Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shorty's BBQ Doral

175 Reviews

$$

2255 NW 87th Ave

Miami, FL 33172

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BB Half
Ribs & Chix Plate
Chix Wings 10

Starters

Side OnionRings

Side OnionRings

$7.99Out of stock

Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce

Brunswick Stew

$5.99Out of stock

Our secret recipe!! Our sweetest tomato sauce base, chicken, ground beef, corn & secret ingredients. We cook it to a perfect consistency.

Cheese Fries

$9.49

French fries, fried to perfection & topped with a special blend of melted cheese & bacon bits served with creamy ranch dressing.

Fried Okra

$6.99Out of stock

This is simply a "Southern Classic". Fresh hand battered okra deep-fried & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce.

Cheese Sticks

$7.49Out of stock

Mmmm...Mouth watering fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Side BBQ Beans

Side BBQ Beans

$3.49

Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.

Potato Skins

$7.49Out of stock

Large potato shells filled with Jack, Cheddar and bacon bits.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99Out of stock

Sliced firm green tomatoes seasoned, hand-battered, deep-fried & served with our homemade Southwest ranch sauce. Made fresh daily.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!

Loaded Potato

$5.99

The greatest selections of potatoes are baked & hand-crafted with shredded cheese & bacon bits. Served with butter and sour cream.

Sampler Combo

$13.99Out of stock

A taste of our best hand-battered okra & oven baked chicken wings along with our hand crafted potato skins & delicious mozzarella sticks.

Salsa & Chips

$4.99Out of stock

Served with tostada chips and our homemade salsa.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Our slow-cooked chili with beef, onions and chiles. Topped with cheese upon request.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.49

Southern classic homemade corn bread.

Steam Vegetables Medley

$2.99Out of stock

Wings & Tenders

Our wings or hand-breaded chicken tenders are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Sweet Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Chix Wings 10

Chix Wings 10

$13.99

Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Chix Wings 20

$21.99

Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Chix Wing 5

$8.49

Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Salads

Chix Brst Salad

Chix Brst Salad

$10.99

Our charbroiled chicken breast tossed with fresh greens, red onion and tomatoes. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons tossed with our best charbroiled chicken breast and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.

Chix Tend Salad

$10.99

Our delicious hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed with fresh mixed greens, red onion and tomatoes. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Sm House Salad

$5.49

Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Lg House Salad

$8.49

Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Loaded Potato

$5.99

The greatest selections of potatoes are baked & hand-crafted with shredded cheese & bacon bits. Served with butter and sour cream.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons, hand tossed to order and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.

Ribs

BB Half

$18.99

Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

BB Full Dinner

BB Full Dinner

$25.99

Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Rib Plate

$18.99

Hickory-smoked pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

1/2 lb Rib Dinn

$11.99

BB Dinner Complete

$23.99Out of stock

Brisket

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$19.99

Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.

Brisket & Chicken Combo

$19.99

Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Plate

$14.99

Our tasty hickory-smoked chicken marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill.

Adult ChixTender

Adult ChixTender

$11.99

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders perfectly fried. Served with golden French fries.

Chicken Breast Plate

$15.99

Two juicy chicken breast.Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Juicy chicken breast grilled and served on a freshly baked bun.

Chix Tend Sand

$10.99

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders per perfectly fried and served on a freshly baked bun

Chicken Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Juicy chicken breast grilled and served with Jack and Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a soft tortilla.

1/4 Chix Dinner

$9.99

Pulled Chicken Platter

$10.69Out of stock

Combo Platters

BB & Rib Combo

$23.99

This is the perfect couple!!! Meaty & tender baby backs along with pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ hickory-smoked to perfection and Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

BB & Chix Dinner

$21.49

Meaty & tender backs with our tasty hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

Ribs & Chix Plate

$21.49

Our pork ribs and hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Pork Steak Combo

$16.49Out of stock

Pork Steak hand-seasoned and our hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Steak & Pork Specialties

BBQ Skirt Steak

$25.99Out of stock

Hand-seasoned 12 oz. Skirt steak fire-grilled yo your liking over an open flame and served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Pork Steak Plate

Pork Steak Plate

$14.99Out of stock

Twin jumbo pork steaks, hand seasoned & fire-grilled over an open flame. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.99

Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Beef Platter

$12.99

Seasoned with the best spices, then hickory-smoked and sliced to perfection. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Pork Platter

$13.99

Seasoned with the best spices, then hickory-smoked and sliced to perfection. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread

Beans & Franks

$9.99

Two of our best beef franks grilled to perfection and served with our homemade recipe of BBQ beans, famous coleslaw and French fries.

Seafood

Fish Platter

$11.99Out of stock

Twin hand-sliced fish fillets battered then fried to golden perfection. Served with French fries, coleslaw and garlic bread.

Fish Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

A hand-sliced fish fillet battered and fried. Served on a freshly baked bun with French fries and our famous coleslaw.

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.99Out of stock

Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.

Cheeseburger

$12.49Out of stock

Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with America Cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.

Sandwiches

Jumbo Beef Sand

$10.99

More meat, bigger bun! Served with our famous coleslaw and French fries.

Jumbo Pork Sand

$10.99

More meat, bigger bun! Served with our famous coleslaw and French fries.

BBQ Beef Sand

$9.99Out of stock

Hickory-smoked BBQ beef, perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun.

BBQ Pork Sand

BBQ Pork Sand

$9.99Out of stock

Hickory-smoked BBQ pork, perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, hand-pulled, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw and golden French fries.

Chicken Bacon Melt

$11.99

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with bacon and melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.

Shorty's Sloppy Joe

$8.99Out of stock

Made fresh daily. Served on a freshly baked bun and golden French fries.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Juicy chicken breast grilled and served on a freshly baked bun.

Chix Tend Sand

$10.99

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders per perfectly fried and served on a freshly baked bun

PP on Garlic Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Classic Sides

Side French Fries

$3.49

Side Sweet Pot

$3.49

Side Baked

$3.49

Side Cole slaw

$2.99

Side Garlic Bread

$3.49
Side OnionRings

Side OnionRings

$7.99Out of stock

Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce

Side BBQ Beans

Side BBQ Beans

$3.49

Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!

Fried Okra

$6.99Out of stock

This is simply a "Southern Classic". Fresh hand battered okra deep-fried & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce.

Sm House Salad

$5.49

Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Slice Garlic Bread

$1.19
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.49

Southern classic homemade corn bread.

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Side Rice

$3.49

Side Bun

$0.25

Tomato Vinagrette

$3.49Out of stock

Desserts

Choc Cake

$6.99

An extra thick, fudgy chocolate cake.

Carrot Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh carrot cake with cream cheese icing.

Frozen Banana

$5.99Out of stock

Dipped in gourmet chocolate.

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!

Pecan Slice

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh roasted pecan pie served warm.

Cheese Cake

$6.99

New York style creamy cheesecake with graham cracker crust.

Apple Cobbler

$5.99Out of stock

Sweet roasted apples in a flaky crust topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Reg Flan

$4.49

A sweet dessert.

Choc Ice Cream

$4.49

Two scoops of creamy ice cream.

Vanilla IceCream

$4.49

Two scoops of creamy ice cream.

Brownie Dessert

$7.99Out of stock

Cookies

$3.99Out of stock

Tres Leches

$5.99Out of stock

Whole Key Lime Pie

$15.99

Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!

Whole Pecan

$15.99Out of stock

Beverages

Regular Soda

$3.29

Reg Iced Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Childs Soda

$2.29Out of stock

Lg. T/O Soda

$3.39Out of stock

A La Carte

1/2 Chicken

$9.99

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$7.49

1/2 Pound Beef

$7.49

1/2 Pound of Brisket

$11.99

1/2 Pound of Pork

$7.49

1/2 Pound Ribs

$8.99

BB 1/2 Rack Ala Carte

$12.99

BB Full Rack

$23.99

Din Rolls (24) PK

$6.00Out of stock

Dinner Roll (6)

$0.60Out of stock

Gallon BBQ Bean

$19.99

Gallon ColeSlaw

$13.99

Gallon Pot Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Gallon Sauce

$12.99

Gallon Stew

$19.99

Pint BBQ Beans

$4.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$3.99

Pint Pot Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Pint Sauce

$4.99

Pint Stew

$6.99Out of stock

Pound of Beef

$14.99

Pound of Brisket

$22.99

Pound of Pork

$14.99

Pound of Pulled Chicken

$11.49Out of stock

Pound of Pulled Pork

$14.99

Pound of Ribs

$17.99

Quart BBQ Beans

$7.99

Quart Cole Slaw

$5.99

Quart Pot Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Quart Sauce

$7.99

Quart Stew

$7.99Out of stock

Slice Garlic Bread

$1.19

Whole Chicken

$16.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2255 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172

Directions

Gallery
Shorty's BBQ image
Shorty's BBQ image
Shorty's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sergio's Restaurants Doral
orange starNo Reviews
1640 NW 87th Avenue Miami, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Karla Bakery - Doral - 2000 NW 87th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Northwest 87th Avenue Doral, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
1950 NW 87th Ave Miami, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Baku by Shois
orange starNo Reviews
1450 NW 87 Ave Doral, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Piola - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
1950 NW 87th Ave Miami, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Prision Pals Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
8302 nw 14 st doral, FL 33126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (242 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston