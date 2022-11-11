  • Home
Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel 5690 US Highway 287

No reviews yet

5690 US Highway 287

Lander, WY 82520

Popular Items

Cinnamon French Toast & Eggs
Bacon & Egg Breakfast

Pancakes & More

Cinnamon French Toast & Eggs

$7.50

Cinnamon French Toast, 2 Eggs of your choice. Served with seasoned potatoes.

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.75+

Two Buttermilk Biscuits smothered in Sausage Gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy with Eggs

$6.50

Two Buttermilk Biscuits served with Smothered Gravy with choice of 2 eggs.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash, Choice of 2 Eggs, Seasoned potatoes and choice of toast.

Two Eggs w/ Potatoes & Toast

$6.00

Two Eggs of your choice served with Seasoned Potatoes and Toast of your choice.

Bacon & Eggs

$8.00

Two Eggs of your choice with Seasoned Potatoes and choice of Toast.

Bacon & Egg Breakfast

$8.00

3pc Bacon, Two Eggs of your Choice, Seasoned Potatoes and choice of Toast.

Sausage, Egg & Potato Breakfast

$9.00

Two Sausage Patties, 2 Eggs of your choice, Seasoned Potatoes and choice of Toast.

Buttermilk Pancake Breakfast

$6.00+

Choose 1-3 Large Buttermilk Pancakes, Bacon or Sausage, 2 Eggs of your choice.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Large Tortilla stuffed with seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, your choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage topped with homemade Pork Green Chili.

Buttermilk Pancake ONE PANCAKE ONLY

$2.00

One (1) Buttermilk Pancake

BREAKFAST SPECIAL $7.00

$7.00

BREAKFAST SPECIAL $12.00

$12.00

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.00

3 Eggs stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with Swiss and American Cheese served with seasoned potatoes & choice of toast.

Denver Omelet

$9.00

3 Eggs Stuffed with ham, onions and peppers. Topped with cheddar chees, served with seasoned potatoes and choice of toast.

Wyoming Omlet

$9.00

3 Eggs Stuffed with ham, bacon, onions, diced tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese served with seasoned potatoes and choice of toast.

Bacon, Sausage or Ham Omelet

$8.50

3 Eggs stuffed with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes and choice of toast.

Steak and Eggs

Ham Steak and Eggs

$10.00

Bone in Ham Steak Grilled with 2 eggs of your choice, served with seasoned potatoes and choice of toast.

Grilled New York Steak and Eggs

$12.00

Grilled New York Steak served with 2 eggs of your choice, seasoned potatoes and choice of Toast.

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$11.00

Grilled Sirloin Steak Served with 2 eggs of your choice, seasoned potatoes and choice of Toast.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$8.00

Golden Chicken Fried Steak smothered in Country Gravy, Two Eggs of your choice, served with Seasoned Potatoes and choice of Toast.

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

MT. Dew

$2.00

MT. Dew

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

7 Up

$2.00

7 Up

Root Beer

$2.00

Root Beer

Ice Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Decaf Coffee

Tea

$2.00

Tea

Orange Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade

SIDES

Seasoned Potatoes (Side)

$1.25

Seasoned Potatoes

Eggs (Side)

$1.00

Side Of 2 Eggs Your way

Sausage Patty (One) (Side)

$1.50

1 Sausage Patty

Sausage Crumbles (Side)

$0.50

Sausage Crumbles

Bacon (Side)

$2.00

2 Slices Bacon

Bacon Crumbles (Side)

$0.50

Bacon Crumbles

Diced Ham (Side)

$0.50

Diced Ham

Sausage Gravy (Side)

$0.75

Green Chili (Side)

$1.25

Green Chili

Biscuit (One)

$0.75

Biscuit

Toast (2 Slices)

$1.25

2 Slices Toast

Country Gravy (Side)

$0.50

Country Gravy

Desserts

Slice of Cheesecake

$7.00

4 Layer Chocolate Cake (Slice)

$5.00

Slice of PIE

$4.00

Choice of Apple, Blueberry or Cherry

Chocolate- Sheet Cake

$3.00

lava cake with ice cream

$6.00

bread pudding with ice cream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

ENJOY THE DIFFERENCE! Deka-Guy Hee (Shoshone for "The Eating House") will feature a new menu and new items. Restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 7am-9pm.

Website

Location

5690 US Highway 287, Lander, WY 82520

Directions

