

$129.00

refined tannins, bright acidity frame juicy red cherry, raspberry, white pepper

zonin 1821 montelpuciano

zonin 1821 montelpuciano

$8.00+

plum, morello cherry, robust, full-bodied

Mason Jar of Umami Chili Oil $6

$6.00
Texas Olive Oil $15

Texas Olive Oil $15

$15.00

Bartin Springs Mill Flour $10

$10.00

Little City Coffee (Grackle) $10

$10.00Out of stock

Agrodulce $5

$5.00

sweet, tangy with a little kick. Perfect for any Grinder. Onions, cherry peppers, tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, sugar, turmeric, mustard seeds.

Shorties Mask $6

$6.00
Shorties Heart Eyes Sticker

Shorties Heart Eyes Sticker

$1.00

Shorties T's

Pizza Eyes White

Pizza Eyes White

$15.00
Pizza Eyes Grey

Pizza Eyes Grey

$15.00

Pizza Eyes Black

$15.00Out of stock
Shortie + Chuckie Grey

Shortie + Chuckie Grey

$15.00
Dream Big Grey

Dream Big Grey

$15.00
Grey Shorties Logo T

Grey Shorties Logo T

$15.00Out of stock

Green Shortie Logo

$28.99

Shorties Hats

Shorties Hats $21

Shorties Hats $21

$21.00
Black Shorties Hat Logo $21

Black Shorties Hat Logo $21

$21.00
Shorties Hat Pizza Eyes Dark Grey $21

Shorties Hat Pizza Eyes Dark Grey $21

$21.00

N/A BEVS

Sprite 12oz bottle

Sprite 12oz bottle

$4.00Out of stock
Fanta orange 12oz bottle

Fanta orange 12oz bottle

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Abita root beer 12 oz bottle

Abita root beer 12 oz bottle

$4.00
Sweet tea 16oz

Sweet tea 16oz

$4.00

Austin's own- organic black tea, pure cane sugar, filtered water. It’s pretty sweet, y’all.

Unsweetened tea 16oz

Unsweetened tea 16oz

$4.00

Austin's own- organic black tea, filtered water

Richards Still

Richards Still

$3.00
Richards Sparkling

Richards Sparkling

$3.00
Little city coffee french press

Little city coffee french press

$4.00

Dark Chocolate, Blackberries, Almonds, Dark Roast

Q indian tonic

Q indian tonic

$3.00

Quinine, organic agave, extra carbonated

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Brew

$3.00
Dr. pepper 12oz Can

Dr. pepper 12oz Can

$2.00

Sprite 12oz Can

$2.00

Coke 12oz Can

$2.00
Diet coke 12oz can

Diet coke 12oz can

$2.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Moscow Mint Mule

$9.00

frankly vodka, monin mint, lime juice, ginger beer

Shortie's Sprtiz

$10.00

aperol, orange bitters, topped with prosecco

Cucumber Lav Blanc

$9.00

dripping springs gin, dolin dry vermouth, lilet blanc, lavendar britters, topped with tonic

Rocks Margarita

$8.00

monte alban tequila, agave, triple sec, lime juice

Red Sangria

$7.00

red wine, punt e mas, simple syrup, orange juice, lemon juice

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Shorties Ranch Water

$10.00

Sour Cherry 75

$11.00
Shortie’s inspired by the New England Greek-style pizza is traditionally characterized by the thick, pan-style pie with a heavy oregano flavor and cooked in a greased pan, resulting in crispy edges and a fried bottom crust. Amir and executive chef MacKenzie Viglianco transformed that style into Shortie’s signature “ATX Style” pizza by using local staples, Barton Springs Mill heirloom wheat and Texas Olive Oil. The pies are prepared in a cast-iron skillet, creating the buttery crust and crispy edges that are reminiscent of the Northeast’s version, but with airy pockets and a perfect crust-to-topping ratio. Fun relaxing environment with a beautiful roof top patios where families and friends can enjoy delicious pizzas and sandwiches.

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin, TX 78757

