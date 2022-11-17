Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shotti's Point Charm City

review star

No reviews yet

701 East Fort Ave

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

The Canty Wrap
Shotti's Sauce
EL Guapo Tacos

Appetizer

Ahi Poke Wonton Nachos

Ahi Poke Wonton Nachos

$18.00

Sesame seared Ahi tuna, crispy wonton chips, avocado, scallions, pickled jalapenos, wasabi aioli, soy reduction

Ahi Tostadas

Ahi Tostadas

$16.00Out of stock

Jicama slaw, Judo sauce, tequila-lime crèma, crispy flour tortillas

Blackened Mahi Sliders

$17.00Out of stock

Arugula, pickled jalapeño, caramelized onions, provolone, Peruvian green sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy Brussels with choice of sauce. Buffalo, Judo or Rhino style

Crab Balls

$26.00

3 broiled Jumbo Lump Balls drizzled in Dijon Remoulade with seasonal fruit

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$16.00

Lump crap in a cheesy homemade dip

Fries

$6.00

Just like down the Ocean, Hon!

Pork Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Roast Pork, Cucumber-Apple Slaw, judo sauce, Crispy Wontons, Sesame Seeds, Scallions

Rhino Chaser Fries

Rhino Chaser Fries

$13.00

hand cut fries, sea salt, garlic, parmesan, rosemary, thyme, balsamic drizzle, white truffle aioli

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Crispy Tots Smothered in Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Scallions. Or Pile it high with Crab Dip, Bacon, and Scallions.

Crabby Tots

Crabby Tots

$18.00

Crispy Tater Tots Smothered in Cheesy Crab dip, Bacon, Scallions, and Melty CheddarJack cheese.

Tots

$6.00

Nachos

$10.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips smothered in cheese, scallions, jalapeños, avocado

Soups

Pirate Chili Cup

$7.00

ground beef, rum infused veggies, cheddar jack, scallions

Pirate Chili Bowl

$9.00

ground beef, rum infused veggies, cheddar jack, scallions

Cream of Crab Cup

$9.00

lump crab, roasted corn, sherry, bacon crumble

Cream of Crab Bowl

$11.00

lump crab, roasted corn, sherry, bacon crumble

Ramen Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Ramen noodles, scallions, cilantro, radish, pickled jalapeños, egg, spicy duck sauce, choice of protein

Special Soup Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

romaine, parmesan, brioche croutons

House

$10.00

greens, fresh cut veggies, parmesan, EVOO, balsamic glaze

Goofy Foot

$13.00

greens, apples, red onion, avocado, pancetta, zippy nuts, bleu cheese crumble, plum sauce, bangkok chili sauce

Neptune

$19.00

shrimp, crab, prosciutto, hardboiled egg, red onion, cherry tomatoes arugula, parmesan, EVOO, balsamic glaze

Crab Caprese

Crab Caprese

$18.00

lump crab, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, old bay EVOO

Side House Salad

$8.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Side Pasta Salad

$4.00

Wings

Shotti's Sauce

$15.00

homemade buffalo sauce with or without a kick

LP Style

$15.00

Old Bay Wings with a side of Shotti’s Mild or Hot Sauce

Zippy Cana

$15.00

smoked paprika, brown sugar, agave, siracha

Hot Honey Old Bay

$15.00

butter, honey, chilis, Old Bay

Garlic Parm

$15.00

garlic, parmesan, Shotti’s mild sauce

K59

$15.00

sweet thai chili sauce, scallions

B'More BBQ

$15.00

Shotti's sauce, Old Bay, house BBQ

Korean BBQ

$15.00

ginger, sesame, soy, gochujang, brown sugar

Big Papi

$15.00

Chimichurri sauce with basil, cilantro, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, lemon juice

Old Bay Wings

$15.00

Metallica

$15.00

Naked Wings

$15.00

Burgers

Burger

$12.00

See our list of possible toppings

E A Poe

$15.00

1/2 LB burger lettuce, tomato, bacon, provolone, easy egg, truffle aioli

Sandwiches & Wraps

Sonic Reducer

$16.00

sesame encrusted ahi, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, scallions, jalapeño agave, wrap

Mahi Mahi BLT

$19.00

bacon, avocado, tequila-lime crèma, brioche

Mikey Mags

$15.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion, Basil, Garlic Olive Oil, Cherry Pepper, Balsamic Glaze, Toasted Baguette

The Canty Wrap

$14.00

buffalo chicken, Caesar salad, provolone

Old Pro Wrap

$13.00

roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, hardboiled egg, lettuce, tomato, bangkok chili sauce

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$16.00

homemade jumbo shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato

Duck Confit Cheesesteak

$18.00

duck confit, provolone, arugula, tomato, cherry peppers, truffle aioli

Fried Fish Po Boy

$18.00

beer battered crispy fish, slaw, Baltimore remoulade, tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Seafood

Broiled Oysters

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, parmesan, chimichurri, agave

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Natty Boh battered fish and hand cut fries

DelMar Mussels

$14.00Out of stock

garlic, white wine, lemon, fresh herbs, brioche

PigTown Mussels

$14.00

Eastern Shore Shrimp 1/2 LB

$14.00

onions, old bay, cocktail sauce

Eastern Shore Shrimp 1 LB

$23.00

onions, old bay, cocktail sauce

Buffalo Shrimp 1/2 LB

$14.00

pancetta, onion, celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Shrimp 1 LB

$23.00

pancetta, onion, celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$30.00

Colossal & Jumbo Lump Crab Broiled to Perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and fries. With or without toasted Brioche Roll.

Ahi Poke Bowl

$17.00

Fried rice cake, seaweed salad, avocado, radish, pickled jalapeños, wonton chips, ginger sriracha soy aioli

South of the Border

Tsunami Tacos

$16.00

Sesame encrusted seared Ahi tuna, seaweed salad, red onion, spicy plum sauce

Rosa Maria Tacos

$16.00

grilled skirt steak, avocado, onion, cilantro, goat cheese, Bangkok chili sauce

EL Guapo Tacos

$15.00

blackened chicken, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, bangkok sauce, cool ranch crunch

So Cal Tacos

$17.00

blackened shrimp, jicama slaw, fries, Peruvian green sauce

EL Pastor Tacos

$15.00

roast pork, shredded cabbage, carrot, radish, carmelized onion, tequila-lime creama

Quesadilla

$8.00

shredded cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Nachos

$10.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips smothered in cheese, scallions, jalapeños, avocado

Jerk Island Tacos

$17.00

Weekend Specials

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Hot Honey Cheese Curds

$12.00Out of stock

Blknd Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp Bisque

$12.00

Fall Salad

$18.00

Pork Belly Po Boy

$18.00

Bufalo Chicken Eggrolls

$15.00

Churros

$9.00

Ribeye Cheese Steak

$12.00Out of stock

Desserts

Lava Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Churros

$8.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Eggrolls

$9.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tavern that is locally owned and operated by Kristie and Dan Bukowski since October 2021. It started out as a South Baltimore bar with a twist of Ocean City, MD peppered in and we continue that thought of sharing great tastes that they have experienced from all over the world. We take the favorite foods that we have had from the places we have visited and brought it into your local neighborhood tavern. Add in a little live music, weekly food specials and maybe some karaoke and other fun events and you are sure to have a great time, no matter what day it is.

Location

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

