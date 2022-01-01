Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Shorty's Diner

1,958 Reviews

$

627 Merrimac Trl

Williamsburg, VA 23185

BURRITO
SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

Drinks

SODA

$1.99

JUMBO Soda

$3.99

SWEET TEA

$1.99

COFFEE

$1.99

ICED TEA

$1.99

SMALL JUICE

$2.25

LARGE JUICE

$3.25

SMALL MILK

$2.05

LARGE MILK

$3.05

SMALL CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.95

LARGE CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

BREAKFAST

STEAK & EGGS

$17.99

SAMPLER

$14.50

SHORTY'S SPECIAL

$9.25

BURRITO

$10.25

HANGOVER

$11.25

CORNED BEEF HASH

$11.50

BISC & GRAVY

$7.50

1/2 BISC & GRAVY

$5.25

EGGS BENEDICT

$12.95

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$13.25

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$11.50

MONTE CRISTO

$10.95

GARBAGE PLATE

$9.25

L.F. TOAST

$5.25

L.F. SIDE

$7.25

L.F. MEAT

$7.75

OATMEAL

$4.75

FISH BREAKFAST

$14.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$5.95

FRIED EGG & CHEESE

$4.95

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

$5.95

COUNTRY HAM SAND

$4.95

2- COUNTRY HAM SAND

$8.95

B.L.T.- NO SIDE

$6.99

NO EGG SAUS -CHEESE

$4.95

NO EGG BACON-CHEESE

$4.95

SAUS PATTY BISC

$5.25

OMELETS

HAM & CHEESE OMLELET

$10.95

CHEESE OMELET

$10.25

VEGETABLE OMELET

$10.95

CUBAN OMELET

$12.50

WESTERN OMELET

$10.95

MEAT LOVERS OMELET

$12.95

RUSSIAN

$10.95

BYO OMELET

$11.25

CAKES - FR TOAST

FULL CAKES

$8.25

SINGLE CAKE

$4.75

FULL CHOC CAKES

$9.25

FULL BANANA CAKES

$9.25

SINGLE BANANA CAKE

$5.25

FULL BLUEBERRY CAKES

$9.50

SINGLE BLUEBERRY CAKE

$5.25

FULL GRANOLA CAKES

$10.25

SINGLE GRANOLA CAKE

$4.95

FRENCH TOAST

$9.50

SINGLE FRENCH TOAST

$2.99

SINGLE CHOCOLATE

$5.25

SANDWICHES

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB

$10.75

PORK TENDERLOIN

$10.95

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.25

TURKEY WRAP

$10.75

BBQ SAND

$10.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.25

REUBEN

$10.95

TURKEY REUBEN

$10.95

HOT PASTRAMI

$10.95

B.L.T.

$10.50

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$10.25

GRILL CHICKEN

$10.95

FRIED CHICKEN Sand

$10.95

CUBAN SUB

$11.75

CHICKEN SALAD SAND

$10.25

PHILLY CHEESE

$10.95

TUNA MELT

$10.25

BUFFALO CHICK WRAP

$10.25

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$10.95

ITALIAN SUB

$12.25

SLOPPY TOPPY

$10.75

FRIED BOLOGNA

$9.95

1/4lb HOT DOG

$8.95

BURGERS

1/2 lb BURGER

$12.95

1/4 lb BURGER

$10.25

PATTY MELT

$11.95

OPEN FACE BURGER

$11.95

SALAD-SOUPS

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$9.50

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

$6.75

CHEF SALAD

$12.95

CAESAR SALAD

$10.25

GREEK SALAD

$14.95

CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$10.25

TUNA SALAD PLATE

$10.25

SOUP/ SALAD COMBO

$9.25

SIDES

1 EGG

$1.60

2 EGGS

$3.50

VIRGINIA HAM

$3.50

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$6.25

COUNTRY HAM

$5.25

SAUS LINKS

$3.50

SAUS PATTY

$3.25

SIDE BACON

$3.50

HOME FRIES

$2.75

HASH BROWNS

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$2.50

GRITS

$2.25

BISCUIT SIDE

$1.75

TOAST SIDE

$1.75

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.50

SIDE CFS

$4.50

SINGLE FRENCH TOAST

$2.99

SIDE GRAVY

$1.75

COLE SLAW

$2.75

POTATO SALAD

$2.75

SIDE-SAUCES

PEANUT BUTTER

$0.75
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG image
Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG image

