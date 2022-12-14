  • Home
Station One by Shovel Town Brewery 44 School St

No reviews yet

44 School St

Foxborough, MA 02035

Cans

Broadblade

$17.00

Crunch

$18.00

Flyaway

$17.00

TDH Flyaway

$19.00

Little Boch

$17.00

Morse

$15.00

Patriot

$17.00

Pillow

$17.00

Pumpkin

$17.00

Twine Cutter

$17.00

Twine Ninja

$19.00

Sharables

Tater Kegs

$10.00

crispy, and creamy 'tator tots' tossed with salt, pepper, parsley served with herb aioli

Pretz-uterie

$10.00

an oversized warm pretzel served with assorted meats, cheeses, and dips

Crispy Firehouse Calamari

$10.00

fried calamari tossed with cherry peppers, and served with herb aioli

Housemade Potato Chip Flight

$10.00

truffle, sriracha, vinegar

Fire Bucket Nachos

$10.00

choose "Southwest" or "Bufflo" style served with melted beer cheese, sour cream, guacomole, and black beans

Chef's Seasonal Sharable

$10.00

ask your serever for detalis

Hummus Plate

$10.00

local 'Just Hummus' with garlic, pita bread, 10 roasted peppers, and carmelized onions

Pina Colada Shrimp

$22.00

Fried colossal shrimp, tossed with our house made pina colada glaze, served with coconut cilantro rice, toasted coconut flakes, scallions

Crispy Bone In Wings

$22.00

8 Crispy deep fried jumbo wings, served with celery and carrots

Soup and Salad

Station 1 Soup of the day

$10.00

ask your server for details

Classic Ceasar Salad

$10.00

crisp romanie tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese

Garden Salad

$10.00

baby mesculan greens, baby tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, red onion, and (Dressing)

Sweet Gorganzola Salad

$10.00

baby mesculan greens, roasted squash, walnuts, (Dressing)

Smokin' Brisket Chili

$10.00

Made with our own in-house smoked brisket

Pizza

Margarita

$18.00

Fresh Mozerella san Marazano Tomato Sauce

Sausage & Pepperoni

$18.00

Roasted red peppers and local Italian sausage pepperoni

Fig and Prosciutto

$19.00

Fig compote, thinly sliced Prosciutto, goat cheese and mozzerella, finished with fresh arugula and Balsamic glaze.

Linguica, Onion, Pepper

$18.00

Linguica, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions

Hand Helds

Southern Charm Burger

$18.00

House blend patty seasoned with southwest seasonings, pepperjack, pico de gallo, fried onions,sliced avocado,cilantro crema

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$18.00

house blend patty, topped with a sauteed mushroom, garlic and house red wine demi, melted swiss, served on a brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Veggie Patty Topped with lettuce tomato pickle onion

Cheddar Cheese Burger

$18.00

house blend patty, topped with melted cheddar, served on a brioche bun

Station 1 Steak & Cheese

$18.00

shaved steak, with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers, served on a brioche bun

Shovel Town Smash Burger

$18.00

House blend patty, cheddar, fried egg, bacon jam( made with Crunch) shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, Firehouse Aioli, brioche bun

Nashville Chicken Sandwhich

$18.00

Fried chicken breast coated with our signature Nashville spice blend, coleslaw, pickles, hot honey, served on a brioche bun

Shovel Town Beer Smoked Brisket

$18.00

beer smoked brisket, with tangy gold bbq sauce, melted cheddar, jalapeno slaw, served on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, creamy dijon aioli, bacon, brioche bun

Mezcal Fish Taco

$18.00

3 Beer battered haddock strips using Flyaway and seasoned with chipotle mezcal spice, flour tortilla, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro crema

Entree

Fire Station Mac & Cheese

$22.00

house blend cheese sauce, topped with breadcrumbs, and scallions

Jambalaya

$22.00

Sauteed chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, red onions, peppers, spicy jambalaya sauce, tossed with house rice, topped with scallions

Fish & Chips

$22.00

local cod dipped in our house beer batter and fried, served with our signature chips

Orange Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in our house made orange glaze, coconut cilantro rice, topped with black and white sesame seeds, scallions and almonds

Marinated Grilled Chicken

$22.00

grilled and simply served with a lemon, and olive oil

Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

grilled and simply served with a lemon, and olive oil

Steak Tips

$22.00

marinated in our house rub, and grilled, topped with chimichurri

Liquor

S1 Vodka

$8.00

Smoldering Gin Fizz

$9.00

A delicious blend of our own signature Gin with a hint of cinnamon and tonic!! A refreshing blend!!

S1 Dark Rum

$8.00

S1 Light Rum

$8.00

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Our signature margarita crafted with Station One Agave Tequila and our handmade margarita mix in a salt rimmed glass! Perfection!!

S1 Whiskey

$9.00

S1 Burbon

$8.00

Cocktails

Hot and Spicy Margarita

$13.00

A perfect blend of our own Station One Silver Agave Tequila with our special Margarita mix and hint of habanero for a spicy kick!!!

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

A classic cocktail with Station One Vodka a twist of lemon with cranberry juice. Refreshing and delicious!!

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

A refreshing classic made with Station One Dark Rum with Ginger beer.

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Our own Station One Vodka with Ginger Beer and a lime!!

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Gin

$8.00

Our own Station One Agave Tequila with fresh orange juice and a drizzle of grenadine!!!

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Station One Rum Punch

$12.00

A sweet and fruity cocktail with our own blended Rums!! A taste of the tropics!!

Beergarita

$10.00

RedEye

$9.00

Our Craft Patriot Ale with a splash of spicy tomato juice! The perfect start to the day!!

5-Alarm Bloody Mary

$14.00

This cocktail is specially created for your enjoyment! The perfect combination of our own homemade Bloody Mary Mix and our Station 1 Vodka. Served with a cajun spicy shrimp and jalapeno infused bacon!! Guaranteed to satisfy!!!

Station 1 Rum Punch

$11.00

A delightful taste of the tropics! The perfect combination of Station One light and dark rum with fresh fruit juice!! Fruity and fabulous!!

Firehouse Whiskey Fireball

$12.00

The perfect blend of cinnamon and our own crafted smooth Station One Bourbon Whiskey topped with gingerale. A warm and smooth signature cocktail.

Smoldering Gin Fizz

$10.00

Our own Station One Gin with a hint of cinnamon with refreshing tonic!! Smooth and refreshing!!

Beer

Flight - Regular

$11.00

Canbi

Cherry & 22nd

Flyaway

Läg Time

Morse

Oktoberfest

Patriot

Out of stock

PB Crunch! 1

Pillow Factory

Prickly Pear

Pumpkin Ale

Shovel Bubble

Shovel Sunrise

$9.00

Shovelmosa

$9.00

Superconductor

TDH Flyaway

Twine Ninja

Vanilla Cream Ale

Vanilla Pumpkin

Empty Growler

Wine BTG

BTG Red Blend

$10.00

BTG Cab Sav

$10.00

BTG White Blend

$10.00

BTG Rose

$10.00

BTG Bracheto

$8.00

Wine BTB

BTL Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Cab Sav

$32.00

BTL White Blend

$32.00

BTL Rose

$32.00

BTL Bracheto

$32.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemon Lime

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Pepper Up

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
unique neighborhood gathering place where locals and visitors can relax and socialize in an environment of fresh, artisanal, beverages, complementary food and good times.

Website

Location

44 School St, Foxborough, MA 02035

Directions

