Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shorty's Nashua

1,229 Reviews

$$

48 Gusabel Ave

Nashua, NH 03063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Espinaca Con Queso

Espinaca Con Queso

$11.99

Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli

Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla

Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla

$13.99

Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.


Appetizers

Appetizer Fiesta

$14.99

Cancun Tenders

$13.99

Chili

A Roadhouse Classic served with Honey Corn Bread.

Chingalingas

$11.99

Flour tortillas filled with your choice of Shredded Meat or Grilled Veggies. Served with our homemade Guacamole dressing

Espinaca Con Queso

Espinaca Con Queso

$11.99

Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli

Guacamole

$10.99

Made fresh throughout the day. Served with chips

Half Cancun Tenders

$7.99

Hot Pickles & Bottlecaps

$7.99

Cajun spiced pickles and pickled jalapeños in a crunchy cornmeal breading served with Hector’s Hot Pickle dippin’ sauce.

Love Me Tenders

$13.99

Fresh Chicken Tenders done the way you like ’em! Aztec (spicy), Whiskey BBQ, Memphis, or with our Homemade Honey Mustard dressing on the side

Mexican Firecrackers

$11.99

Jalapeños stuffed with Cheddar/Jack, battered and deep-fried to perfection. Served with Ranch dressing.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.

Route 66 Flatbread

$13.99

Warm Flatbread served with Fire Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Red Onion, Bacon, Chipotle, Cilantro & Guacamole Ranch Dressing.

Ruben's Atomic Chicken Fingers

$13.99

Batter-fried & served with Atomic sauce

Shorty's Chicken Wings

$15.99

Deep-fried. Choose your favorite sauce: Aztec, Whiskey BBQ, Honey-Sriracha, Tequila Lime, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, or Memphis.

Spicy Pepperjack Sticks

$9.99

Spicy House Made Cheese Sticks in a Crispy Herbed Breading Served with Shorty’s Mexi Marinara.

Tio Pablo's Avocado Crisps

$11.99

Uncle Pablo’s World Famous Fresh Avocado Slices in Crispy Buttermilk/Panko Breading. Served with Chipotle Dipping Sauce & Charred Lime.

Quesadillas

Buffalo Hot Pants

Buffalo Hot Pants

$13.99

Aztec Chicken, crumbled Bleu cheese, grilled peppers and onions & Cheddar/Jack Cheese

Cheese Only

$11.99
Corn & Black Bean

Corn & Black Bean

$13.99

Corn, Black Beans, Pepper Jack, Jalapeno, Grilled Tomato, Chile Lime Sour Cream

Guacamole Shrimp & Chorizo

Guacamole Shrimp & Chorizo

$13.99

Local Chorizo, Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Between two warm tortillas

Half Cheese Ques

$7.99

Half Chicken & Cheese

$8.99

Half Little Havana Cuban

$8.99
Hawaii 5-0

Hawaii 5-0

$13.99

BBQ Chicken, Ham, Pineapple & Cheddar/Jack Cheese

Killer BBQ Pork

Killer BBQ Pork

$13.99

Wicked good Pulled Pork, our famous Whiskey BBQ sauce, and Pepper Jack cheese

Little Havana Cuban

$13.99
Portobello Mushroom

Portobello Mushroom

$13.99

Oven Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Caramelized onions, spinach, and Pepper Jack cheese

Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla

Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla

$13.99

Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese

Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$17.99
Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$28.99Out of stock

Our award winning ribs. Marinated in our secret wet rub. Slow roasted to perfection and smothered in our world famous Whiskey BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of sides.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$19.99

ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas

Combo Fajitas

$19.99

ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas

Portobello Fajitas

$16.99

ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas

Tacos

Shrimp Po' Boy Tacos

Shrimp Po' Boy Tacos

$15.99

Crispy Cajun Shrimp in Warm Flour Tortillas with Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Green Onions dressed with Lt. Dan’s Lip Smacking Remoulade Sauce. Served with your choice of Rice and Beans.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Deep-Fried Haddock, Napa cabbage, pickled onions, and salsa fresca in three soft tortillas with a crunchy center.

Crispy Avocado Tacos

Crispy Avocado Tacos

$14.99

Panko Crusted Fresh Avocado Slices, Tangy Chipotle Sauce + Cilantro Lime Slaw. Served on warm flour tortillas with your choice of rice and beans.

Favorite Tacos

$14.99

Three hard or soft tacos filled with Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, or BBQ Pork topped with Cheddar/Jack, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, and scallions

Ultimate Tacos

$15.99

Three hard or soft tacos with your choice of Short Ribs, Fajita Chicken, Ranchera Steak, or Fajita Beef, topped with Cheddar/Jack, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, and scallions.

Gulf Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Spicy Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro Crema Served with Beans and Rice.

CBR Tacos

$15.99

Burritos

Ultimate Burrito

$15.99

A flour tortilla filled with Fajita Chicken, Short Ribs, Ranchera Steak, or Fajita Beef, Refried Beans, and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red or Tomatillo Verde sauce.

Favorite Burrito

$14.99

A flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, or BBQ Pork, Refried Beans, and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red or Tomatillo Verde sauce.

Veggie High Sierra

$12.99

Fresh Sauteed Vegetables and Santa Fe cream cheese in a flour tortilla and topped with melted Cheddar/Jack.

Tijuana Dancehall

Tijuana Dancehall

$14.99

BBQ Pork, black bean corn salsa, cilantro lime rice, and Espinaca in a Giant flour tortilla. Topped with Whiskey BBQ sauce, and Pepper Jack cheese.

El Dorado

$14.99

Spicy Aztec Shredded Chicken, shredded lettuce, black beans, cilantro lime rice, guacamole and sour cream in a Giant flour tortilla. Topped with our famous Espinaca.

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$15.99

Savory Ranchera Steak with Pepper Jack and Cotija Cheeses, Salsa Fresca, Guacamole and Fuego French Fries all loaded in an oversized tortilla and griddled to perfection.

East LA

$14.99

Fajita Chicken, choice of rice and beans, scallions and guacamole dressing in a Giant flour tortilla. Topped with melted Cheddar/Jack and served with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa fresca.

Big Boy

$15.99

Thinly Sliced Steak, Tomato Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocado, Cilantro Lime Rice, Chipotle sour cream, and Monterrey Jack Cheese.

Chimis

Mom's Chimi

$15.99

Fajita Chicken or Beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with Refried Beans and Cheddar/Jack. Deep-fried and topped with any of our homemade sauces or salsas.

Dad's Chimi

$14.99

Shredded Chicken, Beef, or BBQ Pork wrapped in a four tortilla with Refried Beans and Cheddar/Jack, deep-fried and topped with any of our homemade sauces or salsas.

Pollo Fundido Chimi

$15.99

A flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken or BBQ Pork, deep-fried then topped with Cheddar/Jack and Amarillo cream cheese.

Billy's Big Bang Chimi

Billy's Big Bang Chimi

$15.99

Buttermilk fried Chicken, Sliced Ham, and Pepper Jack cheese inside a Giant deep-fried tortilla. Topped with Espinaca.

Enchiladas

Tres Colores Enchiladas

Tres Colores Enchiladas

$16.99

A Chicken enchilada topped with Tomatillo Verde sauce, a Ground Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce, black olives, jalapeños & green onion, and a Shredded Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce. All topped with Cheddar/Jack and served with sour cream and guacamole.

Shrimp Echiladas

$15.99

Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and sliced avocados. Topped with Salsa Verde & Pepper Jack cheese.

Classic Enchiladas

$14.99

Two enchiladas with your choice of filling, topped with any of our homemade sauces or salsas and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red, or Tomatillo Verde sauce.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$13.99

Sautéed Fresh Vegetable medley in white corn tortillas. Topped with Salsa Verde and Pepperjack cheese.

Salads

Memphis BBQ Salad

Memphis BBQ Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, black bean corn salsa, crispy tortilla strips and Cheddar/Jack tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with BBQ Chicken, scallions, and diced tomatoes

Taco Salad

$14.99

Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, and choice of beans. Served in a tortilla bowl with Cheddar/Jack, black olives, tomatoes and scallions over mixed greens. Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Sour Cream and house made Guacamole!

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, Cheddar/Jack, cucumbers, tomatoes, and black bean corn salsa tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Maple Candied Pecans.

Fajita Salad

$15.99

Fajita Chicken or Beef topped with grilled peppers and onions served over mixed greens, tossed with Cheddar/Jack, tomatoes, back olives, and Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served in a tortilla bowl with a side of Mexican Vinaigrette

Tijuana Caesar Salad

$9.99

A “Left Coast” Classic with a Kick! Crunch Romaine Lettuce dressed in Hector’s Tangy Tijuana Caesar dressing and topped with our Signature Jalapeño Bacon, Corn Bread Croutons and Green Onions

House Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, Cheddar/Jack, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and croutons.

Roadhouse Mexican Cobb Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Monterrey Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Avocado Ranch Dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens tossed in Homemade Honey Mustard dressing topped with Fajita Chicken, chopped Applewood Bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes and Toasted Almonds.

Entrees

Fresco Bowl

Fresco Bowl

$16.99

Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.

Monterrey Chicken

Monterrey Chicken

$17.99

Fire Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, and Mushrooms served with Lime Rice and Black Bean Corn Salsa.

Canyon Road Salmon

$19.99

Fresh hand-cut Salmon fillet, Blackened and served over cilantro lime rice and spinach. Topped with balsamic reduction and Mango Pineapple Salsa.

Rattlesnake Pasta

$17.99

Penne Pasta, Chipotle Infused Alfredo Sauce, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Tossed with Fire Grilled Chicken.

East West Stir Fry

$16.99

Choose your favorite lean protein: Shrimp, Chicken or Steak. Seared with fresh vegetables, jalapeño carrots & sesame seeds, finished with our signature sweet & sour sauce. Served with Cilantro Lime rice.

Haddock Espinaca

$18.99

Haddock is dipped in our buttermilk marinade, breaded with corn flour, deep-fried and topped with our signature Espinaca. Served with lime rice and beans.

Coconut Chicken

$15.99

Coconut covered Chicken Tenders sit on Cilantro lime rice covered with Pineapple Mango Salsa.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fire Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo on a Brioche Bun.

Royale With Cheese

$15.49

An “Old Time” burger with American cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and special sauce

Better Burger

$14.99

Topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Fiesta Burger

$15.49

Half Pound Angus Beef Burger, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro, Crispy Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese On a Brioche Bun.

Guacamole Burger

$15.99

Half Pound Ground Angus Beef Burger, Aged White Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Jalapeño & Guacamole on a Brioche Bun.

Fried Chicken n' Guac Sandwich

$15.99

Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Marinated Chicken Breast is Fried Crispy and topped with Guacamole, Albino Slaw and Bacon on a Brioche Bun. Served with fries. This Chicken’s got a kick!

Jerry Garcia Sandwich

Jerry Garcia Sandwich

$14.99

A grilled tortilla sandwich is layered with bacon, Fajita Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, baby spinach, guacamole, and Cheddar Jack cheese topped with Cotija cheese and served with fries.

Mexican Club Sandwich

$13.99

Fajita Chicken, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and Guacamole dressing rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with melted Cheddar/Jack

Blackjack Wrap

$13.99

Blackened Chicken, Cheddar/Jack, bacon, spinach, and mushrooms wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Apache Wrap

$13.99

Aztec Chicken, with Cheddar/Jack, Bleu cheese dressing, onions, and peppers wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Munchwrap

$14.99

Boss Hogg Pulled Pork

$14.99

Desserts

Peanut Butter Passion Pie

$6.99

Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.99

State Fair Churros

$6.99

Traditional Flan

$6.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Sides

Black Beans

$2.99

Broccoli & Spinach

$2.99Out of stock

French Fries

$2.99

Fuego Tater Tots

$2.99

Honey Cornbread

$2.99

Lime Rice

$2.99

Mexican Rice

$2.99

One Guac

$1.99

One Sour

$0.49

Plain Tots

$2.99

Ramiken Espi

$1.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

River City Beans (RCB's)

$3.49

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Black Bean & Corn Salsa

$2.99

Side Fajita Veg

$2.49

Side Fruit Salsa

$2.99

Side Guac

$3.99

Side Protein

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Side Sour

$0.99

Side Torts

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Taco Salad Shell

$1.99

Vegetable Medley

$3.99

Ala Carte

Taco

$4.49

Burrito

$6.99

Enchilada

$3.99

Chimichanga

$8.99

Glazed Shrimp

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Po' Boy Taco

$4.99

Fish Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Corn Dog

$3.99

Kid Mac

$3.99

Avo Taco

$4.99

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Mac n' Cheese

$7.99

Burrito

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

Pizza

$7.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Corn Dog

$7.99

Kid's Taco

$7.99

Kid's Taco Salad

$7.99

Wookie Dirt Sundae

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua, NH 03063

Directions

Gallery
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chunky's - Nashua
orange starNo Reviews
151 COLISEUM AVE Nashua, NH 03063
View restaurantnext
Bobolas Restaurant - Nashua
orange star4.7 • 77
9 Simon Street Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Bagel Cafe - Nashua (Simit Cafe) - 262 Amherst St. Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
262 Amherst St Suite A Nashua, NH 03063
View restaurantnext
Soprano's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 388
23 Main st nashua, NH 03064
View restaurantnext
The Hidden Pig Nashua
orange starNo Reviews
53 Main st. Nashua, NH 03064
View restaurantnext
Rambling House Food & Gathering
orange starNo Reviews
57 Factory St Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashua

Lui Lui Nashua
orange star4.5 • 2,465
259 Daniel Webster Highway Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Surf Restaurant - Nashua
orange star4.6 • 1,753
207 Main St. Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Martha's Exchange
orange star4.0 • 1,658
185 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Fody's Great American Tavern
orange star4.2 • 604
9 Clinton Street Nashua, NH 03064
View restaurantnext
Nashua Garden
orange star4.6 • 536
121 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Soprano's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 388
23 Main st nashua, NH 03064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashua
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston