Station One by Shovel Town Brewery 44 School St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
unique neighborhood gathering place where locals and visitors can relax and socialize in an environment of fresh, artisanal, beverages, complementary food and good times.
Location
44 School St, Foxborough, MA 02035
Gallery