Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Shovel Town Brewery

209 Reviews

$

50 Oliver Street

North Easton, MA 02356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Assorted 4pk
Pumpkin Ale 4pk
Pretzel Stix

Cans

Flyaway 4pk

Flyaway 4pk

$17.00

A juicy, hazy New England Style IPA brewed with Citra exclusively. Heavy hops on the front, with a smooth juicy finish.

Assorted 4pk

$17.00

Chose any 4 available Shovel Town Cans

Single Can

$5.00

Chose any available Shovel Town Can.

Cerveza 4pk

$15.00

Summer 4pk

$15.00

Patriot 4pk

$17.00

Twine Cutter 4pk

$17.00

Shovel Bubble 4pk

$13.00

Oktoberfest 4pk

$16.00

Pumpkin Ale 4pk

$17.00

Superconductor 4pk

$17.00

Vanilla Cream Ale 4pk

$17.00

Pillow Factory 4pk

$17.00

Lag time 4pk

$15.00

Morse 4pk

$15.00

TDH Flyaway 4pk

$19.00

Signature Items

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Homemade Humus from Just Humus, a local startup and friend of the Brewery. Served with Lentil Papadum, minced garlic, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and finished with a drizzle of olive oil.

Pretzel Stix

$8.00

Six Pretzel Stix lightly buttered and salted, served with your choice of mustard; Smoky Maple, Jalapeno, or Tangy.

Additional Mustard

$0.50

If you would like additional Mustard, please add it here.

Tater Tots

$6.00

Traditional Tater Tots, baked, drizzled with White Truffle Oil and coated with Parmesan Cheese. Served with our Conductor Beer Cheese on the side.

Beer Cheese

$1.00

If you would like additional Beer Cheese, please add it here.

Ice Cream Sammich

$5.00

House made Chocolate Chip Cookies stuffed with your choice of Vanilla Bean or Chocolate Ice Cream and rolled in Chocolate Sprinkles.

Steak Tip Greek Salad

$15.00

Chicken Greek Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad (no protein)

$9.00

Garlic Buffalo wings

$10.00

Sandwiches

Austin Texas Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Trimmed and sliced whole beef brisket generously seasoned and smoked for 16 hours before being steamed in Twine Cutter IPA. Served toasted on a Superior Baking of Brockton onion roll. Topped with Vermont cheddar cheese, golden tangy BBQ sauce and our housemade Jalapeño coleslaw.

North Shore Roast Beef

$14.00

Shaved Top Round Roast Beef piled high on a fresh baked onion roll from our friends at Superior Baking in Brockton, topped with Vermont Cheddar and your choice of BBQ, Horseradish sauce or Mayo.

Steak Gyro

$15.00

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

New York Style Pastrami and Sauerkraut with melted Swiss Cheese served on Toasted Marble Rye.with Thousand Island Dressing.

Falafel

$11.00

Chikaway

$13.00

Flatbreads

Bianca Chicken

$16.00

Our signature Flatbread with a garlic parmesan Bechamel cheese sauce base then topped with lemon-pepper marinated chicken breast, fresh tomato, shredded basil and bacon.

Cheese

$14.00

Homemade San Marzano tomato sauce topped with shredded Mozzarella.

Margherita

$15.00

Homemade San Marzano tomato sauce topped with fresh Mozzarella and Basil.

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

Homemade San Marzano tomato sauce, roasted Red Peppers, local Italian Sausage and topped with fresh Mozzarella

Brisket

$16.00

Merchandise

Our Merchandise and Holiday Gift Packs make great gifts for the Craft Beer lover in your life!
Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Shovel Town Brewery Richardson 112 Trucker Snap Back.

Winter Hat

Winter Hat

$25.00

Shovel Town Brewery Knit Cuff Winter Hat

Scally Cap

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab a Shovel...!

Website

Location

50 Oliver Street, North Easton, MA 02356

Directions

Gallery
Shovel Town Brewery image
Shovel Town Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crue Brew Brewery - Raynham, MA
orange starNo Reviews
95 Ryan Dr Unit# 6 Raynham, MA 02767
View restaurantnext
Trillium Brewing Company - Delivery
orange star4.5 • 213
50 Hudson Road Canton, MA 02021
View restaurantnext
Trillium Brewing - Canton
orange star4.5 • 213
110 Shawmut Rd Canton, MA 02021
View restaurantnext
Wormtown Brewery - Patriot Place
orange starNo Reviews
Patriot Place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Trillium Brewing Company Canton - 100 Royall Street
orange starNo Reviews
100 Royall Street Canton, MA 02021
View restaurantnext
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY
orange starNo Reviews
10 Ingell St, Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Easton

The Farmer's Daughter / North Easton - Gift Card
orange star4.4 • 1,879
122 Main St North Easton, MA 02356
View restaurantnext
La Cucina Ristorante Easton
orange star4.4 • 228
140 Main St North Easton, MA 02356
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Easton
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Stoughton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston