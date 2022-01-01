Shorty's BBQ Catering
No reviews yet
8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220
Miami, FL 33143
Starters
Side OnionRings
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
Brunswick Stew
Our secret recipe!! Our sweetest tomato sauce base, chicken, ground beef, corn & secret ingredients. We cook it to a perfect consistency.
Cheese Fries
French fries, fried to perfection & topped with a special blend of melted cheese & bacon bits served with creamy ranch dressing.
Fried Okra
This is simply a "Southern Classic". Fresh hand battered okra deep-fried & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce.
Cheese Sticks
Mmmm...Mouth watering fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Side BBQ Beans
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.
Potato Skins
Large potato shells filled with Jack, Cheddar and bacon bits.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Sliced firm green tomatoes seasoned, hand-battered, deep-fried & served with our homemade Southwest ranch sauce. Made fresh daily.
Mac & Cheese
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
Loaded Potato
The greatest selections of potatoes are baked & hand-crafted with shredded cheese & bacon bits. Served with butter and sour cream.
Sampler Combo
A taste of our best hand-battered okra & oven baked chicken wings along with our hand crafted potato skins & delicious mozzarella sticks.
Salsa & Chips
Served with tostada chips and our homemade salsa.
Bowl of Chili
Our slow-cooked chili with beef, onions and chiles. Topped with cheese upon request.
Cornbread
Southern classic homemade corn bread.
Steam Vegetables Medley
Wings & Tenders
Sweet Chicken Tenders
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.
Chix Wings 10
Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.
Chix Wings 20
Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.
Chix Wing 5
Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.
Salads
Chix Brst Salad
Our charbroiled chicken breast tossed with fresh greens, red onion and tomatoes. With your choice of our famous dressings.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons tossed with our best charbroiled chicken breast and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
Chix Tend Salad
Our delicious hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed with fresh mixed greens, red onion and tomatoes. With your choice of our famous dressings.
Sm House Salad
Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.
Lg House Salad
Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons, hand tossed to order and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
Ribs
BB Half
Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
BB Full Dinner
Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Rib Plate
Hickory-smoked pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
1/2 lb Rib Dinn
BB Dinner Complete
Brisket
Brisket Plate
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Brisket Sandwich
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.
Brisket & Chicken Combo
Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Plate
Our tasty hickory-smoked chicken marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill.
Adult ChixTender
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders perfectly fried. Served with golden French fries.
Chicken Breast Plate
Two juicy chicken breast.Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Juicy chicken breast grilled and served on a freshly baked bun.
Chix Tend Sand
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders per perfectly fried and served on a freshly baked bun
Chicken Wrap
Juicy chicken breast grilled and served with Jack and Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a soft tortilla.
1/4 Chix Dinner
Pulled Chicken Platter
Combo Platters
BB & Rib Combo
This is the perfect couple!!! Meaty & tender baby backs along with pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ hickory-smoked to perfection and Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
BB & Chix Dinner
Meaty & tender backs with our tasty hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Ribs & Chix Plate
Our pork ribs and hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Pork Steak Combo
Pork Steak hand-seasoned and our hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Steak & Pork Specialties
BBQ Skirt Steak
Hand-seasoned 12 oz. Skirt steak fire-grilled yo your liking over an open flame and served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Pork Steak Plate
Twin jumbo pork steaks, hand seasoned & fire-grilled over an open flame. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Pulled Pork Platter
Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Beef Platter
Seasoned with the best spices, then hickory-smoked and sliced to perfection. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Pork Platter
Seasoned with the best spices, then hickory-smoked and sliced to perfection. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread
Beans & Franks
Two of our best beef franks grilled to perfection and served with our homemade recipe of BBQ beans, famous coleslaw and French fries.
Seafood
Burgers
Hamburger
Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.
Cheeseburger
Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with America Cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.
Sandwiches
Jumbo Beef Sand
More meat, bigger bun! Served with our famous coleslaw and French fries.
Jumbo Pork Sand
More meat, bigger bun! Served with our famous coleslaw and French fries.
BBQ Beef Sand
Hickory-smoked BBQ beef, perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun.
BBQ Pork Sand
Hickory-smoked BBQ pork, perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, hand-pulled, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw and golden French fries.
Chicken Bacon Melt
Chargrilled chicken breast topped with bacon and melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.
Shorty's Sloppy Joe
Made fresh daily. Served on a freshly baked bun and golden French fries.
PP on Garlic Bread
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Classic Sides
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Pot
Side Baked
Side Cole slaw
Side Garlic Bread
Slice Garlic Bread
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Rice
Side Bun
Tomato Vinagrette
Desserts
Choc Cake
An extra thick, fudgy chocolate cake.
Carrot Cake
Fresh carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
Frozen Banana
Dipped in gourmet chocolate.
Key Lime Pie
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
Pecan Slice
Fresh roasted pecan pie served warm.
Cheese Cake
New York style creamy cheesecake with graham cracker crust.
Apple Cobbler
Sweet roasted apples in a flaky crust topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
Reg Flan
A sweet dessert.
Choc Ice Cream
Two scoops of creamy ice cream.
Vanilla IceCream
Two scoops of creamy ice cream.
Brownie Dessert
Cookies
Tres Leches
Whole Pecan
A La Carte
1/2 Chicken
1/2 lb Pulled Pork
1/2 Pound Beef
1/2 Pound of Brisket
1/2 Pound of Pork
1/2 Pound Ribs
BB 1/2 Rack Ala Carte
BB Full Rack
Din Rolls (24) PK
Dinner Roll (6)
Gallon BBQ Bean
Gallon ColeSlaw
Gallon Pot Salad
Gallon Sauce
Gallon Stew
Pint BBQ Beans
Pint Cole Slaw
Pint Pot Salad
Pint Sauce
Pint Stew
Pound of Beef
Pound of Brisket
Pound of Pork
Pound of Pulled Chicken
Pound of Pulled Pork
Pound of Ribs
Quart BBQ Beans
Quart Cole Slaw
Quart Pot Salad
Quart Sauce
Quart Stew
Slice Garlic Bread
Whole Chicken
COCKTAILS (Copy)
Amaretto Sour
B-52
Bahama Mama
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
California Iced Tea
Cointreau Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Frozen Margarita
Golden Margarita
House Sunrise
Hurricane
Kaluha Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Margarita Gold
Margarita Rocks
Martini
Mojito
Pina Colada
Pina Colada N/A
Sangria
Screwdriver
Shorty's Rita
Shorty's Shot
South Beach
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220, Miami, FL 33143