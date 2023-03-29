Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shouk Georgetown

review star

No reviews yet

1426 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

In A Pita

Shouk Burger

Shouk Burger

$13.25

Our TV-famous burger. Not from a cow or a lab. Tomato jam, pickled turnip, arugula, charred onion, creamy tahina.

Sausage

Sausage

$10.50

Veggie sausage rolled by hand, tomato jam, charred onion, pickled cabbage, harissa mayo, a zig zag of tahina.

Shawarma

Shawarma

$13.25

Oyster mushrooms seared on a hot grill, green cabbage, cucumber & onion, arugula, creamy tahina.

Fancy Falafel

Fancy Falafel

$12.95

Crispy falafel that loves herbs, almond feta, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, tahina, mint. (contains nuts)

Classic Falafel

Classic Falafel

$11.95

Crispy falafel that loves herbs, green cabbage, Israeli salad + pickles, tahina.

Fried Shouk'n

Fried Shouk'n

$12.95

Oyster mushroom schnitzel, green cabbage, pickles, harissa mayo.

On A Bun

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$13.95

Hand-formed Crab Cake made from hearts of palm. Arugula, beefsteak tomato, red onion, and Shouk Sauce. Potato bun.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled JustEgg, freshly sliced avocado, arugula, sweet chili sauce. Potato bun.

In A Bowl

Shawarma

Shawarma

$13.25

Oyster mushrooms seared on a hot grill, green cabbage, cucumber & onion, arugula, creamy tahina. (GF)

Za'atar Cauliflower

Za'atar Cauliflower

$12.95

Za'atar-roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, greens, hummus, lemony schug, a zig zag of tahina. (GF)

Fancy Falafel

Fancy Falafel

$12.95

Crispy falafel that loves herbs, almond feta, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, tahina, mint. (GF) (contains nuts)

Classic Falafel

Classic Falafel

$11.95

Crispy falafel that loves herbs, green cabbage, Israeli salad + pickles, tahina. (GF)

Sausage

Sausage

$11.50

Veggie sausage rolled by hand, tomato jam, charred onion, pickled cabbage, harissa mayo, a zig zag of tahina.

Fried Shouk'n

Fried Shouk'n

$12.95

Oyster mushroom schnitzel, green cabbage, pickles, harissa mayo.

Shouk Burger

Shouk Burger

$13.25

Our TV-famous burger. Not from a cow or a lab. Tomato jam, pickled turnip, arugula, charred onion, creamy tahina. (GF)

On the Side

Red Lentil Soup

Red Lentil Soup

$3.75

Perfect for those cold days. Or warm. Actually, just perfect. (gf)

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$3.75

Fresh kale shredded thin, purple cabbage, hearts of palm. Tahina Caesar dressing. (gf)

Hummus

Hummus

$6.45

Choose Classic, Green Spicy, or Tomato Jam. And your choice of pita chips, fresh pita, or cucumber slices (gf).

Spice Fries

Spice Fries

$4.75

Tossed in our super secret Shouk spice. (not GF)

Falafel Balls

Falafel Balls

$5.25

With our super creamy tahina sauce. (gf)

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

Pita

Pita

$1.50

Sweets

Malabi

Malabi

$5.25

Coconut milk pudding, raspberry syrup, rose water, toasted coconut, mint. (contains coconut) (GF)

Choco-cardamom Cookie

Choco-cardamom Cookie

$3.25

Made with dark chocolate, coconut oil, and cardamom.

Drinks

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Still Water

Still Water

$3.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00
San Pellegrino Grapefruit

San Pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.00
San Pellegrino Prickly Pear/Orange

San Pellegrino Prickly Pear/Orange

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00

Utensils

Utensils

Utensils

Help us combat waste. We've got utensils, when you need them.

MAKE YOUR IMPACT

Plant a Tree

Plant a Tree

$1.00

Join us in renewing the trees that are used to make your food packaging. One dollar plants a tree.

CATERING

Pita Trays

Classic Pita Tray

Classic Pita Tray

$69.00+

10 or 16 half pitas (Serves 5-7 or 8-10)

Deluxe Pita Tray

Deluxe Pita Tray

$138.00

10 half pitas / mixed greens salad / 8 cookies Serves 8-10

Supreme Pita Tray

Supreme Pita Tray

$205.00

16 half pitas / 2 mixed greens salads / 12 cookies (Serves 12-15)

The Shouk Bar

The Shouk Bar

The Shouk Bar

$285.00

Two signature hot items, served with warm rice & lentils, fresh pita triangles, hummus, tahina, Israeli salad, pickled cabbage, and our hot sauces. Serves 15 - 20.

Sides

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$47.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, Shouk vinaigrette. (GF)

Hummus + Pita

Hummus + Pita

$45.00

Serves 8-10. gf (no pita)

Falafel Balls + Tahina

Falafel Balls + Tahina

$55.00

Serves 8-10. gf

Xtra Pitas

Xtra Pitas

$7.50

Add some fresh whole wheat pitas. Rip into them whole or get them quartered. 5 pitas per order.

Xtra Sauces

Xtra Sauces

Just a little bit goes a long way. 5 oz serving.

Sweets + Drinks

Choco-Cardamom Cookies

Choco-Cardamom Cookies

$28.00

Everyone has a sweet tooth. Don’t deny it. Or them. 10 cookies. (contains nuts)

Drinks

Drinks

$3.00

Assorted mix of bottles water, sparkling water and sodas.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
