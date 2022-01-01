Breakfast & Brunch
Shorty's Diner
1,958 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Astronomical Pancake House - 5437 Richmond Road
No Reviews
5437 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurant
Aux Delices - 129 Herman Melville Ave
No Reviews
129 Herman Melville Ave Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Williamsburg
Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurant
Miyaki Sushi and Grill - Williamsburg
4.4 • 1,293
5601 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurant
More near Williamsburg