Restaurant header imageView gallery

Short Stacks 11924 Forest Hill Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

11924 Forest Hill Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Short Stacks 3.23

Fresh Eggs

Two Eggs

$10.95

Hash & Eggs

$15.95

English Breakfast

$13.95

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

Three Eggs

$11.95

Omelet

Build Omelete

$14.95

Henry's Omelete

$20.83

Skillets

Western Skillet

$15.65

Veggie Skillet

$15.65

Three Meat Skillet

$15.85

Steak Skillet

$16.95

John's Skillet

$16.55

Pots

Western Pot

$16.55

Veggie Pot

$16.55

Three Meat Pot

$16.55

Egg Sandwiches & Wraps

Egg Sandwich

$10.95

Breakfast Croissant

$13.95

Western Egg Wrap

$13.15

Mexican Egg Wrap

$13.15

Spinach Avocado Wrap

$13.95

Breakfast Burrito

$13.15

All About Benny

Traditional Benny

$16.65

Florentine Benny

$15.65

Spicy Benny

$16.55

Salmon Benny

$16.65

Irish Benny

$16.55

California Benny

$16.55

Heart Healthy

Razzle Dazzle

$7.95

Irish Oatmeal

$5.45

Fit Plate

$13.95

Veggie White Scramble

$13.95

Vegetable Omelet

$13.95

Skinny Greek Omelet

$15.25

Gorgonzola Spinach Omelet

$14.25

Signature Breakfasts

Hotty Toddy

$15.95

3 x 2 Combo

$15.95

T Town Special

$16.95

Cajun Breakfast

$16.25

Short Stacks Combo

$15.95

Salmon Platter

$16.95

Ms. Annie

$16.95

Griddle Works

Sundae Cakes

$13.55

Banana Peanut Butter

$12.55

Tall Stack

$11.95

Short Stack

$10.95

Caramel Apple Cakes

$13.55

Pineapple Apple Cakes

$13.55

Cinnamon Roll cakes

$13.55

Nanna Cakes

$13.55

Stuffed French Toast

$13.55

Cinnamon Nut French Toast

$12.95

Jr Cinnamon Nut French Toast

$9.95

French Toast

$12.95

Jr French Toast

$10.25

Waffle

$12.95

Gluten Free Cakes

$14.95

Gluten Free Waffle

$14.95

Waffle Mixed Fruit

$13.55

Croissant french Toast

$12.25

Crepes

Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepe

$12.95

Strawberry Cream Cheese Crepe

$11.95

Apple Pecan Crepe

$10.95

Blueberry Cream Cheese Crepe

$11.95

Peaches Cream Cheese Crepe

$11.95

Crepe Plain

$10.95

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy Large

$10.95

Biscuit & Gravy Small

$9.95

Burgers

Burger of Cheese

$14.95

Chargrilled Burger

$14.55

Patty Melt

$14.95

Mini Burgers

$14.55

Burger of Egg

$14.95

Stuffed Burger

$14.95

California Burger

$15.75

Black & Blue Burger

$15.25

Vegan Burger

$14.95

Sandwiches & Wraps

Monte Cristo

$14.45

Salad Melt

$14.55

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.95

Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Cold Salad

$13.95

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

B.L.T.

$10.95

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$13.95

Reuben

$15.95

Village Club

$14.95

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$14.95

Chix Caesar Wrap

$12.95

From The Garden

Platter Lite

$14.55

Sampler

$14.55

Grilled Chix Salad

$15.95

Cajun Salad

$15.95

Steak Salad

$16.95

Gorgonzola Salad

$15.95

Chef Salad

$15.95

Spinach Salad

$15.95

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Chix Caesar Salad

$15.95

Buffalo Chix Salad

$15.95

SouthWest Salad

$15.95

1/2 Salad & Cup Soup

$12.55

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Favorites

Chix Tenders

$15.55

Cuban Sandwich

$15.55

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.55

Additions

Andouille Sausage

$5.25

Avocado

$5.45

Avocado

$3.75

Bacon

$5.25

Bacon 6 Piece

$6.25

Bacon Crispy

$5.25

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.95

Breakfast Han

$5.25

Canadian Bacon

$5.25

Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.35

Extra Hollandaise

$1.00

Fries

$2.95

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Fruit Cup Small

$4.95

Grits

$2.75

Grits w/ American

$3.85

Grits w/ Cheddar

$3.85

Hash Brown Casserole

$3.95

Hash Browns

$2.95

Home Fries

$2.95

Irish Oatmeal

$5.45

Links

$5.25

Pattys

$5.25

Salmon & Bagel

$9.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.50

Three Eggs +

$3.45

Turkey Sausage

$5.25

Two Eggs +

$2.95

One Egg +

$1.95

English Muffin

$2.95

Toast +

$2.95

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Cup Gravy

$3.95

Biscuit

$2.95

Biscuit Grilled

$2.95

Cup Berries

$4.95

Bowl Berries

$5.95

Soups

Special of Day

$4.45

Chix Noodle

$4.45

Children's Menu

Kid's Combo

$5.50

One Hotcake

$4.50

One Egg, Bacon

$4.50

Two Sliders Kids

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Kids

$4.50

Chix Tenders Kids

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Kid's French Toast w/ Meat

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$3.95

Coffee Decaf

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Cherry Coke

$3.95

Milk

$4.15

Sprite

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

Hot Tea

$3.65

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

ClubSoda

$1.65

Lemonade

$3.95

Kid Soda

$2.00

Kid Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.65

Pierre

$4.00

Alcohol

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Mimosa

$5.50

Bottomless Mimos

$19.95

Vodka

$8.00

Champagne

$6.00

Extra Shot

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

BreakfastTimeless. Every patron comes away with a fond memory of good company in a relaxing setting that will bring them back with the confidence that any location they visit will be a delight and a respite.

Website

Location

11924 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33414

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maxwell's Plum
orange starNo Reviews
12300 South Shore Blvd, Suite 110 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Stallion - 11630 Polo Club Rd
orange starNo Reviews
11630 Polo Club Road Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
The Sicilian Oven - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10610 Forest Hills Blvd Wellington, FL 33428
View restaurantnext
Victor's Pizza Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10160 Forest Hill Blvd Suite 110 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Lemongrass- Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10312 Forest Hill Blvd suite 204 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Field Of Greens- Wellington - WELLINGTON
orange starNo Reviews
10140 forest Hill Blvd #110 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

Mole Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 770
2557 S State Rd suite 150 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Piatto Bravo - Wellington
orange star4.1 • 681
2803 South State Rd. 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000560 - The Pointe at Wellington Green
orange star4.6 • 468
10160 Forest Hill Blvd Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Premier Cafe and Roasters
orange star4.7 • 76
1037 South State Road 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston