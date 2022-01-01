463 N. High Street OH, Short North [18]

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

463 N. High Street OH, Short North

review star

No reviews yet

463 N. High Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Bowls & Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)

Cali Bowl

Cali Bowl

$16.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)

Small Cali Bowl

Small Cali Bowl

$10.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)

Kobb Salad

Kobb Salad

$16.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)

Small Kobb Salad

Small Kobb Salad

$10.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)

Shares

Pickle Chips w/ Spicy Mayo

Pickle Chips w/ Spicy Mayo

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with spicy mayo (350 cal)

Honey Brussels

Honey Brussels

$11.95

gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)

Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard

Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard

$11.95

served with honey mustard (730 cal)

Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$13.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken with tossed in sauce option, served with buttermilk ranch (1270 cal)

jumbo wings w/ buttermilk ranch

jumbo wings w/ buttermilk ranch

$12.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings with tossed in sauce option, served with buttermilk ranch (1540-3080 cal)

bb sliders (2)

bb sliders (2)

$12.95

organic beef, uncured bacon, colby, caramelized onion, sweet pickle, special sauce, brioche everything spice bun (1790 cal)

nashville hot chix sliders (2)

nashville hot chix sliders (2)

$10.95

nae- never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried nae* chicken, sweet pickle, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch, everything spice bun (660 cal)

Burgers & Sandwiches

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
be my burger

be my burger

$12.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

elkasaurus

elkasaurus

$16.95

2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)

sweet bison blues

sweet bison blues

$17.95

2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)

spicy paul bunyon

spicy paul bunyon

$15.95

2 all-natural bison patties, pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeno, red onion, organic lettuce, spicy mayo. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)

the national

the national

$15.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)

supreme

supreme

$16.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)

Standard

Standard

$13.95

2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)

so co

so co

$13.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)

bl-turkey

bl-turkey

$14.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)

buffalo chix

buffalo chix

$12.95

never antibiotics ever; buttermilk-fried chicken, blue cheese, organic lettuce, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch (840 cal)

Classic Chix

Classic Chix

$12.95

buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)

My Sunshine

My Sunshine

$11.95

vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)

cilantro black bean

cilantro black bean

$11.95

vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)

Impossible Standards

Impossible Standards

$14.95

vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)

Single Burgers

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single be my burger

single be my burger

$8.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

single elkasaurus

single elkasaurus

$11.95

1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (550 cal)

single sweet bison blues

single sweet bison blues

$12.95

1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (680 cal)

single spicy paul bunyon

single spicy paul bunyon

$11.95

1 all-natural bison patty, pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeno, red onion, organic lettuce, spicy mayo. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (410 cal)

single the national

single the national

$11.95

1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (650 cal)

single standard

single standard

$9.95

1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (530 cal)

single so co

single so co

$9.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (300 cal)

single bl-turkey

single bl-turkey

$10.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (630 cal)

Sides

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$5.45

gluten free, vegan (320 cal)

Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (375 cal)

Side Fries/Sweet fries

Side Fries/Sweet fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (350 cal)

Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$6.95

(400 cal)

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)

side dill pickles

side dill pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (30 cal)

side sweet pickles

side sweet pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (50 cal)

Sauces

sauces

sauces

Choose from our array of artisanal sauces on the side! (35-185 cal)

Don't Forget The Kids

served with organic honest kids juice; served with fries, side salad +1.25, sweet fries +1.25, onion rings +1.50
grizzly

grizzly

$9.95

choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)

teddy (4) w/ honey mustard

teddy (4) w/ honey mustard

$10.95

impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)

panda w/ buttermilk ranch

panda w/ buttermilk ranch

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)

koala

koala

$9.95

organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)

Sweets

carrot cake

carrot cake

$7.95

(490 cal)

choco lovin cake

choco lovin cake

$7.95

(460 cal)

Shakes

be my milkshake

be my milkshake

$9.95

contains dairy unless the vegan coconut ice cream and oat milk is selected; made with organic milk or oat milk (635-650 cal)

salted caramel milkshake

salted caramel milkshake

$11.95

organic vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, toffee bits, whip cream, organic milk (650 cal)

Beverages

quench your thirst and complete your meal with one of our delicious drinks!
GIVN Bottled Water

GIVN Bottled Water

$2.95

gluten free, vegan (0 cal)

Boylan Soda Bottle

Boylan Soda Bottle

cola, diet cola, ginger ale, root beer, ginger beer, seltzer

Olipop Prebiotic Sparkling Tonic

Olipop Prebiotic Sparkling Tonic

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love.

Website

Location

463 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
463 N. High Street image
463 N. High Street image
463 N. High Street image

