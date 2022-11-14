Restaurant header imageView gallery

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill Florissant

review star

No reviews yet

1792 N. New Florissant Rd.

Florissant, MO 63031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10pc Wing Combo
10pc Wing
5pc Wing Combo

Starters

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Our famous homemade pickle chips served with a tangy ranch sauce

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin cheese curds served with marinara

Sanibel Shrimp

$9.00

Hand breaded shrimp tossed in one of our famous wing sauces!

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Classic crab rangoon served with sweet & sour sauce

Toasted Guacamole Bites

$9.00

Guacamole wrapped in a wonton and deep fried! Served with ranch

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Straight from the hill! Served with marinara

Onions Rings

$8.00

Onion rings served with a tangy ranch sauce

Pretzel Nuggets

$8.00

Soft pretzel nuggets served with warm cheese sauce

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Mini chicken tacos served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Chicken strips tossed in one of our famous wing sauces

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

4 quesadilla slices with cheese, chicken, grilled onions, and grilled peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Nachos Supreme

$11.00

Nachos with nacho cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream

Beef Nachos Supreme

$11.00

Nachos with nacho cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream

Fries

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Fries topped with cheese sauce, onions, bacon, and sour cream

Smothered Fries

$7.50

Fries smothered in cheese sauce and chili

Typhoons

$9.00

Buffalo chicken and cheese wrapped into a wonton. Served with ranch

Mini Corn dogs

$9.00

Wings

5pc Wing

$8.00

5pc Wing Combo

$11.00

10pc Wing

$13.00

10pc Wing Combo

$17.00

20pc Wing

$23.00

20pc Wing Combo

$29.00

50pc Wing

$52.00

50pc Wing Combo

$64.00

Soups & Salads

Show-Me's Chicken, Shrimp Crab Gumbo

$4.50+

Our homemade gumbo served over rice

Show-Me's Beefy Chili

$4.00+

Our homemade chili loaded with beef and bacon

Side Salad

$4.00

Includes cucumber, tomato, onion, cheese, and croutons. Served with dressing of your choice

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Includes cucumber, tomato, onion, cheese, and croutons! Chicken served the way you like it- grilled, fried, or blackened

Sanibel Chicken Salad

$11.00

Includes cucumber, onions, tomatoes, cheese and croutons. Get the chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce!

Burgers

Show-Me Burger

$9.00

A classic burger served with lettuce, pickle, and onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

A burger topped with bacon and cheese served with lettuce, pickle, and onion

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

We hope you're hungry! This burger has two patties, 4 pieces of bacon, and cheese of your choice. Served with lettuce, pickle, and onion

Cajun Burger

$10.00

Our classic burger sprinkled with cajun seasoning and topped with grilled onions and peppers! Served with your choice of cheese (we recommend pepperjack!), and lettuce, pickle, and onion

Southwest Burger

$11.00

Our famous burger topped with pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, and grilled jalapeños. Served with lettuce, onion, and pickles

Texas Burger

$11.00

Our bacon cheeseburger topped with a crispy onion ring and BBQ sauce! Served with lettuce, pickle, onion, and your choice of cheese

NOCO Horseshoe

$9.00

A burger on Texas toast topped with fries and brown gravy

Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.00

12 our of hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served on a hoagie bun with lettuce, pickle, and onion

The Big Bossa Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Hand-breaded fried fish served on a hoagie bun, served with lettuce, pickle, and onion

Hurricane Hot Dog

$9.00

Our 1/4lb. all beef hot dog smothered in chili, cheese, and onions

Beef Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Shaved beef, swiss cheese, grilled peppers, and grilled onions

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Chopped chicken, swiss cheese, grilled peppers, and grilled onions

Super Chick

$11.00

A hearty chicken sandwich served your way - grilled, blackened, or fried!

Sanibell Chick

$12.00

A grilled or fried chicken sandwich tossed in your favorite wing sauce!

BLT

$11.00

8 slices of thick-cut bacon served on toast with lettuce and tomato

Southwest Cheese Steak

$11.00

We hope you like spicy! Shaved beef, pepperjack cheese, and grilled jalapeños on a hoagie bun

Hot Dog

$8.00

A 1/4 lb. all beef hot dog served with fries or tots

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

This one speaks for itself!

Dinners/Seafod

Crab Legs

$46.99

1 3/4 lbs. of Alaskan Snow Crab legs. Served with cajun seasoning, butter, and lemon

Fish & Fries Basket

$13.00

Crispy strips of fish hand-breaded and fried! Served with tartar sauce and fries.

Sanibel Fish & Fries Basket

$14.00

Our fish & fries basket shaken in your favorite wing sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Shrimp & Fries Basket

$14.00

24 hand-breaded fried shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce.

Sanibel Shrimp & Fries Basket

$15.00

Chicken & Fries Basket

$12.50

Five large chicken strips served with plenty of fries and your choice of ranch, bbq, or honey mustard

Sanibel Chicken & Fries Basket

$13.50

Pizzas

NOCO Deluxe Pizza

$20.00

Grilled chicken, sausage, bacon, red onions, and jalapeños

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, and red onions

Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.50

Sausage, beef, bacon, and pepperoni!

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Calling all veggie lovers! Green peppers, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, and green olives

Supreme Pizza

$19.50

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onions, green peppers

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, and lots of cheese!

2-Topping Pizza

$16.00

Double Cheese Pizza

$14.00

NA Bevs

Cranberry

$3.50

Soft Drink/Tea

$2.55

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Water/No Bev

Witches Brew

$2.99

To Go/Kid's Drink

$1.50

32oz. Togo drink

$2.75

Kid's Menu

Kid's Boneless Wings

$5.00

Kid's Mini Tacos

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid's Burger

$5.00

Kid's Little Shrimps

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill first opened its door in Nov 1990. The name Show-Me’s comes from Missouri motto, “The Show-Me State.” Congressman Willard Vandiver in 1899, declared that “I’m from Missouri, and you have got to show me,” and that is what we aim to do. Our goal is to make each visit amazing through our fantastic food, great specials, & thoughtful service to each customer and our communities.

Website

Location

1792 N. New Florissant Rd., Florissant, MO 63031

Directions

Gallery
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kingston10
orange starNo Reviews
1159 N Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63031
View restaurantnext
Henke's Tavern - 901 N. Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
901 N. Lafayette Florissant, MO 63031
View restaurantnext
Bus Loop Burgers - Lindbergh
orange starNo Reviews
2632 N Hwy 67 Florissant, MO 63033
View restaurantnext
Mann Meats
orange starNo Reviews
300 SAINT FERDINAND FLORISSANT, MO 63031
View restaurantnext
New York Grill (2) - 540 N Hwy 67
orange starNo Reviews
540 N Hwy 67 Florrisant, MO 63031
View restaurantnext
The Rice House #2
orange starNo Reviews
2725 N HWY 67 Florrissant, MO 63033
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Florissant
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston