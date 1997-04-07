Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shotzy's Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3300 82nd Street

Unit C

Lubbock, TX 79423

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger Steak
Cheese Stix
Texas Fries

Appetizers

Wings

$11.99

8 Bone In or 8 Bone Out with choice of sauce and fries or tots

Taquitos

$7.99

Beef corn wrapped taquitos

Potato Skins

$7.99

6 Potato skins with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with sour cream

Cheese Stix

Cheese Stix

$8.49

Hand battered mozzarella or pepper-jack cheese sticks, served with ranch or marinara

Chips-N-Salsa

$4.99

Chips-N-Queso

$5.99

Basket O' Fries

$4.99

Fried potato sticks

Basket O' O-Rings

$6.99

Hand battered red onions

Basket of Tots

$5.99
Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$8.49

Your favorite classic Frito Pie!

Fried Okra

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$9.49

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, bell peppers, ham, turkey, bacon with your choice of dressing

Burgers

Burger

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with mustard or mayo

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.49

Bacon, mushrooms, swiss cheese, choice of veggies

Patty Melt

$12.49

Swiss cheese and sautéed onions, served on Rye with mustard or mayo

Hangover Burger

$12.49

With 1 egg, bacon, cheese

Shotzy's Hotzy

Shotzy's Hotzy

$12.49

Habanero peppers, extremely hot BBQ sauce

Tex-Mex

Nachos

Nachos

$10.49

Fresh fried chips topped with beans, beef, jalapeños, queso and melted cheese

Shotzy's Nachos

Shotzy's Nachos

$12.49

Fresh fried chips topped with beans, beef, jalapeños, queso, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Quesadillas

$9.49

Your choice of beef or chicken served in a flour tortilla with salsa

Sandwiches

Combo Sub

$8.99

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, bell peppers, Swiss and American cheese, served with Italian dressing

Club Sandwich

$9.49

Ham, Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss and American cheese, on Texas toast

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheese and ranch

Philly Sandwich

$10.49

Sliced Ribeye with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

French Dip

French Dip

$10.49

Sliced Ribeye with Swiss cheese, served with Au Jus sauce

Hot Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

$8.99

Hoagie bun, lettuce and tomato

Hot Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Hoagie bun, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.49

Texas toast, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Fried or Grilled, Texas toast, lettuce and tomato

Dinners

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.49

Hand breaded beef cutlet served with toast and gravy

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$11.49

Hamburger patty with grilled onions, mushrooms, toast, and brown gravy

Chicken Strips

$12.49

Hand battered chicken strips served with toast and gravy

Steak Fingers

$12.49

Hand battered beef cutlets served with toast and gravy

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$10.49

Fried or Grilled, served with toast

Meatloaf

$10.49

Sides

Black Eyed Peas

$4.99

Fries

$1.99

Tater-Tots

$1.99

O-Rings

$2.49

Chips

$1.99

Fried Okra

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.49

Mac and Cheese

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.49

Chili

$2.49

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.99

Fries & Tots

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Queso, shredded cheese, chili

Chili Cheese Tots

$4.99

Queso, shredded cheese, chili

Texas Fries

Texas Fries

$4.99

Queso, shredded cheese, bacon

Add-Ons

Add Bacon

$1.49

Add Bell Pepper

$0.69

Add Cheese

$0.99

Add Chili

$2.49

Add Gravy

$0.69

Add Jalapenos

$0.69

Add Mushrooms

$0.69

Add Onions

$0.69

Add Pickle

$0.69

Add Queso

$0.99

Add Salsa

$0.69

Add Tomato

$0.69

Add Beef

$3.50

Add Chicken

$3.50

Extra Egg

$0.99

Extra Patty

$3.50

Extra Veggies

$0.60

Sauce or Dressing

$0.50

Crackers

$0.99

Slice of Toast

$0.49

Bowl of Salsa

$1.99

Bowl of Queso

$3.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.69

Tea

$2.69

Red Bull

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Location

3300 82nd Street, Unit C, Lubbock, TX 79423

Directions

Amarillo
Odessa
