Southern

Shorty's BBQ Catering

review star

No reviews yet

8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220

Miami, FL 33143

Starters

Side OnionRings

Side OnionRings

$7.99

Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce

Brunswick Stew

$5.99

Our secret recipe!! Our sweetest tomato sauce base, chicken, ground beef, corn & secret ingredients. We cook it to a perfect consistency.

Cheese Fries

$9.49

French fries, fried to perfection & topped with a special blend of melted cheese & bacon bits served with creamy ranch dressing.

Fried Okra

$6.99

This is simply a "Southern Classic". Fresh hand battered okra deep-fried & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce.

Cheese Sticks

$7.49

Mmmm...Mouth watering fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Side BBQ Beans

Side BBQ Beans

$3.49

Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.

Potato Skins

$7.49

Large potato shells filled with Jack, Cheddar and bacon bits.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Sliced firm green tomatoes seasoned, hand-battered, deep-fried & served with our homemade Southwest ranch sauce. Made fresh daily.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!

Loaded Potato

$5.99

The greatest selections of potatoes are baked & hand-crafted with shredded cheese & bacon bits. Served with butter and sour cream.

Sampler Combo

$13.99

A taste of our best hand-battered okra & oven baked chicken wings along with our hand crafted potato skins & delicious mozzarella sticks.

Salsa & Chips

$4.99

Served with tostada chips and our homemade salsa.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Our slow-cooked chili with beef, onions and chiles. Topped with cheese upon request.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.49

Southern classic homemade corn bread.

Steam Vegetables Medley

$2.99

Wings & Tenders

Our wings or hand-breaded chicken tenders are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Sweet Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Chix Wings 10

Chix Wings 10

$13.99

Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Chix Wings 20

$21.99

Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Chix Wing 5

$8.49

Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.

Salads

Chix Brst Salad

Chix Brst Salad

$10.99

Our charbroiled chicken breast tossed with fresh greens, red onion and tomatoes. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons tossed with our best charbroiled chicken breast and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.

Chix Tend Salad

$10.99

Our delicious hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed with fresh mixed greens, red onion and tomatoes. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Sm House Salad

$5.49

Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Lg House Salad

$8.49

Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Caesar Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons, hand tossed to order and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.

Ribs

BB Half

$18.99

Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

BB Full Dinner

BB Full Dinner

$25.99

Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Rib Plate

$18.99

Hickory-smoked pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

1/2 lb Rib Dinn

$11.99

BB Dinner Complete

$23.99

Brisket

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$19.99

Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.

Brisket & Chicken Combo

$19.99

Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Plate

$14.99

Our tasty hickory-smoked chicken marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill.

Adult ChixTender

Adult ChixTender

$11.99

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders perfectly fried. Served with golden French fries.

Chicken Breast Plate

$15.99

Two juicy chicken breast.Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Juicy chicken breast grilled and served on a freshly baked bun.

Chix Tend Sand

$10.99

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders per perfectly fried and served on a freshly baked bun

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Juicy chicken breast grilled and served with Jack and Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a soft tortilla.

1/4 Chix Dinner

$9.99

Pulled Chicken Platter

$13.99

Combo Platters

BB & Rib Combo

$23.99

This is the perfect couple!!! Meaty & tender baby backs along with pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ hickory-smoked to perfection and Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

BB & Chix Dinner

$21.49

Meaty & tender backs with our tasty hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.

Ribs & Chix Plate

$21.49

Our pork ribs and hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Pork Steak Combo

$16.49

Pork Steak hand-seasoned and our hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Steak & Pork Specialties

BBQ Skirt Steak

$25.99

Hand-seasoned 12 oz. Skirt steak fire-grilled yo your liking over an open flame and served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Pork Steak Plate

Pork Steak Plate

$14.99

Twin jumbo pork steaks, hand seasoned & fire-grilled over an open flame. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.99

Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Beef Platter

$12.99

Seasoned with the best spices, then hickory-smoked and sliced to perfection. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.

Pork Platter

$13.99

Seasoned with the best spices, then hickory-smoked and sliced to perfection. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread

Beans & Franks

$9.99

Two of our best beef franks grilled to perfection and served with our homemade recipe of BBQ beans, famous coleslaw and French fries.

Seafood

Fish Platter

$11.99

Twin hand-sliced fish fillets battered then fried to golden perfection. Served with French fries, coleslaw and garlic bread.

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

A hand-sliced fish fillet battered and fried. Served on a freshly baked bun with French fries and our famous coleslaw.

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.99

Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.

Cheeseburger

$12.49

Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with America Cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.

Sandwiches

Jumbo Beef Sand

$10.99

More meat, bigger bun! Served with our famous coleslaw and French fries.

Jumbo Pork Sand

$10.99

More meat, bigger bun! Served with our famous coleslaw and French fries.

BBQ Beef Sand

$9.99

Hickory-smoked BBQ beef, perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun.

BBQ Pork Sand

BBQ Pork Sand

$9.99

Hickory-smoked BBQ pork, perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, hand-pulled, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw and golden French fries.

Chicken Bacon Melt

$11.99

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with bacon and melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.

Shorty's Sloppy Joe

$8.99

Made fresh daily. Served on a freshly baked bun and golden French fries.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.

PP on Garlic Bread

$9.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Classic Sides

Side French Fries

$3.49

Side Sweet Pot

$3.49

Side Baked

$3.49

Side Cole slaw

$2.99

Side Garlic Bread

$3.49
Side OnionRings

Side OnionRings

$7.99

Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce

Side BBQ Beans

Side BBQ Beans

$3.49

Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!

Fried Okra

$6.99

This is simply a "Southern Classic". Fresh hand battered okra deep-fried & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce.

Sm House Salad

$5.49

Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.

Slice Garlic Bread

$1.19
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.49

Southern classic homemade corn bread.

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Side Rice

$3.49

Side Bun

$0.25

Tomato Vinagrette

$3.49

Desserts

Choc Cake

$6.99

An extra thick, fudgy chocolate cake.

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Fresh carrot cake with cream cheese icing.

Frozen Banana

$5.99

Dipped in gourmet chocolate.

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!

Pecan Slice

$6.99

Fresh roasted pecan pie served warm.

Cheese Cake

$6.99

New York style creamy cheesecake with graham cracker crust.

Apple Cobbler

$5.99

Sweet roasted apples in a flaky crust topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Reg Flan

$4.49

A sweet dessert.

Choc Ice Cream

$4.49

Two scoops of creamy ice cream.

Vanilla IceCream

$4.49

Two scoops of creamy ice cream.

Brownie Dessert

$7.99

Cookies

$3.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$15.99

Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!

Whole Pecan

$15.99

Beverages

Regular Soda

$3.29

Reg Iced Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Childs Soda

$2.29

Lg. T/O Soda

$3.39

A La Carte

1/2 Chicken

$9.99

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$7.49

1/2 Pound Beef

$7.49

1/2 Pound of Brisket

$11.99

1/2 Pound of Pork

$7.49

1/2 Pound Ribs

$8.99

BB 1/2 Rack Ala Carte

$12.99

BB Full Rack

$23.99

Din Rolls (24) PK

$6.00

Dinner Roll (6)

$0.60

Gallon BBQ Bean

$19.99

Gallon ColeSlaw

$13.99

Gallon Pot Salad

$17.99

Gallon Sauce

$12.99

Gallon Stew

$19.99

Pint BBQ Beans

$4.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$3.99

Pint Pot Salad

$3.99

Pint Sauce

$4.99

Pint Stew

$6.99

Pound of Beef

$14.99

Pound of Brisket

$22.99

Pound of Pork

$14.99

Pound of Pulled Chicken

$11.49

Pound of Pulled Pork

$14.99

Pound of Ribs

$17.99

Quart BBQ Beans

$7.99

Quart Cole Slaw

$5.99

Quart Pot Salad

$5.99

Quart Sauce

$7.99

Quart Stew

$7.99

Slice Garlic Bread

$1.19

Whole Chicken

$16.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220, Miami, FL 33143

Directions

