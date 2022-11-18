Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shorty's Pizza and Growl

9721 Sawmill Road

Powell, OH 43065

Order Again

Popular Items

16"
1lbs Boneless wings
12"

Cocktails

Frozen Claw 20 Oz

$9.00

Shamrock Lemonaide

$8.00

Wine By Bottle

Proverb Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

Proverb Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00

Proverb Riesling Bottle

$20.00

Proverb Rose' Bottle

$20.00

Proverb Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00

Proverb Merlot Bottle

$20.00

Proverb Cab Sav Bottle

$20.00

Shortys Cocktails

Hoodie Weather

$9.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$9.00

Powell Colada

$9.00

Frozen Lemonade

$9.00

Extra Claw Shot

$1.00

Flavored claw extra shot

$2.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

212 Manhattan

$9.00

Long Island

$7.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Frozen Pitcher

$22.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Jungle Juice

$7.00

8" BLT

8" BLT

$10.00

12" BLT

12" BLT

$18.00

16" BLT

16" BLT

$24.00

8" Brave

8" Brave

$10.00

12" Brave

12" Brave

$18.00

16" Brave

16" Brave

$24.00

8" BBQ CHX

8" BBQ CHX

$10.00

12" BBQ CHX

12" BBQ CHX

$18.00

16" BBQ CHX

16" BBQ CHX

$24.00

8" Buffalo CHX

8" BUFF CHX

$10.00

12" Buffalo CHX

12" BUFF CHX

$18.00

16" Buffalo CHX

16" BUFF CHX

$24.00

8" Cheeseburger

8" Cheeseburger

$10.00

12" Cheeseburger

12" Cheeseburger

$18.00

16" Cheeseburger

16" Cheeseburger

$24.00

12" Italian Roll

12" Italian Roll

$15.00

8" MVP

8" MVP

$10.00

12" MVP

12" MVP

$18.00

16" MVP

16" MVP

$24.00

8" Patriot

8" Patriot

$10.00

12" Patriot

12" Patriot

$18.00

16" Patriot

16" Patriot

$24.00

Bagel Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

8" Taco

8" Taco

$10.00

12" Taco

12" Taco

$18.00

16" Taco

16" Taco

$24.00

Bagel Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

8" Tom Spinach

8" Tom Spinach

$10.00

12" Tom Spinach

12" Tom Spinach

$18.00

16" Tom Spinach

16" Tom Spinach

$24.00

8" Veggie

8" Veggie

$10.00

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$18.00

16" Veggie

16" Veggie

$24.00

8" The Kevin McAllister

8" The Kevin McAllister

$10.00

12" The Kevin McAllister

12" The Kevin McAllister

$18.00

16" The Kevin McAllister

16" The Kevin McAllister

$24.00

10 Pizza Special

$150.00

8"

8"

$6.75

12"

12"

$12.50

Gluten Free

$11.00

12" STUFFED CRUST

$18.99

16"

16"

$14.00

8in CHEESE ONLY

8 in CHEESE ONLY

$8.00

12 in CHEESE ONLY

12 in CHEESE ONLY

$13.00

16in CHEESE ONLY

16in CHEESE ONLY

$16.00

12" Pizza of the Month

POM

$17.00

10 Pizza Special

$150.00

14" Pizza Bagel

14" Pizza Bagel

$25.00Out of stock

SUBS

Italian

$12.00

Meatball

$12.00

Chicken

$10.00

Pizza

$10.00

Turkey

$10.00

Club

$12.00

BLT

$11.00

Veggie

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Reuben Sub

$11.00Out of stock

Hot Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Breaded WINGS

6 BREADED (1 sauce)

$14.00Out of stock

12 BREADED (Up to 2 Sauces)

$24.00Out of stock

18 BREADED (Up to 3 Sauces)

$36.00Out of stock

24 BREADED (Up to 4 Sauces)

$48.00Out of stock

Non WINGS

6 NON BREAD (1 sauce)

$8.00

12 NON BREAD (Up to 2 Sauces)

$16.00

18 NON BREAD (Up to 3 Sauces)

$24.00

24 NON BREAD (Up to 4 Sauces)

$30.00

50 wings

$66.00

ALL Other

Basket Of Chips

$2.50

Basket Of Fries

$4.00

Beer Cheese Pretzels

$9.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.00

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Mac Cheese Bites

$8.00

Mozz Stick

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

SD Garlic Bread

$1.50

Shortys Bacon

$12.00

Thom's Chili BWL

$6.00

NACHO

$15.00

GLUTEN FREE GARLIC CHEESY BREAD

$12.00

Boneless Wings

1lbs Boneless wings

$13.00

1/2lb Boneless wings

$9.00

Shortys Sloppy Fries

Shortys Sloppy Fries

$10.00

Cauliflower Wings

1/2lb Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Dinner Salad

Chef Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

PARTY SALAD

$20.00

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Sides

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

SD Marinara

$0.75

SD Sour Cream

$0.75

SD Salsa

$0.75

SD Beer Cheese

$1.00

SD BBQ

$0.75

SD Garlic Parm

$0.75

SD Hot

$0.75

SD Johns Extra Hot

$0.75

SD Mango Hab

$0.75

SD Shorty Ranch

$0.75

SD Spicy Garlic

$0.75

SD Spicy Plum

$0.75

SD Sweet Red Chili

$0.75

SD Teriyaki

$0.75

SD Nashville Hott

$0.75

Side Gyro Meat 4oz

$2.00

Side Philly Meat 4oz

$2.00

SD Garlic Bread

$1.50

Side Ham 4oz

$2.00

Side Turkey 4oz

$2.00

Side Chicken 4oz

$2.00

Extra Meatballs (2)

$3.00

Truff Side

$1.00Out of stock

SD of chorizlo

Out of stock

KIDS Sphagetti

Kids mac cheese bites

$6.00

Kids nuggets

$6.00

Kids Grilled

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ meatballs

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Best Wings & Pizza In Powell!

Location

9721 Sawmill Road, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Shortys Pizza image
Shortys Pizza image

