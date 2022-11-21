Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shorty’s Pins x Pints

353 N Shore Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Pizza Boxa Nachos
Cola Carnitas Taco
Brussel's Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco

Shareables

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Mashed Avocado, cilantro, white onion, lime, with house fried corn tostado

Salsa Duo / Chips

Salsa Duo / Chips

$7.00

Rustic roja and tomatillo salsas with house fried corn chips

Queso

Queso

$10.00

Queso blanco with pico de gallo and house fried corn chips

4 Corners Dip

4 Corners Dip

$8.00

Blend of Anasazi beans and fresh sofrito with house dried corn tostadas

Pizza Boxa Nachos

Pizza Boxa Nachos

$15.00

Pizza box stuffed with house fried corn chips, queso blanco, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, tomatillo salsa, borracho beans, and crema

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$8.00

Shaved Adobo Rubbed Pork Shoulder, Pineapple, Tomatillo Salsa, Onion, and Cilantro

Brussel's Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco

Brussel's Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco

$7.00

Roasted Brussel's Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Cotija, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, and Adobo Crema

Cola Carnitas Taco

Cola Carnitas Taco

$8.00

Cola Braised Cocoa and Spice Rubbed Pork Shoulder, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija, and Adobo Crema

Red Chorizo Taco

Red Chorizo Taco

$8.00

Guajillo Chile + Spiced Pork Sausage, Shredded Lettuce, Chihuahua, and Pico de Gallo

Roast Chicken Tinga Taco

Roast Chicken Tinga Taco

$8.00

Chicken thighs, House-made Tomato Tinga Sauce, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, and Crema

Smoked Beef Barbacoa Taco

Smoked Beef Barbacoa Taco

$9.00

12 hour Smoked Beef, Blistered Serranos, Chow Chow, and Cilantro

Spares

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Radish, Blistered Serranos, Cucumber, Fennel, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Tostadas, and Smoked Pepper Ranch + $4 for any taco protein

Killer Breakfast Burrito

Killer Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Two Fried Eggs, Red Chorizo, Crispy Ancho Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Chihuahua, Flour Tortilla, and Extra Napkins

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

PanAdria Jasmin Torta, Smoked Ham, Cola Carnitas, Swiss Cheese, Bread + Butter Pickles, Yellow Mustard, and then pressed

Lunch Burrito

$12.00Out of stock

CocoLoco Rice, Iceberg, Shredded Chihuahua, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole + choice of any Taco protein

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

2 x flour tortillas, guacamole, scrambled eggs, queso chihuahua, peppered bacon, and salsa roja

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00Out of stock

Warmed flour tortillas, borracho beans, guacamole, ancho potatoes, peppered bacon, two over easy OR scrambled eggs, and pico de gallo

Abuelita Bread Pudding

Abuelita Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Cinnamon hot chocolate bread pudding, seared crispy and served with powdered sugar and maple syrup

Lunch Burrito Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Borracho Beans

Borracho Beans

$4.00

Stewed Anasazi beans with seasoning, white onion, and tomato

CocoLoco Rice

CocoLoco Rice

$4.00

Coconut and Lime Basmati rice

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

Roasted corn, creama, cotija, lime, tajin, and crushed flaming hot cheetos

Side - Chihuahua

$0.50

Side - Adobo Crema

$0.50

Side - B&B Pickles

$0.50

Side - Chow Chow

$0.50

Side - Cotija

$0.50

Side - Crema

$0.50

Side - Lemon Wedges

Side - Limes Wedges

Side - Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side - Salsa Roja

$0.50

Side - Serranos

$0.50

Side - Smoked Pepper Ranch

$0.50

Side - Tomatillo Salsa

$0.50

Side - Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Side - Tostadas

$4.00

Side - Tinga

$4.00

Side - Habanero

$0.50

Side - Queso

$2.50

Side - Pineapple Habanero Salsa

$0.50

Side - Guacamole

$2.50

Side - Barbacoa

$4.00

Side - Carnitas

$4.00

Side - Chorizo

$4.00

Side - Al Pastor

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull - Zero

$6.00

Red Bull - Yellow

$6.00

Red Bull - Watermelon

$6.00

Red Ribbon Soda

$5.00

Red Bull - Blueberry

$6.00

Liquid Death Canned Still

$5.00
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Retro-tainment is the magnet, but our culinary experience is founded on Latin inspired street food with a focus on quality local ingredients. Our beverages use hand crafted syrups and pressed juices, there’s a selection of crafted batch cocktails as well as local and regional brews.

353 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Directions

