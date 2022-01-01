Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Burgers

Shortys Diner RICHMOND

review star

No reviews yet

5625 West Broad Street

Henrico, VA 23230

Popular Items

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE
SHORTY'S SPECIAL
BISC & GRAVY

Drinks

SODA

$1.99

JUMBO Soda

$3.99

SWEET TEA

$1.99

COFFEE

$1.99

ICED TEA

$1.99

WATER

SMALL JUICE

$1.95

LARGE JUICE

$2.95

SMALL MILK

$2.05

LARGE MILK

$3.05

SMALL CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.95

LARGE CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.30

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

LIQUOR

BLOODY MARY

$7.25

BLOODY MARY - DOUBLE

$12.50

JAMESON

$7.25

VODKA

$4.50

BREAKFAST SHOT

$8.50

BREAKFAST

STEAK & EGGS

$16.99

A perfectly grilled New York strip steak; with your choice of three eggs, a side item, and your choice of Toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.

SAMPLER

$14.50

2 Large eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, 1 sausage patty, 1 slice of Virginia ham, & 1 large pancake or french toast ; served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, shortys hand cut home fries, or grits

SHORTY'S SPECIAL

$9.95

3 Large eggs any style, Choice of bacon, Virginia ham, Sausage patty, or links. Served with your choice of shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits & your choice of toast, biscuit, or english muffin.

BURRITO

$10.50

3 Eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, Hash browns, & your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham all wrapped up! Served with your choice of shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits.

HANGOVER

$10.99

2 Eggs any style on top of a large portion of corned beef hash, served with a half order of biscuits and sausage gravy. A SURE CURE!

CORNED BEEF HASH

$10.99

Large portion of our corned beef hash served with 3 Eggs any style & your choice of toast, biscuit, or english muffin.

BISC & GRAVY

$7.95

2 of our buttermilk biscuits smothered in our home made country sausage gravy

1/2 BISC & GRAVY

$5.50

1 of our buttermilk biscuits smothered in our home made country sausage gravy

EGGS BENEDICT

$12.95

2 Poached eggs and thick Canadian bacon on an english muffin, topped with our delicious Hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits.

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$13.95

2 poached eggs & a fresh sausage patties served on top of our buttermilk biscuits & topped with our delicious home made sausage gravy. Served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits.

CHESAPEAKE BENEDICT

$17.99

IRISH BENEDICT

$16.95

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$11.95

3 Eggs any style and an 8oz Beef steak smothered in our delicious home made country gravy. Served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits. Also served with your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.

MONTE CRISTO

$11.95

2 Thick pieces of french toast, Melted swiss cheese, Black forest ham, & applewood bacon, With our house made strawberry mayo, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Served with your choice of Shortys french fries, cole slaw, or potato salad.

CHIPPED BEEF

$9.95

A breakfast classic, Chipped beef over toast covered in our house made country gravy.

GARBAGE PLATE

$9.95

A little bit of everything! Hash browns, Scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, Smothered in our delicious home made sausage gravy.

L.F. TOAST

$5.95

2 Large eggs cooked any style & your choice of toast, biscuit, or english muffin.

L.F. SIDE

$6.95

2 Large eggs cooked any style. Your choice of shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits. Also your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.

L.F. MEAT

$7.95

2 Large eggs cooked any style. your choice of bacon, sausage patty, sausage links, or ham. Also your choice of toast, Buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.

OATMEAL

$4.75

Bowl of steaming hot fresh cooked oatmeal, with your choice of cinnamon and brown sugar on the side.

SHRIMP & GRITS

$16.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$5.75

2 slices of bacon, 1 fried hard egg, topped with American cheese, served on your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.

FRIED EGG & CHEESE

$4.95

1 fried hard egg topped with American cheese served on your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

$5.75

1 fried hard egg, our tasty home made sausage patty, topped with American cheese, served on your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.

HAM Egg Cheese

$5.75

FRIED CHICKEN BISC

$6.95

HONEY BUFFALO CHICK BISC

$6.95

COUNTRY HAM SAND

$6.95

Thin sliced originally aged Country ham, served on our delicious home made buttermilk biscuit.

2- COUNTRY HAM SAND

$9.95

Thin sliced originally aged Country ham, served on our delicious home made buttermilk biscuit.

B.L.T.- NO SIDE

$7.99

Thick cut applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on Texas toast.

NO EGG SAUS -CHEESE

$4.50

Our home made delicious sausage patty topped with American cheese served on your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.

NO EGG BACON-CHEESE

$4.50

2 slices of thick cut applewood bacon topped with American cheese on your choice of toast, biscuit, or english muffin.

SAUS PATTY BISC

$4.25

Our delicious home made sausage patty on a warm fluffy buttermilk biscuit

OMELETS

HAM & CHEESE OMLELET

$11.50

diced ham and cheddar cheese

CHEESE OMELET

$10.50

VEGETABLE OMELET

$12.25

Chopped fresh tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese.

CUBAN OMELET

$13.50

House made cuban spiced pork, sliced ham, pickles, sauteed cuban cabbage, Swiss cheese, and our delicious cuban sauce.

WESTERN OMELET

$12.25

Diced ham, fresh diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

MEAT LOVERS OMELET

$12.95

A meat lovers meal with bacon, diced Virginia ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

RUSSIAN

$11.95

Stuffed with shredded hash browns, onions, cheddar cheese & topped with sour cream.

BYO OMELET

$11.25

your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham With cheddar cheese, any additional topping with be $.75.

PHILLY OMELET

$13.95

Sliced steak, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms with provolone cheese.

CAROLINA BBQ OMELET

$13.95

CAKES - FR TOAST

FULL CAKES

$8.95

SINGLE CAKE

$4.95

FULL CHOC CAKES

$9.95

FULL BANANA CAKES

$9.95

SINGLE BANANA CAKE

$5.25

FULL BLUEBERRY CAKES

$9.95

SINGLE BLUEBERRY CAKE

$5.25

FULL GRANOLA CAKES

$10.75

SINGLE GRANOLA CAKE

$5.75

FRENCH TOAST

$9.75

SINGLE FRENCH TOAST

$3.75

SINGLE CHOCOLATE

$5.25

WEEKLY SPECIALS

CATFISH SPECIAL

$12.99

Fresh caught catfish battered and fried served with our hand cut french fries, coleslaw, and a delicious home made biscuit.

CHICKEN SPECIAL

$11.99

MEATLOAF

$12.99

Just like mama makes it... our home made meatloaf, served with green beans, mashed potatoes & gravy, and a roll.

NY STRIP TIPS

$16.99

6 oz NY strip steak cooked to order and sliced on top of Yukon gold mashed potatoes topped with peppers, mushrooms, and our house brown gravy.

TONY'S TUESDAY

$11.99

Tune in every Tuesday to see what Tony made special for the day!

TURKEY SPECIAL

$10.99

Oven roasted gold turkey on top of a slice of Texas toast topped with mashed potatoes and our delicious house made turkey gravy ; served with a side of corn and cranberry sauce.

GYRO

$13.99

YaYai's Recipe...A combo of Beef/Lamb strips, shredded lettuce, tomato, and red onions topped with feta cheese and scratch made Tatziki sauce on a fresh warm pita; served with french fries.

TRIPLE Texas GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

3 slices of Texas toast with all three cheeses; American, Provolone, and Cheddar, with black forest ham, served with your choice of side.

SANDWICHES

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB

$10.95

Boars Head Black forest ham, oven gold turkey & American cheese on top of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on double stacked white toast. Served with your choice of hand cut french fries, coleslaw, or potato salad.

PORK TENDERLOIN

$11.95

Jumbo Fried Pork Tenderloin on brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, and our house made bistro sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.95

TURKEY WRAP

$11.95

Boars head oven gold turkey, Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & our house made ranch!

BBQ SAND

$11.95

Hot off the smoker pulled BBQ, Carolina style, served on a roll with a side of coleslaw and our hand cut french fries. ...Ask for a side of our delicious home made BBQ sauce to compliment the sandwich

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.49

Yellow American cheese on grilled Texas toast.

REUBEN

$11.95

Our house made Corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

TURKEY REUBEN

$11.95

Turkey piled high served with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, & swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

HOT PASTRAMI

$11.95

Our HOUSE MADE Pastrami piled high with Swiss cheese and Gulden's mustard served on grilled rye bread.

B.L.T.

$10.95

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$11.95

Local caught southern fried catfish on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and Shortys tartar sauce.

FRIED CHICKEN Sand

$11.95

Fried chicken breast with provolone cheese on a bun served with lettuce, tomato, and HOUSE MADE honey mustard.

GRILL CHICKEN

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese on a bun served with lettuce, tomato, and our HOUSE MADE honey mustard sauce.

CUBAN SUB

$12.95

Shortys Cuban spiced pork & ham with Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, & our cuban red cabbage slaw with cuban sauce on a sub roll.

CHICKEN SALAD SAND

$10.95

Our delicious homemade Chicken salad served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast.

PHILLY CHEESE

$11.95

Sliced steak with sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with melted provolone cheese & mayo served on a toasted hoagie roll.

TUNA MELT

$10.95

HOUSE MADE tuna salad with American cheese grilled on Texas toast.

BUFFALO CHICK WRAP

$10.95

Crispy hand breaded chicken strips tossed in our HOUSE MADE buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$11.95

Fried chicken breast covered in marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese.

ITALIAN SUB

$12.95

A family classic, Boars head oven Gold turkey, ham, and hard salami with melted provolone cheese, mayo, pickles, red onion, lettuce, and tomatoes, piled on our fresh made hoagie roll topped with a drizzle of vinaigrette dressing.

SLOPPY TOPPY

$11.50

Our country fried steak with a fried hard egg, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of sausage gravy on a brioche bun.

FRIED BOLOGNA

$10.95

Thick sliced German bologna topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun.

1/4lb HOT DOG

$9.95

All beef dog on a toasted bun with your choice of any 2 toppings; chili, onions, shredded cheese, cole slaw, sauerkraut & relish.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHICKEN QUESADILA

$13.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.75

BURGERS

1/2 lb BURGER

$12.95

Shorty famous 100% all beef, hand pressed patty with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

1/4 lb BURGER

$10.95

Shorty's famous 100% all beef, hand pressed patty with one slice of American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

SMASH BURGER

$10.50+

PATTY MELT

$13.95

Thick 1/2 pound burger patty with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled Rye toast.

OPEN FACE BURGER

$11.95

Thick 1/2 pound burger served over a slice of Texas toast & shortys hand cut fries all smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and Shorty's DELICIOUS house brown gravy.

BLAZIN JAP BURGER

$11.50+

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$12.50+

BARN YARD BURGER

$12.95+

PIGGY BACK BURGER

$14.50+

SALAD-SOUPS

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$9.95

Crisp greens, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese.

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

$6.50

Crisp greens, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese.

CHEF SALAD

$13.95

Boars head black forest ham, oven gold turkey, American cheese, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, sliced boiled egg, and bacon bits on top of fresh greens.

CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce, tossed with onions, croutons, and our caesar dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$13.95

Crisp greens, Feta cheese, red onions, Kalamata olives, Pepperoncini peppers, & our special greek dressing.

CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$9.95

A bed of shredded lettuce with sliced tomatoes and apples with a scoop of our HOUSE MADE chicken salad.

TUNA SALAD PLATE

$9.95

A bed of shredded lettuce with sliced tomatoes and apples topped with a scoop of our HOUSE MADE tuna salad.

SIDES

1 EGG

$1.75

2 EGGS

$2.95

VIRGINIA HAM

$3.50

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.50

COUNTRY HAM

$5.50

SAUS LINKS

$2.95

SAUS PATTY

$3.25

SIDE BACON

$3.25

HOME FRIES

$2.99

HASH BROWNS

$2.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

GRITS

$2.25

BISCUIT SIDE

$1.99

TOAST SIDE

$1.99

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.50

CHEESE FRIES

$7.99

SINGLE FRENCH TOAST

$3.50

SIDE GRAVY

$1.99

COLE SLAW

$2.99

POTATO SALAD

$2.99

SIDE-SAUCES

SIDE STEAK

$7.99

SIDE CATFISH

$5.99

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.99

SIDE TENDERS

$5.99

SIDE GREENBEANS

$2.99

SIDE CORN

$2.99

SIDE FRIED APPLES

$2.99

MASHED POTATOES

$2.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23230

Directions

