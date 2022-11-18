Shovel Town Brewery

Austin Texas Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Trimmed and sliced whole beef brisket generously seasoned and smoked for 16 hours before being steamed in Twine Cutter IPA. Served toasted on a Superior Baking of Brockton onion roll. Topped with Vermont cheddar cheese, golden tangy BBQ sauce and our housemade Jalapeño coleslaw.