Shorty's Bar-B-Q imageView gallery

Shorty's Bar-B-Q

review star

No reviews yet

5161 Georgia 219

Fortson, GA 31808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

BBQ Salad

$9.00+

Chef Salad

$8.50+

House Salad

$3.00+

Southern Fare

Chicken Tips

$6.50+

Country Fried Steak

$10.00+

Larry's Favorite Meatloaf

$10.00+

Hamburger Steak

$10.00+

All-Natural Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

Smokehouse Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$3.50+

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$4.00

Emily's Brisket Melt

$9.00

Texas Brisket Philly

$9.00

Queban

$7.00

BBQ Special Sandwich

$2.00

Angus Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00+

Cheeseburger

$6.50+

Hamburger

$6.50+

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.00+

Specialty Sandwiches

Club

$6.50

Country Steak Sand

$5.50

Lane's Quesadilla

$8.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$5.00

Open Face Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Ham Melt

$4.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Salad Sand

$5.50

Hot Dogs

Dumpster Dog

$8.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.00

Hot Dog

$2.00

Scrambled Dog

$5.00

Smokehouse

Just Meat

$6.00+

Plates

$8.00+

Combos

Chicken Salad

Smoked Wings

$13.00+

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.50+

Brunswick Stew

$3.00+

Chili w/ Cheese

$3.00+

Chips

$1.50

Collard Greens

$2.50+

Fresh Green Beans

$2.50+

Fried Pickles

$4.00+

Mac & Cheese

$2.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50+

Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy

$2.50+

Mashed Potatoes & White Gravy

$2.50+

Onion Rings

$3.50+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Seasoned Fries

$2.50+

Southern Coleslaw

$2.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00+

Daily Lunch Specials

Mon-Patty Melt

$10.00

Tue-Loaded BBQ Fries

$10.00

Wed-BBQ Burger

$10.00

Thur-Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Fri-BBQ Quesadilla

$10.00

Non Alcoholic

Coffee

$1.50+

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

House-Made Lemonade

$2.50+

Milk

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Powerade Moutain Blast

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Kids Menu

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Desserts

Brownie

$2.00

BBQ Sauces

Cattlemens

Honey Chipotle BBQ

Hot BBQ

Medium BBQ

Mild BBQ

Dressings

Balsamic

Honey Mustard

Ranch

Southwest Ranch

Wing Sauces

BBQ Dry Rub

Cajun 2oz

$0.50

House-Made Dip Sauce

Hot Buffalo

Lemon Pepper 2oz

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5161 Georgia 219, Fortson, GA 31808

Directions

Gallery
Shorty's Bar-B-Q image

Similar restaurants in your area

219 Food and Spirits
orange star5.0 • 163
5167 GA-219 Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
219 On The Lake
orange star4.5 • 3
45 Bonnie drive Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3001 A Williams Rd Columbus, GA 31909
View restaurantnext
Mark's Pies and Thighs
orange starNo Reviews
813 US-27 Cataula, GA 31804
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Columbus
orange starNo Reviews
8186 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA 31909
View restaurantnext
COUNTRY CHICK AND FISH - 2112 US-27
orange starNo Reviews
2112 US-27 Cataula, GA 31804
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fortson

219 Food and Spirits
orange star5.0 • 163
5167 GA-219 Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
219 On The Lake
orange star4.5 • 3
45 Bonnie drive Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fortson
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Fairburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston