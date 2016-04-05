SHORTYS PLACE 1280 Coffeen St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggs

Breakfast Lasagna

$10.49

our warm casserole of scrammbled eggs, ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, peppers and potatoes

Eggwich

Western Egg Sandwich

$6.99

two eggs scrambled with diced ham and onions served on toast

Shorty's Eggwich

$6.99

choose from english muffin, bagel, or croissant, with two eggs, cheese and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage

Steak , Egg and Cheese Bagel

$9.39

Philly Steak, Sauteed onions, Provolone Cheese and Two Eggs Toped With Hollandaise Sause

Omelets

Western

$9.39

with ham, cheese and onions

Shorty's Hot-To-Trot

$10.89

with house-made hot pepper, mushrooms, and onion mix and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and cheese

Philly Cheese

$10.79

shaved steak, grilled onions and provolone

Beverage

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Dasani Water

$1.95

Coffee

$1.85

Decaf Coffee

$1.85

Beer

$2.99

Wine

$3.99

Iced coffee

$3.49

Cranberry juice

$2.99

Appetizers and Sides

Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Shorty's Cheese Fries

$6.59

Fries with Gravy

$5.69

Loaded Shorty's Fries

$7.29

chopped bacon, cheddar jack, sour cream and jalapenos

Italian sampler

$10.99

Sampler Platter

$10.99

onion rings, mozzarella sticks (3) pizza logs (3) and marinara sause

Mac salad

$3.59

Stuffing

$1.99

Soup and Salad

Garden Salad

Ceasar Salad

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$11.99

Juliene Salad

$11.99

" a big salad" with deli ham, turkey, eggs tomatoes and cheese

chicken Cobb Salad

$11.99

grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, feta or blue cheese crumbles and italian dressing

Wraps

Turkey, Ham or Roast Beef Wrap

$10.49

your coice of meat served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese

Chicken Ceasar Wraps

$10.49

charbroiled or breaded chicken with romane lettuce, ceasar dressing and parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

grilled or breaded chicken, lettuce, hot sause and creamy blue cheese or ranch dressing

BLT Wrap

$10.49

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$10.49

grilled or breaded chicken withg honey mustard sause, lettuce, tomato and cheddar

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.49

grilled or breaded chicken withg BBQ sause, lettuce, tomato and cheddar

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.99

with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Cobb Wrap

$10.49

grilled or breaded chicken with bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, feta or blue cheese crumbles, egg and dressing

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.49

grilled or breaded chicken with lettuce, bacon, roasted red peppers, provolone and pesto

Cold Sandwichs

CLUB

$10.39

ham, turkey, roast beef

Hot Sandwich and More

B.L.T

$6.99

with mayo and choice of bread

Turkey Melt

$9.99

grilled with sauteed onions and swiss on rye

Tuna Melt

$9.99

grilled with sauteed onions and swiss on rye

Patty Melt

$9.99

grilled with sauteed onions and swiss on rye

Turkey Dinner Melt

$10.99

turkey, stuffing, american chese on texas toast served with side of gravy and cranberry sause

Grilled Reuben

$9.99

your choice of corned beef, turkey or ham on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island dressing

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Veggie and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken, Veggies and Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

with Grilled chicken, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Hot Pork

$10.99

with gravy, redskin mashed potatoes or fries and veggies

Hot Beef

$10.99

with gravy, redskin mashed potatoes or fries and veggies

Hot turkey

$10.99

with gravy, redskin mashed potatoes or fries and veggies

Hot Burger

$10.99

with gravy, redskin mashed potatoes or fries and veggies

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

hand breaded fish deep fried or grilled and served on a torpedo roll

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

charbroiled or breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or breaded, topped with shaved ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss and honey mustard

Philly Steak Sandwhich

$10.99

shaved steak with sauteed onions and provolone cheese, served on a torpedo roll

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.99

sliced grilled chicken with sauteed onions and provolone cheese served on a torpedo roll

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers served on a torpedo roll

Shorty's Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

shaved ham and roasted pork loin on grilled ciabatta bread with pickles, swiss and mustard

Southern Roasted Pork Sandwich

$10.99

shaved roasted pork and bacon with carolina gold BBQ sause on hamburger bun, served with Sweet potato fries

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.39

6 oz charbroiled angus burger

Cheese Burger

$9.39

6 oz charbroiled angus burger with cheese

Black and Blue Burger

$10.49

angus burger with crumbly blue cheese and cajun spices

Bacon, Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$10.49

Southwestern Burger

$10.49

with hot peppers,mushrooms and onion mix,bacon,swiss and chipotle sauce

BLT Burger

$10.49

Cheddar Jalapeno Burger

$10.49

smothered in monterey jack & cheddar cheese and pickled jalapenos

Breakfast Burger

$10.49

with bacon, cheese and fried egg

BBQ Burger

$10.49

charbroiled burger topped with bbq sauce and onion rings

Double Trouble

$10.49

two 4oz burgers on one bun

Chili Burger

$10.49

with cheddar and onion

Poutine Burger

$10.49

fries, cheddar and gravy on top of burger

A1 Burger

$10.49

with sauteed mushrooms, onions, american cheese and topped with A1 sauce

Dinners

Chicken Tender Meal

$9.99

deep fried chicken tenders with french fries

Shrimp Basket

$10.49

deep fried shrimp with coleslaw and french fries

Clam Strips Basket

$10.49

deep fried clam strips with coleslaw and french fries

Broiled Crab Stuffed Fish

$14.69

broiled seafood cornbread stuffing topped with hollandaise sauce, side of coleslaw and potato

Charbroiled Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.49

served with potato and veggies

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$12.59

charbroiled chicken topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese and served with potato and veggies

Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner

$12.59

grilled or breaded chicken topped with shaved ham, swiss and honey mustard, served with potato and veggies

Liver, Onions & Bacon

$11.49

served with potato and veggies

Ham Steak with Pineapple

$12.59

served with potato and veggies

Chicken Stir Fry

$12.59

stir fried veggies with rice or noodles

MJ'S NY Strip

$15.79

10oz strip served with potato and veggies

Charbroiled Pork Chops

$12.59

cut in house with your choice of plain, teriaki glazed, BBQ glazed, cajuin seasoning and served with potato and apple sause

Stuffed Pork Chops

$13.49

cut in house boneless charbroiled pork chop, stuffed with bread stuffing, topped with pork gravy and served with potato and applesause

Chicken Osh Kosh

$13.59

grilled chicken with spinach, red onion, crab meat and hollandaise sause served with potato and veggies

Fried Seafood Platter

$13.99

fried fish, clam strips, and shrimp served with coleslaw and potato

Fish Dinner

$13.49

deep fried or broiled and served with coleslaw and potato

Chicken Parmesan

$12.59

breaded and topped with spaghetti sause and provolone cheese and served with a side of spaghetti

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.59

breaded and topped with spaghetti sause and provolone cheese and served with a side of spaghetti

Spagetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Spagetti and Sausage

$10.99

Classic Alfredo Pasta

$10.99

alfredo sause tossed with fettuccine pasta

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.99

alfredo sause tossed with fettuccine pasta with charbroiled chicken and steamed broccoli

Extras

Lettuce

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Onion

$0.25

Mushrooms

$1.00

Sauerkraut

$1.20

Cheese

$1.00

Peppers

$0.50

Deluxe

$0.75

Spinach

$1.20

Gravy

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.75

Olives

$0.75

Spaghetti Sauce

$1.20

Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Italian Sausage

$4.49

Meatballs

Biscuits

$1.99

Raisins

$0.50

Dressing

$0.75

Diced Ham

$0.99

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

50's themed diner serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and smiles all day long

Website

Location

1280 Coffeen St, Watertown, NY 13601

Directions

