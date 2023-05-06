Shorty's Nashua
48 Gusabel Ave
Nashua, NH 03063
Popular Items
Espinaca Con Queso
Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli
Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese
Nachos
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
Appetizers
Appetizer Fiesta
Cancun Tenders
Chili
A Roadhouse Classic served with Honey Corn Bread.
Chingalingas
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of Shredded Meat or Grilled Veggies. Served with our homemade Guacamole dressing
Guacamole
Made fresh throughout the day. Served with chips
Half Cancun Tenders
Hot Pickles & Bottlecaps
Cajun spiced pickles and pickled jalapeños in a crunchy cornmeal breading served with Hector’s Hot Pickle dippin’ sauce.
Love Me Tenders
Fresh Chicken Tenders done the way you like ’em! Aztec (spicy), Whiskey BBQ, Memphis, or with our Homemade Honey Mustard dressing on the side
Mexican Firecrackers
Jalapeños stuffed with Cheddar/Jack, battered and deep-fried to perfection. Served with Ranch dressing.
Route 66 Flatbread
Warm Flatbread served with Fire Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Red Onion, Bacon, Chipotle, Cilantro & Guacamole Ranch Dressing.
Ruben's Atomic Chicken Fingers
Batter-fried & served with Atomic sauce
Shorty's Chicken Wings
Deep-fried. Choose your favorite sauce: Aztec, Whiskey BBQ, Honey-Sriracha, Tequila Lime, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, or Memphis.
Spicy Pepperjack Sticks
Spicy House Made Cheese Sticks in a Crispy Herbed Breading Served with Shorty’s Mexi Marinara.
Tio Pablo's Avocado Crisps
Uncle Pablo’s World Famous Fresh Avocado Slices in Crispy Buttermilk/Panko Breading. Served with Chipotle Dipping Sauce & Charred Lime.
Quesadillas
Buffalo Hot Pants
Aztec Chicken, crumbled Bleu cheese, grilled peppers and onions & Cheddar/Jack Cheese
Cheese Only
Corn & Black Bean
Corn, Black Beans, Pepper Jack, Jalapeno, Grilled Tomato, Chile Lime Sour Cream
Guacamole Shrimp & Chorizo
Local Chorizo, Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Guacamole, Between two warm tortillas
Half Cheese Ques
Half Chicken & Cheese
Half Little Havana Cuban
Hawaii 5-0
BBQ Chicken, Ham, Pineapple & Cheddar/Jack Cheese
Killer BBQ Pork
Wicked good Pulled Pork, our famous Whiskey BBQ sauce, and Pepper Jack cheese
Little Havana Cuban
Portobello Mushroom
Oven Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Caramelized onions, spinach, and Pepper Jack cheese
Baby Back Ribs
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas - ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Combo Fajitas
Combo Fajitas
Portobello Fajitas
Portobello Fajitas
Tacos
Shrimp Po' Boy Tacos
Crispy Cajun Shrimp in Warm Flour Tortillas with Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Green Onions dressed with Lt. Dan’s Lip Smacking Remoulade Sauce. Served with your choice of Rice and Beans.
Fish Tacos
Deep-Fried Haddock, Napa cabbage, pickled onions, and salsa fresca in three soft tortillas with a crunchy center.
Crispy Avocado Tacos
Panko Crusted Fresh Avocado Slices, Tangy Chipotle Sauce + Cilantro Lime Slaw. Served on warm flour tortillas with your choice of rice and beans.
Favorite Tacos
Three hard or soft tacos filled with Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, or BBQ Pork topped with Cheddar/Jack, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, and scallions
Ultimate Tacos
Three hard or soft tacos with your choice of Short Ribs, Fajita Chicken, Ranchera Steak, or Fajita Beef, topped with Cheddar/Jack, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, and scallions.
Gulf Shrimp Tacos
Spicy Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro Crema Served with Beans and Rice.
CBR Tacos
Burritos
Ultimate Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with Fajita Chicken, Short Ribs, Ranchera Steak, or Fajita Beef, Refried Beans, and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red or Tomatillo Verde sauce.
Favorite Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, or BBQ Pork, Refried Beans, and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red or Tomatillo Verde sauce.
Veggie High Sierra
Fresh Sauteed Vegetables and Santa Fe cream cheese in a flour tortilla and topped with melted Cheddar/Jack.
Tijuana Dancehall
BBQ Pork, black bean corn salsa, cilantro lime rice, and Espinaca in a Giant flour tortilla. Topped with Whiskey BBQ sauce, and Pepper Jack cheese.
El Dorado
Spicy Aztec Shredded Chicken, shredded lettuce, black beans, cilantro lime rice, guacamole and sour cream in a Giant flour tortilla. Topped with our famous Espinaca.
Hot Mess
Savory Ranchera Steak with Pepper Jack and Cotija Cheeses, Salsa Fresca, Guacamole and Fuego French Fries all loaded in an oversized tortilla and griddled to perfection.
East LA
Fajita Chicken, choice of rice and beans, scallions and guacamole dressing in a Giant flour tortilla. Topped with melted Cheddar/Jack and served with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa fresca.
Big Boy
Thinly Sliced Steak, Tomato Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocado, Cilantro Lime Rice, Chipotle sour cream, and Monterrey Jack Cheese.
Chimis
Mom's Chimi
Fajita Chicken or Beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with Refried Beans and Cheddar/Jack. Deep-fried and topped with any of our homemade sauces or salsas.
Dad's Chimi
Shredded Chicken, Beef, or BBQ Pork wrapped in a four tortilla with Refried Beans and Cheddar/Jack, deep-fried and topped with any of our homemade sauces or salsas.
Pollo Fundido Chimi
A flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken or BBQ Pork, deep-fried then topped with Cheddar/Jack and Amarillo cream cheese.
Billy's Big Bang Chimi
Buttermilk fried Chicken, Sliced Ham, and Pepper Jack cheese inside a Giant deep-fried tortilla. Topped with Espinaca.
Enchiladas
Tres Colores Enchiladas
A Chicken enchilada topped with Tomatillo Verde sauce, a Ground Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce, black olives, jalapeños & green onion, and a Shredded Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce. All topped with Cheddar/Jack and served with sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Echiladas
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and sliced avocados. Topped with Salsa Verde & Pepper Jack cheese.
Classic Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with your choice of filling, topped with any of our homemade sauces or salsas and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red, or Tomatillo Verde sauce.
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Sautéed Fresh Vegetable medley in white corn tortillas. Topped with Salsa Verde and Pepperjack cheese.
Salads
Memphis BBQ Salad
Mixed greens, black bean corn salsa, crispy tortilla strips and Cheddar/Jack tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with BBQ Chicken, scallions, and diced tomatoes
Taco Salad
Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, and choice of beans. Served in a tortilla bowl with Cheddar/Jack, black olives, tomatoes and scallions over mixed greens. Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Sour Cream and house made Guacamole!
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar/Jack, cucumbers, tomatoes, and black bean corn salsa tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Maple Candied Pecans.
Fajita Salad
Fajita Chicken or Beef topped with grilled peppers and onions served over mixed greens, tossed with Cheddar/Jack, tomatoes, back olives, and Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served in a tortilla bowl with a side of Mexican Vinaigrette
Tijuana Caesar Salad
A “Left Coast” Classic with a Kick! Crunch Romaine Lettuce dressed in Hector’s Tangy Tijuana Caesar dressing and topped with our Signature Jalapeño Bacon, Corn Bread Croutons and Green Onions
House Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar/Jack, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and croutons.
Roadhouse Mexican Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Monterrey Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Avocado Ranch Dressing.
Santa Fe Salad
Mixed greens tossed in Homemade Honey Mustard dressing topped with Fajita Chicken, chopped Applewood Bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes and Toasted Almonds.
Entrees
Fresco Bowl
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
Monterrey Chicken
Fire Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, and Mushrooms served with Lime Rice and Black Bean Corn Salsa.
Canyon Road Salmon
Fresh hand-cut Salmon fillet, Blackened and served over cilantro lime rice and spinach. Topped with balsamic reduction and Mango Pineapple Salsa.
Rattlesnake Pasta
Penne Pasta, Chipotle Infused Alfredo Sauce, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Tossed with Fire Grilled Chicken.
East West Stir Fry
Choose your favorite lean protein: Shrimp, Chicken or Steak. Seared with fresh vegetables, jalapeño carrots & sesame seeds, finished with our signature sweet & sour sauce. Served with Cilantro Lime rice.
Haddock Espinaca
Haddock is dipped in our buttermilk marinade, breaded with corn flour, deep-fried and topped with our signature Espinaca. Served with lime rice and beans.
Coconut Chicken
Coconut covered Chicken Tenders sit on Cilantro lime rice covered with Pineapple Mango Salsa.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Fire Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
Royale With Cheese
An “Old Time” burger with American cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and special sauce
Better Burger
Topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Fiesta Burger
Half Pound Angus Beef Burger, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro, Crispy Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese On a Brioche Bun.
Guacamole Burger
Half Pound Ground Angus Beef Burger, Aged White Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Jalapeño & Guacamole on a Brioche Bun.
Fried Chicken n' Guac Sandwich
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Marinated Chicken Breast is Fried Crispy and topped with Guacamole, Albino Slaw and Bacon on a Brioche Bun. Served with fries. This Chicken’s got a kick!
Jerry Garcia Sandwich
A grilled tortilla sandwich is layered with bacon, Fajita Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, baby spinach, guacamole, and Cheddar Jack cheese topped with Cotija cheese and served with fries.
Mexican Club Sandwich
Fajita Chicken, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and Guacamole dressing rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with melted Cheddar/Jack
Blackjack Wrap
Blackened Chicken, Cheddar/Jack, bacon, spinach, and mushrooms wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Apache Wrap
Aztec Chicken, with Cheddar/Jack, Bleu cheese dressing, onions, and peppers wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Munchwrap
Boss Hogg Pulled Pork
Desserts
Sides
Black Beans
Broccoli & Spinach
French Fries
Fuego Tater Tots
Honey Cornbread
Lime Rice
Mexican Rice
One Guac
One Sour
Plain Tots
Ramiken Espi
Refried Beans
River City Beans (RCB's)
Side Bacon
Side Black Bean & Corn Salsa
Side Fajita Veg
Side Fruit Salsa
Side Guac
Side Protein
Side Salad
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Sour
Side Torts
Sweet Potato Fries
Taco Salad Shell
Vegetable Medley
Ala Carte
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
