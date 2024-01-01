- Home
- /
- Shouk Dublin - 40 Drumcondra Rd Lower
Shouk Dublin 40 Drumcondra Rd Lower
No reviews yet
40 Drumcondra Rd Lower
Dublin, IE D09V5R9
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
DISHES
- SMALL MEZZE€22.00
Five falafels, two pitas, hummus, Moroccan aubergine salad, Moroccan carrot salad, herb salad, fried cauliflower salad, babaganush and zhug.
- LARGE MEZZE€40.00
Ten falafels, three pitas, hummus, Moroccan aubergine salad, Moroccan carrot salad, herb salad, fried cauliflower salad, babaganush and zhug.
- THE CAULIFLOWER€14.00Out of stock
A whole roasted cauliflower covered with tahini and tomato seeds sauce, grilled cherry tomatoes, zhug, pomegranate seeds and scallions.
- THE CABBAGE€14.00Out of stock
Smoked grilled cabbage in a tahini amba sauce, chopped Medjool dates, spiced cashew nuts, pomegranate seeds, lemon zest, scallions and olive oil. Allergens: Sesame, Nuts, Mango.
- THE AUBERGINE€12.50
A whole char-grilled smoked aubergine covered with tahini and tomato seeds sauce, grilled cherry tomatoes, zhug, pomegranate seeds, scallions and parsley. Comes with pita.
- THE BATTA VEGGIE€14.00Out of stock
A whole baked sweet potato filled with onion sumac labaneh sauce, Jaffa salad, radish, scallions and parsley.
- SHOUK SALAD€12.50
A freshly cut salad of lettuce , cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, mushrooms, scallions, radish, olives and parsley, with a sumac, za’atar and olive oil dressing topped with Turkish cheese and fried pits bits.
- CAULIFLOWER TABBOULEH€12.50Out of stock
A freshly cut salad of shredded cauliflower, broccoli, mixed with dried apricots, salted almonds, parsley, mint, tomato and Bulgarian cheese, served with pita za'atar.
- ARAYES€15.50
Char-grilled pita stuffed with beef and lamb mince mix, served with cherry tomatoes confit, grilled red onion and green chili, topped with scallions and parsley. Comes with Jaffa salad and labaneh.
- DISH CHICKEN SKEWERS€15.50
Seasoned chargrilled chicken tight slices served on crispy za'atar pita. Comes with cherry tomatoes confit, grilled red onion and green chili, topped with tahini, scallions and parsley.
- THE BATTA€16.00Out of stock
A whole baked sweet potato filled with onion sumac labneh sauce, Shouk style beef and lamb mince mix, radish, scallions and parsley.
IN A PITA
- CAULIFLOWER PITA€9.50
Grilled spiced cauliflower and cherry tomatoes mixed with tahini, zhug and tomato salsa, pomegranate seeds, scallions and parsley.
- FALAFEL PITA€9.00
Falafels, cucumber and tomato salad, pickled cabbage, gherkins, hummus, tahini, zhug and parsley.
- CABBAGE PITA€9.50Out of stock
Smoked grilled cabbage, pomegranate seeds, spiced cashew nuts, scallions, lemon zest and tahini amba sauce. Allergens: Wheat, Sesame, Nuts, Mango.
- SCHNITZEL PITA€12.00
Crispy breaded chicken thigh, grilled onions, cucumber and tomato salad, pickled cabbage, gherkins, babaganoush, chimichurri, zhug and parsley.
- PITA CHICKEN SKEWERS€12.50
Seasoned chargrilled chicken thigh slices, amba salad with tomato, green chili, onion and parsley, mayo amba sauce topped with pickled onions. Allergens: wheat, eggs
- SHAWARMA PITA€12.00
Chargrilled chicken thigh slices marinated in our Jerusalem spice mix with grilled onions, cucumber and tomato salad, pickled cabbage, gherkins, babaganoush, chimichurri, tahini, zhug and parsley.
- KEBABELLA PITA€12.50
Shouk style beef and lamb mince mix, cucumber and tomato salad, pickled cabbage, gherkins, hummus, tahini, chimichurri, zhug and parsley.
HUMMUS
- ORIGINAL HUMMUS€10.00
Our homemade hummus, topped with olive oil, cooked chickpeas, tomato salsa, za'atar, tahini and parsley. Comes with two pitas.
- MUSHROOM HUMMUS€11.50Out of stock
Our homemade hummus topped with a mix of grilled seasoned Mushrooms and caramelized onions. Comes with two pitas.
- SHAWARMA HUMMUS€13.00
Our homemade hummus topped with chargrilled chicken thigh slices marinated in our Jerusalem spice mix with grilled onions.
- KEBABELLA HUMMUS€13.00
Our homemade hummus topped with Shouk style beef and lamb mince mix grilled on the plancha.
KIDS
- MINI FALAFELS€6.50
4 Mini Falafels, come with half a pita, slices of cucumber, carrot and tomato, with a choice of babganush or hummus.
- MINI CHICKEN SKEWERS€7.50
3 mini Chicken Skewers, come with half a pita, slices of cucumber, carrot and tomato, with a choice of babganush or hummus
- MINI SCHINITZELS€7.50
Mini Schnitzel, come with half a pita, slices of cucumber, carrot and tomato, with a choice of babganush or hummus
SALADS
- MOROCCAN AUBERGINE SALAD€6.50
Fried aubergines and grilled red peppers in a vinegar and lemon dressing.
- MOROCCAN CARROT SALAD€6.50
Graded carrots mixed with green chilis, coriander, fresh garlic, in a honey olive oil lemon dressing.
- JAFFA SALAD€6.50
Finely cut salad of cucumber, tomato, red onion and parsley in an olive oil lemon dressing.
- HERB SALAD€6.50
A fresh salad made from finely chopped coriander, parsley, mint, celery, scallions, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, dressed with olive oil, za'atar, lemon and sumac.
- FRIED CAULIFLOWER SALAD€6.50
DIPS & PITA
- BABAGANUSH & PITA€7.00
Chargrilled aubergine mixed with garlic mayo, topped with olive oil and sunflower seeds. Comes with pita
- LABANEH & PITA€7.00
Thick and creamy strained yogurt cheese, served with olive oil and za'atar. Comes with pita
- TAHINI & PITA€7.00
A sesame seeds based dip topped with za'atar. Comes with pita.
- HUMMUS & PITA€7.00
- CHIMICHURRI & PITA€7.00
- BABAGANUSH & FRIED PITA€9.00
- LABANEH & FRIED PITA€9.00
- TAHINI & FRIED PITA€9.00
- HUMMUS & FRIED PITA€9.00
- CHIMICHURRI & FRIED PITA€9.00
BOWLS
- CAULIFLOWER BOWL€7.50
Grilled cauliflower flowers covered with tahini, garlic and tomato salsa sauce.
- SHAWARMA BOWL€9.50
chargrilled chicken thigh slices marinated in our Jerusalem spice mix with grilled onions. We recommend to add it to the mezze platter
- SCHNITZEL BOWL€9.50
Deep fried breaded crispy chicken thigh with grilled onions. We recommend to add it to the mezze platter
- KEBABELLA BOWL€10.00
Chargrilled beef and lamb mince mix.
- SKEWERS BOWL€10.00
FALAFELS
EXTRA DIPS
SWEETS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:50 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:50 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:50 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:50 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:50 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:50 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:50 am
Come in and enjoy!
40 Drumcondra Rd Lower, Dublin, IE D09V5R9