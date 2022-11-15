Restaurant header imageView gallery

Short Stop

108 Dakota St

Rosholt, SD 57260

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Cowboy Burger
Chicken Strips

Burger

Really Angry Burger

Really Angry Burger

$12.00

Jalapenos, swiss cheese & hot sauce

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$12.00

Bacon, cheddar, BBQ & onion rings, choice of French Fries or Coleslaw

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.75

american cheese

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.00

Mushrooms, swiss cheese

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Fish, lettuce, tomato

Patti Melt

Patti Melt

$11.00

Grilled Sourdough Toast, American and Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Onions and a burger patty, choice of French Fries or Coleslaw

Chicken Fillet

Chicken Fillet

$11.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomato

BLT

BLT

$9.75

Two hot dogs

$8.00

Bacon Avocado Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Appetizer

Cheese Curds

$7.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Basket

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Served with toast

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$10.99

Served with toast

Fantail Shrimp

Fantail Shrimp

$10.99

10 Fantail Shrimps, choice of French Fries and Sourdough Toast

Steak Bits

Steak Bits

$12.99

8oz of Steak Tips, choice of French Fries or Coleslaw, served with Sourdough Toast

6 Wing Basket

$11.99

10 Wing Basket

$14.99

Single items or burgers

French Fries

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese Only

$7.50

10 wings

$11.49

Grilled Cheese Only

$5.50

Ice Cream Options

Sugar Cone

$2.75

Cup Dish

$3.75

Small Ice Cream Sundae

$3.75

Large Ice Cream Sundae

$4.75

Small Shake

$4.25

Large Shake

$5.25

Small Malt

$4.25

Large Malt

$5.75

Quart

$10.00

Pint

$5.75Out of stock

Large Sugar Cone

$3.75

Large Cup Dish

$4.75

Root Beer Float

$4.25

Add Whip Cream

$0.25
Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

108 Dakota St, Rosholt, SD 57260

Directions

