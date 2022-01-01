Shouk Bethesda
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5436 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Joy by Seven Reasons - Chevy Chase
No Reviews
5471-F Wisconsin Ave Chevy Chase, MD 20815
View restaurant
The Little Beet Table - Chevy Chase
No Reviews
5471 Wisconsin Avenue Chevy Chase, MD 20815
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethesda
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurant